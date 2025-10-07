The Distinction Between Simple Ignorance and Willful Ignorance:

Simple Ignorance is a lack of knowledge or information.

Willful Ignorance is the deliberate choice to ignore readily available information, even when it is inconvenient or would prompt a difficult change in one’s beliefs or actions.

Willful Ignorance is the deliberate refusal to acquire or accept accurate and compelling information that challenges one’s beliefs, values, or actions, particularly when that information would lead to an undesirable realization, cognitive dissonance, or require a difficult decision. It is a conscious choice to remain uninformed rather than a lack of knowledge, often functioning as a self-deceptive defense mechanism to avoid discomfort, maintain privilege, change one’s worldview, or shirk responsibility for unethical behavior.

What is Willful Ignorance? - Philosophy Beyond:

Recently on Facebook, a person posted two images, one of an alleged satellite picture of a tiny geographic portion of The Earth, and the other allegedly from Google Earth of that same geographic portion. The point of the post was to illustrate the contradiction between the two images. In the post, the bottom image, ostensibly Google Earth, is showing a tiny snapshot of a geographic place on The Earth, while the top image, allegedly from a satellite, shows the same geographic place, but builds a massive curvature around it as if The Earth was only about 1000 miles in circumference. The top image is obviously a zoom shot which was cropped, and then a fake Outer Space environment was added, and then shaped with a fish eyed lens effect. It doesn’t matter if you’re a Heliocentrist or an Enclosed Cosmologist. The point of the post was to highlight the glaring contradiction between these two images.

The best Heliocentric defense here might be to claim that either the top image, the bottom image, or both images are inaccurate and/or faked. Otherwise, the contradiction here is self-evident. However, what we see in hundreds of Heliocentric Facebook responses is that Enclosed Cosmologists don’t know the difference between satellite images and Google Earth zoom images, not that anything was fake.

Subsequently, this type of response is indicative of a widespread Willful Ignorance amongst Heliocentrists regarding anything that opposes their indoctrinated worldview. They will ignore anything, however true, if it threatens the position they had adopted since Preschool.