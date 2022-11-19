VoC Documentary / S2 / Episode 7:

In the Heliocentric Theory, it is postulated that the Stars are expanding outwards in such a way that they are expanding out uniform and constant with respect to the Earth’s similar outward trajectory, as all things move in relative motion. The function of this postulate is to sneak in “billions and billions” (Carl Sagan) of light years of distance into the space fable that might justify a subsequent *Stellar Parallax claim, which, in turn, might wildly account for why the Constellations appear to remain fixed, uniform, and constant with respect to the Earth’s similar outward trajectory, from year to year, decade to decade, and century to century.

*Stellar parallax: Stellar parallax the difference in direction of a celestial object as seen by an observer from two widely separated points. The measurement of parallax is used directly to find the distance of the body from the Earth (geocentric parallax) and from the Sun (heliocentric parallax). The two positions of the observer and the position of the object form a triangle; if the base line between the two observing points is known and the direction of the object as seen from each has been measured, the apex angle (the parallax) and the distance of the object from the observer can be found simply.

The Stellar Parallax Scam: Altering Data to Fit Your Failed Theory

The real scam behind the Heliocentric Stellar Parallax Hoax is that it is an inferred hypothesis with zero empirical stellar distance measurements to support its claim. The scam originates from the assertion that the self- evident ABSENCE of Stellar Parallax is how they determine stellar distances. In other words, they are saying that the observation of Stellar Parallax would help determine stellar distances in a formalized and consistent way. But they see no Stellar Parallax between stars and so they simply assume through unsupported conjecture that stars are so far away, that parallax is unobserved. Thus, they insert an ad hoc justification for their failed measurements and then teach that their assumption must be right because it fits their inability to apply their parallax measurement theory.

Polaris

Additionally, in scientific terms with regards to Polaris, its obvious absence of stellar parallax points to the fact that Polaris is not expanding outwards as the Big Bang Model predicts. And so, in order to reverse the conclusion that their own model predict, Heliocentrists have simple inserted into their model that Polaris is so many trillions of miles away that parallax is not present…talk about altering your data to fit your conclusions. All the stars revolve around Polaris. It has never moved in all of recorded history, and there is no evidence that The Universe is expanding outwards.

But it gets worse. Then they extend their con by proceeding to infer billions of light years of stellar distances to multiple stars, regardless of their admission to not be able to apply their very own Stellar Parallax detection device. Again, it's a perfect example of altering your data so that it fits your failed theory. And this represents the pseudoscience of Astronomy in a nutshell.

What Does Parallax Even Show?

Hold out your hand, close your right eye, and place your extended thumb over a distant object. Now, switch eyes, so that your left is closed, and your right is open. Your thumb will appear to shift slightly against the background. By measuring this slight change and knowing the distance between your eyes, you can calculate the distance to your thumb.

Ok, now try this. Walk outside at night on a street and look for The Moon. Find a streetlight and position it about 20 feet below The Moon in your line of sight. Now place your thumb about one foot away from your right eye. Now switch back and forth between opening one eye while closing the other repeatedly to create the Parallax Effect. You'll notice that relative lateral distance between your thumb and either The Moon or the streetlight is exactly the same. It's as though both The Moon and the streetlight are the exact same distance away from your eyes. But isn't The Moon supposed to be 294,000 miles away? So why then does the Parallax Effect not discriminate between the streetlight and The Moon? In other words, this measurement technique does not provide accurate data regarding the distance between the observer and the observed object in the way that Astronomical science claims. And no, they do not know the distance between The Earth and The Moon as a starting reference point, so that but of nonsense is off the table.

However, Houston, we have a problem. With the homogeneously isotropic expansion of all Stellar material, the Earth would need to be at the dead center of the expansion (i.e., the center of the Universe) in order for the Constellations to appear to remain uniform and constant for thousands of years of expansion, where everything is said to be allegedly shooting out on the cusp of the expansion, literally racing outwards at over a mind numbingly dizzying 2 trillion miles an hour. Unfortunately, there is nobody in modern Astrophysics who is espousing a Heliocentric Theory, where the Earth is the dead center in an expanding Universe. At best, The Earth is said to be who knows where, in relation to the alleged Big Bang epicenter, allegedly nestled in some arm of the Milky Way Galaxy of expanding phenomena…hardly at the center of the Universe, or anything close to that. And that is not my opinion. That is The Heliocentric Theory, a theory which very few Heliocentrists actually study or comprehend.

This being the case, there is no way, if we apply the physics of Newtonian motion and what Stellar Parallax actually is, that the Constellations would remain uniform and constant with respect to the Earth’s similar outward trajectory. On the contrary, the Constellations would expand, and expand, and convolute, and literally dissolve into totally different configurations within the short span of a weekend, never to be seen as they were just a week before, if we were to apply the current Heliocentric Model to the ACTUAL motion of the Stars. The Stars, which make up The Constellations, have remained uniform, fixed, and constant, travelling above the Earth, like clockwork, providing Mankind with a Swiss Clock precision measurement for the Seasons, since the dawn of history.

Alas, Stellar Parallax cannot come to the rescue to explain away this most irrefutably compelling argument against the madly unscientific and insane claims of The Heliocentric Model. In fact, the huge thorn in the Heliocentric Model’s foot is the lack of Stellar Parallax in a model with four vectors of wild and crazy contrary motion.

When we soberly consider the FOUR vectors of contrary motion that The Earth and Sun experience as they fly though an expanding Universe, according to the wildly magical and imaginative Heliocentric Theory, we immediately see the hoax of The Expanding Universe Model. No amount of ridiculous 1950s Bell Laboratory “Background Radiation” fables can hide the raw data:

1) First, the Earth is allegedly spinning at approximately 1000 mph. 2) Second, while the Earth spins, it is also allegedly moving 67,000 mph around the Sun 3) Third, while these two motions are occurring, the Sun is also allegedly, and in fact, our whole Solar System is allegedly orbiting around the center of The Milky Way Galaxy. We are supposedly moving at an average velocity of 828,000 km/hr. 4) Fourth, the entire Milky Way Galaxy is also allegedly going 670,000,000 mph on the membrane of an expanding Universe.

Open Your Mind:

No Star Parallax Proves We're Not on a Spinning Ball:

With all that contrary motion we should be seeing different Constellations or the change in shape and size of the current Constellations all the time, every year. But they remain fixed and constant, year after year. It does not matter how many light years of distance you inject into the Heliocentric Model. All the crazy angles, distances, and stellar magnitudes in the world cannot cover up the facts that The Constellations are fixed and constant, moving as a connected canopy above us, and reoccur as predictably as the seasons we see them in. And these facts could not be true if The Earth, Sun, and all The Stars were on a roller coaster ride of contrary motion out in Magical Mythical Outer Space.

Heliocentrism is a highly flawed occult fantasy, and nothing more. It was never proven, but rather only repeated endlessly until it brainwashed the small children, who grew up to be religious Star Trek loving zealots for the Astro-Theological religion called Astrophysics. It makes no scientific sense, and it is in its last death throes, like a fish flapping on the rocks about to die of Helios Worship.

RIP Heliocentric Model.

