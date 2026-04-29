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Schoepffer
3h

2-12 are fake. Using mph concerning the Earth is like using mph to describe an ant's speed, its the wrong scale. "Miles" is a human scale and more to the point a length. We don't say that a propeller spins at 200 mph, we use rpm. 3000 rpm imparts something informative, that is some thing spinning very fast.

So how many rpm's does Earth spin at?

One per day, so 1/24 per hour [0.0416] therefore divide that by sixty to find revolutions per minute. 0.0416 ÷ 60 = 0.0006944rpm. Does that seem fast?

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