To Begin:

If Zionism were truly about equality and self-determination, it wouldn’t come at the expense of another people’s land, rights, and freedom. Liberation for one group should never mean oppression for another.

Ashkenazism and Zionism

Whenever the term, “Jew”, appears in my writing as responsible for the New World Order, I am referring to “the Jews who are not Jews”, the Ashkenazi bloodline which has nothing to do with true Jewish ancestry.

In Revelation 2:9, Jesus said, “I know your works, tribulations and your poverty (but you are rich), and the blasphemy by those who say they are Jews and are not but are a Synagogue of Satan.” In Revelation 3:9, Jesus said, “Behold, I will cause those of The Synagogue of Satan, who say that they are Jews, and are not, but lie–behold, I will make them to come and bow down at your feet, and to know that I have loved you.”

I have endured to constantly inform anyone who reads my books that I do not endorse Antisemitism in any way. Most Jews, Christians, and Muslims, alike, have no idea that The Ashkenazi are impersonating Jews in order to advance an agenda of Antisemitism, which clears the way for Zionist projects to advance, relatively unimpeded. They do this in order to suppress any form of opposition to their demoralization of the world, which lays the foundation for their New World Order acceptance.

To fully understand the story of this Ashkenazi Agenda for world tyranny, it is important to understand that they follow a Zionist Agenda and what Zionism really is. Zionist propaganda has led the American people to believe that Zionism and Judaism are one and the same and that they are religious in nature. This is a blatant lie. Judaism is a religion, but Zionism is a political movement started mainly by East European Ashkenazi “Jews” (Jews who are not Jews) who for centuries have been the main force behind Communism, Socialism, Satanism, and the struggle for the New Age New World Order.

The ultimate goal of the Zionists is a One-World Government under the control of the Ashkenazi Zionists and the Zionist-oriented Jewish International Bankers.

What Christians Aren’t Taught About Zionism:

The Evils of Christian and Jewish Zionism

According to various Christian and Jewish sects that reject or condemn Christian Zionism and Jewish Zionism, these ideologies are viewed as theologically false, heretical, or blasphemous, with practical effects that include injustice, displacement, militarism, and the distortion of core religious teachings.

Critiques of Christian Zionism from Christian Sects and Leaders:

Christian Zionism is typically described by its critics as a theology rooted in dispensationalism (a 19th-century system associated with figures like John Nelson Darby and popularized via the Scofield Reference Bible). It treats the modern State of Israel as the literal fulfillment of biblical land promises to ethnic Jews, a necessary precursor to end-times events including the Second Coming of Christ, Armageddon, and related apocalyptic scenarios. Critics from multiple Christian traditions reject this as a corruption of the New Testament message.

Palestinian Christian leaders, including the Patriarchs and Heads of the Churches in the Holy Land (representing Catholic, Orthodox, Eastern, Anglican, and Lutheran communities), have repeatedly condemned it. In statements such as the 2006 Jerusalem Declaration on Christian Zionism (signed by the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, Syriac Orthodox Archbishop, Anglican Bishop in Jerusalem, and Evangelical Lutheran Bishop) and more recent declarations (e.g., January 2026), they call it a “false teaching that corrupts the biblical message of love, justice, and reconciliation” and a “damaging ideology” that misleads the public, sows confusion, and harms the unity of the local Christian flock. They argue it identifies the Gospel with empire, colonialism, and militarism; privileges one people at the expense of others; justifies the dispossession of Palestinians (including indigenous Christians) of their lives, liberty, property, and homeland; and uproots local Christians from Palestinian society while threatening the historic Church of Jerusalem. It is said to ignore or exacerbate the suffering of Palestinians under occupation and settlements, while supporting Jewish exclusivism.

The Party’s Over: Zionism Must Be Dismantled | Ghada Karmi:

Eastern Orthodox perspectives, reflected in commentary from Orthodox Christian Laity and aligned with Jerusalem Patriarchate statements, describe Christian Zionism as a dangerous heresy. It is said to distort Scripture and the Church Fathers by treating the modern Zionist state (rather than the Church) as the true Israel of God. Critics argue that the New Testament presents the Church as the spiritual continuation and fulfillment of God’s promises to Abraham, universalized in Christ for all believers; positing a separate irrevocable covenantal role for the modern state reintroduces a division abolished by the New Testament and resembles a Judaizing error (comparable to issues addressed in Acts 15). It is further criticized for leading Western Christians to ignore or cheer the pressures on indigenous Christian communities in the Holy Land.

Reformed and mainline Protestant traditions (including voices within the Christian Reformed Church, Presbyterian Church (USA), and related bodies) reject it on grounds that dispensationalism is alien to historic Reformed theology. They argue it subordinates the ethics of justice, fairness, compassion for the oppressed, and building God’s kingdom to an eschatological focus on the modern state of Israel and end-times speculation. Critics contend that Christian Zionists stand unmoved by Palestinian suffering under occupation, treat land-for-peace negotiations as contrary to God’s will, and sometimes interpret disasters as divine punishment for pressure on Israel. The theology is said to uncritically wed Christian faith to the politics of one nation, distort the New Testament reinterpretation of Old Testament promises (where Christ is the true seed of Abraham, and believers of all nations inherit the promises), and prioritize apocalyptic events over living out Christ’s love and justice in the present. Presbyterian actions have included formal opposition to Christian Zionism as a theology that keeps people hungry and imprisoned, with calls to reject it and educate against its ramifications. Some describe it as a stumbling block to Gospel witness in the Middle East, manipulating Jews for eschatological ends rather than loving them, and hindering Jewish consideration of Jesus as Messiah.

Broader critiques from these circles (including Palestinian evangelicals via initiatives like Christ at the Checkpoint and theologians such as those associated with Sabeel) emphasize that it reverts the Church to Old Testament shadows, ignores fulfillment in Christ, promotes militarism, and damages relations by treating support for Israeli policies (including settlements) as a spiritual obligation while sidelining justice for Palestinians.

Critiques of Jewish Zionism from Jewish Sects and Groups:

Jewish anti-Zionism, particularly in its religious forms, predates the modern State of Israel and views political Zionism (the nationalist project of establishing and maintaining a Jewish state in the Land of Israel through human effort) as a profound violation of Torah and divine will.

Ultra-Orthodox (Haredi) groups, especially Satmar Hasidim and Neturei Karta, form the core of theological opposition. They base their stance on the “Three Oaths” derived from the Talmud (Ketubot 111a, linked to Song of Songs): the Jewish people are forbidden to ascend to the Land of Israel en masse by force, to rebel against the nations of the world, or to “force the end” of exile. Exile is understood as a divine decree for spiritual refinement that can end only through miraculous messianic redemption, not human political or military action. Establishing a sovereign Jewish state before the Messiah is therefore seen as a collective revolt against the kingdom of heaven—comparable to the generation of the Tower of Babel—an aggressive overstepping into the realm reserved for God, a denial of divine providence, and a betrayal of Israel’s destiny and uniqueness. Even if the state’s leaders were righteous and holy, or if it achieved peace, its very existence would remain a “terrible and awful criminal iniquity.”

Satmar (under the influence of Rabbi Yoel Teitelbaum and successors) and Neturei Karta reject the legitimacy of the State of Israel outright, viewing Zionism as an anti-messianic act conceived in sin and a form of pseudo-Judaism that replaces a divine, Torah-centered understanding of peoplehood with secular nationalism. They see the state as virulently anti-religious in practice (secular institutions, mandatory army service promoting militarism and atheism, historical pressures on religious immigrants) and as having been created through the expulsion, killing, and dispossession of Palestinians—acts that desecrate Judaism’s teachings of tolerance and kindness. Some within these circles have described the Holocaust as divine punishment for the sin of Zionism (violating the oaths). Practical consequences include refusing state benefits, taxes in some cases, or recognition of the state’s authority; Neturei Karta has gone further by publicly advocating the state’s dissolution and aligning with its opponents. Religious Zionists are dismissed as having been influenced by heretical ideals rather than authentic Torah.

Historically, similar opposition came from other traditionalist rabbis (e.g., Chofetz Chaim, Brisker Rav, Chabad’s Sholom Dovber Schneersohn) who saw nationalism itself as idolatrous or a secular substitute for God’s sovereignty. Early Reform Judaism also opposed political Zionism on different theological grounds: Judaism was a universal prophetic religion whose mission was to spread ethical monotheism worldwide, not to form a particularist national state that would undermine the diaspora’s role.

In analysis of these positions across the sects: Christian critics primarily frame Christian Zionism as a modern heresy that subordinates the universal, reconciling Gospel of Christ (Church as true Israel) to a particularist, apocalyptic, and politically militant reading of Old Testament land promises, with the effect of enabling injustice against Palestinians (including fellow Christians) and distorting Christian ethics and witness. Jewish critics (especially Haredi) frame Jewish Zionism as a direct rebellion against explicit Talmudic and Torah constraints on ending exile, an attempt to usurp God’s redemptive role through human (often secular and violent) means, resulting in both theological blasphemy and moral violations against non-Jews in the land. In both cases, the “evil” is located in the ideology’s claimed religious warrant for privileging one group’s political sovereignty and expansion at the expense of others’ rights, justice, and—according to the critics—God’s own ordering of history and covenant.

Commentaries on Zionism

· Jew and Christian, alike, are united and at perfect peace with each other against the Zionist cause for a New World Order.

· Ironically, it may be the good god-fearing Jews who finally raise public awareness to the horrors of Jew World Order Zionism.

· Honestly, what do you think is going to happen when 98% of The World’s population people wake up to realize .02% of The World’s population have enslaved and butchered them for over 2000 years? Just let that sink in.

· I talk a lot about how modern science and in particular, Quantum Mysticism, is nothing but repackaged Kabbalah, kept secret within the halls of Freemasonry. I rarely mention that the Kabbalah is Jewish Mysticism. I often downplay it so as not to not attract unnecessary attention.

· I am a firm advocate of not saying anything derogatory about Zionism because it is better to let them speak for themselves.

· World conquest through world Jewish government: The Protocols of The Learned Elders of Zion. Protocol No. 2: “We are interested in just the opposite—in the diminution, the killing out of the goyim.” (Goyim: a Jewish name for a non-Jew).

· Bolshevik Revolution: 75 million Christians and Jews slaughter by Zionists. America is next because American interests didn’t care about the genocide of Third World Countries. When they could have stopped the murder, they turned away.

· There are Christians, real jews, and godly Muslims being slaughtered. Over 200+ million Christians have been slaughtered by Jewish hands.

· I don’t see any other option besides absolute Truth now...we’ve run out of time. Full spectrum dominance against The Elite.

· To genocide away all The Palestinians is justified in Zionist eyes. Let’s see someone defend this. How is it that “blameless, innocent, victimized, holy and pure” Zionists can slaughter millions and label anyone who tries to criticize them as Antisemitic?

· You are forbidden to speak of Jewish Usury and Flat Earth: That which is forbidden is generally The Truth.

· Btw, there is a reason everybody is forbidden to talk about this. And the answer is found in The Protocols of The Learned Elders of Zion. And it is the reason good and beautiful, God fearing Jews hate Zionism

· Wall Street, Paul Warburg, Koen and Loeb, Goldman Sachs, Rothschilds, Jacob Schiff, The Federal Reserve, etc...the top tier of International Banking are of Ashkenazi Jewish decent. These are not authentic Jews. They are “the Jews who are not Jews, which say they are Jews, and are not, but do lie.” Revelation 3:9: “Behold, I will make them of The Synagogue of Satan, which say they are Jews, and are not, but do lie; behold, I will make them to come and worship before thy feet, and to know that I have loved thee.”

· Usury is 100% Jewish. Historically, Christians were forbidden to rape their fellow man through Usury. Giving loans on interest was a Sin. Banking was invented by Jewish business. It’s a fact. Nobody is wishing harm to them here. Just stating facts.

· We learn about all this through comparative historical analysis. If all roads lead to Rome, we have tangible proof. If only one road leads to Rome, then we merely have an unproven assumption.

· The Synagogue of Satan (Christ’s application) are “Jews who are not Jews”. I’ve already said God fearing, wonderful Jews have nothing to do with Elite Jewish Banking. ‏However, Zionism is fully involved in it.

· I remember the day I finally grew up when I read the full Protocols of The Learned Elders of Zion. Then when I researched through the propaganda to find out they were actually not a hoax, but actually the talking points from a Zionist meeting last century.

· And no, it is not antisemitic to point out who runs The International Banking System, 95% of all news, and all of Hollywood

Imperialist Zionism in Action

On July 20, hundreds of Israeli settlers, lawmakers, and ministers marched to the barbed wire fence that surrounds the 2.2 million people in Gaza. Yesterday, over 4,200 Israeli Jews commemorated the holiday Tisha b’Av by storming and desecrating Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem. Settlers were again joined by Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who entered the compound under heavy protection from the Israeli police.

Across all of occupied Palestine, Israeli settlers and forces are demonstrating Zionism in action, again and again. According to current military plans, the Israeli government is aiming to occupy at least 70% of Gaza, which would force 2.2 million Palestinians into just 42 square miles. In the occupied West Bank and the 1948 borders that make up “Israel,” the Israeli government is killing and ethnically cleansing Palestinians at an unprecedented rate.

The total and expanding devastation across Palestine is a result of Zionism—the racist colonial movement that led to the establishment of Israel, an apartheid state built on land stolen from massacred and forcibly exiled Palestinians. And just as the Nakba—the forcible expulsion of Palestinians from their homes in 1948—set a precedent for the state of Israel to exist on Palestinian land at the expense of Palestinian lives, the destruction of Palestinian land has helped set the stage for what we as people and governments will continue to allow to be done to other human beings.

The US isn’t just allowing the Israeli government to ethnically cleanse and terrorize Palestinians on their land, it’s actively assisting it. It’s well past time for a weapons embargo. We demand a complete end to US funding, arming, and backing of the state of Israel’s oppression of Palestinians. We will never stop struggling for a just and dignified future for all people, free from Zionism and colonialism.

Before The Zionist Genocide of Palestinians:

Before the Zionist genocide of Palestinians, especially in the Gaza Strip, Palestinians had a highly educated population:

· Literacy: Adult literacy in Gaza was approximately 97–98%,

· Universities: Gaza had multiple universities, Medical schools enrolled about 2,500 students.

· Higher Education: Palestinians have one of the highest rates of university enrollment in the Arab world,

· Graduate Degrees: Palestinians had very high university participation - produced large numbers of graduates in medicine, engineering, pharmacy, information technology education, and health professions despite severe economic hardship and movement restrictions

Women outnumbered men in Palestinian universities, about 60% of university enrollment, and had n educational culture that placed exceptional value on higher education.

Before Zionism invaded Palestine in 1948, Palestine was an important center of intellectual and cultural life in the Arab world, particularly in cities such as Jerusalem and Jaffa They were disproportionately represented in journalism, education, literature, and the professions.

Israel was Created Through The Balfour Declaration, The Rothschilds, The Haavara Agreement, Hitler, The Protocols of The Learned Elders of Zion, and Visions of Jewtopia

The Ashkenazi Jews (“Jews who are not Jews”) have always been skilled at making themselves appear the victim, as they are currently doing now with an Israeli MOSAD Intelligence False Flag Operation, where both Israeli MOSAD Intelligence and Hamas are in mutual coordination to create an illusory war that will result in the real genocide of any remaining Palestinians, achieved under the guise of “collateral damage.” Additionally, in 1933, Hitler’s given role was to displace The Jews to Palestine with their riches, not kill them. Hence, “The Final Solution” was actually the longitudinal plan to create Israel in 1948.

It is imperative, as we live in “desperate times”, to resist the temptation to regard “The Final Solution” as some kind of Holocaust against “The Jews”, as it was, all along, merely a Zionist, Steven Spielberg, Schindler’s List, Hollywood trope taught to us in Elementary School. The Final Solution was always the creation of Israel by 1948, which Hitler superfluously and judiciously abetted, unencumbered by Jewish media. The Final Solution” was actually the longitudinal plan to create Israel in 1948, all along.

And so, the primary difference between Netanyahu’s Final Solution for the Palestinians and Hitler’s Final Solution for the Jews is that one Zionist Agentur Vertretung displaced his target to Palestine in the service of Elite Kabbalistic Jewish Agentur and Zionism, while the other is currently completing Hitler’s Zionistic work by eliminating the remaining Palestinians.

According to historical statistical data, in January 1933, approximately 522,000 Jews lived in Germany. After the Nazis took power and implemented their alleged antisemitic ideology and policies, approximately 304,000 Jews emigrated to Palestine through The Haavara Agreement during the first six years of the Nazi dictatorship, leaving approximately 218,000 Jews remaining in Germany during the apex of The Third Reich. And yet, Jewish History tells us that 6 million Jews were killed by Hitler during the alleged Holocaust, while this number is 5,782,000 greater than the number of actual Jews who lived in Germany during this time period. Remember, Ashkenazi Jews (“Jews who are not Jews”) love to inflate statistics in order to continually appear the victim.

The Haavara Agreement (The Transfer Agreement) was an agreement between Nazi Germany and Zionist German Jews signed on 25 August 1933. The agreement was finalized after three months of talks by the Zionist Federation of Germany, the Anglo-Palestine Bank (under the directive of the Jewish Agency) and the economic authorities of Nazi Germany. It was a major factor in making possible the migration of approximately 304,000 German Jews to Palestine in 1933–1939 in the creation of Rothchilds Zionism Israel.

Benjamin “Bibi” Netanyahu confesses that Americans are easy to manipulate. In the eyes of The Khazarian Ashkenazi Jews (“The Jews who are not Jews”), emanating partially from Southern Ukraine, you are nothing but “goyim” (cattle) to be herded and slaughtered:

The ultimate aim of The Protocols of The Learned Elders of Zion was to secure The Palestinian Homeland and change history to create the idea that it was the Jewish Homeland, which of course is absurd since Biblical history clearly state that the Israelites were a nomadic people without a Homeland. The Protocols also state that eventually they would have that new land called, Israel, as the path for its New World Order with their Jewish Antichrist as “The King of The World”…you know, that “Chosen People” stuff.

But recall, these Jews are not really Jews. They had infiltrated authentic Judaism long ago in Georgia, Russia. They were, and still are, Khazarian Ashkenazi, The Synagogue of Satan that Christ spoke of at The Church of Philadelphia in The Bible.

Note that your garden variety Jew does not know much about any of this, and they are literally being smeared and demonized as wicked and greedy by a certain percentage of Khazarian Ashkenazi Crypto Jews, who have garnered them this title, de facto. The nice little Jewish family down the street, who worship God in their own way, is not trying to take over the world. To the contrary, they are pawns in a greater Rothschild Ashkenazi Crypto Jew chess game that makes all Jews appear horrible. This, obviously, is not the case.

It is clear from the gospels that Jesus had a reputation as a Jewish Rabbi (Mark 14:45; John 1:38). Peter (in Mark 9:5) and Mary Magdalene (in John 20:16) both referred to Jesus as “Rabbi.” Moreover, the Jewish ruler Nicodemus thought that this title was appropriate for Jesus: “Rabbi, we know that you are a teacher who has come from God. For no one could perform the signs you are doing if God were not with him” (John 3:2). Elsewhere, we see Jesus referred to as “Teacher” (Mark 5:35). According to John 1:38, Rabbi and Teacher are synonymous titles.

A rabbi (literally, “my master”) is a member of the clergy in the religion of Judaism. Rabbis often function as leaders of synagogues where they provide instruction in the Hebrew Scriptures and Jewish traditions. Rabbis preach sermons, interpret the Old Testament, and perform other functions similar to those of Christian pastors. While Jesus was never part of the official temple leadership, He was still considered a rabbi because of His ministry of teaching. Even the Babylonian Talmud describes Jesus as a teacher who had students (Sanhedrin 43a).

Nevertheless, Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, Elon Muck, etc… are but mere paupers compared to the Rothchilds family. They are simply Pawns in the Game, front men installed to take the fall, so you never learn about The Rothschilds International Banking Dynasty. These Pawns in the Game have no real power. They get all their marching orders from The Satanic Rothschilds bloodline in conjunction with The Vatican Jesuits.

By comparison, “One of the richest men in the world is supposed to be Elon Musk.”???? Laughable:

One function of Rothschilds financed, Adolph Hiter, was to persecute The Jews in Germany so badly that the world would forever view The Jews as victims, resulting in anyone who ever criticizes Jews, newly created Israel, Zionism, or The Protocols as antisemitic. Hence, if you say anything bad about The Jews, you are branded as a NAZI, since Hitler established this precedent through his obedience to his Rothchild Masters, as well as The Jesuit Vatican Church. Incidentally, Hitler, himself was an Ashkenazi Crypto Jew, a fact few realize.

The Creation of Israel in 1948:

The State of Israel was proclaimed on 14 May 1948, the culmination of nearly 2,000 years of hopes by Jewish people that they would one day return to the land from which the Romans expelled them. The Holocaust of European Jewry in the Second World War strengthened their determination.

The Balfour Declaration by the British government in 1917, enshrined in a League of Nations mandate in 1920, had said that a “national home for the Jewish people” would be founded in Palestine, while preserving the “civil and religious” rights of non-Jewish communities there. The British could not reconcile the conflicting principles.

The Balfour Declaration:

On 29 November 1947, the United Nations General Assembly voted (Resolution 181) to partition Palestine between a Jewish and an Arab state, with Jerusalem under an international regime. The Jews agreed but the Arabs did not. They called the declaration of the State of Israel “al-Nakba”, “The Catastrophe.”

Inter-communal fighting had preceded the declaration and after it, five Arab armies invaded. By the time of an armistice in 1949, the Israelis had extended their territory, leaving Jordan with the West Bank, Egypt with Gaza and Jerusalem divided. Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians had fled or had been driven out from the land they had occupied for hundreds of years before The Jews were inserted into their lives through the coordinated efforts of The Balfour Declaration, Adolph Hitler, President Woodrow Wilson, and The Haavara Agreement, (The Transfer Agreement) which allowed Jews to be transplanted from Germany to Palestine in the creation of Israel.

The Haavara Agreement:

The Haavara Agreement was an agreement between Nazi Germany and Zionist German Jews signed on 25 August 1933. The agreement was finalized after three months of talks by the Zionist Federation of Germany, the Anglo-Palestine Bank (under the directive of the Jewish Agency) and the economic authorities of Nazi Germany.

It was a major factor in making possible the migration of approximately 304,000 German Jews to Palestine in 1933–1939. The agreement enabled Jews fleeing persecution under the new Nazi regime to transfer some portion of their assets to British Mandatory Palestine.

And so, Hitler was not primarily persecuting The Jews. Rather, he was transferring them over to Palestine, including with them all their assets and gold. Does that sound like persecution?

Additional background on this:

The Rothschilds wanted Palestine for the following reason. They had great business interests in East Asia and desired their own state in that area along with their own military which they could use as an aggressor to any state that threatened those interests.

The British subsequently agree to the deal for Palestine and the Zionists in London contact their counterparts in America and inform them of this fact.

Suddenly all the major newspapers in America, which up to that point had been pro-German, turned on Germany, running propaganda pieces such as: “German soldiers were killing Red Cross Nurses. German soldiers were cutting off babies hands, etc…,” in order to manipulate the American public against the Germans.

This same year, President Woodrow Wilson, ran a re-election campaign under the slogan, “Re-Elect The Man Who Will Keep Your Sons Out of The War.”

On December 12, Germany and her allies offered peace terms to end the war.

1917:

As a result of Germany’s offer of peace, the Rothschild war machine goes into overdrive in America, spreading propaganda which leads to President Wilson under the instructions of American Zionist leader and Supreme Court Justice, Louis Dembitz Brandeis, reneging on his promise to the electorate and taking America into the first world war on April 6.

As per the Rothschild Zionist promise to the British, to take America into the war, they decide they want something in writing from the British to prove that they will uphold their side of the bargain. The British Foreign Secretary, Arthur James Balfour, therefore, drafts a letter which is commonly known as “The Balfour Declaration,” which is reprinted below.

Foreign Office November 2nd, 1917: The Balfour Declaration:

“Dear Lord Rothschild,

I have much pleasure in conveying to you, on behalf of His Majesty’s Government, the following declaration of sympathy with Jewish Zionist aspirations which has been submitted to, and approved by, the Cabinet.

His Majesty’s Government view with favour the establishment in Palestine of a national home for the Jewish people and will use their best endeavors to facilitate the achievement of this object, it being clearly understood that nothing shall be done which may prejudice the civil and religious rights of existing non-Jewish communities in Palestine, or the rights and political status enjoyed by Jews in any other country.

I should be grateful if you would bring this declaration to the knowledge of the Zionist Federation.

Yours sincerely,

Arthur James Balfour”

The Rothschilds ordered the execution of Tsar Nicholas II and his entire family in Russia, using the Bolsheviks that they controlled, even though the Tsar had already abdicated on March 2. This was both to get control of the country and an act of revenge for Tsar Alexander I blocking their world government plan in 1815 at the Congress of Vienna, and Tsar Alexander II siding with President Abraham Lincoln in 1864.

It was extremely important for them to slaughter the entire family including women and children in order to make good on the promise to do so made by Nathan Mayer Rothschild in 1815. It is designed to show the world what happens if you ever attempt to cross the Rothschilds.

U.S. Congressman Oscar Callaway informs Congress that J. P. Morgan is a Rothschild front and has taken control of the American media industry.

He stated:

“In March 1915, the J.P. Morgan interests, the steel, shipbuilding, and powder interest, and their subsidiary organizations, got together 12 men high up in the newspaper world and employed them to select the most influential newspapers in the United States and sufficient number of them to control generally the policy of the daily press. They found it was only necessary to purchase the control of 25 of the greatest papers...An agreement was reached. The policy of the papers was bought, to be paid for by the month, an editor was furnished for each paper to properly supervise and edit information regarding the questions of preparedness, militarism, financial policies, and other things of national and international nature considered vital to the interests of the purchasers.”

1919:

In January, Ashkenazi Jews, Karl Liebknecht, and Rosa Luxemburg are killed as they attempt to lead another Rothschild funded Communist coup, this time in Berlin, Germany.

The Versailles peace conference is held to decide reparations that the Germans need to pay to the victors following the end of the First World War. A delegation of 117 Zionists headed up by Ashkenazi Jew, Bernard Baruch, bring up the subject of the promise of Palestine for them. At this point, the Germans realized why America had turned on them and under whose influence, the Rothschilds.

The Germans, naturally, felt they had been betrayed by the Zionists. This is because, at the time the Rothschilds made their deal with Britain for Palestine, in exchange for bringing America into the war, Germany was the most friendly country in the world towards the Jews, indeed the German Emancipation Edict of 1822 guaranteed Jews in Germany all civil rights enjoyed by Germans.

Also, Germany was the only country in Europe which did not place restrictions on Jews, even giving them refuge when they had to flee from Russia after their first attempted Communist coup failed there in 1905.

Nevertheless, the Rothschilds had held up their side of the bargain to spill the blood of millions of innocents and as a result, Palestine is confirmed as a Jewish homeland, and whilst its handover to the Rothschilds takes place it is to remain under the control of Britain, as the Rothschilds control Britain. At that time less than one percent of the population of Palestine was Jewish. Interestingly, the host of the Versailles peace conference is its boss, Baron Edmond de Rothschild.

The Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion:

When I write about “The Jews,” I am referring to the Khazarian, Ashkenazi “Jew” who emanated from the Caucasus Mountain Region of Georgia, Russia, many centuries ago. They never had a homeland, as so have zero claims to Ashkenazi “Jew” Rothschilds created Israel. They are, as John the Apostle said. Jews who “say they are Jews and are not…”

“I know thy works, and tribulation and poverty, (but thou art rich) and I know the blasphemy of them which say they are Jews, and are not, but are the Synagogue of Satan.”

--Revelation 2:9 (KJV)

Even Henry Ford, of Automobile Manufacturing Fame, Exposed The Protocols of The Learned Elders of Zion:

I do not ever mean to infer that good Sephardic, authentic Jews, who practice their religion in peace and reverence to God, as they see it, are affiliated with the illuminati or the like.

Ashkenazi Jews are not actually Jews, of course:

That said…

The Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion are something I do not want to go into too much detail about. This book is really not a Jewish Conspiracy Book, although I give considerable time to Ashkenazi Jewish Talmudic, Sabbatean, and Jesuits forces. The only reason I have done so is because these forces play such a significant role in the conceptualization, construction, and current operations behind the rising Transhumanistic New World Order being constructed right beneath our noses as I write this. Otherwise, I would circumvent all this and stay the steady and fearless course across the Transhumanistic A.I. Ocean of Discontent. But alas, I feel obligated to provide these significant puzzle pieces in order to create a more historically accurate mosaic from which to purview this mess of we got ourselves into by thinking Snapchat would end our social networking problems. Hope you’re grinning…this is grim stuff. You gotta keep your sense of humor in it or…. “They win!”

Allow Henry Makow Ph.D. to provide some background on The Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion:

“The Protocols of Zion are required reading for anyone who wishes to understand the world in which we live. They exhibit a pathological hatred for all non-Jews, and a desire to undermine and exploit them. We see this deep hatred and contempt for Christians in the Jewish Talmud, where for instance, about Christ it is written:

The Protocols were part of an “initiation” for 33 degree Masonic Jews. Most Jews are unaware of this agenda and therefore are easily manipulated.

From The Protocols:

“Anti-Semitism is indispensable to us in the management of our lesser brethren.”

Many people think “The Protocols of the Elders of Zion” is Anti-Semitic “hate literature” and a fraud. Nobel Prize winner Alexander Solzhenitsyn wrote that the book exhibits “the mind of genius.”

Pretty good for a hoax, wouldn’t you say?

Solzhenitsyn said it exhibits “great strength of thought and insight... Its design... (increasing freedom and liberalism, which is terminated in social cataclysm)...is well above the abilities of an ordinary mind... It is more complicated than a nuclear bomb.”

I believe the Protocols are genuine. They are lectures addressed to Jewish Freemasons (probably at the Mizraim Lodge in Paris) detailing an incredible plan to overthrow Western Civilization, subjugate mankind, and concentrate “all the wealth of the world... in our hands.” They were given as a regular series of workshops to these Masons in Paris. The author describes them as an “exposition of our programme” and often begins by saying, “Today we will discuss...”

Those who think the Protocols were delivered at the First Zionist Congress in Basel in 1897 are sadly mistaken. This is not information that the average Jew was privy to. There were over 200 delegates at that conference along with 26 members of the press.”

--Henry Makow Ph.D. (From: Illuminati: The Cult that Hijacked the World)

The Rothschilds Role in The Illuminati, Zionism, Creating World Wars, Israel, and World Domination

How The Rothschilds Brutally Rules The World:

The Rothschilds: The Richest Family In The World:

In this interview, Rabbi Yaakov Shapiro, rabbi of Beis Medrash of Bayswater, explains the motives behind the claims of Netanyahu and other Israeli leaders to represent all Jews. He explains how Zionism, starting from Theodor Herzl, unilaterally arrogated to itself the right to speak in the name of world Jewry. Rabbi Shapiro explains the motives behind this and the danger it poses to the Jewish people.

The Real Reason that Netanyahu and Israeli Leader’s Claim to Speak for All Jews:

The Parallels Between Zionism And Nazism

From Yusuf Khan of The Medium:

I believe that Jews around the world, including those in Israel , ought to be constantly reminded of the evil crimes committed in Palestine under their collective name, as well as understand the close ideological similarity between Nazism and Zionism.

The Nazi movement was based on the fact that some people were better than others. Led by Adolf Hitler, it operated under the theory that there was a master race of people that could conquer others. This was based on physical appearance. Although he did not fit the bill himself, Hitler wanted a master race of blue eyed blonds. There was no tolerance for anyone who did not fit into this ideal. In terms of current usage, Nazism is a thoroughly discredited ideology that has become virtually synonymous with political evil in much the same way as the more general category of fascism. As the well-known formula has it, history is written by the winners. It is largely forgotten that there was considerable support for the Nazis in both the US and in Britain, articulated by numerous highly regarded people like Henry Ford and Charles Lindbergh. It could have gone either way.

As for what Zionism means nowadays, it is quite the opposite of the idealistic philosophy of the cultural or spiritual Zionists who were dominant in the movement prior to the rise of the Nazis, whom the political Zionists admired and collaborated with. Political Zionism preaches no tolerance for those who are “goyim”, or non-Jews. This is one example of the relationship between this ideology and Nazism. Muslims, Christians, Buddhists, Hindus and all other “goyim”, or Gentiles, are the target for Zionists who are taught, according to the Talmud, to enslave or exterminate anyone not of their belief. This comes from the notion that the sole purpose of non-Jews is to serve Jews.

Rabbi Ovadia Yosef, the head of Shas’s Council of Torah Sages and a senior Sephardi adjudicator, expressed this ideology in one of his weekly Saturday night sermons. When questioned on the laws regarding the actions non-Jews are permitted to perform on Shabbat, Yosef stated, “Goyim were born only to serve us. Without that, they have no place in the world — only to serve the People of Israel,” According to Yosef, the lives of non-Jews in Israel are safeguarded by divinity, to prevent losses to Jews.

“In Israel, death has no dominion over them… With Gentiles, it will be like any person — they need to die, but [God] will give them longevity. Why? Imagine that one’s donkey would die, they’d lose their money. This is his servant… That’s why he gets a long life, to work well for this Jew,” Yosef said. “Why are gentiles needed? They will work, they will plow, they will reap. We will sit like an effendi and eat. That is why gentiles were created,” he added.

Nazi Support of Zionism:

Modern-day Zionism, political Zionism, was supported by the German SS and Gestapo. Hitler himself personally supported Zionism. During the 1930’s, in cooperation with the German authorities, Zionist groups organized a network of some 40 camps throughout Germany where prospective settlers were trained for their new lives in Palestine. As late as 1942, Zionists operated at least one of these officially authorized “Kibbutz” training camps over which flew the blue and white banner which would one day be adopted as the national flag of “Israel”.

Theodor Herzl (1860-1904), the founder of modern Zionism, recognized that anti-Semitism would further his cause, the creation of a separate state for Jews. To solve the Jewish Question, he maintained “we must, above all, make it an international political issue.” Herzl wrote that Zionism offered the world a welcome “final solution of the Jewish Question.” In his “Diaries”, page 19, Herzl stated, “Anti-Semites will become our surest friends, anti-Semitic countries our allies.”

The Transfer Agreement (which promoted the emigration of German Jews to Palestine) implemented in 1933 and abandoned at the beginning of WWII is an important example of the cooperation between Hitler’s Germany and international Zionism. Through this agreement, Hitler’s Third Reich did more than any other government during the 1930’s to support Jewish development in Palestine and further the Zionist goals. Hitler and the Zionists had a common goal: to create a world Jewish Ghetto as a solution to the Jewish Question.

The Transfer Agreement:

The Zionist so-called “World Jewish Congress” declared war on the country of Germany, knowing that it would affect their Jewish brothers residing in that country who would be left without protection. When others tried to help them escape to other countries, the Zionist movement took actions which caused those countries to lock their doors to Jewish immigration (read more in the books, “Perfidy” and “Min Hametzer”). As a result of the Zionist influence five ships of Jewish refugees from Germany arriving in the United States were turned back to the gas chambers. The fundamental aim of the Zionist movement has been not to save Jewish lives but to create a “Jewish state” in Palestine.

On December 7, 1938, Ben Gurion, the first head of the Zionist “state of Israel’ declared “If I knew it was possible to save all the children in Germany by taking them to England, and only half of the children by taking them to Eretz Israel, I would choose the second solution. For we must take into account not only the lives of these children but also the history of the people of Israel.”

On August 31, 1949, Ben Gurion stated: “Although we have realized our dream of creating a Jewish State, we are only at the beginning. There are still only 900,000 Jews in Israel, whereas the majority of the Jewish people still remains abroad. Our future task is to bring all the Jews to Israel.”

Of the two and a half million Jews seeking refuge from the Nazis between 1935 and 1943, less than 9% went to settle in Palestine. The vast majority, 75%, went to the Soviet Union. In the mid-70’s, more people emigrated out of “Israel” than came in. The only surges of immigration to the Zionist state have occurred during anti-Semitic threats and persecution in foreign countries. It follows that for the Zionist state to achieve its goal of a Jewish world ghetto, anti-Semitism must be promoted and encouraged, and as we have seen, by acts of violence if necessary.

“To attain its practical objectives, Zionism hopes it will be able to collaborate with a government that is fundamentally hostile to the Jews” [Lucy Dawidovitch, “A Holocaust Reader”].

The use of anti-Semitism as a tool to coerce immigration to the Zionist state continues to the present day. Former Prime Minister Ariel Sharon remarked, “The best solution to anti-Semitism is immigration to Israel. It is the only place on Earth where Jews can live as Jews.”

Zionism and Nazism Are Both Fascist:

Speaking truth to power is always a very risky business but it has its compensations — if you live long enough you can enjoy the fleeting pleasure of vindication and the comforting thought that no matter how bad things may seem at the time, they do have a way of working themselves out. There is a very basic and compelling argument for classifying Zionism as a form of fascism. The next logical step, of course, is equating Zionism with Nazism. One need only to glace at the Wikipedia definitions and then look at the current usage in order to deconstruct the deceptions of the Zionists.

Wikipedia: “Nazism, known officially in German as National Socialism, is the totalitarian ideology and practices of the Nazi Party or National Socialist German Workers’ Party under Adolf Hitler, and the policies adopted by the dictatorial government of Nazi Germany from 1933 to 1945…In the 1930s, Nazism was not a monolithic movement, but rather a (mainly German) combination of various ideologies and philosophies which centered around nationalism, anti-communism, traditionalism and the importance of the ethnostate. Groups such as Strasserism and Black Front were part of the early Nazi movement. Their motivations were triggered over anger about the Treaty of Versailles, and what they considered to have been a Jewish/communist conspiracy to humiliate Germany at the end of the World War I. Germany’s post-war ills were critical to the formation of the ideology and its criticisms of the post-war Weimar Republic…”

Note that the principal ideological elements of Nazi thought were “nationalism, anti-communism, traditionalism and the importance of the ethnostate.” The rest of the definition elaborates on the importance of a sense of victimhood. Also note the ideation of a “Jewish/communist conspiracy.” As people are increasingly coming to understand, Hitler’s primary animus was not against Jews as such, but Bolshevism, which indeed was largely a Jewish endeavor.

Wikipedia: “Zionism is the international political movement that originally supported the reestablishment of a homeland for the Jewish people in the Land of Israel, the historical homeland of the Jews. Since the establishment of the State of Israel, the Zionist movement continues primarily to support it. Zionism is based on historical ties and religious traditions linking the Jewish people to the Land of Israel. Almost two millennia after the Jewish diaspora, the modern Zionist movement, beginning in the late 19th century, was mainly founded by secular Jews, largely as a response by Ashkenazi Jews to antisemitism across Europe, especially in Russia…”

In this definition we are confronted with the inescapable imprint of Zionist propaganda that is characteristic of any Wikipedia pages having to do with Zionism or Israel. Notice the favorite rhetorical tactic of begging the question. We are asked to blindly accept as unquestionable the highly dubious proposition of “the reestablishment of a homeland for the Jewish people in the Land of Israel.” These are the key points of the mythology exposed by the Israeli historian Shlomo Sand in his best-seller “The Invention of the Jewish People”. Never mind that it was years after the founding of Zionism that the main goal of creating a homeland for “the Jews” zeroed in on Palestine as the location for a Jewish State. In any case, we can accept the Wikipedia definition as at least accurately representing the Zionist belief system.

We are currently experiencing a similar phenomenon — the battle between the Zionists and the anti-Zionists. It is essentially the same battle, fought out by two different protagonists, but the principals involved are the same. For the sake of simplicity it can reasonably be viewed as the age old struggle between good and evil. The differences are even starker, as this is clearly a conflict between the forces of money and power versus ordinary people, between a purely utilitarian, amoral materialism vs. a sense of what is truly sacred, between imperialism and those less powerful, between colonialism and “the natives”, between truth and falsehood, and so on and so forth. Due to the Zionist hold on the Western world, it is playing out as the West against the rest of the world. It is an epic confrontation and it is not hyperbole to say that once again the fate of mankind lies in the balance.

What, then, are the differences and similarities between Zionism and Nazism? If we go back to the definition of Nazism we see four characteristics mentioned. One of them was a reference to a transient political ideology, communism, while the other three are historical constants. Throwing out “anti-communism”, we are left with the essential elements. When we look at Zionism in terms of what it actually is rather than some devious, self-serving Zionist definition we find what?

“Nationalism, traditionalism and the importance of the ethnostate.”

We also find the essential elements of fascism in general, the arrogance of group ego and the justification of privilege that trumps any notions of civil rights, human rights, international law or even common human decency! By coercion and by force—these are the means, and virtual enslavement or extermination of the “others” , in this case the “goyim” are the ends. Characteristically, we also find the common element of a sense of infinite entitlement based on perceived prior victimhood.

As for any arguments based on the obvious or perceived differences between Zionism and Nazism, we can easily dismiss them as superficialities rather than differences that make a difference. Whether it’s a brown rat or a grey rat, it’s the same animal. Substantively, they are identical manifestations of the same basic pathology and they are equally dangerous to the well-being of humanity. We can comfort ourselves with the knowledge that the bullies never win in the end, because underneath the bluster they are abject cowards and cowardice can’t sustain itself in the long term. However, that doesn’t mean we can just sit back and wait for them to meet their inevitable fate — as we have seen, they are capable of doing immense harm in the meantime.

All of the great wisdom traditions are in agreement that we are human beings first and anything else is at best a secondary characteristic. As long as there remains any confusion about this, various forms of fascism will arise and bedevil us. As long as we identify ourselves primarily in some tribal fashion, whether it’s based on nationality, ethnicity, religion, gender or any parochial and exclusionary manner, then confusion and conflict will reign supreme. We shall indeed overcome, if we last that long, but only when it is universally understood that WE refers to all of us. In the meantime, silence is complicity.

When the British foreign secretary, Arthur Balfour (sponsor of the 1905 Aliens Act to restrict Jewish immigration to the UK), wanted the British government to commit itself to a Jewish homeland in Palestine, his declaration was delayed—not by anti-Semites—but by leading figures in the British Jewish community. They included a Jewish member of the cabinet who called Balfour’s pro-Zionism “anti-Semitic in result”. In contrast, a great statesman like Secretary of State Colin Powell, a supporter of traditional Judaism, had the courage to separate Judaism from Zionism and to acknowledge that speaking out against the actions of the Zionist state is not “anti-Semitism”. Those who continue to call the so-called “state of Israel” the “Jewish State” are not only promoting Zionism, which is contrary to the beliefs of true Judaism, but also endorsing the promotion of worldwide anti-Semitism. In doing so they are endangering the lives of traditional Jews and denying their civil liberties and human rights.

Jordan Peterson’s Poor Scholarship Regarding Zionism and The Balfour Declaration

Jordan Peterson’s insights on Zionism, The Balfour Declaration, Arabs, Israelis, and Palestinians:

Two years ago Peterson appeared at the “Canadians for Balfour 100”. This was a “celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Balfour Declaration”, hosted by the Speakers Action Group, the Mozuud Freedom Foundation and the Council for Muslims Facing Tomorrow. These are all little conservative front organizations which try to unite western Christians, conservatives and “intellectual critics of Islam” and which liaise with various local and international Zionist groups (the European Coalition for Israel, the Endowment for Middle East Truth, the Israel Forever Foundation, B’nai Brith Canada etc).

Peterson’s fellow speakers were Professor Salim Mansur, Senior Fellow at the Gatestone Institute, a right-wing, anti-Muslim think tank set up by the Sears family, the retailer with the largest domestic revenue in the United States. Current national security advisor John R. Bolton was its last chairman. Ezra Levant, Koch fellow and founder of the far right platform The Rebel Media (also widely denounced for anti-Islamic articles), spoke just before Peterson ( who is himself awash in dark money).

Peterson’s full speech is on YouTube, and basically puts forth a watered down version of your standard Zionist position, coupled with some old-school racism reminiscent of Kipling’s White Man’s Burden. And so according to Peterson, Palestinians and Arabs are not people with nuanced grievances, but rather jealous, resentful “enemies of the Jews” who “perversely respect Jews because they’ve done so well in the Middle East and it’s just annoying.” “Success,” Peterson says, “does not necessarily bring admiration, but murderous resentment and a desire to destroy.”

Elsewhere he says, “Israel’s a shining beacon on the hill in a God-forsaken part of the world”, the competency hierarchy writ large. He then offers his goofy view of history: “You think about the common complaint about the Western colonialists: that they were responsible for the divisions of the Middle East. I mean, that’s one way of looking at it. If you start history at 1917 after the allies won the First World War and took down the Ottoman Empire... you could say, well, England and France had the upper hand and they arbitrarily divided up the Middle East. But you could just as easily say that the Ottoman Empire collapsed and they had to do something with it. It wasn’t obvious, and they gave some of it to the Arabs who really didn’t have any land to begin with, or not any independent land that’s for sure, because they were dominated by the Ottoman Empire, and they decided to give some of it to the Jews. Well, maybe that wasn’t the world’s best solution either way but they were maybe making the best of a bad lot.”

His little tale of course obfuscates history. Empires don’t “just collapse”, the Balfour Declaration was not legally binding, and Zionists were not “given Israel in 1917” but “illegally” formed it in the late 1940s when Zionists ignored the UN Security Council - the UN rejected Resolution 181 and the UNSCOP proposals and so deemed the Zionist’s proposed formation of Israel immoral, illegal and in violation of Palestinian autonomy - and instead forcibly and murderously ejected some 750,000 Palestinians from their land before any lawful international consensus was reached. Thus 55 percent (and later, upward of 78 percent) of Palestine was, in an instant, taken by (not given to) Zionist colonialists who had previously controlled 7 percent. The Palestinian majority, and their right to self-determination, was swiftly ignored.

Peterson then portrays this as an “intractable problem” because they “all want the same land”. But since 1976, there has been overwhelming international consensus in support of a two state Israel/Palestine in keeping with internationally recognized borders (most famously UN 242), even though this grants Palestine far less land than it “deserves”. The consensus includes Arab states and the Organization of Islamic States. The US and Israel have blocked these proposals for almost 4 decades and instead propose “new plans” which essentially confine Palestine to tiny, disconnected islands. Israel and the US offer these plans knowing they will be rejected, rejections which they then use to “prove” how “unreasonable Palestinians are”.

So Peterson’s engaging in a nice bit of postmodern (all sides are the same!) and conservative (”Arabs irrational savages!”) historicizing. He then says that “the Palestinians especially are run by proxies, who sacrifice them (Palestinian civilians) for personal political reasons” and mentions the “common criticism” that “the West is thriving because it’s exploiting everyone around it” which is “of course an extraordinarily malevolent argument which ignores completely the economic value of a peaceful, law abiding, honest state, which I believe we have managed to create in the West, if you compare it to, to the rest of the world, except for, you know, to a dubious radical leftist utopia....always one execution away from utopia.”

He then muses about “the dangers of dividing the world into victors and oppressors” because “people who identify as victims don’t realize they are actually also oppressors” and “you’re a fool if you don’t realize this”. “Are the Jews the victims?” he wonders. “Are the Palestinians the victims? Take your choice. You can pick both sides of the argument and do your moral virtue signaling on both sides of the argument”. And that’s a big problem, he says, as he closes with a hilariously random and angry SJW rant, because “people want to develop a sense of their own advanced morality by taking on the problems of some distant state by waving their bloody banners and their protest signs in favor for the hypothesis and proposition that they’re on the right, moral side, when they can go home to their comfortable lives and never have to risk a finger or put anything resembling real risk into it. Of course that’s what they’re taught to do in universities because we don’t have anything better to do than teach young people that at the moment!”

And that’s literally where he ends his bizarre celebration of The Balfour Declaration.

Our Cultural Decline Follows Zionist Communist Blueprint

The Frankfurt School were a group of Marxist Jewish intellectuals at Frankfurt University in the 1920-1930’s. (They emigrated to NYC after Hitler came to power.) They included Max Horkheimer, Theodor W. Adorno, Herbert Marcuse & Erich Fromm, and were responsible for the “New Left” and feminism. Financed by Jewish millionaire Felix Weill, they were instrumental in the degradation of Western society according to the long-term cabalist Jewish (Satanist) plan outlined in The Protocols of Zion. The connection between Communism and Judaism is the Kabbalah, (i.e. Freemasonry.)

Timothy Mathew’s “The Frankfurt School: Conspiracy to Corrupt” (Catholic Insight, March 2009) demonstrates that Cabalist (Masonic) Judaism is a satanic cult. First Jews, then Masons, and now humanity as a whole has been inducted into this satanic cult, Communism/Zionism, whose aim is to pervert, enslave and exploit humanity.

(Editor’s Note: I plan to repost basic articles because new people are now waking up to our true condition. The fact that corporations and media unashamedly promote the globalist, anti-white, anti-family agenda prove that we have succumbed to Communism. But Gentile Freemason traitors made it possible.)

The Frankfurt School:

The witch-hunt on today’s campuses is merely the implementation of Marcuse’s concept of ‘repressive toleration’- ‘tolerance for movements from the left, but intolerance for movements from the right’-enforced by the students of The Frankfurt School.

Basically, the task of The Frankfurt School was to undermine the Judeo-Christian legacy. They called for the most negative destructive criticism possible of every sphere of life to de-stabilize society and destroy what they saw as “the oppressive order”.

They hoped their policies would spread like a virus, continuing the work of the Western Marxists by other means as one of their members noted.

To further the advance of their “quiet” cultural revolution, The Frankfurt School recommended (among other things):

1. The creation of racism offences.

2. Continual change to create confusion

3. The teaching of sex and homosexuality to children

4. The undermining of schools’ and teachers’ authority

5. Huge immigration to destroy identity.

6. The promotion of excessive drinking

7. Emptying of churches

8. An unreliable legal system with bias against victims of crime

9. Creating dependency on the state or state benefits

10. Control and dumbing down of media

11. Encouraging the breakdown of the family

One of the main ideas of the Frankfurt School was to exploit Freud’s idea of Pansexualism: the search for pleasure, the exploitation of the differences between the sexes, and the overthrowing of traditional relationships between men and women.

To further their aims they would:

• Attack the authority of the father, deny the specific roles of father and mother, and wrest away from families their rights as primary educators of their children

• Abolish differences in the education of boys and girls

• Abolish all forms of male dominance - hence the presence of women in the armed forces

• Declare women to be an ‘oppressed class’ and men as ‘oppressors’

Comintern propaganda chief, Wily Munzenberg, summed up the Frankfurt School’s long-term operation thus:

“We will make the West so corrupt that it stinks.”

The School believed there were two types of revolution: (a) political and (b) cultural. Cultural revolution demolishes from within. Modern forms of subjection are marked by mildness. They saw it as a long-term project and kept their sights clearly focused on the family, education, media, sex and popular culture.

The Patriarchal Family:

Following Karl Marx, The Frankfurt School stressed how the authoritarian personality is a product of the patriarchal family. It was Marx who wrote so disparagingly about the idea of the family being the basic unit of society. All this prepared the way for the warfare against the masculine gender promoted by Marcuse under the guise of “women’s liberation.”

They proposed transforming our culture into a female-dominated one. In 1933, Wilhelm Reich, one of their members, wrote in The Mass Psychology of Fascism that matriarchy was the only genuine family type of natural society.

Eric Fromm was also an active advocate of matriarchal theory. Masculinity and femininity, he claimed, were not reflections of essential sexual differences, as the romantics had thought, but were derived instead from differences in life functions, which were in part socially determined.

The revolutionaries knew exactly what they wanted to do and how to do it.

They have, for the most part, succeeded in their post-modern deconstruction of Western Culture using profane music, film, pornography, fashion, propaganda, and “The Sexual Revolution”.

Education:

Bertrand Russell joined with the Frankfurt School in their effort at mass social engineering and spilled the beans in his 1951 book, The Impact of Science on Society.

He Wrote:

“Physiology and psychology afford fields for scientific technique which still await development. The importance of mass psychology has been enormously increased by the growth of modern methods of propaganda. Of these the most influential is what is called education. The social psychologists of the future will try different methods of producing an unshakable conviction that snow is black.”

Russell said education will affirm:

1. First, that the influence of home is obstructive.

2. Second, that not much can be done unless indoctrination begins before the age of ten.

3. Third, that verses set to music and repeatedly intoned are very effective.

4. Fourth, that the opinion that snow is white must be held to show a morbid taste for eccentricity. But I anticipate. It is for future scientists to make these maxims precise and discover exactly how much it costs per head to make children believe that snow is black, and how much less it would cost to make them believe it is dark grey . When the technique has been perfected, every government that has been in charge of education for a generation will be able to control its subjects securely without the need of armies or policemen.

Writing in 1992 in Fidelio Magazine, The Frankfurt School and Political Correctness, Michael Minnicino observed how the heirs of Marcuse and Adorno now completely dominate the universities, teaching their own students to replace reason with politically correct ritual exercises.

There are very few theoretical books on arts, letters, or language which do not openly acknowledge their debt to the Frankfurt School. The witch-hunt on today’s campuses is merely the implementation of Marcuse’s concept of “repressive toleration”, which is a tolerance for movements from the left, but intolerance for movements from the right, all enforced by the students of the Frankfurt School.

Music, TV, and Popular Culture:

Theodor Adorno promoted the use of degenerate forms of music to promote mental illness and destroy society. He said the US could be brought to its knees by the use of radio and television to promote a culture of pessimism and despair. By the late 1930s he, together with Max Horkheimer, had migrated to Hollywood. The expansion of violent video-games also well supported the Frankfurt School’s aims.

Sex Education:

In his book, The Closing of the American Mind, Alan Bloom observed how Marcuse, left, appealed to university students in the sixties with a combination of Marx and Freud. In Eros and Civilization and One Dimensional Man, Marcuse promised that the overcoming of capitalism and its false consciousness will result in a society where the greatest satisfactions are sexual. Rock music touches the same chord in the young. Free sexual expression, anarchism, mining of the irrational unconscious and giving it free rein are what they have in common.’

In her booklet, Sex & Social Engineering (Family Education Trust 1994) Valerie Riches observed how in the late 1960s and early 1970s, there were intensive parliamentary campaigns taking place emanating from a number of organizations in the field of birth control (i.e., contraception, abortion, sterilization).

She Wrote:

“From an analysis of their annual reports, it became apparent that a comparatively small number of people were involved to a surprising degree in an array of pressure groups. This network was not only linked by personnel but by funds, ideology, and sometimes addresses; it was also backed by vested interests and supported by grants in some cases by government departments. At the heart of the network was the Family Planning Association (FPA) with its own collection of offshoots. What we unearthed was a power structure with enormous influence.

Deeper investigation revealed that the network, in fact extended further afield, into eugenics, population control, birth control, sexual and family law reforms, sex and health education. Its tentacles reached out to publishing houses, medical, educational and research establishments, women’s organizations and marriage guidance--anywhere where influence could be exerted. It appeared to have great influence over the media, and over permanent officials in relevant government departments, out of all proportion to the numbers involved.

During our investigations, a speaker at a Sex Education Symposium in Liverpool outlined tactics of sex education saying: “If we do not get into sex education, children will simply follow the mores of their parents”. The fact that sex education was to be the vehicle for peddlers of Secular Humanism soon became apparent.”

Jordan Peterson’s Poor Scholarship Regarding Zionism and The Balfour Declaration

Jordan Peterson’s insights on Zionism, The Balfour Declaration, Arabs, Israelis, and Palestinians:

Years ago, Jordan Peterson appeared at the “Canadians for Balfour 100”. This was a “celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Balfour Declaration”, hosted by the Speakers Action Group, the Mozuud Freedom Foundation and the Council for Muslims Facing Tomorrow. These are all little conservative front organizations which try to unite western Christians, conservatives and “intellectual critics of Islam” and which liaise with various local and international Zionist groups (the European Coalition for Israel, the Endowment for Middle East Truth, the Israel Forever Foundation, B’nai Brith Canada etc).

Peterson’s fellow speakers were Professor Salim Mansur, Senior Fellow at the Gatestone Institute, a right-wing, anti-Muslim think tank set up by the Sears family, the retailer with the largest domestic revenue in the United States. Current national security advisor John R. Bolton was its last chairman. Ezra Levant, Koch fellow and founder of the far right platform The Rebel Media (also widely denounced for anti-Islamic articles), spoke just before Peterson ( who is himself awash in dark money).

Peterson’s full speech is on YouTube, and basically puts forth a watered down version of your standard Zionist position, coupled with some old-school racism reminiscent of Kipling’s White Man’s Burden. And so according to Peterson, Palestinians and Arabs are not people with nuanced grievances, but rather jealous, resentful “enemies of the Jews” who “perversely respect Jews because they’ve done so well in the Middle East and it’s just annoying.” “Success,” Peterson says, “does not necessarily bring admiration, but murderous resentment and a desire to destroy.”

Elsewhere he says, “Israel’s a shining beacon on the hill in a God-forsaken part of the world”, the competency hierarchy writ large. He then offers his goofy view of history: “You think about the common complaint about the Western colonialists: that they were responsible for the divisions of the Middle East. I mean, that’s one way of looking at it. If you start history at 1917 after the allies won the First World War and took down the Ottoman Empire... you could say, well, England and France had the upper hand and they arbitrarily divided up the Middle East. But you could just as easily say that the Ottoman Empire collapsed and they had to do something with it. It wasn’t obvious, and they gave some of it to the Arabs who really didn’t have any land to begin with, or not any independent land that’s for sure, because they were dominated by the Ottoman Empire, and they decided to give some of it to the Jews. Well, maybe that wasn’t the world’s best solution either way but they were maybe making the best of a bad lot.”

His little tale of course obfuscates history. Empires don’t “just collapse”, the Balfour Declaration was not legally binding, and Zionists were not “given Israel in 1917” but “illegally” formed it in the late 1940s when Zionists ignored the UN Security Council - the UN rejected Resolution 181 and the UNSCOP proposals and so deemed the Zionist’s proposed formation of Israel immoral, illegal and in violation of Palestinian autonomy - and instead forcibly and murderously ejected some 750,000 Palestinians from their land before any lawful international consensus was reached. Thus 55 percent (and later, upward of 78 percent) of Palestine was, in an instant, taken by (not given to) Zionist colonialists who had previously controlled 7 percent. The Palestinian majority, and their right to self-determination, was swiftly ignored.

Peterson then portrays this as an “intractable problem” because they “all want the same land”. But since 1976, there has been overwhelming international consensus in support of a two state Israel/Palestine in keeping with internationally recognized borders (most famously UN 242), even though this grants Palestine far less land than it “deserves”. The consensus includes Arab states and the Organization of Islamic States. The US and Israel have blocked these proposals for almost 4 decades and instead propose “new plans” which essentially confine Palestine to tiny, disconnected islands. Israel and the US offer these plans knowing they will be rejected, rejections which they then use to “prove” how “unreasonable Palestinians are”.

So Peterson’s engaging in a nice bit of postmodern (all sides are the same!) and conservative (”Arabs irrational savages!”) historicizing. He then says that “the Palestinians especially are run by proxies, who sacrifice them (Palestinian civilians) for personal political reasons” and mentions the “common criticism” that “the West is thriving because it’s exploiting everyone around it” which is “of course an extraordinarily malevolent argument which ignores completely the economic value of a peaceful, law abiding, honest state, which I believe we have managed to create in the West, if you compare it to, to the rest of the world, except for, you know, to a dubious radical leftist utopia....always one execution away from utopia.”

He then muses about “the dangers of dividing the world into victors and oppressors” because “people who identify as victims don’t realize they are actually also oppressors” and “you’re a fool if you don’t realize this”. “Are the Jews the victims?” he wonders. “Are the Palestinians the victims? Take your choice. You can pick both sides of the argument and do your moral virtue signaling on both sides of the argument”. And that’s a big problem, he says, as he closes with a hilariously random and angry SJW rant, because “people want to develop a sense of their own advanced morality by taking on the problems of some distant state by waving their bloody banners and their protest signs in favor for the hypothesis and proposition that they’re on the right, moral side, when they can go home to their comfortable lives and never have to risk a finger or put anything resembling real risk into it. Of course that’s what they’re taught to do in universities because we don’t have anything better to do than teach young people that at the moment!”

And that’s literally where he ends his bizarre celebration of The Balfour Declaration.

Book: The Thirteenth Tribe: The Khazar Empire and its Heritage by Arthur Koestler

Gregory Lessing Garrett

Oct 08, 2023

The Thirteenth Tribe: The Khazar Empire and its Heritage by Arthur Koestler is an internationally respected, consummate masterwork of legitimate genetic and anthropological research, and is hated by those mesmerized by The Khazarian Mafia’s spell of misidentification, including their clarion call of “antisemitism” at any who challenge them.

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The book has been vilified by Zionists with the “antisemitic” bromide, but the information has been verified in the past ten years by multiple, authentic genetic DNA studies. And it was this Khazarian Mafia who eventually evolved into what we know as The Synagogue of Satan.

There’s nothing to dislike about the caliber of research in Koestler’s book, arguably Koestler’s most controversial and most seminal work. It gives the reader and history enthusiast a general detailed window into the violently chaotic medieval world of the Steppe Nomads, where the “Jewish” Khazars stood proud along with the other two superpowers of the day, the Roman-Byzantine Empire and the Abbasid Muslim Empire. The most interesting and main theme of the book is the ethno-biological origins of the Eastern European Ashkenazic Jew. Are they semites or not? Koestler, in his authoritative and masterfully researched analysis, demonstrates that they are not.

And that is the controversy. That’s why the call for antisemitism is so strong…because Koestler’s high acumen cannot be refuted, and they hate losing.

Additionally, Koestler’s seminal book elucidates why The Serpent Seed Doctrine is so terrifying to many people. They are deathly afraid of being labeled anti-Semitic, and thereby, marginalized, ostracized, and even targeted by the Kazazian Mafia created Anti-Defamation League, formerly known as the Anti-Defamation League of B’nai B’rith, a Draconian international Jewish, non-governmental organization based in the United States, specializing in blocking civil rights law and censoring free speech. The ADL is one of the many gatekeepers whom The Khazarian Mafia employ in their total onslaught against Christianity.

The Khazarians are proselytes...converts, not of the bloodline of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob. They stole the identity of the true “Jews” and hijacked the Hebrew language which was the language of the Canaanites. Hebrew is an AFRO-ASIATIC language close to Ugaritic. When they were in Europe, they spoke Yiddish and whatever language of the country they were from.

But also, Koestler makes some speculations based on historical time periods regarding the origin of the Sephardim in the Diaspora, which was many centuries after the Khazar empire’s decline. The Khazars moved into Poland from Ukraine and Russia, and in the Diaspora, many Jews moved east to the areas once inhabited by the Khazars, bringing a different Jewish culture with them (expulsion from Spain and Portugal in the late 1400s). This leads to the conclusion that the Ashkenazim are descended from the Khazars, and the Sephardim are a completely different genetic strain of Jews descended from those who lived in the Iberian peninsula, occasionally intermarrying with Catholics and Muslims in Spain during a period that some describe as “convivencia” (conflict free), and others describe as a period of continual conflict between Catholics, Muslims, and Jews.

Traditional historical accounts reveal this 700 year period of Catholics, Muslims, and Jews living peacefully together, yet Koestler describes the period as one of agitation and conflict. This could account for the expulsion of the Moors and Jews in 1492 by Queen Isabella, the main force behind the Inquisition. One has to wonder if, in fact, since she was a known Sadist who enjoyed torture machinery, if she used her arsenal non-Catholics to get them to convert to Catholicism, or die. Nevertheless, so-called “conversos” were always suspected of practicing their original religions, and the language of the Jews, “Ladino”, a mix of Spanish and Hebrew, totally different from the Yiddish of the Khazars, survives today, is still studied by linguists, and spoken by some Sephardim.

The Jewish and Hebrew Identity Problem

Arthur Koestler, being one of the world’s top researchers on the antisemitic topic, went on to examine if the ancient Khazarians had highjacked The Judaic Faith (Authentic Hebrews) in order to advance their Imperialistic causes under the radar into world politics, governmental positions of power, banking, and infiltration into all aspects of human activity and endeavor. One outcome from his research revealed that, whether they were calling themselves Jews, Hebrews, Judaic, or even Gentiles at that ancient time or even now, is largely irrelevant to the fact that they had subverted the authentic Hebrew religion in order to proceed, relatively unnoticed, into all cultures. Concurrently, modern bloodline testing reveals that they are of a distinctive bloodline, which has nothing to do with race, religion, nation, creed, gender, or group affiliation.

Because of this, the entire “antisemitic accusation” falls flat on its face as a meaningless and hollow threat. The Khazarian Mafia are skilled at concealing their true identity as they wander through various nations and cultures, always using the threat of labeling any as “antisemitic” who challenges them.

The Kabbalistic Spell Craft of The Khazarian Mafia

It became a constant play on names with The Khazarian Mafia, which underpinned and concealed The Biblical Seed War between Jew and Hebrew...who was who, who was pretending to be who, and who was hiding behind the name of someone pretending to be someone else, etc…with diabolical genius, they’ve deceived the entire Christian, Sephardic Jewish, and Hebrew world.

We are dealing with at least “33” Manifestations of Evil:

1. MatheMagicians

2. Word Necromancers

3. Etymological Sorcerers

4. Masonic Overlords

5. Epistemological Manipulators

6. Word Magick Masters

7. Hollywood Wand Wielders

8. Mind Control Warlocks

9. Kabbalistic Spell Craft Witches

10. Alchemical Symbologists

11. Jezebel Thought Enchantresses

12. Fable and Fairy Tale Conjurers

13. Spinners of Legends, Lore, and Whimsy

14. Talmudic Lexicon Wizards

15. Dark Enchanting Druids

16. Crystal Ball Seductresses

17. Soothsaying Tarot Astrologists

18. Occult Magus

19. Diviner Mediums

20. Thaumaturge Demons

21. Snake Charmers

22. Dark Genies

23. Wicked Illusionists

24. Necromancers

25. False Prophets

26. Satanists

27. Numerologists

28. Perverse Shaman

29. Seductive Sirens

30. Spellbinders

31. Incubus

32. Voodoo Tricksters

33. Luciferian Demons

...NOT “Jews”…

Shane KP O’Neill Elucidates

“They stole the Hebrew identity and everything that came with it, including declaring themselves “The Chosen People” when Isaiah 34:4-6 clearly promises destruction to Edom, as does Romans, Obadiah, Jeremiah, and Malachai...5 separate books in the Bible…6 if you include Genesis and the reference to the Amalekites, who were a tribe of Edomites.

People need to understand the difference between Hebrew and Jew. The Hebrews are the line of Adam through Seth to Noah to Shem to Abraham to Isaac to Jacob. Jacob is Israel (Genesis 35:10) and the Israelites are his 12 sons and their descendants. Their book is the Torah. The Jews are the Edomites descended from Esau and his Canaanite wives. Their book is the Babylonian Talmud, and also the Kabbalah and Zohar. To this day, they spit on the Torah, Orthodox Jewry anyway.

Genesis 25-38 clearly shows the difference between the two races:

25 Then Joseph commanded to fill their sacks with corn, and to restore every man’s money into his sack, and to give them provision for the way: and thus did he unto them.

26 And they laded their asses with the corn, and departed thence.

27 And as one of them opened his sack to give his ass provender in the inn, he espied his money; for, behold, it was in his sack’s mouth.

28 And he said unto his brethren, My money is restored; and, lo, it is even in my sack: and their heart failed them, and they were afraid, saying one to another, What is this that God hath done unto us?

29 And they came unto Jacob their father unto the land of Canaan, and told him all that befell unto them; saying,

30 The man, who is the lord of the land, spake roughly to us, and took us for spies of the country.

31 And we said unto him, We are true men; we are no spies:

32 We be twelve brethren, sons of our father; one is not, and the youngest is this day with our father in the land of Canaan.

33 And the man, the lord of the country, said unto us, Hereby shall I know that ye are true men; leave one of your brethren here with me, and take food for the famine of your households, and be gone:

34 And bring your youngest brother unto me: then shall I know that ye are no spies, but that ye are true men: so will I deliver you your brother, and ye shall traffic in the land.

35 And it came to pass as they emptied their sacks, that, behold, every man’s bundle of money was in his sack: and when both they and their father saw the bundles of money, they were afraid.

36 And Jacob their father said unto them, Me have ye bereaved of my children: Joseph is not, and Simeon is not, and ye will take Benjamin away: all these things are against me.

37 And Reuben spake unto his father, saying, Slay my two sons, if I bring him not to thee: deliver him into my hand, and I will bring him to thee again.

38 And he said, My son shall not go down with you; for his brother is dead, and he is left alone: if mischief befall him by the way in the which ye go, then shall ye bring down my gray hairs with sorrow to the grave.

--Genesis 42:25-38

The Edomites/Jews only came to the throne in Judea in the 1st Century when Herod paid a bribe to Octavian Caesar and Mark Antony. The two remaining Israelite tribes in the south, of Judah and Benjamin, migrated on the whole after Yahushua was put to death. The Jews remained and revolted against Roman rule in AD68. When they were defeated and Jerusalem destroyed, they fled to Carthage and then became the Sephardic Jews of the Iberian peninsula.

What Koestler says about the Khazarians is correct. The Sephardic lines have infiltrated the royal houses of Europe, while the Ashkenazis control the UN, WHO, and the banking system, and Big Pharma, etc…”

--Shane KP O’Neill

Amazon Description of The Thirteenth Tribe: The Khazar Empire and its Heritage:

“All original edition. Nothing added, nothing removed. This book traces the history of the ancient Khazar Empire, a major but almost forgotten power in Eastern Europe, which in the Dark Ages became converted to Judaism.

Khazaria was finally wiped out by the forces of Genghis Khan, but evidence indicates that the Khazars themselves migrated to Poland and formed the cradle of Western Jewry. To the general reader the Khazars, who flourished from the 7th to 11th century, may seem infinitely remote today. Yet they have a close and unexpected bearing on our world, which emerges as Koestler recounts the fascinating history of the ancient Khazar Empire. At about the time that Charlemagne was Emperor in the West. The Khazars’ sway extended from the Black Sea to the Caspian, from the Caucasus to the Volga, and they were instrumental in stopping the Muslim onslaught against Byzantium, the eastern jaw of the gigantic pincer movement that in the West swept across northern Africa and into Spain.

Thereafter the Khazars found themselves in a precarious position between the two major world powers: the Eastern Roman Empire in Byzantium and the triumphant followers of Mohammed. As Koestler points out, the Khazars were the Third World of their day. They chose a surprising method of resisting both the Western pressure to become Christian and the Eastern to adopt Islam. Rejecting both, they converted to Judaism. Mr. Koestler speculates about the ultimate faith of the Khazars and their impact on the racial composition and social heritage of modern Jewry.”

He produces detailed research to support a theory which could make the term ‘anti-Semitism’ become void of meaning.

From The Introduction of the Book, The Thirteenth Tribe: The Khazar Empire and its Heritage

“This book traces the history of the ancient Khazar Empire, a major but almost forgotten power in Eastern Europe, which in the Dark Ages became converted to Judaism. Khazaria was finally wiped out by the forces of Genghis Khan, but evidence indicates that the Khazars themselves migrated to Poland and formed the cradle of Western Jewry.

The Khazars’ sway extended from the Black Sea to the Caspian, from the Caucasus to the Volga, and they were instrumental in stopping the Muslim onslaught against Byzantium, the eastern jaw of the gigantic pincer movement that in the West swept across northern Africa and into Spain.

In the second part of this book, “The Heritage,” Mr. Koestler speculates about the ultimate faith of the Khazars and their impact on the racial composition and social heritage of modern Jewry. He produces a large body of meticulously detailed research in support of a theory that sounds all the more convincing for the restraint with which it is advanced. Yet should this theory be confirmed, the term “anti-Semitism” would become void of meaning, since, as Mr. Koestler writes, it is based “on a misapprehension shared by both the killers and their victims. The story of the Khazar Empire, as it slowly emerges from the past, begins to look like the most cruel hoax which history has ever perpetrated.”

--From The Introduction of the Book, The Thirteenth Tribe: The Khazar Empire and its Heritage, Arthur Koestler

From “Some Implications - Israel And The Diaspora”, The Thirteenth Tribe: The Khazar Empire and its Heritage

“This book deals with past history, it unavoidably carries certain implications for the present and future. In the first place, I am aware of the danger that it may be maliciously misinterpreted as a denial of the State of Israel’s right to exist. But that right is not based on the hypothetical origins of the Jewish people, nor on the mythological covenant of Abraham with God; it is based on international law— i.e., on the United Nations’ decision in 1947 to partition Palestine, once a Turkish province, then a British Mandated Territory, into an Arab and a Jewish State.

Whatever the Israeli citizens’ racial origins, and whatever illusions they entertain about them, their State exists de jure and de facto, and cannot be undone, except by genocide. Without entering into controversial issues, one may add, as a matter of historical fact, that the partition of Palestine was the result of a century of peaceful Jewish immigration and pioneering effort, which provide the ethical justification for the State’s legal existence. Whether the chromosomes of its people contain genes of Khazar or Semitic, Roman or Spanish origin, is irrelevant, and cannot affect Israel’s right to exist— nor the moral obligation of any civilized person, Gentile or Jew, to defend that right. Even the geographical origin of the native Israeli’s parents or grandparents tends to be forgotten in the bubbling racial melting pot. The problem of the Khazar infusion a thousand years ago, however fascinating, is irrelevant to modern Israel. The Jews who inhabit it, regardless of their checkered origins, possess the essential requirements of a nation: a country of their own, a common language, government and army.

