Theoretical Physics Hijacks the Plot form The Movie, The Core, to Terrorize the World into Thinking That the Earth’s Imaginary Core Has Stopped Spinning: Blurring the Lines Between Science with Science Fiction for Maximum Mind Control:

The Core is a 2003 American science fiction disaster film directed by Jon Amiel and starring Aaron Eckhart, Hilary Swank, Delroy Lindo, Stanley Tucci, D. J. Qualls, Richard Jenkins, Tcheky Karyo, Bruce Greenwood, and Alfre Woodard. The film focuses on a team whose mission is to drill to the center of the Earth and set off a series of nuclear explosions in order to restart the rotation of the Earth's core.

You Tube: “Theoretical physicist, Dr. Michio Kaku, weighs in on a study that suggests the Earth’s inner core may have stopped turning and could go into reverse.”

New Earth Phenomenon is Making Heads Spin:

Central Sun or Magma Earth's Core is Black Sun under Earth in Globe Dome: