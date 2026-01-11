The Truman Show: A Gnostic Allegory:

Hollywood’s Gnostic Gospel Exposed

Hollywood’s Gnostic Gospel Exposed | LED Live • EP76:

More Inversions of The Bible and Gnostic Deception:

Gnostic Propaganda in Hollywood Movies | LED Live • EP132:

Gnostic Sophia Queen of Heaven (Lucifer) Rises to Power on Earth: Exposing The Whore of Babylon’s Presence in Gnosticism and Catholicism

The Gnostics Ever-Wanting to Escape The Firmament:

This is the Jezebel Spirit.

Lucifer, in this sense, is feminine, not male.

Mystery Babylon The Great is Lucifer.

Looking at Gnosticism, Sophia, and the worship of The Mother Goddess, who is the Pagan Nature Deity GAIA, represents everything that the “G” in the Masonic Square and Compass can.

Sophia (Lucifer) is MYSTERY, Babylon the Great:

Under This GAIAN Climate Change Noahide Law Religion, the Following Shall be Revealed Across The World in the Minds of Christians:



1. The Noahide Laws are derived from Talmudic Kabbalism.

2. It will be in the name of Wisdom (Lucifer), Peace (Slavery), and “Love and Light” (Lucifer) that The Climate Change Religion will enslave the world.

3. The Noahide Laws conform to The 10 Climate Commandments.

4. Under The Noahide Laws, the worship of Jesus Christ will be considered Idolatry, punishable by death.

5. All Christians who transgress The Noahide Laws will be killed by guillotine.

6. The worship of The Gnostic Sophia, who is The Divine Feminine and Pagan Goddess GAIA Earth, will replace the worship of Christ and The Lord.

7. The Whore of Babylon will be worshiped as The Divine Feminine of The New Age Climate Change Deity.

8. GAIA is associated with Pagan Goddess Worship and the worship of Gnostic Sophia Queen of Heaven, where The Divine Feminine is the center of all things on Earth, with icons, including Ishtar, Isis, Venus, Eve With The Serpent, The Whore of Babylon, Transgender Males, Robot Sophia, Jezebel, Lilith, Pagan Witches, Columbia, Shakti, Lucifer, and The Virgin Mary will replace the worship of Christ in a New Age version of Eschatology, the part of theology concerned with death, judgment, and the final destiny of the soul and of humankind.

9. We are moving towards a world where The Divine Luciferian Feminine, imbued with The Spirit of Jezebel, rules, including both its darker Satanic Wiccan manifestations, as well as its lighter Luciferian seductions, and is worshipped as the center of all things and activities on Earth.

10. All Patriarchal Christian beliefs will be destroyed and outlawed.

11. The New Age Climate Change Deity will become The Primordial Cosmic Energy, female in aspect, and represented by the dynamic forces that are thought to move through The Universe.

12. The Climate Change Agenda is nothing more than repackaged Ancient Pagan Mother Goddess Worship, presented to the world in the form and guise of “Love and Compassion” for The Earth and the poor and downtrodden.

The One World Religion and the GODDESS:

The Image of The Beast: The A.I. Goddess, Transhumanism, and GAIA:

Katy Perry, The Divine Feminine And The Devil:

Sun Worship and The Spirit of Antichrist Exposed:

GAIA - “The Mother Brain” - 2001 A Space Goddessy:

The Return of the Goddess in the Last Days:

The SIRIUS Truth Behind the Gaia Pride Rainbow:

Exposing SOPHIA, The Serpent, Gnosis, and Occult Societies:

How Dan Brown’s Book, The Da Vinci Code, Sought to Slander the Name of Christ

It is widely recognized that Dan Brown studied and drew inspiration from Laurence Gardner’s work. Gardner’s 1996 book, Bloodline of the Holy Grail: The Hidden Lineage of Jesus Revealed, was a key source for the core themes and conspiracy theories explored in Brown’s bestselling novel The Da Vinci Code (2003).

Key connections include:

Jesus Bloodline Theory: Gardner’s book popularized the alternative history proposition that Jesus and Mary Magdalene were married, had children, and that their descendants formed a hidden, messianic bloodline that traced through European royalty (the Merovingians). This is the central premise of The Da Vinci Code .

Priory of Sion: Both works discuss the claims of a secret organization, the Priory of Sion, dedicated to protecting this bloodline. The Priory of Sion itself has been widely exposed as a hoax, but it provided ample material for the fictional thrillers.

Characters and Plagiarism Claims: The material was drawn so heavily that authors of an earlier, similar book, Holy Blood, Holy Grail (which also influenced Gardner), sued Dan Brown for copyright infringement (they lost the case). One of Brown’s scholarly characters, Leigh Teabing, is widely thought to be a scrambled anagram of the names of two of those authors, Michael Baigent and Richard Leigh.

While The Da Vinci Code is a work of fiction, Dan Brown initially presented the historical information within it as accurate and well-researched, leading to significant controversy. Academic historians largely dismiss both Gardner’s theories and Brown’s claims as lacking verifiable evidence.

There is no Credible Evidence That Jesus Had Sex With or Was Married To Mary Magdalene:

Legitimate historians and biblical scholars overwhelmingly agree there’s no credible evidence that Jesus had sex with or was married to Mary Magdalene; this idea stems from fictional works like The Da Vinci Code, misinterpretations of Gnostic texts (which mention a close, but not sexual, relationship and “kissing”), and modern theories, while historical sources (Bible, Josephus, early church writings) show no indication of a marital relationship, pointing to her role as a devoted disciple.

Why the Confusion?

Gnostic Texts: Texts like the Gospel of Philip mention Jesus “kissing” Mary Magdalene, but scholars interpret this as symbolic of spiritual intimacy or discipleship, not romance or sex, notes Core Christianity and Reddit users.

Fictional Popularization: Dan Brown’s The Da Vinci Code popularized the theory, but scholars confirm it’s fiction.

“Argument from Silence”: Some argue that since the New Testament doesn’t explicitly say Jesus wasn’t married, he could have been; however, most scholars find the silence, combined with mentions of other family, more indicative that he wasn’t, according to Michael Kruger’s article and Bart Ehrman’s blog.

Misinterpretation of “Rabboni”: A theory that Mary called Jesus “Rabboni” (married master) instead of “Rabbi” (teacher) is also considered unsubstantiated by Quora users.

What Historians Say:

No Evidence: There’s no historical or textual basis for a sexual relationship or marriage between Jesus and Mary Magdalene in accepted historical documents or archaeological findings, notes Biblical Archaeology Society, says Michael Kruger, and Reddit users.

Gnostic Writings: Gnostic texts emphasize Mary Magdalene’s importance as a spiritual figure, but not a wife, according to Christianity Stack Exchange users and Core Christianity.

Biblical Role: The canonical Gospels portray her as a devoted follower, a witness to the crucifixion and resurrection, and a key figure in the early Christian story, says Time magazine, notes Time magazine, and U.S. Catholic.

It’s All Fiction:

Indeed, upon the grounds of fiction, one can see The Da Vinci Code as a compelling detective story, albeit poorly written, but never approaching anything even remotely resembling actual history, or reflecting the veracity of the Christian Faith.

You will scarcely find anywhere as many lies, Gnostic inversions of truth, mythical tales, character misrepresentations, and historical inaccuracies as you will find in Dan Browns’s Gnostic inspired books.

How Dan Brown’s Book, The Da Vinci Code, Sought to Slander the Name of Christ

In Dan Brown’s book, The Da Vinci Code, Salvation is presented not through traditional Christian beliefs of Atonement and Redemption, but through Gnosis, or gaining secret knowledge. This knowledge, according to the book, reveals that Jesus was a mortal prophet who married Mary Magdalene and had a lineage, and that the early Church suppressed this truth. Salvation, therefore, is achieved by understanding this hidden history and reclaiming The Sacred Feminine, which is nothing more than repackaging of ancient Pagan Goddess Worship.

Here’s a more detailed breakdown:

Traditional Christian View:

Salvation in mainstream Christianity typically involves being saved from sin and its consequences (separation from God) through faith in Jesus Christ’s atoning death and resurrection.

The Da Vinci Code Perspective:

The novel suggests that Salvation is linked to enlightenment and self-realization through knowledge.

The concept of Salvation through knowledge is rooted in Gnosticism, an ancient belief system that emphasized secret knowledge as a path to spiritual liberation.

Suppressed Truths:

The book claims that the early Church, particularly under Emperor Constantine, suppressed the truth about Jesus’s marriage and lineage to Mary Magdalene, and also marginalized the divine feminine.

Reclaiming the Divine Feminine:

A key aspect of Salvation in the book is the rediscovery and elevation of the feminine divine, which the Priory of Sion (a fictional organization in the book) is dedicated to preserving.

No Need for Atonement:

The book implies that because Jesus was a mortal teacher and not divine, his death and resurrection are not necessary for Salvation.

The Da Vinci Code

The Da Vinci Code is a 2006 mystery thriller film directed by Ron Howard, written by Akiva Goldsman, and based on Dan Brown’s 2003 novel of the same name. The first in the Robert Langdon film series, the film stars Tom Hanks, Audrey Tautou, Ian McKellen, Alfred Molina, Jürgen Prochnow, Jean Reno and Paul Bettany. In the film, Robert Langdon, a professor of religious symbology from Harvard University, is the prime suspect in the grisly and unusual murder of Louvre curator Jacques Saunière. On the body, the police find a disconcerting cipher and start an investigation. Langdon escapes with the assistance of police cryptologist Sophie Neveu, and they begin a quest for the legendary Holy Grail. A noted British Grail historian, Sir Leigh Teabing, tells them that the actual Holy Grail is explicitly encoded in Leonardo da Vinci’s wall painting, The Last Supper. Also searching for the Grail is a secret cabal within Opus Dei, an actual prelature of the Holy See, who wish to keep the true Grail a secret to prevent the destruction of Christianity.

Langdon is shown the body and a secret message, readable only by UV light. It contains an out-of-order Fibonacci sequence. Sophie Neveu, a police cryptographer and Saunière’s granddaughter, tells Langdon that Fache planted a tracker on him after finding the words, “P.S. Find Robert Langdon” at the end of Saunière’s secret message. Fache believes that Langdon murdered Saunière. Sophie throws away the tracker, distracting the police while they sneak around the Louvre, finding more clues in Leonardo da Vinci’s works. Langdon deduces that Saunière was The Grand Master of The Priory of Sion.

Langdon then goes on to assert that The Priory of Sion is a secret society, founded A.D. 1099, and claiming that such members as Sir Isaac Newton, Victor Hugo, and Leonardo Da Vinci were members. According to The Da Vinci Code, the primary purpose of the Priory of Sion is to maintain the truth that Jesus was married to Mary Magdalene and had children with her. These children then intermarried with the Merovingian line of Frankish kings, with the sacred bloodline surviving into modern times.

So Dark The Con of Man

“So dark the con of man” refers to Dan Brown’s mythical fabrication of “The Greatest Coverup Pulled by The Catholic Church”, which insinuates the mortality of Jesus Christ in lieu of The Eternal Logos of Christ, along with the historically inaccurate idea that Christ was married and had a daughter. Along with this wild idea comes the absurd notion that Salvation is achieved through perpetuating the Bloodline of Christ and Mary Magdelene via the carnal act of sex, rather than through The sacrifice of Christ on The Cross for The Sins of The World.

The plot of the Goddess Religion based, Da Vinci Code, surrounds a cover-up by the Catholic Church about the truth of Jesus Christ and Christianity. In the book, a secret society called The Priory of Sion has occult evidence that would destroy Christianity.

The “secret-evidence” reeking from the Da Vinci Code claims that:

1. Jesus and Mary Magdalene were married.

2. Jesus Christ was not the Son of God, but just a “regular” guy.

3. The Bible and the deity of Jesus Christ are hoaxes concocted by Constantine.

4. Mary Magdalene is the true “rock” of the Church.

5. The Goddess Mary Magdalene should be worshipped and not a “male” God.

6. The Catholic Church used murder and conspiracies to censor the “real” truth about Jesus Chris, insinuating that Christ was merely a mortal Man.

7. Goddess worship, Witchcraft, The New Age and even Satanism possess the “true” religion.

Gnostic Sophia

It is no accident that Dan Brown named his heroine protagonist, Sophie, who reflects The Gnostic Divine Feminine, Sophia, which means Wisdom. Sophia is a major theme, along with Knowledge, among many of the early Christian knowledge theologies grouped by the heresiologist Irenaeus as gnostikoi, “knowing” or “men that claimed to have deeper wisdom”. Gnosticism is a 17th-century term expanding the definition of Irenaeus’ groups to include other syncretic faiths and the Greco-Roman mysteries.

In Gnosticism, Sophia is a feminine figure, analogous to the human soul but also simultaneously one of the feminine aspects of God. Gnostics held that she was the syzygy, or female twin, of Jesus, (i.e. the Bride of Christ), and the Holy Spirit of the Trinity. She is occasionally referred to by the term Achamoth. In the Nag Hammadi texts, Sophia is the lowest Aeon or anthropic emanation of the godhead. She would be the daughter of Elohim.

From Got Questions?

As with most of what is contained in The Da Vinci Code, there is very little, if any, evidence that would support these conclusions about the Priory of Sion. The Priory of Sion was founded in 1956, not 1099. The supposed ledgers of members of the Priory of Sion are considered to be fraudulent by most respected historians and scholars. The Da Vinci Code takes the Priory of Sion, attaches unfounded conspiracy theories about its origins and purposes, and uses it as evidence of a vast cover-up of Jesus’ marriage to Mary Magdalene.

Jesus was not married to Mary Magdalene or to anyone else. Jesus did not have children with Mary Magdalene or with anyone else. The early church did not seek to cover this up because there was nothing to cover up. The only conspiracy theory that involves the Priory of Sion is the one invented by author Dan Brown and others, who are using wild imaginations and unfounded theories to attack what the Bible says about who Jesus Christ truly was and what He came to earth to do.

From Faith Syndicated:

Let’s look at more of the outlandish errors Brown made:

The Priory of Sion is a central focus of The Da Vinci Code. In the book, The Priory of Sion is an ultra-secret group that meets regularly to preserve, study and keep secret the great mystery – Jesus and Mary Magdalene were married.

Now clearly, the idea that Jesus and Mary Magdalene were married is something that the church isn’t big on. Let’s look at the source of this myth in order to debunk it. The primary source(s) for this are The Gnostic Gospels. The book contends that the Gnostic gospels contain “the truth” about Jesus, and the church worked hard to suppress them. If this is true, then half of the world’s Christian population is in trouble. Check out this lovely exchange between Jesus and Peter in the Gospel of Thomas: “Simon Peter said to them, ‘Let Mary leave us, for women are not worthy of life.’ Jesus said, ‘I myself shall lead her in order to make her male, so that she too may become a living spirit resembling you males. For every woman who will make herself male will enter The Kingdom Of Heaven.’” (v. 114)

In the words of the great philosopher Bill (of Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure), “Dude. I so don’t get it.”

Make no mistake, The Gnostic Gospels were condemned by The Apostles and their successors immediately after they were written. There was and is no cover-up here. As you will read in the next paragraph, the church had no power to cover up anything in the first 300 years.

Brown contends that the Emperor Constantine forced the church to claim that Jesus was divine. This one can’t survive a logical attack. Remember, for more than 200 years, Christianity was a capital offense in the Roman Empire; a great many people suffered and died rather than reject Jesus’ divinity. Among those under the reign of Constantine were a great many Christians who had been mutilated and tortured by the Romans for belief in Christ’s divinity. Also, wouldn’t at least some of the Christians alive at the time notice that the entire focus of this new religion had changed, and resist that change? The way Brown writes it, Constantine changed the entire belief structure of Christianity and somehow destroyed every book and killed every person who fought the change. That is not a realistic idea of the fourth century.

The Da Vinci Code

The Da Vinci Code is a 2006 mystery thriller film directed by Ron Howard, written by Akiva Goldsman, and based on Dan Brown’s 2003 novel of the same name. The first in the Robert Langdon film series, the film stars Tom Hanks, Audrey Tautou, Ian McKellen, Alfred Molina, Jürgen Prochnow, Jean Reno and Paul Bettany. In the film, Robert Langdon, a professor of religious symbology from Harvard University, is the prime suspect in the grisly and unusual murder of Louvre curator Jacques Saunière. On the body, the police find a disconcerting cipher and start an investigation. Langdon escapes with the assistance of police cryptologist Sophie Neveu, and they begin a quest for the legendary Holy Grail.

A noted British Grail historian, Sir Leigh Teabing, tells them that the actual Holy Grail is explicitly encoded in Leonardo da Vinci’s wall painting, The Last Supper. Also searching for the Grail is a secret cabal within Opus Dei, an actual prelature of the Holy See, who wish to keep the true Grail a secret to prevent the destruction of Christianity.

Langdon is shown the body and a secret message, readable only by UV light. It contains an out-of-order Fibonacci sequence. Sophie Neveu, a police cryptographer and Saunière’s granddaughter, tells Langdon that Fache planted a tracker on him after finding the words, “P.S. Find Robert Langdon” at the end of Saunière’s secret message. Fache believes that Langdon murdered Saunière. Sophie throws away the tracker, distracting the police while they sneak around the Louvre, finding more clues in Leonardo da Vinci’s works. Langdon deduces that Saunière was The Grand Master of The Priory of Sion.

Debunking the Da Vinci Code:

Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

What is the Priory of Sion?:

Langdon then goes on to assert that The Priory of Sion is a secret society, founded A.D. 1099, and claiming that such members as Sir Isaac Newton, Victor Hugo, and Leonardo Da Vinci were members. According to The Da Vinci Code, the primary purpose of the Priory of Sion is to maintain the truth that Jesus was married to Mary Magdalene and had children with her. These children then intermarried with the Merovingian line of Frankish kings, with the sacred bloodline surviving into modern times.

Leonardo Da Vinci’s Vitruvian Man

The Vitruvian Man is a drawing by the Italian Renaissance artist and scientist Leonardo da Vinci, dated to c. 1490. Inspired by the writings of the ancient Roman architect Vitruvius, the drawing depicts a nude man in two superimposed positions with his arms and legs apart and inscribed in both a circle and square. It was described by the art historian Carmen C. Bambach as “justly ranked among the all-time iconic images of Western civilization”. Although not the only known drawing of a man inspired by the writings of Vitruvius, the work is a unique synthesis of artistic and scientific ideals and often considered an archetypal representation of the High Renaissance.

So Dark The Con of Man

“So dark the con of man” refers to Dan Brown’s mythical fabrication of “The Greatest Coverup Pulled by The Catholic Church”, which insinuates the mortality of Jesus Christ in lieu of The Eternal Logos of Christ, along with the historically inaccurate idea that Christ was married and had a daughter. Along with this wild idea comes the absurd notion that Salvation is achieved through perpetuating the Bloodline of Christ and Mary Magdelene via the carnal act of sex, rather than through The sacrifice of Christ on The Cross for The Sins of The World.

The plot of the Goddess Religion based, Da Vinci Code, surrounds a cover-up by the Catholic Church about the truth of Jesus Christ and Christianity. In the book, a secret society called The Priory of Sion has occult evidence that would destroy Christianity.

The “secret-evidence” reeking from the Da Vinci Code claims that:

1. Jesus and Mary Magdalene were married.

2. Jesus Christ was not the Son of God, but just a “regular” guy.

3. The Bible and the deity of Jesus Christ are hoaxes concocted by Constantine.

4. Mary Magdalene is the true “rock” of the Church.

5. The Goddess Mary Magdalene should be worshipped and not a “male” God.

6. The Catholic Church used murder and conspiracies to censor the “real” truth about Jesus Chris, insinuating that Christ was merely a mortal Man.

7. Goddess worship, Witchcraft, The New Age and even Satanism possess the “true” religion.

Gnostic Sophia

It is no accident that Dan Brown named his heroine protagonist, Sophie, who reflects The Gnostic Divine Feminine, Sophia, which means Wisdom. Sophia is a major theme, along with Knowledge, among many of the early Christian knowledge theologies grouped by the heresiologist Irenaeus as gnostikoi, “knowing” or “men that claimed to have deeper wisdom”. Gnosticism is a 17th-century term expanding the definition of Irenaeus’ groups to include other syncretic faiths and the Greco-Roman mysteries.

In Gnosticism, Sophia is a feminine figure, analogous to the human soul but also simultaneously one of the feminine aspects of God. Gnostics held that she was the syzygy, or female twin, of Jesus, (i.e. the Bride of Christ), and the Holy Spirit of the Trinity. She is occasionally referred to by the term Achamoth. In the Nag Hammadi texts, Sophia is the lowest Aeon or anthropic emanation of the godhead. She would be the daughter of Elohim.

The Da Vinci Con

https://www.biblebelievers.com/watkins_davinci/davinci.html

From Got Questions?

As with most of what is contained in The Da Vinci Code, there is very little, if any, evidence that would support these conclusions about the Priory of Sion. The Priory of Sion was founded in 1956, not 1099. The supposed ledgers of members of the Priory of Sion are considered to be fraudulent by most respected historians and scholars. The Da Vinci Code takes the Priory of Sion, attaches unfounded conspiracy theories about its origins and purposes, and uses it as evidence of a vast cover-up of Jesus’ marriage to Mary Magdalene.

Jesus was not married to Mary Magdalene or to anyone else. Jesus did not have children with Mary Magdalene or with anyone else. The early church did not seek to cover this up because there was nothing to cover up. The only conspiracy theory that involves the Priory of Sion is the one invented by author Dan Brown and others, who are using wild imaginations and unfounded theories to attack what the Bible says about who Jesus Christ truly was and what He came to earth to do.

From Faith Syndicated:

Let’s look at more of the outlandish errors Brown made:

The Priory of Sion is a central focus of The Da Vinci Code. In the book, The Priory of Sion is an ultra-secret group that meets regularly to preserve, study and keep secret the great mystery – Jesus and Mary Magdalene were married.

Now clearly, the idea that Jesus and Mary Magdalene were married is something that the church isn’t big on. Let’s look at the source of this myth in order to debunk it. The primary source(s) for this are The Gnostic Gospels. The book contends that the Gnostic gospels contain “the truth” about Jesus, and the church worked hard to suppress them. If this is true, then half of the world’s Christian population is in trouble. Check out this lovely exchange between Jesus and Peter in the Gospel of Thomas: “Simon Peter said to them, ‘Let Mary leave us, for women are not worthy of life.’ Jesus said, ‘I myself shall lead her in order to make her male, so that she too may become a living spirit resembling you males. For every woman who will make herself male will enter The Kingdom of Heaven.’” (v. 114)

In the words of the great philosopher Bill (of Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure), “Dude. I so don’t get it.”

Make no mistake, The Gnostic Gospels were condemned by The Apostles and their successors immediately after they were written. There was and is no cover-up here. As you will read in the next paragraph, the church had no power to cover up anything in the first 300 years.

Brown contends that the Emperor Constantine forced the church to claim that Jesus was divine. This one can’t survive a logical attack. Remember, for more than 200 years, Christianity was a capital offense in the Roman Empire; a great many people suffered and died rather than reject Jesus’ divinity. Among those under the reign of Constantine were a great many Christians who had been mutilated and tortured by the Romans for belief in Christ’s divinity. Also, wouldn’t at least some of the Christians alive at the time notice that the entire focus of this new religion had changed, and resist that change? The way Brown writes it, Constantine changed the entire belief structure of Christianity and somehow destroyed every book and killed every person who fought the change. That is not a realistic idea of the fourth century.

Immanentizing The Eschaton: The Gnostic Myth of Darwinism and Socio-Political Utopianism

By Phillip D. Collins

With the publication of The Da Vinci Code and the release of the Matrix films, Gnosticism has experienced a cultural revival in the West. Is the rise of Gnostic thinking simply a fleeting trend, like the outrageous clothing that Britney Spears or Christina Aguilera wear one day and never don again? Perhaps. Yet, it is interesting to note that the popularization of Darwinian evolution preceded Gnosticism’s ascendancy in the West. The significance of this fact becomes evident when one reads the words of Dr. Wolfgang Smith:

“As a scientific theory, Darwinism would have been jettisoned long ago. The point, however, is that the doctrine of evolution has swept the world, not on the strength of its scientific merits, but precisely in its capacity as a Gnostic myth. It affirms, in effect, that living beings created themselves, which is in essence a metaphysical claim… Thus, in the final analysis, evolutionism is in truth a metaphysical doctrine decked out in scientific garb. In other words, it is a scientistic myth. And the myth is Gnostic, because it implicitly denies the transcendent origin of being; for indeed, only after the living creature has been speculatively reduced to an aggregate of particles does Darwinist transformism become conceivable. Darwinism, therefore, continues the ancient Gnostic practice of depreciating ‘God, the Father Almighty, Creator of Heaven and earth.’ It perpetuates, if you will, the venerable Gnostic tradition of ‘Jehovah bashing.’ And while this in itself may gladden Gnostic hearts, one should not fail to observe that the doctrine plays a vital role in the economy of Neo-Gnostic thought, for only under the auspices of Darwinist ‘self-creation’ does the Good News of ‘self-salvation’ acquire a semblance of sense.” (242-43)

In light of this intriguing observation, one could view the current rise of Gnosticism as the natural corollary of Darwinism’s unquestionable epistemological primacy in the West. The current Gnostic revival could represent the next stage of Darwinism’s metastasis.

It is interesting to note that the British Royal Society, the Masonic institution responsible for the promulgation of Darwinism, rigorously imposed a division between science and theology upon the halls of scientific inquiry. Webster Tarpley characterizes this division as “literally Gnostic.” Indeed, the restriction of scientific research to the corporeal machinations of nature is redolent of Gnostic thinking. It is a distortion of Platonic metaphysics, the conceptual framework of which emphasizes a separation of the corporeal (the Becoming) and the incorporeal (the Being). This framework bears close resemblance to the traditional Christian Weltanschauung, which divides existence into the spiritual and the physical. However, Gnosticism rejected the Christian Eschaton of heaven and hell. This is where the distortion begins.

According to Gnosticism, the physical universe is hell. Corporeal existence is a prison that fetters man through the demonic agents of space and time. However, through revelatory experience (gnosis), the sensate being of man could be transformed and this hell could become heaven. Guided by this Gnostic axiom, the Freemasonic Royal Society redirected scientific attention exclusively towards the material world. By focusing scientific efforts upon the temporal spatial realm, the members of the Royal Society probably hoped to see the eventual transformation of the irredeemable physical realm into the “immanentized Eschaton” of an earthly heaven.

This was also the ultimate objective of Marxism, which was disseminated on the popular level as both fascism and communism. It is no coincidence that, historically, both the Nazis and the communists exhibited a religious adherence to the Gnostic myth of Darwinism. Smith writes: “In place of an Eschaton which ontologically transcends the confines of this world, the modern Gnostic envisions an End within history, an Eschaton, therefore, which is to be realized within the ontological plane of this visible universe” (238; emphasis added). According to Vatican insider Malachi Martin, the Italian humanists who eventually created speculative Masonry “reconstructed the concept of gnosis, and transferred it to a thoroughly this-worldly plane” (519). Both Nazism and communism were birthed by organizational derivations of Masonry.

Given Gnosticism’s derision for all things corporeal, it is extremely paradoxical that its adherents exhibit such a preoccupation with this material plane.

Nonetheless, the Eschaton must manifest itself within the temporal spatial realm. Gnostic psychologist Carl Jung reiterates:

“According to [the alchemist] Basilius Valentinus, the Earth (as prima materia) is not a dead body, but is inhabited by a spirit that is its life and soul. All created things, minerals included, draw their strength from this earth-spirit. This spirit is life…and it gives nourishment to all the living things it shelters in its womb.” (329)

It comes as little surprise that Darwinism, which is premised upon metaphysical naturalism and materialism, is so compatible with Gnosticism. Both emphasize the primacy of this material plane. Had such a metaphysical doctrine remained confined to the realm of academic polemics, it may have been harmless enough. However, this was not to be the case. The Gnostic myth of Darwinism eventually migrated from the abstraction of speculative philosophy to other areas of study. With this migration, Darwinism enjoyed epistemological primacy. Julian Huxley elaborates:

“The concept of evolution was soon extended into other than biological fields. Inorganic subjects such as the life-history of stars and the formation of the chemical elements on the one hand, and on the other hand subjects like linguistics, social anthropology, and comparative law and religion, began to be studied from an evolutionary angle, until today we are enabled to see evolution as a universal and all-pervading process.” (Qutd. in Newman 272)

Inevitably, the Gnostic myth of Darwinism subsumed social and political theory. The result was the socio-political Utopianism that underpinned all of the 20th century scientific dictatorships. Nazi Germany stands as a prime example of a Gnostic scientific dictatorship edified by Darwinism. In fact, Darwinian Sir Arthur Keith candidly admitted: “The German Fuhrer as I have consistently maintained, is an evolutionist; he has consciously sought to make the practice of Germany conform to the theory of evolution” (230). Darwinism’s natural correlative, Gnosticism, was also present.

Nazism was premised upon the occult doctrines of a Gnostic cult called Ariosophy, which promoted:

“The rule of gnostic elites and orders, the stratification of society according to racial purity and occult initiation, the ruthless subjugation and ultimate destruction of non-German inferiors, and the foundation of a pan-German world-empire. Such fantasies were actualized with terrifying consequences in the Third Reich: Auschwitz, Sobibor and Treblinka are the hellish museums of Nazi apocalyptic, the roots of which lay in the millennial visions of Ariosophy.” (Goodrick-Clarke, no pagination)

The Holocaust, which was an orgy of violence and death, represented Nazi Germany’s efforts to “Immanentize the Eschaton.” In essence, Germany qualified as a Gnostic scientific dictatorship, edified by the “science” of Darwinism.

Communist Russia also exhibited all of the characteristics consistent with this profile. The Encyclopedia of Religion explains: “both Hegel and his materialist disciple Marx might be considered direct descendants of Gnosticism” (576). In fact, Hegel is the ideological nexus where the Gnostic scientific dictatorships of Nazism and communism intersect. In The Secret Cult of the Order, Antony Sutton states: “Both Marx and Hitler have their philosophical roots in Hegel” (118). According to the Encyclopedia of Religion, the Gnostic Kabbalist named Christoph Oetinger significantly influenced Hegel’s early work (576). From Hegel would spring two of the worst scientific dictatorships in history. Both of them were Gnostic at their core:

“In this century, with the presentation of traditional religious positions in secular form, there has emerged a secular Gnosticism beside the other great secular religions–the mystical union of Fascism, the apocalypse of Marxist dialectic, the Earthly City of social democracy. The secular Gnosticism is almost never recognized for what it is, and it can exist alongside other convictions almost unperceived.” (Webb 418)

As history has graphically demonstrated, the various religious crusades to “immanentize the Eschaton” are deadly serious. This truth is tangibly evidenced by the atrocities committed by the socio-political Utopians of secular Gnosticism. Both Auschwitz and the Soviet gulag are products of the same jihad. The secular theocracies that have waged this jihad have consistently been scientific dictatorships edified by Darwinism.

The Alchemical Mandate

Inevitably, the Gnostic myth of Darwinism guides its adherents to the same conclusion… evolution requires man’s assistance. Through societal intervention, socio-political Utopians believe that humanity can facilitate its own evolutionary development and eventually “immanentize the Eschaton.”

Freemason and Darwinian apologist T.H. Huxley wrote:

“Social progress means a checking of the cosmic process at every step, and the substitution for it of another, which may be called the ethical process; the end of which is not the survival of those who happen to be the fittest, in respect of the whole of the conditions which exist, but of those who are ethically the best.” (81)

In actuality, Huxley was reiterating a central mandate of Masonic doctrine: the alchemical transformation of man into a god.

Masonic scholar W.L. Wilmshurst provides a summation of this core precept:

“This—the evolution of man into superman—was always the purpose of the ancient Mysteries, and the real purpose of modern Masonry is, not the social and charitable purposes to which so much attention is paid, but the expediting of the spiritual evolution of those who aspire to perfect their own nature and transform it into a more god-like quality. And this is a definite science, a royal art, which it is possible for each of us to put into practice; whilst to join the Craft for any other purpose than to study and pursue this science is to misunderstand its meaning.” (Wilmshurst 47; emphasis added)

Freemasonry rejects the belief in man’s creation by a supernatural God.

This contention is clearly articulated in the constitution of the Great Council of Turkey, which was organized by 33rd Degree Masons:

“In a very early age and according to an inorganic process, organic life came to be. In order to produce cellular organisms cells came together in groups. Later, intelligence sprang forth and human beings were born. But from where? We keep asking ourselves this question. Was it from God’s breathing over formless mud? We reject the explanation of an abnormal kind of creation; a kind of creation that excludes man. Since life and its genealogy exist, we must follow the philogenetic line and feel, understand and acknowledge that a wheel exists that explains this great deed, that is the act of ‘leap.’ We must believe that there was a phase of development in which there was a great rush of activity that caused life to pass at a particular moment from that phase to another.” (Giovanni 107; emphasis added)

What kind of creative role does man attain according to Masonic doctrine? 33rd Freemason Manly P. Hall may have provided the answer.