The Jews of the Diaspora have none of these requirements of nationhood. What sets them apart as a special category from the Gentiles amidst whom they live is their declared religion, whether they practice it or not. Here lies the basic difference between Israelis and Jews of the Diaspora. The former have acquired a national identity; the latter are labeled as Jews only by their religion— not by their nationality, not by their race. This, however, creates a tragic paradox, because the Jewish religion— unlike Christianity, Buddhism, or Islam— implies membership of a historical nation, a chosen race. All Jewish festivals commemorate events in national history: the exodus from Egypt, the Maccabean revolt, the death of the oppressor Haman, the destruction of the Temple.

The Old Testament is first and foremost the narrative of a nation’s history; it gave monotheism to the world, yet its credo is tribal rather than universal. Every prayer and ritual observance proclaims membership of an ancient race, which automatically separates the Jew from the racial and historic past of the people in whose midst he lives. The Jewish faith, as shown by 2000 years of tragic history, is nationally and socially self-segregating. It sets the Jew apart and invites his being set apart. It automatically creates physical and cultural ghettoes. It transformed the Jews of the Diaspora into a pseudo-nation without any of the attributes and privileges of nationhood, held together loosely by a system of traditional beliefs based on racial and historical premises which turn out to be illusory. Orthodox Jewry is a vanishing minority. Its stronghold was Eastern Europe where the Nazi fury reached its peak and wiped them almost completely off the face of the Earth.

Its scattered survivors in the Western world no longer carry much influence, while the bulk of the orthodox communities of North Africa, the Yemen, Syria and Iraq emigrated to Israel. Thus orthodox Judaism in the Diaspora is dying out, and it is the vast majority of enlightened or agnostic Jews who perpetuate the paradox by loyally clinging to their pseudo-national status in the belief that it is their duty to preserve the Jewish tradition. It is, however, not easy to define what the term “Jewish tradition” signifies in the eyes of this enlightened majority, who reject the Chosen-Race doctrine of orthodoxy.

That doctrine apart, the universal messages of the Old Testament— the enthronement of the one and invisible God, the Ten Commandments, the ethos of the Hebrew prophets, the Proverbs and Psalms— have entered into the mainstream of the Judeo-Hellenic-Christian tradition and become the common property of Jew and Gentile alike. After the destruction of Jerusalem, the Jews ceased to have a language and secular culture of their own. Hebrew as a vernacular yielded to Aramaic before the beginning of the Christian era; the Jewish scholars and poets in Spain wrote in Arabic, others later in German, Polish, Russian, English and French. Certain Jewish communities developed dialects of their own, such as Yiddish and Ladino, but none of these produced works comparable to the impressive Jewish contribution to German, Austro-Hungarian or American literature.

The main, specifically Jewish literary activity of the Diaspora was theological. Yet Talmud, Kabbala, and the bulky tomes of biblical exegesis are practically unknown to the contemporary Jewish public, although they are, to repeat it once more, the only relics of a specifically Jewish tradition— if that term is to have a concrete meaning— during the last two millennia. In other words, whatever came out of the Diaspora is either not specifically Jewish, or not part of a living tradition. The philosophical, scientific and artistic achievements of individual Jews consist in contributions to the culture of their host nations; they do not represent a common cultural inheritance or autonomous body of traditions. To sum up, the Jews of our day have no cultural tradition in common, merely certain habits and behavior-patterns, derived by social inheritance from the traumatic experience of the ghetto, and from a religion which the majority does not practice or believe in, but which nevertheless confers on them a pseudo-national status. Obviously— as I have The Thirteenth Tribe: Some Implications — Israel and the Diaspora their host nations. Before the holocaust, this process was in full swing; and in 1975 Time Magazine reported2 that American Jews “tend to marry outside their faith at a high rate; almost one-third of all marriages are mixed”. Nevertheless the lingering influence of Judaism’s racial and historical message, though based on illusion, acts as a powerful emotional break by appealing to tribal loyalty. It is in this context that the part played by the thirteenth tribe in ancestral history becomes relevant to the Jews of the Diaspora.

Yet, as already said, it is irrelevant to modern Israel, which has acquired a genuine national identity. It is perhaps symbolic that Abraham Poliak, a professor of history at Tel Aviv University and no doubt an Israeli patriot, made a major contribution to our knowledge of Jewry’s Khazar ancestry, undermining the legend of the Chosen Race. It may also be significant that the native Israeli “Sabra” represents, physically and mentally, the complete opposite of the “typical Jew”, bred in the ghetto.”

--From “Some Implications - Israel And The Diaspora”, The Thirteenth Tribe: The Khazar Empire and its Heritage, Arthur Koestler

The Khazars of Ukraine

All are saved through Christ, but there are those who have waged a war against Christ. Such people are not merely exercising their Free Will to reject Christ, On th contrary, they are absolutely dedicated to the cause of worshipping Lucifer, human sacrifice, and destroying all Christianity. The Freemasons and Illuminati are good examples of this.

The Bible is supernatural, and so, we can easily understand that a seed-line emerged from The Garden of Eden which included the child of the “Father of All Lies”, who was Cain, and who’s lineage later through the ages became the top Illuminati bloodlines, including Astor, Bundy, Collins, DuPont, Freeman, Kennedy, Li, Onassis, Rockefeller, Rothschild, Russell, Van Duyn, Merovingian, Disney, Reynolds, McDonald, and Krupps, and who later called themselves Warburg, Schiff, Bush, Clinton, Turner, Vandenberg, Gates, Kissinger, Soros, Musk, Trump (Drumpf), etc…

This divergence in the bloodlines of Mankind has nothing to do with race, creed, nation, group, gender, or culture. It is a bloodline issue. Nation has nothing to do with any of this. And so, any accusation against the land of Israel is meaningless. Additionally, any accusation against the Hebrews is meaningless. It has nothing to with antisemitism or anything of the like, in that the term, “Semitic” to a subfamily of the Afro-Asiatic language family that includes Hebrew, Aramaic, Arabic, and Amharic, sometimes called “Jewish”. The Khazarian Mafia, who hijacked the Semitic culture long ago by infiltrating the Judaic religion and culture, thereby enabling them to advance relatively unnoticed beneath the banner of “good Hebrews” as they committed nefarious acts of infiltration and evil.

The Khazarian “Crypto Jews” and The Meaningless Accusation of “Antisemitism”: Using The Judaic Faith as Trojan Horse For Christian Infiltration

One book about this portion of history, The Jews of Khazaria explores the history and culture of Khazaria, a large empire in Eastern Europe (located in present-day Ukraine and Russia) in the early Middle Ages noted for its adoption of the Jewish religion. The book provides archaeological findings, genetic evidence, and information about the migration of The Khazars. Since they were not from any Semitic region, but rather from Georgia Russia, located in present-day Ukraine and Russia, the term “antisemitic” loses all meaning, of course, in relationship to these Crypto-Jews. Crypto-Judaism is the secret adherence to Judaism while publicly professing to be of another faith; practitioners are referred to as “crypto-Jews” (origin from Greek kryptos: ‘hidden’). Also, the word, “cryptic”, which means hidden, is associated with this term, “Crypto”.

The term is especially applied historically to Spanish Jews who outwardly professed Catholicism, also known as Conversos, Marranos, or the Anusim. The phenomenon is especially associated with Renaissance Spain, following the Massacre of 1391 and the expulsion of the Jews in 1492. Though little-known today, Khazaria was one of the largest political formations of its time—an economic and cultural power connected to several important trade routes and known for its religious tolerance. After the royal family converted to Judaism in the ninth century, many nobles and common people did likewise.

The Khazars were ruled by a succession of Jewish kings and adopted many hallmarks of Jewish civilization, including study of the Torah and Talmud, Hebrew script, and the observance of Jewish holidays, and though some leaned toward authentic Judaism, as matter of course, there was a bloodline within the Khazarian Empire that adhered to using the Judaic religion as a smokescreen in order to hide their wicked deeds.

This is what is meant by “The Serpent Seed”, or “The Synagogue of Satan”, that Christ spoke of in The Book of Revelation. He explicitly said that these people are the “Jews who are not Jews”, which clearly tells us that the term, “antisemitism” has no meaning in the way it being used to condemn anyone who mentions this aspect of Biblical history.

The Illuminati Crypto-Jew

“Crypto-Judaism is the secret adherence to Satanic, Talmudic Judaism while publicly professing to be of another faith; practitioners are referred to as “Crypto-Jews”

--Wikipedia

For example, Donald Trump is a Crypto Jew. Outwardly, he professes to be Christian and goes through all of the Christian motions to play the part. However, his allegiance is, in his owns words, “1000%” to Israel and Kabbalistic Judaism.

This is why he moved the American Embassy to Jerusalem, and named Jerusalem the Capital of Israel, even though the Ashkenazi Jews committed Crimes Against Humanity by stealing Palestine from the Palestinian people through a prolonged genocide of the Palestinians. He ignores all of this and supports Israel first and America Second. This is why The Illuminati Crypto-Jews, or as Christ called them, “Jew who are not Jews” are so Hell bent on suppressing any exposure of their true identity, or criticism of their nefarious deeds

America only exits to serve Israel, since The Ashkenazi Jewish Rothschilds stole the Palestinian Homeland via The Balfour Declaration. The Satanic Hexagram Star that Zionism and Israel uses is actually the star from the crest of The Rothschilds’ official family seal. It has nothing to do with the Star of David in The Bible. There is no reference to the Star (or shield) of David in the Bible. There are several rabbinical tales as to the origin of the Star of David. These range from the star being the shape of King David’s shield to being the symbol on King Solomon’s signet (seal) ring, to being an invention of Bar Kokhba, the Jewish leader who led what is known as the Bar Kokhba Revolt against the Roman Empire in A.D. 132. Mekubbalim (followers of Kabbala) claim that the symbol has magical powers. Naturally, there is no explicit historical or archaeological support for any of those claims.

Henry Makow Ph.D. reveals more:

“A lot of people, who should know better, like the two Kevins, Barrett, and MacDonald, think Donald Trump is some kind of savior. Barrett even thinks Trump will bring the perpetrators of 9-11 to trial. An article reveals Donald Trump is a longstanding member of the Satanic Masonic Jewish conspiracy that afflicts society: Donald Trump is nothing less than a sideshow and a counterfeit medieval medicine man offering cheap miracle and illusionary fixes for America’s problems here and abroad.”

And any Jewish opposition to Trump is designed to give Trump credibility, as in the banker coup ruse of 1932.

Ashkenazi Jewish Illuminati Credo:

“A Jew was not created as a means for some other purpose; he himself IS the purpose since the substance of all divine emanations was created ONLY to serve the Jews.”

--Chabad Lubavitch leader, “The Great Rebbe” Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson

Khazarian Gematria Witchcraft:

The Khazarians use Gematria to further confuse the issue. Gematria is the practice of assigning a numerical value to a name, word or phrase according to an alphanumerical cipher. A single word can yield several values depending on the cipher which is used. Hebrew alphanumeric ciphers were used in Biblical times, and were later adopted by other cultures. And so, The Khazarian became highly skilled at manipulating alphanumerical ciphers, words, language, and any facsimiles thereof, in order to conceal who they actually are.

The Khazarian Trojan Horse of Crypto Judaism Rides Into Every Nation:

The term, “Trojan Horse”, refers to a wooden horse said to have been used by the Greeks, during the Trojan War, to enter the city of Troy and win the war. There is no Trojan Horse in Homer’s Iliad, with the poem ending before the war is concluded, and it is only briefly mentioned in the Odyssey. But in the Aeneid by Virgil, after a fruitless 10-year siege, the Greeks at the behest of Odysseus constructed a huge wooden horse and hid a select force of men inside, including Odysseus himself. The Greeks pretended to sail away, and the Trojans pulled the horse into their city as a victory trophy. That night the Greek force crept out of the horse and opened the gates for the rest of the Greek army, which had sailed back under cover of night. The Greeks entered and destroyed the city of Troy, ending the war.

The Khazarian Self-Appointed “Illuminated Ones”:

Subsequently, The Khazars are not Semitic in any way. They merely adopted the Judaic religion in order to use the Judaic good name as a Trojan Horse to infiltrate other nations and empires, and thereby, subvert them from within. Beneath the veil of a unsuspecting Christian somnolence, The Khazarian bloodlines crept out of Trojan Horse of Crypto Judaism and opened the gates for the rest of The Khazarian army, resulting in the infiltration of virtually all governments, businesses, media channels, and educational institutions. This fact exposes the “Illuminated Ones,” a secret society known as “The Illuminati” thought to have been eradicated two-hundred years ago, and reveals how they infiltrated every high governmental position in the world. We currently have enough evidence to prove that this secretive occult called The Illuminati are still in power today.

The Khazars of Ukraine, Once Again, Rise Against The World:

Are The Khazars Jewish? No.

Are The Khazars Hebrew? No.

Are The Khazars Gentile?. No.

Are The Khazars pretending to be all three? Yes.

And isn’t it interesting to witness all of the new conflict between Russia and Ukraine, since the culture of Khazaria was a large empire in Eastern Europe, located in present-day Ukraine and Russia? It is last as though Th Khazarian Illuminati Mafia is signaling to the rest of the world that they are rising again to establish their empire using WW III, just as Scottish Rite of Freemasonry Admiral Albert Pike said they would in his Masonic Handbook, Morals and Dogma:

“The Third World War must be fomented by taking advantage of the differences caused by the “agentur” of the “Illuminati” between the political Zionists and the leaders of Islamic World. The war must be conducted in such a way that Islam and political Zionism mutually destroy each other. Meanwhile the other nations, once more divided on this issue will be constrained to fight to the point of complete physical, moral, spiritual and economical exhaustion.”

--Scottish Rite of Freemasonry Admiral Albert Pike

The Khazar Hypothesis of Ashkenazi Ancestry

The Khazar Hypothesis of Ashkenazi ancestry, often called “The Khazar Myth” by its critics is a largely abandoned historical hypothesis, except by those who study The Serpent Seed Doctrine. The hypothesis postulated that Ashkenazi Jews were primarily, or to a large extent, descended from Khazars, a multi-ethnic conglomerate of mostly Turkic peoples who formed a semi-nomadic khanate in and around the northern and central Caucasus and the Pontic–Caspian steppe. The hypothesis also postulated that after collapse of the Khazar empire, the Khazars fled to Eastern Europe and made up a large part of the Jews there. The hypothesis draws on some medieval sources such as the Khazar Correspondence, according to which at some point in the 8th–9th centuries, a small number of Khazars were said by Judah Halevi and Abraham ibn Daud to have converted to Rabbinic Judaism. The scope of the conversion within the Khazar Khanate remains uncertain, but the evidence used to tie the Ashkenazi communities to the Khazars is subject to conflicting interpretations.

Genetic studies on Jews have found substantive evidence of a Khazar origin among Ashkenazi Jews.

Although the majority of contemporary geneticists who have published on the topic dismiss it, primarily for fear of being labeled antisemitic, one still finds occasional defenders of its plausibility. In the late 19th century, Ernest Renan and other scholars speculated that the Ashkenazi Jews of Europe originated among Turkic refugees who had migrated from the collapsed Khazarian Khanate westward into Europe, and exchanged their native Khazar language for Yiddish while continuing to practice Judaism. Though intermittently evoked by several scholars since that time, the Khazar-Ashkenazi hypothesis came to the attention of a much wider public with the publication of Arthur Koestler’s The Thirteenth Tribe in 1976. It has been revived recently by geneticist Eran Elhaik, who in 2012 conducted a study aiming to vindicate it.

The hypothesis has been abused at times by anti-Zionists to challenge the idea that Jews have ties to ancient Israel, and it has also played some role in antisemitic theories propounded by fringe groups of American Racists, Russian Nationalists, and the Christian Identity Movement followers.

Proxy Wars and Rumors of Proxy Wars

Matthew 24:6

“And ye shall hear of wars and rumors of wars: see that ye be not troubled: for all these things must come to pass, but the end is not yet.”

Scottish Rite of Freemasonry Admiral Albert Pike’s revelation about WW III was not a prophecy. It was a battleplan reveal. He was revealing The Khazarian Illuminati’s battleplans to start WW III. Is this not what we see at least beginning to happen right now, worldwide, with a hotbed of conflict between various Middle Eastern Islamic forces and the divided Israeli-Palestinian “Homeland”, with The Ukrainian War acting as the bellicose spearhead and flashpoint for all of these geographies in a WW III Final Conflict. In other words, all these wars are being fought as proxy wars between Russia, The United States, China, and Western Europe’s NATO.

For example, the current Ukrainian War is not about Russia and Ukraine. That’s just a surface cover story. It is about drawing The United States, Russia, and NATO into a WW III level conflict, just as Albert Pike revealed they would. These ongoing wars are not accidental. They were planned, just as Pike said in Morals and Dogma.

The History of The Khazarian Synagogue of Satan

Revelation 2:9: The Synagogue of Satan:

Revelation 2:9 is a verse in the Bible that uses the phrase: “The Synagogue of Satan, which say they are Jews, and are not, but do lie.” They appear in Jesus’s letters to two of the seven churches of Asia.

9 I know thy works, and tribulation, and poverty, (but thou art rich) and I know the blasphemy of them which say they are Jews, and are not, but are the Synagogue of Satan.

The Khazarians were the ones who pretended to be Jews but were not, which implicated The Jews, thereafter. Nevertheless, all along, it was not necessarily the Judaic Faith that was behind all the evil to come. It was The Kennite and Khazarian Bloodlines “which say they are Jews, and are not, but do lie” who are the culprits.

The Synagogue of Satan: Born of The Serpent Seed

Jews and Hebrews (Israelites) are not the same.

By the time Jesus arrived on the scene, the identity of the Israelites had already been taken over by The Serpent Seed. Jesus knew this, which is why He called them out as “The Synagogue of Satan” in Revelation 2:9 and 3:9.

What is The Serpent in The Book of Genesis?

“The Serpent”, in the original Hebrew text meant either “The Magician” or “The Enchanter”, which drastically changes the meaning of the relationship between The Serpent and Adam and Eve in Genesis. The idea that The Serpent was just a talking snake that slithers on the ground is not rooted in the original Hebrew, nor in its alphabetical cyphers of syntactical meanings, where syntax is the order or arrangement of words and phrases to form proper sentences.

The Serpent, Satan, is The Seducer, The Trickster The Beguiler, The Enchanter, The Magician, and not just a talking snake wrapped around The Tree of The Knowledge of Good and Evil for ornamentation purposes, as many Biblical translations caricature him to be.

The word “Serpent” in Genesis 3:1 also can mean in Hebrew “Nachash”, A Shining One. The Nachash, or serpent, who beguiled Eve (2 Cor.11:3):

“3 But I fear, lest by any means, as the serpent beguiled Eve through his subtilty, so your minds should be corrupted from the simplicity that is in Christ.”

….is spoken of as “An Angel of Light”, which points to The Serpent as Lucifer, The Angel of Light. Have we not, in this, a clear intimation that it was not a physical snake, but a “Glorious Shining Being”, apparently an angel, to whom Eve paid such great deference, acknowledging him as one who seemed to possess superior knowledge (Gnosis), and was evidently a being of a superior order, worthy of both Adam and Eve’s seduction? His presence in Eden, The Garden of God, is also clearly stated, as well as his being perfect in beauty, his being perfect in his ways from the day he was created until iniquity was found in him, and as being lifted up because of his beauty. These ideas all compel us to consider that Satan, or Lucifer when speaking of his celestial origins, was “The Shining One”(Nachash) who seduced Eve both sexually and through the promise of Apotheosis through Gnosis in The Garden of Eden in Genesis 3.

CJ Wiley Elucidates:

“Satan plays many rolls. These are more like personalities. Eve didn’t actually say Satan was a Serpent, she said, “He was likened unto a Serpent”. This means he Glistened and he is referred to as “The Glistening One” - angelic beings glisten, or shine.

The original languages instead of serpent call him “the Enchanter or Magician” - I know this is confusing but you have to understand the entire Bible had to be snuck into this Earth age (controlled by Satan) and written in code or a cypher....we must decipher it.

The Kenites, or sons of Cain, killed everyone who took part in writing The Bible, and Christ was the Sample Example....Christ came to defeat Death and Death is the Devil (more symbology) to give His children Everlasting Life through the Family Tree of Life.”

However, yet another interpretation says that, Nāḥāš (נחש‎),Hebrew for “snake”, is also associated with divination, including the verb form meaning “to practice divination or fortune-telling”. Nāḥāš occurs in the Torah to identify The Serpent in the Garden of Eden.

Also, we could interpret The Serpent as a Dragon.

Historically, the narrative of the Garden of Eden and The Fall of Humankind constitute a mythological tradition shared by all the Abrahamic religions, with a presentation more or less symbolic of Judeo-Christian morals and religious beliefs, which had an overwhelming impact on human sexuality, gender roles, and sex differences both in the Western and Islamic civilizations. In mainstream (Nicene) Christianity, the doctrine of The Fall is closely related to that of Original Sin or Ancestral Sin, but we also know it related to The Seducing Serpent’s gift of Gnosis to Adam and Eve, adorned with the promise of Apotheosis if they were to disobey The Creator and partake of it.

In the Garden of Eden. In the first book of the Torah, The Serpent is portrayed as a deceptive creature or trickster, who promotes as good what God had forbidden and shows particular cunning in its deception. (cf. Genesis 3:4–5 and 3:22) The Serpent has the ability to speak and to reason: “Now The Serpent was more subtle (also translated as “cunning”) than any beast of the field which the Lord God had made”

There is a debate about whether The Serpent in Eden should be viewed figuratively or as a literal animal. According to some interpretations, The Serpent represents sexual desire. Another interpretation is that the snake represents the congenital inclination to do evil, by violating the will of God. More modern, and even Jungian interpretations see the Eden story as a psychological allegory where Adam represents reasoning faculties, Eve the emotional faculties, and The Serpent the hedonic sexual/physical faculties.

In Gnosticism, the Biblical Serpent in the Garden of Eden was praised and thanked for bringing knowledge (Gnosis) to Adam and Eve and thereby freeing them from the malevolent Demiurge’s control. Gnostic Christian doctrines rely on a dualistic cosmology that implies the eternal conflict between good and evil, and a conception of The Serpent as the liberating savior and bestower of knowledge to Humankind opposed to the Demiurge or creator god, identified with the Hebrew God of the Old Testament.

Gnostic Christians considered the Hebrew God of the Old Testament as the evil, false god and creator of the material universe, and the Unknown God of the Gospel, The Father of Jesus Christ and Creator of the spiritual world, as the true, good God. In the Archontic, Sethian, and Ophite systems, Yaldabaoth (Yahweh) is regarded as the malevolent Demiurge and false god of the Old Testament who generated the material universe and keeps the souls trapped in physical bodies, imprisoned in the world full of pain and suffering that he created. We see this Gnostic mythos pay itself out again and again in Greek, Roman, and Norse Mythology, and Hollywood films, including popular cinematic sensations such as Star Wars, The Matrix, and Star Trek.

Additionally, The Serpent can represent Death, Destruction, Evil, a Sexually Penetrating Legless Essence, Venomous Poison, Temptation, The Devil, Lucifer, Chaos, Ouroboros Eternality, Fertility, Life, Healing, Rebirth, and Deceit.

Nevertheless, if we dig deeper into the original Hebrew, Greek, and Aramaic languages, we start to see some contextual clues that render a truer interpretation to avail itself from the malleable Adamic clay of The Lord’s Garden of Eden mythos. Differentiating between what the original Biblical authors had written in its pure unadulterated form, versus what translators have recorded and transcribed of The Lord’s original perfect Word, is the work of a lifetime.

There are rarely easy answers because The Lord wants you to seek Him through His Word with all of your heart, mind, and soul.

The Satanic Dragon Hypothesis: Is The Serpent in Genesis a Seductive Snake or Something Far More Nefarious?

Let’s read some of the verses omitted in the lengthy description of Leviathan found in the Book of Job, which J. R. R. Tolkien could have written referring to his Dragon, Smaug:

· “I will not keep silence concerning his limbs, or his mighty strength, or his goodly frame.

· Who can strip off his outer garment?

· Who can penetrate his double coat of mail?

· Who can open the doors of his face?

· Round about his teeth is terror. His back is made of rows of shields, shut up closely as with a seal. One is so near to another that no air can come between them. They are joined one to another; they clasp each other and cannot be separated.

· His sneezings flash forth light, and his eyes are like the eyelids of the dawn.

· Out of his mouth go flaming torches; sparks of fire leap forth.

· Out of his nostrils comes forth smoke, as from a boiling pot and burning rushes.

· His breath kindles coals, and a flame comes forth from his mouth.”

(Job 41:12-21)

What kind of creature is Leviathan-Nahash really? Smoke rises from his nostrils and flames shoot from his mouth? What is being described here? Here’s some more verses from the Book of Job:

Again, J. R. R. Tolkien could have written these himself to describe the beast that lived in the Lonely Mountain:

· When he raises himself up the mighty [or the “gods”] are afraid; at the crashing they are beside themselves.

· Though the sword reaches him, it does not avail; nor the spear, the dart, or the javelin.

· He counts iron as straw, and bronze as rotten wood.

· The arrow cannot make him flee; for him slingstones are turned to stubble.

· Clubs are counted as stubble; he laughs at the rattle of javelins. (Job 41:25-29)Has it become obvious?

· What kind of creature breathes fire and is pursued by swords and spears?

A Dragon!!!

A mere Serpent does not “raise himself up,” because it has neither arms nor legs. Does that remind you of something back in Genesis?

Is The Serpent a Dragon in Genesis, Too?

To answer this question, you need only ask yourself this: What is God’s curse on the serpent in the Bible?

Look at Revelation 12:9:

“9 And The Great Dragon was cast out, That Old Serpent, called the Devil, and Satan, which deceiveth the whole world: he was cast out into the Earth, and his angels were cast out with him.”

In one verse, The Great Dragon, That Old Serpent, The Devil, and Satan are all equated to be the exact same thing.

There it is right there!!!

Eve Did Not Have Sex With a Literal Dragon in The Garden of Eden

In saying that Satan took the form of “The Great Dragon, That Old Serpent, The Devil” in Revelation 12:9, one should not infer that back in The Garden of Eden, a Dragon literally had sex with Eve, for “ The Great Dragon, That Old Serpent., The Devil” was also “Lucifer, The Angel of Light”, “The Glistening or Glorious Shining Being”, an angel to whom Eve paid such great deference, acknowledging him as one who seemed to possess superior knowledge (Gnosis), and thereby, was completely seduce both sexually and mentally by him.

Satan can take many forms, and can be many different personalities to different people at the same time, in the same way that Donald Trump can appear to represent The Seducing Serpent in The Garden to some, The Savior of The World to other certain Conservative Q-Anon groups, a Snake Oil Salesmen to others who see through his artifice, and a humble businessman to others who possess little spiritual discernment…one wicked man embodying and projecting many personates at the same time, just like his Father, Satan.

Likewise, Satan can appear as many different personalities in accordance to the requirements of the moment. With Eve, Satan presented himself as Lucifer, The Angel of Light”, “The Glistening or Glorious Shining Being”, an angel to whom Eve paid such great deference. Nevertheless, it was the same “Great Dragon, That Old Serpent., The Devil” before Eve in “sheep’s clothing”.

In the form of The Dragon, as an archetype of Evil, Satan is simply the Great Nemesis of Adam and then later Christ. Where Adam failed to slay The Great Dragon Satan in Eden, Christ would succeed in The Book of Revelation against The Great Dragon:

Revelation 12:9:

“And The Great Dragon was cast out, That Old Serpent, called the Devil, and Satan, which deceiveth the whole world…”

Here’s Genesis 3:14, in which God curses The Serpent (Hb. Nahash; Gk. Leviathan):

“Because you have done this, cursed are you above all cattle, and above all wild animals; upon your belly you shall go, and dust you shall eat all the days of your life.”

What is the meaning of cursing a serpent to crawl on its “belly”? A serpent already crawls on its belly. That’s like cursing Adam to walk on two legs. It’s an empty curse. But God’s curses are not empty. Just ask any woman who has ever given birth.

Therefore, prior to this curse, The Serpent was NOT crawling on its belly. This means the serpent had arms and legs.

What do you call a serpent with arms and legs??

A Dragon!!!

Connect The Dots: The Dragon of Revelation 12

Need more Scriptural proof that the silly, talking snake from Genesis was actually Satan in the form of a giant, terrifying dragon?

There is a chapter in Revelation that is the sister chapter to Genesis 3 and the Proto-Evangelium. Revelation 12 refers back to the “Woman” prophesied in Genesis 3:15 who will be the enemy of Satan, (i.e. “not in covenant” with Satan):

And a great portent appeared in Heaven , a woman clothed with the sun, with the moon under her feet, and on her head a crown of twelve stars; she was with child and she cried out in her pangs of birth, in anguish for delivery. And another portent appeared in Heaven ; behold, a great red dragon, with seven heads and ten horns, and seven diadems upon his heads. Now war arose in Heaven , Michael and his angels fighting against the dragon; and the dragon and his angels fought, but they were defeated and there was no longer any place for them in Heaven . And the great dragon was thrown down, that ancient serpent, who is called the Devil and Satan, the deceiver of the whole world—he was thrown down to the Earth, and his angels were thrown down with him.”

(Revelation 12:1-3 and 7-9)

And so, “The Ancient Serpent” of Eden was Satan, himself.

Not only that, Satan and the Fallen Angels are referred to as “The Dragon And His Angels.”

Conclusion:

Is “Serpent” Mistranslated?

Is “serpent” a possible translation of the hissing onomatopoeiatical rhetorical effect Nahash? Yes, of course, it is. But it would be like translating Adam as merely “Man” or, worse yet, just “One.” This is sometimes done to make Genesis seem less gender-specific.

While translating Adam as just “Man” or “One” may be technically correct, it’s not very specific. Translations which are oversimplifying or overgeneralizing can even lead to a watering down of the Truth of Scripture.

Theological truths can be hidden in this way. Translating Adam as just “Man” or “One” is a great way to hide the amazing truths of the Theology of the Body and male-female complementarity.

Likewise, translating Nahash as just “serpent” or “snake” disguises the terrifying reality of Sin and Satan. This is like living in a place where lions roam and teaching your children that lions are merely fluffy cats.

The translation of The serpent in Genesis has been watered down to make us think we if we are just dealing with a talking snake, which is ridiculous.

Further, translating nahash as just “serpent” or talking “snake” deprives us of the cosmic drama unfolding during the Fall. Adam should have slayed the Dragon but he failed and so was punished with hard labor, “to till the Earth”.

The talking “snake” translation deprives us, therefore, of an essential aspect of Christ’s sacrifice and victory on the Cross. Jesus slays Satan with the Cross, the sword-shaped Cross. Jesus slays the Dragon that Adam failed to fight. The Dragon in The Book of Revelation is the same Dragon as The Dragon (The Serpent) in Eden, which Adam failed to slay.

Adam and “The Dragon of Eden” is the origin of the Dragon Archetype. This is why knights slay Dragons. It is a re-enactment of The Dragon in Eden, which still needs to be slayed. This became a universal motif in story-telling narratives throughout the entire world, eventually culminating in the event where Jesus slays the Dragon (Satan,) once and for all, in The Book of Revelation.

And so, this is yet another interesting hypothesis regarding The Serpent’s nature.

-- Adapted from https://www.thescottsmithblog.com/2018/04/did-you-know-serpent-of-genesis-is-not.html

Operation War Seed, The Dragon Seed, and Genetic War on Mankind

The war on Mankind’s genetics is Operation War Seed, which The Cabal slipped through the gates as The Trojan Horse, “Operation Warp Speed”, employing the Kenite trick of alphabetical cypher magick. They are using needles to alter the genetic makeup of Mankind, under the guise of a Pandemic, to restore The Serpent Seed to the world, on a massive scale.

Revelation 12:7-17 KJV:

7 And there was war in Heaven : Michael and his angels fought against the Dragon; and the Dragon fought and his angels,

8 And prevailed not; neither was their place found any more in Heaven .

9 And The Great Dragon was cast out, that old Serpent, called the Devil, and Satan, which deceiveth the whole world: he was cast out into the Earth, and his angels were cast out with him.

10 And I heard a loud voice saying in Heaven , Now is come salvation, and strength, and the kingdom of our God, and the power of his Christ: for the accuser of our brethren is cast down, which accused them before our God day and night.

11 And they overcame him by the blood of the Lamb, and by the word of their testimony; and they loved not their lives unto the death.

12 Therefore rejoice, ye Heaven s, and ye that dwell in them. Woe to the inhibiters of the Earth and of the sea! for the devil is come down unto you, having great wrath, because he knoweth that he hath but a short time.

13 And when the Dragon saw that he was cast unto the Earth, he persecuted the woman which brought forth the man child.

14 And to the woman were given two wings of a great eagle, that she might fly into the wilderness, into her place, where she is nourished for a time, and times, and half a time, from the face of the Serpent.

15 And the Serpent cast out of his mouth water as a flood after the woman, that he might cause her to be carried away of the flood.

16 And the Earth helped the woman, and the Earth opened her mouth, and swallowed up the flood which the Dragon cast out of his mouth.

17 And the Dragon was wroth with the woman, and went to make war with the remnant of her seed, which keep the commandments of God, and have the testimony of Jesus Christ.

Revelation 20:1-6:

20 And I saw an angel come down from Heaven , having the key of the bottomless pit and a great chain in his hand.

2 And he laid hold on the Dragon, That Old Serpent, which is The Devil, and Satan, and bound him a thousand years,

3 And cast him into the bottomless pit, and shut him up, and set a seal upon him, that he should deceive the nations no more, till the thousand years should be fulfilled: and after that he must be loosed a little season.

4 And I saw thrones, and they sat upon them, and judgment was given unto them: and I saw the souls of them that were beheaded for the witness of Jesus, and for the word of God, and which had not worshipped the beast, neither his image, neither had received his mark upon their foreheads, or in their hands; and they lived and reigned with Christ a thousand years.

5 But the rest of the dead lived not again until the thousand years were finished. This is the first Resurrection.

6 Blessed and holy is he that hath part in the first Resurrection: on such the second death hath no power, but they shall be priests of God and of Christ, and shall reign with him a thousand years.

Book: The Synagogue of Satan: The Secret History of Jewish World Domination

(By Melody Violine and Andrew Carrington Hitchcock)

“Ye are of your father, the devil...”

42 Jesus said unto them, If God were your Father, ye would love me: for I proceeded forth and came from God; neither came I of myself, but he sent me.

43 Why do ye not understand my speech? even because ye cannot hear my word.

44 Ye are of your father the devil, and the lusts of your father ye will do. He was a murderer from the beginning, and abode not in the truth, because there is no truth in him. When he speaketh a lie, he speaketh of his own: for he is a liar, and the father of it.

45 And because I tell you the truth, ye believe me not.

46 Which of you convinceth me of sin? And if I say the truth, why do ye not believe me?

47 He that is of God heareth God’s words: ye therefore hear them not, because ye are not of God.

48 Then answered the Jews, and said unto him, Say we not well that thou art a Samaritan, and hast a devil?

--John 8:42 - 8:48 KJV

Book Description:

“The Synagogue of Satan is the first book ever to document the secret history of the evil conspirators responsible for wars, revolutions, and financial debacles around the world. It is a virtual encyclopedia of fresh new information and facts unmasking the Jewish Illuminati elite and their sinister goals and hidden influence.”

Bloodline Secrets of The Synagogue of Satan: Book Overview

“One group and one group alone is responsible for virtually all wars and bloodshed on the face of this planet. This evil cabal is few in numbers but, like a deadly octopus, its tentacles reach out to grip and strangle untold multitudes of innocent victims. The initiates of every secret society and internationalist organization, from the Council on Foreign Relations and the Jesuits to the Bilderbergers and the Order of Skull & Bones, obey the dictates of this sinister group and tremble when standing before its leaders.

The cabalist group I refer to is the Synagogue of Satan, an ancient, yet modem elite so politically powerful and so fabulously wealthy that even past history has been twisted, reshaped, and revised to meet its preferred version of humanity’s gloomy, totalitarian future. Religious and racial in nature, the Synagogue of Satan is, at its essence, a grotesque, Satanic cult. Its high council is composed of High Priests of Lucifer; these are men who literally worship death while practicing sexual magick and occult rituals of the blackest nature.

Regrettably, this Luciferian cabal of high priests is supported by over eighteen million people around the globe who call themselves “Jews.” Some of these people, a great many, are fanatical in their support of the Synagogue of Satan. They go by the name, “Zionists.” Others provide the Cabal with only token, often nominal, support. These eighteen million Jews are joined in their often zealous embrace by a great number of Gentiles who are also boastful of being Zionists.

While these Gentile supporters are, on the whole, woefully ignorant of the horrific, ultimate goal of the Synagogue of Satan, their support and service to the cause of Lucifer helps drive the global Synagogue of Satan’s never-ending successful campaigns of revolution, war, famine, financial calamity, and bloodshed. Given the proven fact that the elitist High Priests of Lucifer who comprise the Synagogue of Satan and their servants possess ownership of almost every major book publishing firm in the world, rarely is a book or volume ever printed that has the courage and audacity requisite to expose the ongoing conspiracy of this monstrous group. I am, therefore, extremely pleased to recommend to thinking men and women this excellent volume.

You will find The Synagogue of Satan, by Britain’s Andrew Hitchcock to be a useful, revealing, and accurate historical guide to the sinister crimes and dark events that have propelled the Synagogue of Satan to the precipice of world power. The term Synagogue of Satan is biblical in origin. As Mr. Hitchcock notes, the book of Revelation in the Holy Bible minces no words. God warns us of the horrendous and diabolical power to be wielded in the last days by the entity identified as the “Synagogue of Satan.” What is most fascinating, however, is that the scriptures clearly tell us that the evil leaders of this entity are not Jews! Yes, they say they are Jews, and the world recognizes them as Jews, even as “Israel,” but they lie! Listen to what God’s Word reveals: “I know the blasphemy of them which say they are Jews, and are not, but are The Synagogue of Satan.” (Revelation 2:9) Mind-boggling, isn’t it?

These wicked, world powerbrokers want us to believe they are Jews; they boastfully lay claim to Israel as their heritage. But, in reality, they are blasphemous liars. What is going on here? Given the fact that the masters of the Synagogue of Satan today possess such incredible and extraordinary influence over the media, it stands to reason that the average world citizen easily falls for the Lie. People everywhere trust these great and beneficent leaders who say, “We are Jews” to be exactly that: Jews. No wonder the Apostle Paul warned that Satan’s disciples come disguised as “ministers of righteousness” and as “angels of light.” In the case of the minions of the Synagogue of Satan, they come to us disguised as “God’s Chosen,” as “Israel,” as the One Race selected by God to produce in the future a Messiah (not Jesus!) for eternity. We are Jews, they proudly boast while, at the same time they suggest that others—that is, the defective lower and inferior races—are obligated by God to bless them, to follow the “Jews” lead, to bow down and serve them as “God’s Chosen.” “Yes,” they arrogantly explain, “we are Jews, and you are goyim (cattle), and we have been chosen by divine edict to rule over you and over the entire planet.” Shocking as it is, these claims by the Jewish pretenders of racial superiority, even Super Race consciousness, have for the most part been accepted by Christian evangelicals as legitimate, authoritative, and coming direct from God. Christian evangelicals say it is the destiny of the Gentiles to bow down and accord virtual god-like status to the “Jews” and to their newly formed political entity, Israel, lest God be angered and curse and punish those who resist the Jews and their artificially Rothchild’s created nation, “Israel.”

Sadly, nowhere in the established Christian Church can be found a pastor or evangelist today who has the spiritual wisdom, or even the common sense, to ask the cardinal question, “Who is this Synagogue of Satan that God warns about in the book of Revelation?” And nary a soul seems to ask the correlating question, “Just who are these wicked imposters of whom God warns will say they are “Jews” and are not, but do lie? One thing is for sure—the Bible regards these false, lying Jewish imposters as dangerous, murderous vessels in the hands of their infernal lord, Satan. Revelation 2:10 says the Synagogue of Satan will cast some Christians into prison and kill many others.

Their evil plot to conquer the world by stealth and deceit will finally bring about a precarious Hour of Temptation for all Mankind (Revelation 3:10). So, why aren’t pastors and evangelists today warning us to watch out for and beware of these imposter Jews of the Synagogue of Satan? The riddle of those who say they are Jews but are not, and do lie may be explained by the fact that the men at the top tier of power in the Synagogue of Satan organization have been proven by many respected researchers to be “Khazar Jews, ” also called “Ashkenazi Jews.”

The Khazars were a Turk-Mongol people who lived centuries ago in the Kingdom of Khazaria, eventually to be integrated into the Russian Empire by the Czars. The King of the Khazars forced his citizens, upon penalty of death, to convert to Judaism. Later, after their takeover by hostile enemies, demographers and historians say that the Khazars migrated into Eastern Europe, especially to Poland, France, Romania, Hungary, and to Germany. There, in Europe, the Khazars—who said they were Jews and practiced a mystical and pagan form of Judaism—gathered in their own communities, keeping separate from those around them whom they classified as “Gentiles.” The Khazar “Jews” considered the Gentiles to be racial inferiors. In fact, the racial inferiority of Gentiles was taught to them in their Talmud. Europe soon became populated by peoples who said they were Jews, who acculturated as Jews, who adopted and practiced the Babylonian Judaic Pharisaic Religion, but who were not real Jews. Most of these people have not a drop of Jewish blood in their bodies, yet they pretend to be “Jews.”

Revelation 2:9: The Synagogue of Satan:

Revelation 2:9 is a verse in the Bible that uses the phrase: “The Synagogue of Satan, which say they are Jews, and are not, but do lie.” They appear in Jesus’s letters to two of the seven churches of Asia.

9 I know thy works, and tribulation, and poverty, (but thou art rich) and I know the blasphemy of them which say they are Jews, and are not, but are the Synagogue of Satan.

Many no doubt have bought into their own historical lie. Others know the truth, but attempt to conceal their true, non-Jew heritage to gain advantage since it pays to be a Jew. To this day, the Ashkenazi Jews, the heirs of the Khazar genealogical lineage, shun DNA tests. They want no evidence produced that will prove they are not Jews. They continue to lie and say they are Jews. In fact, an increasing number of DNA studies and analyses have been published over the past decade. In every case, it was scientifically established that a vast majority of the people alive today who say they are Jews have little or no DNA relationship to the ancient bloodline of the Israelites. One researcher has even reported that Arabs and Palestinians probably have a greater percentage of ancient Israelite blood flowing through their veins than today’s modern-day “Jew.” It is as if the modern-day descendants of Attila the Hun, Genghis Khan, or Japan’s World War II Emperor Hirohito were to falsely declare, with absolutely no proof or evidence to back up their contention, that they are “Jews”, and the whole world were to foolishly accept their preposterous, juvenile and unscientific bloodline claims.

Why do these Jewish imposters insist, in the face of overwhelming evidence to the contrary, that they are “Jews?” Why do they falsely lay claim to being in the direct lineage of Israel’s patriarchs, Abraham, Moses, Elijah, and others? The reason is clear:

For Advantage.

When modern day Israel was formed in 1948, the Khazar/Ashkenazi Jews took all the leadership roles in that fledgling nation. Men who lied and said they were Jews, but were not, soon were receiving billions of dollars in free foreign aid money from U.S.A. taxpayers and hundreds of millions more in reparations from a defeated German nation. These Jewish imposters, moreover, garnered the sympathy and support of billions of deceived dupes around the world who feel guilty or who want to help Jewish holocaust victims—though few of the Khazars really ever were victims. In effect, what we have here is a massive Personality and Race Cult, made up of false “Jews” who enthusiastically pretend they are God’s Chosen People, the “apple” of His eye, but in reality are blasphemers of God, liars extraordinaire, and global scam artists! These, then, are the denizens of the hellish Synagogue of Satan, who are exposed so well in this book by Andrew Hitchcock.

Wherever those who say they are Jews have chosen to reside in the world today, they prosper and thrive. In America this is doubly true. In his insightful book, The Power of Israel in the United States, Professor James Petras documents the overwhelming control exercised over U.S. foreign and domestic policy by the Jewish Lobby and by Israel. Jews represent only about 2.2% of America’s voter-age demographics. The basis for their power, says Petras, is Jewish wealth. In other words—Money. “The basis of the (Jewish) Lobby’s PAC power is rooted in the high proportion of Jewish families among the wealthiest families in the United States. According to Forbes, 25 to 30 percent of U.S. multimillionaires and billion aires are Jewish.” Due to their willingness to exercise this Money Power to advance their own race and its prospects, Petras writes, the Jews have established a “tyranny over the U.S.”—a tyranny that, Petras warns, “has grave consequences for world peace and war, the stability and instability of the world economy, and for the future of democracy in the U.S.”

Petras, in his book, convincingly demonstrates the vile nature of the unseemly Jewish influence over the U.S. political establishment. The United States, because of unrelenting Jewish demands, has become the military and economic proxy of Israel in the Middle East and the globe, committing violence, torture, assassination, terrorism, robbery of resources, and thuggery on a grand scale. When the Jewish Power tell us to do it, we jump to go and do it. Even the horror of genocide is perpetrated if it is to the advantage of the Jews. In effect, the United States has become a colony of Greater Israel. We, the people of America, act as the global bodyguard, fixer, and hit man. We, led by the Gentile puppets who slavishly do the bidding of the Jewish Money Masters, are global capos. On behalf of Jewish interests we are busy converting the entire world into one, giant concentration camp.

We are the camp’s guards and its executioners; the “Jews” are its commandants, and the people of planet Earth are its inmates. At the mere whim of the Synagogue of Satan, the inmates are starved, worked to death, and discarded. The best and brightest of the Gentiles are rewarded with grotesque entertainments and lustful transient pleasures. Until their usefulness is exhausted and then, they, too, are thrown off the deep end of a pier, dying of alcoholism, clogged arteries, Alzheimer’s, and other diseases brought on by the debilitating pharmaceuticals sold by Jewish-owned corporate drug giants. What of the real Jews? Here, we refer to the Sephardic Jews, some of whom are actually able to trace their heritage back to ancient Israel. Please keep in mind that God is no respecter of persons, and that racial advantage has no part to play in God’s Heaven ly Jerusalem. Indeed, contrary to the doctrines of devils spread by lying evangelicals, God does not distinguish between races in choosing a people for His name. Galatians 3:28-29 is marvelous in dispelling Satanic notions of racial superiority. God does not favor those who are “Jew” or those of any one race or ethnic heritage.

Instead, the Bible invites men and women of every nation and race on Earth to come and drink of Jesus’ living water: “And if ye be Christ’s, then are ye Abraham’s seed and heirs according to the promise. ” perfectly explains the spiritual applications of this life-giving principle when he states that according to the Word of God, “They which are the children of the flesh, these are not the children of God: but the children of the promise are counted for the seed. ” (Romans 9:8) What a wonderful thing! Regardless of a person’s race or bloodline, and in spite of lowly physical or geographical origins, any man or woman can be elevated to the high and eternal status of God’s Chosen. How is this amazing feat accomplished? Through faith in Jesus Christ alone, for it is the gift of God, a gift awarded not based on a man’s racial heritage, but on the spiritual treasure that resides in his heart. Tragically, today I find that many, indeed, almost the whole majority of Jews, have bought into the lies of the Synagogue of Satan.

Their xenophobic racial and national pride has overcome far too many Jews. Secular Jews and religious “Jews” alike, Ashkenazi and Sephardic Jews, have fallen in the trap. Believing the rabbis’ lying doctrines, as elaborated in the poisonous, racially infused holy books of Judaism, the Talmud and the texts of the Kabbalah, those who identify themselves as Jews often love to presume they are smarter, better, more spiritual, more divine than their fellows who are Gentiles. These “Jews” may be privy to or may not even remotely understand the heinous plan and designs of the Sabbatian, Satanic “Jews” of the Synagogue of Satan. Nevertheless, by flattery they have been deceived. So, they sit back and luxuriate and bask in the glow of their supposed racial blood superiority. They also acquiesce in the imperial designs of the butchers who run the fascist government of today’s physical nation of Israel. They believe it when their rabbis tell them that as God’s Chosen, their destiny is to rule the world and acquire all its wealth. They give monies to politicians and to Jewish causes that lead to violence and bloodshed for the beleaguered Palestinians and Arabs. After all, Arabs are thought to be inferior people. Many rabbis eagerly classify Arabs and other Gentiles as like unto insects, Goyim (cattle) at best, destined for the dung heap of history. Long live the Jewish Super race! It is true that not every Jew expresses such deviant views. Yet, many “Jews” are silent. Inwardly, they crave the rabbinical and talmudic flattery heaped on them. They also realize that they gain advantage because they are “Jews,” so they say and do nothing to prevent the Synagogue of Satan from advancing its goals.

In truth, the silent are themselves complicit. Omission and commission are one and the same. And “not to decide” to do what is right is to decide to do what is wrong. It has always been the case that the cowardly inactions of the “Silent Majority” lend power and credentials to the active Minority who rule. In the ongoing American war against the hapless, suffering citizens of Iraq, the U.S. Armed Forces have, according to a Johns Hopkins Medical University Study published in the respected Lancet medical journal, now massacred over 655,000 Iraqis. This gruesome statistic is of non-combatant, innocent men, women and children. But watch out!—It is not only the military brass and the leaders in the Bush Administration who are culpable in this genocidal crime. Every American citizen, by his inaction and failure to protest, is guilty of this mayhem and murder.

Likewise, every person who says, “I am a Jew” and who, being racially prejudiced and bigoted, tends to prefer his or her racial tribe (Jew) to all others and proceeds to discriminate and mistreat the so-called inferior Gentiles (Goyim) is guilty of Satanic crimes. This is especially the case for all those who are Zionists; all such people are guilty of membership in, and support for, the Synagogue of Satan. This includes Jewish bankers, corporate CEOs, educators, teachers, broadcasters—the whole kit and caboodle of people who say they are “Jews.” Virtually all Jews, by extension, are of the Synagogue of Satan. A Jew may say, “No, that cannot be. I did not vote for these evil men. I do not approve of their monstrous deeds. I just live my daily life in the pursuit of happiness and prosperity.” Do not be deceived. You are wrong. You are guilty. You may be silent, yet your inaction makes you as a willing accomplice in the crimes and designs of the Synagogue of Satan. You are a co-conspirator, and you will someday pay the full price for your heinous crimes, whether of omission or commission.

Is this a “collective guilt?” Yes, indeed it is and while man may frown on it, God has ordained it. Truly, all of Mankind is under a collective curse due to the fall of Adam and Eve in the Garden. That is why man needs a redeemer, to redeem and deliver him from this curse. As for the Jews, Jesus Himself solemnly declared this prophecy. “Fill ye up then the measure of your fathers. Ye serpents, ye generation (race) of vipers, how can ye escape the damnation of hell?... That upon you may come all the righteous blood shed upon the Earth... Behold, your house is left unto you desolate. ” —Mathew 23: 32-38 Whether man likes it or not, Jesus Christ has placed a terrible, collective curse on the Jews. If a man, by his own tongue, identifies himself as a Jew, even if he lies in doing so, he unwisely places himself under this horrendous curse. He becomes, then, a cog in the terrible inhuman machine called the Synagogue of Satan. Yet, let it be known by all that every man and woman, Jew and Gentile, is offered liberty and a means of escape from the curse through faith in Jesus Christ our Lord. A curse may be collective or individual, but the blessings of salvation and deliverance are always tendered to individuals. So as not to be misconstrued, I level this same warning and accusation against Gentiles.

You Gentiles who suspect or know of the evil ways of the elite leaders of the Synagogue of Satan and do nothing to stop them— or worse, act as their accomplice—are equally guilty of their crimes. Thus, the Synagogue of Satan is made up not only of lying, blasphemous men and women who say they are Jews and are not, but also of Gentiles who collaborate with them. All are complicit and are serving Lucifer. What is the ultimate goal of the Synagogue of Satan? Its goal is to corrupt Men’s souls, destroy every independent government and enslave the world in a Luciferian dictatorship led by their own Despot King. The method they employ as they proceed in this endeavor is to cause chaos, followed by their own well-designed establishment of order: Order Ab Chao.

Cyclically, perpetually played out on the world scene, they cause wars and revolutions and foster economic chaos and social instability. Chaos is their engine of progress until, eventually, all of Mankind is so exhausted people everywhere are expected to desperately cry out for a World Authority to finally bring in order and global peace. But for the evil-doers who say they are Jews there truly is no peace to be had. Only a police state with absolute slavery for all Mankind will satisfy them. Why are these evil-doers so determined to wreak havoc, to work bloodshed and to demolish the Earth to bring about their long-sought, vain-glorious “Jewish Utopia?” I do not blink to state to you clearly and in no uncertain terms that the worst of these wicked perverts are Luciferians.

The people at the very top of the Synagogue of Satan are possessed by devils. Their plot is of biblical proportions. It is also of intergenerational character. The same demons who yesterday infested Mayer Rothschild, Napoleon, Marx, and Lenin today work inside the human shells of 21st century disciples. Since the day of Luciferian deception in the Garden of Eden and the murder of righteous Abel by Satan’s Cain, these partisans of hell have labored.

Satan Their more recent incarnations have produced the Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion, the horrors of World Wars I and II, and the so-called Cold War and its many conflicts. Now, through their aggression and wars in the Middle East, they threaten to annihilate and engulf the world in the alleged nuclear nightmare of World War III. The death and misery will never stop until Christ returns again. The Synagogue of Satan will steadily deceive, slander, kill and plot until the end comes. They have no other choice. The devil and his fallen angels eons ago rolled the dice, figuratively speaking, and lost. They foolishly rebelled and now must pay the full penalty. So, too, will all those who ally themselves with today’s devil-led Synagogue of Satan. Someday, all who ally themselves with the Synagogue of Satan, including those who attempt to remain aloof and choose to remain silent, will be forced to grovel at the very feet of those whom the Synagogue of Satan have so viciously and cruelly robbed, persecuted, and killed. “Behold, I will make them of the synagogue of Satan, which say they are Jews, and are not, but do lie; behold, / will make them to come and worship before thy feet, and to know that I have loved thee. ” (Revelation 3:9)

--Texe Marrs, author. Codex Magica, The Synagogue of Satan: The Secret History of Jewish World Domination, Melody Violine and Andrew Carrington Hitchcock

The Synagogue of Satan: A Chronology of Its History and Agenda (740 A.D to 1800 A.D.)

740: In 740 A.D. in a land locked between the Black Sea and the Caspian Sea known as Khazaria, a land which today is predominantly occupied by Georgia, but also reaches into Russia, Poland, Lithuania, Hungary, and Romania, the modem Jewish race is born. A modem Jewish race that incidentally is not Jewish. How can this be? The Khazarian people were a vulnerable people. They had Muslims one side of them and Christians the other side, and thus constantly feared attack from either side. The Khazarian people were of neither faith, and instead practiced idol worship, which made them ripe for invasion by a people who wished to convert them to an established faith. The Khazarian King, King Bulan, decided in order to protect them¬ selves against attack, the Khazarian people must convert to one of these faiths, but which one? If they converted to the Muslim faith they would risk attack by the Christians and if they converted to the Christian faith they would risk attack by the Muslims. There was another religion that he was aware was able to deal with both the Muslims and the Christians. That race was the Jews. King Bulan decided if he instructed his people to convert to Judaism he could keep both the Muslims and the Christians happy, as they were both already willing to trade with the Jews, so this is what he did. King Bulan was right. He would live to see his country unconquered, his people convert to Judaism and adopt the principles of the most holy Jewish book, the Talmud. There are many things the king would not live to see, however. He would not live to see his nation’s converts to Judaism one day represent 90% of all the Jews on the planet, and call themselves Ashkenazi Jews, when in fact they were not Jews, but an Asiatic race of people who converted to the Jewish religion, whilst still continuing to speak the Khazarian language of Yiddish, totally different to the language of Hebrew. He would not live to see his people turn to the descendants of a man, far more powerful than him, who would be born just over 1,000 years later in Germany, a man named Bauer, who would spawn the Rothschild dynasty. He would not live to see this dynasty usurp the wealth of the world through deception and intrigue, which they would finance through the vast riches they accumulate as they usurp the wealth of the world by gaining control of the world’s money supply. He would not live to see his people demand a homeland for themselves in Palestine as their birthright, and ensure every Prime Minister there from its inception in 1948 is an Ashkenazi Jew, even though the true homeland of the Ashkenazi Jews, Khazaria, is a land some 800 miles away. And he would not live to see his people fulfill bible prophecy, as the “synagogue of Satan.”

