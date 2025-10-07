Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Mick's avatar
The Mick
Oct 11

"Saving Face".......

Many have invested and commited into the AI virtual "space world" package.......waiting to "ascend" into the cloud!

They have been sold the Hitchiker's "star goat' theory (impending destruction of earth) , via the guise of climate change.

They are the B arc unfortunately.

There loss is our loss to, unless we stop the electrical viral emissions via the phone. (phone sanitisation- depopulation.

Willful Ignorance....

The pact and path is non returnable after certain progression has been made.

See my vid "story of the 3 arks".

Classic.

Cheers

Mick

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Gregory Lessing Garrett
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture