Utopian Fool
Oct 16

The idea of introducing billions as a unit of measure is also a clever psychological ploy as we are mostly incapable of conceptualising billions. Works both ways as it can both minimise (e.g. national debt, budgets) and maximise (e.g. population) our perception. On a smaller scale, this was also done with many currencies with 1 euro initially equivalent to 6.56 French Francs gradually eroding through inflation to today's common perception of 1 euro being pretty much equivalent to 1 Franc.

Neil D
Oct 17

I read once that every person alive cound stand next to each other on the Isle of Wight. Sure, this would be crowded, but gives an idea of how empty the world perhaps is, regarding human population.

The claim is a bit of an exaggeration as the area of the island is 380.7 sq. km = 380,700,000 sq. metres, but an island that is not too much larger could accommodate the world's population actually.