1649: Oliver Cromwell obtains backing from the British parliament for the execution of King Charles I on a charge of treason. Afterwards, Cromwell permits the Jews to enter England again, effectively reversing the Edict of Expulsion issued by King Edward I in 1290, which expelled all Jews forever from England and made the provision that any who remained after November 1st, 1290, were to be executed. Indeed England is not the first country to expel the Jews. Here is a partial list of all the areas from which the Jews have been banished from, sometimes on numerous occasions, over the last thousand years:

Mainz, 1012 France, 1182 Upper Bavaria, 1276 England, 1290 France, 1306 France, 1322 Saxony, 1349 Hungary, 1360 Belgium, 1370 Slovakia, 1380 France, 1394 Austria, 1420 Lyons, 1420 Cologne, 1424 Mainz, 1438 Augsburg, 1438 Upper Bavaria, 1442 Netherlands, 1444 Brandenburg, 1446 Mainz, 1462 Lithuania, 1495 Portugal, 1496 Naples, 1496 Navarre, 1498 Nuremberg, 1498 Brandenburg, 1510 Prussia, 1510 Genoa, 1515 Naples, 1533 Italy, 1540 Naples, 1541 Prague, 1541 Genoa, 1550 Bavaria, 1551 Prague, 1557 Papal States, 1569 Hungary, 1582 Hamburg, 1649 Vienna, 1669 Slovakia, 1744 25 The Synagogue of Satan Mainz, 1483 Warsaw, 1483 Spain, 1492 Italy, 1492 Moravia, 1744 Bohemia, 1744 Moscow, 1891

In his book, L’antisemitisme Son Histoire Et Ses Causes, published in 1894, noted Jewish author, Bernard Lazare, stated the following with regard to these expulsions of Jews, “If this hostility, even aversion, had only been shown towards the Jews at one period and in one country, it would be easy to unravel the limited causes of this anger, but this race has been on the contrary an object of hatred to all the peoples among whom it has established itself. It must be therefore, since the enemies of the Jews belonged to the most diverse races, since they lived in countries very distant from each other, since they were ruled by very different laws, governed by opposite principles, since they had neither the same morals, nor the same customs, since they were animated by unlike dispositions which did not permit them to judge of anything in the some way, it must be therefore that the general cause of anti-Semitism has always resided in Israel itself and not in those who have fought against Israel.” Professor Jesse H. Holmes, writing in, “The American Hebrew,” expressed the following similar sentiments, “It can hardly be an accident that antagonism directed against the Jews is to be found pretty much everywhere in the world where Jews and non-Jews are associated. And as the Jews are the common element of the situation it would seem probable, on the face of it, that the cause will be found in them rather than in the widely varying groups which feel this antagonism.” 1688: A. N. Field, in his book, “All These Things,” published in 1931, explains the situation in England this year, as a result of Cromwell’s decision to ignore the law banning the Jews from entering England, and allowing them back in defiance of the law, only 33 years earlier, as follows, “Thirty-three years after Cromwell had let the Jews into Britain a Dutch Prince arrived from Amsterdam surrounded by a whole swarm of Jews from that Jewish financial centre. Driving his royal father-in-law out of the kingdom, he graciously consented to ascend the throne of Britain. A very natural result following on this event was the inauguration of the National Debt by the establishment six years later of the Bank of England for the purpose of lending money to the Crown. Britain had paid her way as she went until the Jew arrived.”

1694: The deceptively named, “Bank of England,” is founded. It is deceptively named as it gives the impression it is controlled by the Government of when in fact it is a private institution founded by Jews. In his book, “The Breakdown of Money,” published in 1934, Christopher Hollis explains the formation of the Bank of England, as follows, “In 1694 the Government of William III (who had come in from Holland with the Jews) was in sore straits for money. A company of rich men under the leadership of one William Paterson offered to lend William £1,200,000 at 8 per cent on the condition that, ‘the Governor and Company of the Bank of England,’ as they called themselves, should have the right to issue notes to the full extent of its capital. That is to say, the Bank got the right to collect £1,200,000 in gold and silver and to turn it into £2,400,000 (that is, double it), lending £1,200,000, the gold and silver to the Government, and using the other £1,200,000, the banknotes, themselves. Paterson was quite right about it that this privilege which had been given to the Bank was a privilege to make money. In practice they did not keep a cash reserve of nearly two or three hundred thousand pounds. By 1696 (ie. within two years) we find them circulating £1,750,000 worth of notes against a cash reserve of £36,000. That is with a ‘backing,’ of only about 2 percent of what they issued and drew interest on.” The names of the Jewish controllers of the Bank of England are never revealed, but it is clear, as early as this year, through their control of the Bank of England, Jews had control over the British Royal family. However, whilst their identity is protected, they may have wished they picked a more discreet front man, after William Paterson states, “The Bank hath benefit of interest on all monies which it creates out of nothing.” The fact that Paterson chose to let the cat out of the bag in this manner may explain why he would go on to die a poor man, outcast by his associates, or maybe this “shabbez goy” (a non-Jew who chose to clandestinely represent the interests of Jews) had merely outlived his usefulness to the Jews behind the scenes. 1698: Following four years of the Bank of England, the Jewish control of the British money supply had come on in leaps and bounds. They had flooded the country with so much money that the Government debt to the Bank had grown from its’ initial £1,250,000, to £16,000,000, in only four years, an increase of 1,280%. Why do they do it? Simple, if the money in circulation in a country is £5,000,000, and a central bank is set up and prints another £15,000,000, stage one of the plan, and sends that out into the economy through loans etc, then this will naturally reduce the value of the initial £5,000,000 that was in circulation before the bank was formed. This is because the initial £5,000,000 that was 100% of the economy is now only 25% of the economy. It will also give the bank control of 75% of the money in circulation with the £15,000,000 they sent out into the economy.

This causes inflation which is simply the reduction in worth of money borne by the common person, due to the economy being flooded with too much money, an economy which the Central Bank are responsible for. As the common person’s money is worth less, he has to go to the bank to get a loan to help run his business and when the Central Bank is satisfied there are enough people with debt out there, the bank will tighten the supply of money by not offering loans. This is stage two of the plan. Stage three, is sitting back and waiting for the people in debt to them to go bankrupt, allowing the bank to then seize from them real wealth, businesses and property etc, for pennies on the pound. Inflation never affects a central bank, in fact they are the only group who can benefit from it, as if they are ever short of money they can simply print more.

1744: On February 23rd, Mayer Amschel Bauer, an Ashkenazi Jew, is born in Frankfurt, Germany, the son of Moses Amschel Bauer, a money lender and the proprietor of a counting house. Moses Amschel Bauer places a red sign above the entrance door to his counting house. This sign is a red hexagram (that geometrically and numerically translates into the number 666), which under Rothschild instruction will end up on the Israeli flag some two centuries later.

1753: Gutle Schnaper, an Ashkenazi Jew (future wife of Amschel Bauer), is born to respected merchant, Wolf Salomon Schnaper.

1760: During this decade Mayer Amschel Bauer works for a bank owned by the Oppenheimers in Hanover, Germany. He is highly successful and becomes a junior partner. Whilst working at the bank he becomes acquainted with General von Estorff. Following his father’s death, Bauer returns to Frankfurt to take over his father’s business. Bauer recognizes the significance of the red hexagram and changes his name from Bauer to Rothschild after the red hexagram or sign signifying 666 hanging over the entrance door (“Rot,” is German for “Red,” “Schild” is German for “Shield,” or “Sign”).

Under his new identity of Mayer Amschel Rothschild, he discovers that General von Estorff is now attached to the court of Prince William IX of Hesse-Hanau, one of the richest royal houses in Europe, which gained its’ wealth by the hiring out of Hessian soldiers to foreign countries for vast profits (a practice that continues today in the form of exporting United Nations’ “peace¬ keeping” troops throughout the world). He therefore makes the General’s re-acquaintance on the pretext of selling him valuable coins and trinkets at discounted prices.

As he plans, Rothschild is subsequently introduced to Prince William himself who is most pleased with the discounted prices he charges for his rare coins and trinkets, and Rothschild offers him a form of commission for any other business the Prince can direct his way.

Rothschild subsequently becomes close associates with Prince William, and ends up doing business with him and members of the court. He soon discovers that loaning money to governments and royalty is far more profitable than loaning to individuals, as the loans are bigger and they are secured by the nation’s taxes. 1769: Mayer Amschel Rothschild becomes court agent for Prince William IX of Hesse-Cassel: the grandson of George II of England; cousin to George III; nephew to the King of Denmark; and brother-in-law to the King of Sweden. He is subsequently given permission by Prince William to hang a sign on the front of his business premises declaring that he is, “M. A. Rothschild, by appointment court factor to his serene highness, Prince William of Hanau.”

1770: Mayer Amschel Rothschild draws up plans for the creation of the “Illuminati,” and entrusts Ashkenazi Jew, Adam Weishaupt, a Crypto-Jew (a Jew who pretends he’s not Jewish) who is outwardly Roman Catholic, with its organization and development. The “Illuminati” is to be based upon the teachings of the Talmud, which is in turn the teachings of Rabbinical Jews. It is to be called the “Illuminati,” which is a Luciferian term which means “keepers of the light.”

On August 29th, Mayer Amschel Rothschild marries Gutle Schnaper.

1771: On August 20th, Schonche Jeannette Rothschild is born, the first of Mayer Amschel Rothschild’s five daughters. She goes on to marry Benedikt Moses Worms.

1773: On June 12th, Amschel Mayer Rothschild is born, the first of Mayer Amschel Rothschild’s five sons. He, like all his brothers who follow him, will enter the family business at the age of twelve.

1774: On September 9th, Salomon Mayer Rothschild is born.

1776: Adam Weishaupt officially completes his organisation of the “Illuminati,” on May 1st of this year. The purpose of the “Illuminati” is to divide the non-Jews through political, economic, social, and religious means. The plan is for the opposing sides of the goyim (non-Jews) to be armed whilst incidents are to be provided in order for them to fight amongst themselves; destroy national governments; destroy religious institutions; and eventually destroy each other.

Weishaupt soon infiltrates the Continental Order of Freemasons with this “Illuminati” doctrine and establishes lodges of the Grand Orient to be their secret headquarters. This is all under the orders and finance of Mayer Amschel Rothschild, and the concept subsequently spreads into Masonic Lodges worldwide to the present day. Weishaupt also recruits 2,000 paid followers including the most intelligent men in the field of arts and letters, education, science, finance, and industry.

They are instructed to follow the following methods in order to control people:

1) Use monetary and sex bribery to obtain control of men already in high places, in the various levels of all governments and other fields of endeavor. Once influential persons have fallen for the lies, deceits, and temptations of the Illuminati they are to be held in bondage by application of political and other forms of blackmail, threats of financial ruin, public exposure, and fiscal harm, even death to themselves and members of their families.

2) The faculties of colleges and universities are to cultivate students possessing exceptional mental ability as well as belonging to well-bred families with international leanings, and recommend them for special training in internationalism, or rather the notion that only a one-world government can put an end to recurring war and strife. Such training is to be provided by granting scholarships to those selected by the “Illuminati.”

3) All influential people trapped into coming under the control of the “Illuminati,” plus the students who had been specially educated and trained, are to be used as agents and placed behind the scenes of all governments as experts and specialists. This is to ensure they advise the top executives to adopt policies which in the long-run serve the secret plans of the “Illuminati” one-world conspiracy and bring about the destruction of the governments and religions they are elected or appointed to serve.

4) To obtain absolute control of the press, at that time the only mass-communications media which distributed information to the public, so that all news and information could be slanted in order to make the masses believe that a one world government is the only solution to the world’s many and varied problems.

1777: On September 16th, Nathan Mayer Rothschild is born.

1781: On July 2nd, Isabella Rothschild is born.

1784: On August 29th, Babette Rothschild is born. Adam Weishaupt issues his order in the form of a book for the French Revolution to be started by Maximilien Robespierre. This book is written by one of Weishaupt’s associates, Xavier Zwack, and sent by courier from Frankfurt to Paris. However, en-route there the courier is struck by lightning. The book detailing this plan is discovered by the police and handed over to the Bavarian authorities.

As a consequence, the Bavarian government orders to raid Weishaupt’s Masonic Lodges of the Grand Orient, and the homes of his most influential associates. Clearly, the Bavarian authorities were convinced that the book that was discovered was a very real threat by a private group of influential people, who planned the use of wars and revolutions to achieve their political ends.

1785: The Bavarian government outlaw the “Illuminati,” and close all the Bavarian lodges of the Grand Orient. Mayer Amschel Rothschild moves his family home to a five story house in Frankfurt which he shares with the Schiff family.

1786: The Bavarian government publishes the details of the “Illuminati” plot in a document entitled, “The Original Writings of The Order and Sect of The Illuminati.” They then send this document to all the heads of church and state throughout Europe, who sadly ignore their warning.

1788: On April 24th, Kalmann (Carl) Mayer Rothschild is born.

1789: Due to the European ignorance of the Bavarian government’s warning, the “Illuminati’s” plan for a French Revolution succeeds from this year to its’ completion in

1793: This revolution is a central bankers’, as it establishes a new constitution and passes laws that both forbids the Roman Church from levying tithes (taxes) and also removes the Church’s exemption from taxation.

1790: Mayer Amschel Rothschild states, “Let me issue and control a nation’s money and I care not who writes the laws.” On May 1st, Julie Rothschild is born.

1791: The Rothschilds get “control of a nation’s money” through Alexander Hamilton (their agent in George Washington’s cabinet) when they set up a central bank in the United States called the First Bank of the United States. This is established with a 20 year charter. Within the first five years of the life of this central bank, the American Government will borrow $8,200,000 from it, and prices in the country will increase by 72%. In relation to this excessive borrowing and inflation, Thomas Jefferson, then Secretary of State goes on to state. “I wish it were possible to obtain a single amendment to our constitution taking from the Federal Government their power of borrowing.” Henriette (“Jette”) Rothschild is born, who goes on to Moses Montefiore. Montefiore will become the President of the Board of Deputies of British Jews from 1835-1874.

1792: On May 15th, the last of Mayer Amschel Rothschild’s children, Jacob (James) Mayer Rothschild is born.

1796: Amschel Mayer Rothschild marries Eva Hanau. 1798: John Robison publishes a book entitled, “Proofs of a Conspiracy Against All the Religions and Governments of Europe Carried on in the Secret Meetings of Freemasons, Illuminati and Reading Societies.” In this book, Professor Robison of the University of Edinburgh, one of the leading intellects of his time, who in 1783 was elected general secretary of the Royal Society of Edinburgh, gives details of the whole Rothschild “Illuminati” plot. He advises how he had been a high degree mason in the Scottish Rite of Freemasonry and had been invited by Adam Weishaupt to Europe, where he was given a revised copy of Weishaupt’s conspiracy.

However, although he pretended to go along with it, Professor Robison did not agree with it and therefore published his aforementioned book to expose it. The book included details of the Bavarian government’s investigation into the “Illuminati” and the French Revolution. That same year on July 19th, David Pappen, President of Harvard University, lectures the graduating class on the influence “Illuminism” is having on American politics and religion. At the age of twenty-one, Nathan Mayer Rothschild leaves Frankfurt for England where, with a large sum of money given to him by his father, he sets up a banking house in London.

1800: In France, the Bank of France is set up. Napoleon would soon see that a free France would mean a country free of debt, and he subsequently states, “The hand that gives is among the hand that takes. Money has no motherland, financiers are without patriotism and without decency. Their sole object is gain.” Salomon Mayer Rothschild marries Caroline Stem.

The Synagogue of Satan: The Secret History of Jewish World Domination, Melody Violine and Andrew Carrington Hitchcock

The Synagogue of Satan, Hebrews, and Jews

By Shane KP O’Neill

That very verse illustrates better than any how clever and sinister the Judeo-Christian deception is. The word Jew in Revelation 3:9 in English translations of the Bible comes from the Greek word Iudaeas, which means Judean. The Judeans were Hebrew Israelites of the House of Judah (Yahudah) the Royal bloodline of the Hebrews through which all the Kings of Israel came. The Jews are the Edomites of Edom, of which there are many references in the Bible. Edom in the Greek is Idumaea, and was the kingdom directly south of Judea which made war with the Israelites of Judah for centuries. Only when the Judahites were taken into captivity in Babylon in the 1st Century BCE did the Idumaeans/Edomites/Jews occupy Judea. Herod’s father took governorship of Judea and Herod himself the same in Galilee. He paid a bribe of 20 tons of gold to Octavian Caesar and Mark Antony to take the throne of Judea as its very first Edomite/Jewish King.

It was when he learned the true King of Israel had been born that he ordered the murder of all boys under the age of two. The Temple in Jerusalem, as we all know, was built by Solomon, the Hebrew Israelite heir of the Hebrew Israelite David. When Herod bought the throne is when the Jewish Pharisees took control of the Temple and made it the Synagogue of Satan. Genesis and many other books in the Bible show how Edom (the line of Esau) was the enemy of Yahudah (the royal line of Jacob). Yahushua himself tells us this in the parable of the Sheep and the Goats. It was his people, the Hebrew Judahites, who cheered his entry into Jerusalem.

It was the Edomite/Jewish Pharisees who put him to death. When you come to the truth the Hebrews and Jews were the bitterest of enemies and know the deceptions in Scripture, Revelation 3:9 actually reads...Behold, I will make them of The Synagogue of Satan (His reference to the Pharisees), which say they are of Yahudah, and are not, but do lie...

It like a constant play on names became the real Seed War...who is who, who is pretending to be who, and who is hiding behind the name of someone pretending to be someone else, etc…diabolical genius how well they’ve deceived the entire Christian world.