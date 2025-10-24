Saturn Nikon P1000: Amateur Flat Earth Photo:

Though the official scientific view from NASA may be that all scientists who accept The Heliocentric Model of the Solar System agree on the core facts about Saturn, under the claim that they are based upon centuries of scientific observation and data, the fact remains that most amateur laymen Heliocentrists have wildly different views of the angular velocity, ring composition, diameter, and distance from Earth of Saturn, etc...In fact, there is really little consensus between any laymen Heliocentrists regarding the core facts about Saturn. I see this all the time

Saturn Through a 6 Inch Telescope:

And this is why there is little need for Enclosed Cosmologists to jump in and debate anything with rude, self-righteous, and insolent Heliocentrists because Heliocentrism frequently refutes itself from its own wild internal inconsistencies and differentiated contradictions with little or no need from Enclosed Cosmologists to help in the process of The Heliocentric Model self-devouring itself from internal self-destruction. Heliocentrism is a snake eating its own tail.

Saturn Nikon P1000: Amateur Flat Earth Footage:

NASA CGI Image of Saturn:

SATURN | SUPERZOOM | NIKON P1000: Amateur Flat Earth Footage:

Versus NASA’s “Video” of Saturn: