Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Melanie Barbaro's avatar
Melanie Barbaro
2h

1 John 3:2 At the resurrection it says we shall be like total perfection. We are Born again as children of God perfect in the spirit. Total perfection will occur when we meet Jesus in the clouds. This is our goal and progress is our journey. John

Reply
Share
Craig's avatar
Craig
3h

Amen brother Greg🙏❤️👍

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gregory Lessing Garrett · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture