From Travis Edwards:

1. The Earth’s alleged axial rotation at 1000 mph.

2. The Earth’s alleged orbit around the Sun at 67,000 miles per hour.

3. Our whole Solar System’s alleged orbit around the center of The Milky Way Galaxy at an average velocity of approximately 514, 495 mph.

4. The Local Group, including the Milky Way, is moving at roughly 1.3 million mph toward the Great Attractor, a massive gravitational anomaly hidden behind our galaxy’s dust in the Norma/Centaurus constellations. This peculiar velocity is a massive gravitational pull—not expansion—driven by Laniakea Supercluster over densities.

5. Earth-moon barycenter wobble.

6. Axial precession.

7. Nutation…small, 18.6-year nodding on the precessing axis from gravitational pulls.

8. Chandler/polar wobble. Irregular short-term shifts in the rotation axis.

9. Solar system, galactic wobble. Sun (with Earth) circles the Milky Way center at ~ 220-250 km/s over 225-230 million years.

10. Peculiar solar motions. The Sun’s slight drift relative to nearby stars and galactic.

11. Local group dynamics — Milky Way and galaxies (including Andromeda) orbit/fall toward each other.

12. CMB rest-frame velocity, solar system moves ~368 km/ s toward Leo relative to cos expansion frame.

However, even at the most insignificant velocities, the human ear detects any shift in linear direction towards angular acceleration, which we know as a change in vector relationship, or contrary vectors of motion. The sum total of all these contrary vectors of motion should shatter the human body from violent turbulence in nanoseconds…and yet, we feel nothing.

Imaginary Gravity is The Magic Glue Responsible for all This Imaginary Motion:

Gravity was the fictitious “force” which was needed to get people to believe that they live on a spinning space rock enveloped in various gases in an infinite vacuum of nothingness, traveling at unfathomable speeds in multiple contrary vectors of motion, and magically avoiding all celestial “space debris”, as well as all the other non-Earth Stars, Moons, and “Planets.” Gravity is the Heliocentric version of the Atheist’s “God of the Gaps” accusation of Theism.