Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

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Pirate Studebaker's avatar
Pirate Studebaker
Jun 2, 2024

We may indeed be tip toeing through the anti christ tulips with Trump or he may be the final one. There has certainly been enough to make me think this is highly likely, though I also know the enemy loves the ol' bait and switch, so Trump may be the bait for the switch. I still have my eye on Obama. I never underestimate that snake either.

I do believe God will manifest this clearly when clarity is needed.

Your article is great, Gregory. I learned a great deal and have much to think about. There is so much in Operation Mockingbird and its past as well as the present. Of course not all of that can be addressed in a single article and what we are dealing with today in Mockingbird Operations is paramount. Especially in outing Tucker Carlson. People are easily deceived and need help. It's not fair though nothing in this world is. Only God is just.

God Bless.

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Brandon is not your bro's avatar
Brandon is not your bro
Jun 2, 2024

😉👍🏼🙌🏼🙏,

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