Hall writes:

“Man is a god in the making, and as in the mystic myths of Egypt, on the potter’s wheel, he is being molded. When his light shines out to lift and preserve all things, he receives the triple crown of godhood, and joins that throng of Master Masons, who in their robe of Blue and Gold, are seeking to dispel the darkness of night with the triple light of the Masonic Lodge.” (54-55)

Herein is the Darwinian metaphysical claim of “self-creation,” which provides the foundation for Gnosticism’s doctrine of “self-salvation.” Evidently, the creative role reserved for humanity is the role of the Creator Himself. Thirty-third degree Mason J.D. Buck condenses this contention into one simple statement: “The only personal God Freemasonry accepts is humanity in-toto . . . Humanity therefore is the only personal god that there is” (216). This was one of Illuminati founder Adam Weishaupt’s “inner Areopagites: man-made perfect as a god-without-God” (Billington 97). This religion is nothing new. Throughout the years, it has reappeared under numerous appellations. W. Warren Wagar enumerates this religion’s numerous manifestations:

“Nineteenth—and early twentieth—century thought teems with time-bound emergent deities. Scores of thinkers preached some sort of faith in what is potential in time, in place of the traditional Christian and mystical faith in a power outside of time. Hegel’s Weltgeist, Comte’s Humanite, Spencer’s organismic humanity inevitably improving itself by the laws of evolution, Nietzsche’s doctrine of superhumanity, the conception of a finite God given currency by J.S. Mill, Hastings Rashdall, and William James, the vitalism of Bergson and Shaw, the emergent evolutionism of Samuel Alexander and Lloyd Morgan, the theories of divine immanence in the liberal movement in Protestant theology, and du Nouy’s telefinalism—all are exhibits in evidence of the influence chiefly of evolutionary thinking, both before and after Darwin, in Western intellectual history. The faith of progress itself—especially the idea of progress as built into the evolutionary scheme of things—is in every way the psychological equivalent of religion.” (106-07)

A core doctrinal precept of the religion is the alchemical mandate for the conscious engineering of humanity’s apotheosis. T.H. Huxley’s protégé, Freemason and Fabian socialist H.G. Wells, presented an allegorized depiction of the alchemical mission to achieve apotheosis in The Island of Dr. Moreau. Astute readers will recognize the character of Dr. Moreau as an instrument of the Masonic Craft. Like the practitioners of the royal art, Dr. Moreau “consciously emulates the evolutionary laboratory of the world” (Suvin & Philmus 65). Years later, Darwinian fundamentalist and high priest of scientism Carl Sagan would recapitulate this alchemical mandate for the emulation of nature’s “evolutionary laboratory.” In his 1980 book Cosmos, Sagan asserted that, through the blind forces of evolution, man had come to inhabit the position from which he could now consciously control and direct the evolutionary process (320).

The scientific dictatorships of communism and fascism represented two such efforts to consciously engineer humanity’s evolution and “immanentize the Eschaton” on earth. Yet, these two Gnostic experiments in socio-political Utopianism are but microcosms of a larger religious vision. It is the religious vision of the supranational elite. Fanatical in their blind faith in the Gnostic myth of Darwinism, the supranational elite still pursues the same objectives today.

Re-Sculpting Prima Materia

Martin explains that the humanist precursors to speculative Masonry desired “a special gnosis” (520). They believed that this “special gnosis” was a “secret knowledge of how to master the blind forces of nature for a sociopolitical purpose” (520). The subjugation and manipulation of nature is a theme consistently recapitulated by socio-political Utopians. One socio-political Utopian to reiterate this theme was Fabian socialist Bertrand Russell. In Religion and Society, Russell states:

“The way in which science arrives at its beliefs is quite different from that of medieval theology. Experience has shown that it is dangerous to start from general principles and proceed deductively, both because the principles may be untrue and because the reasoning based upon them may be fallacious. Science starts, not from large assumptions, but from particular facts discovered by observation or experiment. From a number of such facts a general rule is arrived at, of which, if it is true, the facts in question are instances… Science thus encourages abandonment of the search for absolute truth, which belongs to any theory that can be successfully employed in inventions or in predicting the future. ‘Technical’ truth is a matter of degree: a theory from which more successful inventions and predictions spring is truer than one which gives rise to fewer. ‘Knowledge’ ceases to be a mental mirror of the universe, and becomes merely a practical tool in the manipulation of matter.” (13-15; emphasis added)

For the socio-political Utopian, science represents a “special gnosis” designed to manipulate matter and reconfigure reality itself. It is an instrument for the re-sculpting of prima materia and “immanentizing the Eschaton.” Technology has become the chief means of achieving this alchemical transformation of reality. Technology’s potential for such an application is evident in the etymological origins of the appellation itself. It is derived from the Greek word techne, which means “craft.” Simply defined, “crafting” is the skillful creation of something. Hence, expressions such as “outstanding craftsmanship” or a “master of the craft.”

In the context of socio-political Utopianism, “crafting” is the skillful creation (or, more succinctly, re-sculpting) of reality itself. The “special gnosis” of science has provided the means through techne. Mark Pesce, co-inventor of Virtual Reality Modeling Language, elaborates upon techne’s role in manipulating matter: “Each endpoint of techne has an expression in the modern world as a myth of fundamental direction — the mastery of matter…” (no pagination; emphasis added). This is the central precept of socio-political Utopianism: mastering reality itself.

Scientology provides an excellent example of this paradigm. Founded by sci-fi author L. Ron Hubbard, this religious organization espouses doctrines that closely align with Gnostic thought. For instance, Hubbard exhibited a distinctly Gnostic aversion towards the human body.

In, History of Man, he declared:

“The possession of a … body is a liability for through that body the being can be given pain, can be regimented by the routine demands of eating and care from harm … Today we live in a vast cult called Worship the body. Medical doctors, school teachers, parents, traffic officers, the whole society unites into this war-cry, Care for the body.” (Qutd. in “Low life expectancy of scientologists & Hubbard on violence,” no pagination; emphasis added)

Moreover, Hubbard religiously adhered to the Gnostic myth of Darwinism. In Dianetics, he writes:

“It is fairly well accepted in these times that life in all forms evolved from the basic building blocks: the virus and the cell. Its only relevance to Dianetics is that such a proposition works—and actually that is all we ask of Dianetics. There is no point to writing here a vast tome on biology and evolution. We can add some chapters to those things, but Charles Darwin did his job well and the fundamental principles of evolution can be found in his and other works. The proposition on which Dianetics was originally entered was evolution.” (69; emphasis added)

According to Scientology, reality is not governed by immutable principles or universal invariants. On the contrary, it is a malleable pliancy, the fabric of which can be manipulated through technology. Thus, Hubbard contends that man must not “face reality,” but must “make reality face him” instead (308). This assertion echoes the theme of mastering reality.

Eventually, Scientology became the subject of an ethnographic study conducted by a sociologist named William Sims Bainbridge. Bainbridge is also an adherent of an emergent scientistic religion called Transhumanism, which promotes “the breeding of ‘genetically enriched’ forms of ‘post-human’ beings” (Hayes, no pagination). Professor Katherine Hayles describes this “post-human” condition:

“In the posthuman, there are no essential differences, or absolute demarcations, between bodily existence and computer simulation, cybernetic mechanism and biological organism, robot technology and human goals.” (Qutd. in Hook, no pagination)

Like Scientologists, Transhumanists adhere to the Gnostic myth of Darwinism. Reiterating the contention of Darwinian fundamentalist Carl Sagan, Transhumanists believe that evolution can be consciously managed and directed. Warren Robinett elaborates:

“If mind is program and data, and we control the hardware and the software, then we can make changes as we see fit. What will human-like intelligence evolve into if it is freed from the limits of the human meat-machine, and humans can change and improve their own hardware? It’s hard to say. The changes would perhaps be goal-directed, but what goals would be chosen for self-directed evolution? What does a human become when freed from pain, hunger, lust, and pride?” (169-70)

While Robinett is speaking rhetorically, it is interesting that he chronically compares humanity to a machine. As Professor Hayles makes abundantly clear, the “post-human” condition is man’s transformation into a machine. This could be the intended outcome of self-directed evolution. Transhumanists openly express their derision for the human condition. For instance, British roboticist Kevin Warwick candidly renounced his humanity: “I was born human. But this was an accident of fate—a condition merely of time and place” (qutd. in Hook, no pagination). This prompts a disturbing question. If the human condition was some sort of biological accident, then what is mankind’s ultimate evolutionary destiny? Bart Kosko, a professor of electrical engineering, reveals the final destination on the evolutionary map: “Biology is not destiny. It was never more than tendency. It was just nature’s first quick and dirty way to compute with meat. Chips are destiny” (qutd. in Hook, no pagination).

This aversion towards humanity echoes the precepts of an older religion. C. Christopher Hook elaborates:

“Transhumanism is in some ways a new incarnation of Gnosticism. It sees the body as simply the first prosthesis we all learn to manipulate. As Christians, we have long rejected the gnostic claims that the human body is evil. Embodiment is fundamental to our identity, designed by God, and sanctified by the Incarnation and bodily resurrection of our Lord. Unlike Gnostics, transhumanists reject the notion of the soul and substitute for it the idea of an information pattern.” (no pagination)

Evidently, the Gnostic ambitions of socio-political Utopianism are alive and well. In fact, in the Gnostic tradition of Ariosophy, Transhumanism advocates the enthronement of an elite. This new post-human elite is dubbed the “GenRich” class. According to Transhumanist Professor Lee Silver, the end of this century will witness the ascendancy of the GenRich elite: “All aspects of the economy, the media, the entertainment industry, and the knowledge industry [will be] controlled by members of the GenRich class… Naturals [will] work as low-paid service providers or as laborers…” (qutd. in Hayes, no pagination). Like the socio-political Utopianism of Marxism, Transhumanism will not end class distinctions. Instead, it will just create new ones.

If Transhumanism were merely some marginalized organization, then such beliefs would be somewhat laughable. However, this is not the case. With chapters in more than 20 countries and luminaries occupying numerous academic institutions, the Transhumanist movement is a formidable force (Hayes, no pagination). Moreover, many of its members have been actively engaged in government-sponsored research. Clearly, the movement is more than the average cult.

The Gnostic religions of Scientology and Transhumanism represent links in an ideational chain, which finds its origins in ancient Mesopotamia. They are philosophical and religious scions of the Mystery religion. Of course, variants of the ancient Mysteries largely constitute the religious doctrines of the elite. Like communism and fascism, Scientology and Transhumanism are but microcosms of the ruling class religious vision for man. A stratified society of rulers and slaves, eugenical regimentation, a technologically altered reality, the complete obliteration of all those things that define humanity… all these comprise the anatomy of the Eschaton they seek to immanentize.

Sources Cited:

About the Author

Phillip D. Collins acted as the editor for The Hidden Face of Terrorism. He has also written articles for Paranoia Magazine, MKzine, News With Views, B.I.P.E.D.: The Official Website of Darwinian Dissent and Conspiracy Archive. He has an Associate of Arts and Science. Currently, he is studying for a bachelor’s degree in Communications at Wright State University. During the course of his seven-year college career, Phillip has studied philosophy, religion, and classic literature. He also co-authored the book, The Ascendancy of the Scientific Dictatorship: An Examination of Epistemic Autocracy, From the 19th to the 21st Century.

--by Phillip D. Collins ©, Mar. 28th, 2005, https://www.conspiracyarchive.com/2014/01/16/the-gnostic-myth-of-darwinism/