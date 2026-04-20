Dragons, serpents, esoteric principles, mythological imagery, and even images from The Book of Revelation, not once or twice, but over and over again, appear in NASA Mission patches. In reviewing the space mission patches from NASA and SpaceX, one thing is hard to ignore: There’s a lot of recurring symbolism. Even newer missions like Artemis II are packed with symbolism, but we’re told it’s all just “artistic choice” and nothing more.

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So here’s the question:

Why does this imagery keep showing up? Is it just a coincidence, the perpetuation of a legacy of marketing symbolism, or is it something revealing the outward appearance of a longstanding agenda? However, you never see Christian iconography, only occult, esoteric, and Pagan symbology. That, in itself, is highly suspicious.

High Freemason, Manly P. Hall, said:

“When the human race learns to read the language of symbolism, a great veil will fall from the eyes of men. They shall then know truth and, more than that, they shall realize that from the beginning truth has been in the world unrecognized, save by a small but gradually increasing number appointed by the Lords of the Dawn as ministers to the needs of human creatures struggling to regain their consciousness of divinity.”

― Manly P. Hall, Melchizedek and the Mystery of Fire

Signs and symbols rule the world, not words nor laws, and they are the language of the occult. Signs and symbols serve as the foundational, non-verbal language of the occult, acting as shorthand for complex spiritual, magical, and psychological concepts. These symbols, such as sigils, runes, and geometric shapes, are used by practitioners to focus intention, invoke energies, or represent hidden knowledge, essentially bridging the physical world with the unseen.

We often talk about rituals and incantations using words and spoken spells, but we rarely discuss the psychological mechanics of why they work. From an occult perspective, a symbol isn’t just a drawing. It is a key that bypasses the rational ego and speaks directly to the subconscious. The most powerful Magick happens when an occultist aligns his/her conscious will with these deep-seated archetypes. Whether it’s a Sigil, a Tarot Card, a Rune, a Mythological character, or the symbolic representation of the juxtaposition of iconic events, we aren’t just looking at an image. We are triggering a neuro-spiritual response in beholding it.

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Occult symbols are visual representations used in esoteric traditions to represent hidden knowledge, magical intent, or cosmic forces, often drawing from Alchemy, Ancient Mythology, and Astrology. Key symbols include the Pentagram (protection/elements), Ouroboros (eternity), and various sigils used to focus willpower. These symbols frequently appear in rituals, Tarot, and Grimoires.

NASA, having been founded by occultists, is very well aware of the power of signs and symbols to help bring their intention into reality. It is how they manifest their will into the world. Ancient occult symbols were never just decoration. In ancient traditions, symbols were used to transmit knowledge beyond words. They speak directly to the subconscious mind, shaping perception, belief, and awareness. The deeper you study symbols, the more you realize that nothing in this universe is random. Knowledge is hidden in plain sight.

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Powerful Occult Symbols:

Pentagram – Balance of The Elements

All-Seeing Eye – Higher Awareness

Ouroboros – Eternal Cycle of Creation

Ankh – Key of Eternal Life

Sigil – Manifestation of Intention

Baphomet – Balance of Duality

Sigil Magic:

In occult practice, Sigil Magic uses a particular type of sign called a sigil. Sigils are used to communicate to a target’s subconscious the intention of a subsequent spell or act, with the objective of opening up that individual or group to its power. From a Jungian perspective, the subconscious can be viewed as a back door means of eliciting acceptance and acquiescence to certain ideas and outcomes, even those ideas and outcomes detrimental to a target’s own interests.

Specifically, such acceptance can be achieved through the commandeering and manipulation of the signs and symbols associated with the collective unconscious. However, due to the lack of education in such matters, the meaning behind sigils, along with their connection to the collective unconscious, is obscure to the vast majority of observers, although, as the principle is understood to apply, this does not in fact matter. Within such a system, an individual is held responsible for the extent of his or her own ignorance, wherein the esoteric meaning of a sigil is understood by the one who educates himself. A lack of willingness to do so is interpreted as a choice made by the individual to remain ignorant and, therefore, to expose himself to the consequences of that choice.

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