Politicians, bankers, businessmen, and media personalities – the biggest names in history and world affairs form a huge secret society matrix. This hierarchical pyramid-structured network is constantly recruiting and placing members in key influential positions. In order to orchestrate world events and policy decisions from behind the scenes, many niche secret societies groom and position politicians, media personalities, and other “yes-men” to do their bidding.

The Worldwide Secret Society Network:

Major Groups:

1. The Illuminati: Founded in Bavaria in 1776 by Adam Weishaupt

2. The Freemasons: A legitimate, centuries-old secular fraternal organization rooted in stonemason guilds that frequently attracts global influence claims.

3. Skull and Bones: A prominent Yale University collegiate senior secret society often folded into broader elite-control narratives.

4. The Knights Templar: A medieval group of warrior monks from the Crusades that was ended by kings and the Pope in the 1300s, and then forced to re-create themselves in the shape of various secret societies to remain alive. Unpopular opinion: Knights Templar exist to this day, with The Crown Temple serving as their global headquarters. The Crown’s own admission that the key American revolutionaries were its Templars irrefutably proves that the Templars were not disbanded in any shape or form.

Secret societies have had real influence for centuries. Some groups existed mainly in rumor, while others built real networks inside elite universities, business circles, and political institutions. Their reputations lasted because secrecy obscured how much power they actually held and how much was later exaggerated. That ambiguity turned private clubs and formal orders into lasting symbols of hidden influence, where money, status, and decision-making could shape events without public scrutiny.

30 Secret Societies That Shaped History

Secret societies have influenced politics, religion, and even revolutions throughout history. Some sought knowledge, others pursued power, and many operated from the shadows. These 30 mysterious groups left a lasting impact, their influence stretching into modern times. Here are the most notorious secret societies in history.

30. The Priory of Sion – The Guardians of the Holy Grail

Leonardo da Vinci, alleged to be the Priory of Sion’s 12th Grand Master. Source: Wikipedia

The Priory of Sion, a secretive European society allegedly founded in 1099, is believed to guard mysteries of the Holy Grail and Christ’s bloodline. Though widely considered a hoax, its legend has fueled conspiracy theories and inspired works like The Da Vinci Code, ensuring its lasting intrigue and speculation.

29. The Rosicrucians – Seekers of Mystical Wisdom

The representation was created around 1604 and was published in the Speculum sophicum Rhodostauroticum by Theophilus Schweighart. Source: Wikimedia Commons

The Rosicrucians emerged in the early 17th century, blending mysticism, alchemy, and esoteric Christianity. They claimed to possess secret knowledge about the universe and its workings. Though often regarded as myth, their influence endured, inspiring later movements such as Freemasonry and Theosophy, cementing their place in esoteric history.

28. The Hellfire Club – England’s Elite Debauchery

Philip, Duke of Wharton, was a prominent politician with two separate lives: the first as a “man of letters” and the second as “a drunkard, a rioter, an infidel and a rake.” Source: Wikipedia

Founded in the 18th century, the Hellfire Club was an elite group of British aristocrats who engaged in scandalous activities. Shrouded in rumors of Satanic rituals and dark magic, the club’s members included high-ranking politicians. Their influence waned after government scrutiny forced them underground.

27. The Assassins – The Cult of the Dagger

19th-century depiction of King Edward I of England surviving an assassination attempt from the Assassins, and killing the attacker. He was likely sent by Mamluk Sultan Baibars to secure a truce with Christian states. Source: Gustave Doré / Wikipedia

The Assassins, an 11th-century radical Shia sect, specialized in political assassinations across Persia and Syria, instilling fear in rulers through stealthy killings. Ultimately destroyed by the Mongols, their legacy endures in history and pop culture, inspiring countless stories about their mysterious methods, discipline, and covert influence on medieval politics.

26. The Thule Society – Occultists of the Nazi Regime

The sunwheel-like swastika used by the Thule Society and the German Workers’ Party. Source: Wikipedia

The Thule Society, a German occult group from the early 20th century, promoted Aryan supremacy and esoteric knowledge. It influenced early Nazi ideology, with key members later joining Hitler’s movement. Their belief in mystical origins, hidden knowledge, and secret teachings helped shape Nazi propaganda and fueled conspiracy theories for decades.

25. The Illuminati – Masters of the New World Order

Portrait of Adam Weishaupt (1748-1830), who founded the Illuminati a group of outstanding and enlightened individuals in society. Source: Friedrich Rossmassler / Wikipedia

Founded in 1776 in Bavaria, the Illuminati sought to promote Enlightenment ideals and challenge religious authority. Although disbanded in 1785, rumors continue that the society secretly controls world affairs, manipulating major global events behind the scenes. Though officially extinguished, their influence remains the subject of widespread conspiracy theories.

24. The Knights Templar – The Warrior Monks

The Templars’ battle standard, known as a gonfalon, was carried during the Crusades (1096-1291), symbolizing their presence in battles across the Holy Land. Source: Wikipedia

Established in 1119, the Knights Templar were elite Christian warriors protecting pilgrims in the Holy Land, with their first headquarters on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem. . Their immense wealth and influence led to their downfall when King Philip IV of France accused them of heresy. Many believe their secrets, and perhaps the Holy Grail, remain hidden.

23. The Skull and Bones – The Ivy League’s Power Brokers

Yearbook listing of Skull and Bones members for 1920, including Briton Hadden and Henry Luce, who co-founded Time magazine in 1923. Source: Wikipedia

Founded in 1832 at Yale University, Skull and Bones is a secret society known for producing influential figures, including U.S. presidents and business moguls. It is rumored to participate in bizarre rituals and exercises significant political influence behind closed doors. The society’s operations remain shrouded in secrecy and intrigue.

22. The Bilderberg Group – A Global Power Network

The Bilderberg Hotel in the Netherlands, eponymous location of the first conference in 1954 Source: Wikipedia

The Bilderberg Group, an exclusive annual meeting of political and business elites, has sparked controversy since 1954. The group’s agenda, originally to prevent another world war, is now defined as bolstering a consensus around free market Western capitalism and its interests around the globe. Conspiracy theorists speculate it secretly influences economies and governments, fueling debates about its true purpose and impact on global decision-making.

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21. The Order of the Nine Angles – Satanic Extremists

The flag of the Order of Nine Angles, which is a Satanic and Left-Hand Path occultist group. Source: Wikipedia

The Order of the Nine Angles, a British-based secret society founded in the 1960s, combines Satanism, Nazism, and extreme violence. Infamous for its radical ideology, the group has been linked to criminal activities and terrorist sympathies, fueling fears about its influence and dangerous practices in the occult underground.

19. The Carbonari – Italian Revolutionaries

Ciro Menotti, leader of the failed uprising against Austrian dominance in Modena, was executed in 1831. Source: Wikipedia

Active in the 19th century, the Carbonari were a secretive group of revolutionaries in Italy. Their goal was to overthrow oppressive governments and promote freedom. The group played a significant role in Italy’s unification. However, as government crackdowns increased, their influence waned, leading to the eventual decline of the society.

18. The Freemasons – The Architects of Power

Masonic Lodge in Erlangen, Germany. The first meeting after World War II with guests from US, France, and Czechoslovakia in 1948. Source: Wikipedia

Freemasonry originated from medieval stonemasons and is one of the world’s most recognized secret societies. Over the centuries, its members have included influential political leaders, business people, and artists. While often seen as a fraternity, the organization’s secrecy has sparked numerous conspiracy theories regarding its hidden control over global events and affairs.

17. The Knights of the Golden Circle – Confederate Conspirators

Flag of the Knights of the Golden Circle. Source: Wikipedia

During the American Civil War, the Knights of the Golden Circle, a pro-Confederate secret society, plotted to expand slavery throughout the Americas. Their plans were ultimately thwarted, and after the war, many of their members allegedly joined organizations like the Ku Klux Klan, continuing their fight for racial domination.

16. The Osirian Brotherhood – Egyptian Mystics

A personified Eye of Horus offers incense to the enthroned god Osiris in a painting from the tomb of Pashedu, 13th century BC. Source: Wikipedia

The Osirian Brotherhood, a lesser-known yet influential secret society, sought to preserve and expand ancient Egyptian mystical knowledge. Their teachings were rooted in the mysteries of Osiris, the Egyptian god of the afterlife. While much of their history remains hidden, their influence can be traced to later secret groups and movements.

15. The Order of the Solar Temple – A Doomsday Cult

Jacques Breyer, who the OTS took many theological ideas from, particularly when it came to the apocalypse. Source: Wikipedia

Founded in the 1980s, the Order of the Solar Temple mixed Freemasonry with apocalyptic beliefs. The cult’s leaders promised members they would ascend to a higher plane. In 1994 and 1997, shocking mass suicides took place. The true extent of their teachings remains a mystery to this day.

14. The Society of Cincinnati – America’s Aristocrats

General George Washington, President General of the Society of the Cincinnati, in 1790. Source: Wikipedia

Formed in 1783 by officers of the American Revolution, the Society of Cincinnati was a hereditary group that sought to preserve the influence of its elite members. Initially created to protect American independence, it now operates more as a fraternity. However, some believe it still has covert political sway.

13. The Propaganda Due (P2) Lodge – Italy’s Shadow Government

Licio Gelli, an Italian Freemason and businessman, was a former fascist volunteer best known for his involvement in the Banco Ambrosiano scandal. Source: Wikipedia

The Propaganda Due Lodge, a rogue Masonic group in Italy, was exposed in the 1980s for its involvement in political corruption, assassinations, and Mafia connections. Despite being disbanded, its impact on Italian politics and its alleged ties to state secrets continue to shape conspiracy theories about the nation’s hidden power structures.

12. The Black Hand – The Spark of World War I

Early members of the Black Hand in the 1910s. Source: Wikipedia

The Black Hand, a Serbian nationalist secret society, played a pivotal role in the assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand in 1914, which ultimately triggered World War I. While the society’s influence faded after the war, their radical actions dramatically altered the course of global history and politics in the 20th century.

11. The Ancient Order of Hibernians – Irish Rebels

This emblem of the Ancient Order of Hibernians was found in the Library of Congress and was published on the front page of the Hibernian Digest in 2001. Source: Wikipedia

The Ancient Order of Hibernians was a Catholic secret society founded in the 19th century. Originally focused on Irish independence, its underground network played a crucial role in advancing Irish nationalist causes. Over time, the society evolved into a social organization, yet it still influences certain aspects of Irish culture.

10. The Knights of Malta – Defenders of the Faith

Coat of arms of the Knights of Malta from the façade of the church of San Giovannino dei Cavalieri, Florence, Italy. Source: Wikipedia

The Knights of Malta, a Catholic military order founded in the 11th century, gained power in European politics. It is a Catholic religious order, traditionally of a military, chivalric, and noble nature. Though it possesses no territory, their significant role in defending Christianity during the Crusades solidified their legacy. Today, they remain influential, focusing on charitable works, diplomacy, and humanitarian efforts across the globe.

9. The Black Nobility – European Aristocratic Elites

The Black Nobility are Roman aristocratic families who supported Pope Pius IX after Italy’s Savoy-led army took Rome on September 20, 1870. Source: Wikipedia

The Black Nobility consists of influential European families, primarily from Italy, with secretive control over politics and banking. Operating behind the scenes, they manipulated financial and political systems. Their legacy endures through powerful family connections, especially within Italy and the Vatican, maintaining a hidden influence on global affairs.

8. The Sacred Band of Thebes – Ancient Warrior Brotherhood

The ruins of ancient Theban citadel of Cadmea. The Sacred Band of Thebes formed the elite force of the Theban army in the 4th century BC, ending Spartan domination. Source: Wikipedia

The Sacred Band of Thebes, formed in ancient Greece, was an elite military unit of 150 male lover pairs. Renowned for their bravery, loyalty, and unity in battle, they significantly impacted military tactics. Their legacy endures, influencing the concept of brotherhood and the importance of deep personal bonds in warfare.

7. The Ordo Templi Orientis (OTO) – Occultists and Mystics

The Secret Pillars of the OTO: Delving into the Mystical Pathways of the Ordo Templi Orientis Paperback by Isaac Pendragon. Source: Amazon

The OTO is a mystical organization combining Freemasonry elements with occultism and esoteric Christianity. Founded in the early 20th century, its most famous member, Aleister Crowley, shaped its philosophy. The society still exists today, attracting those seeking spiritual enlightenment and arcane knowledge.

6. The Samurai – Japan’s Warrior Elite

A samurai in his armor in the 1860s, a hand-colored photograph by Felice Beato. Source: Wikipedia

The Samurai were an elite warrior class in feudal Japan, governed by the Bushido code of honor. Despite being disbanded in the late 19th century, their influence on Japan’s culture, politics, and military strategy endures, profoundly shaping the nation’s identity and traditions for centuries.

5. The Council of Ten – Ancient Roman Secret Society

“The Ten” in Francesco Hayez’s The Death of the Doge Marin Faliero (1867). Source: Wikipedia

The “Council of Ten” (Consilium Decemviri) was a powerful body in the Roman Republic, consisting of ten influential individuals. Active during the later stages of the Republic, particularly under Julius Caesar, the council played a key role in political and military decisions, shaping Rome’s destiny during critical periods.

4. The Order of the Eastern Star – Masonic Offshoot for Women

Signage at the Order of the Eastern Star birthplace, the Little Red Schoolhouse. Source: Flickr / Wikipedia

Founded in the 19th century, the Order of the Eastern Star is a Masonic-related society that includes both men and women. It allows female members to participate in Masonic-like rituals and focuses on community service, charity, and personal development. The society remains active and influential today.

3. The Golden Dawn – Masters of Occult Knowledge

The Golden Dawn: The Original Account of the Teachings, Rites & Ceremonies of the Hermetic Order (Llewellyn’s Golden Dawn Series) by Israel Regardie. Source: Amazon

Founded in the late 19th century, the Hermetic Order of the Golden Dawn became one of history’s most influential occult societies. It was known for its astrology, divination, and alchemy practices, attracting members such as W.B. Yeats and Aleister Crowley. Its teachings laid the groundwork for modern occultism.

2. The Bohemian Club – Exclusive San Francisco Society

Founded in 1872 from a regular meeting of journalists, artists, and musicians, this secret society once included Richard Nixon and William Randolph Hearst.

Founded in 1872, the Bohemian Club is an elite social club in San Francisco that attracts influential figures from politics, business, and the arts. Known for its secretive gatherings at Bohemian Grove, the club’s rituals and discussions have sparked widespread speculation about its role in shaping global power dynamics.

1. The Order of the Dragon – Medieval Protectors of Christianity

The Order of the Dragon was founded in 1408 by Sigismund of Luxembourg, who was then King of Hungary and Croatia (r. 1387-1437) and later the Holy Roman Emperor (r. 1433-1437). Source: Wikipedia

Founded in 1408, the Order of the Dragon was a chivalric society dedicated to defending Christianity and fighting the Ottoman Empire. Members included European nobility, including Vlad the Impaler, whose legendary cruelty linked the order to the Dracula myth. The order’s lasting impact is still felt in European history.