The Tomorrow War movie is an excellent example of the use of predictive programming to prepare the world for the possibility of an alien threat that unites humanity. It’s the perfect New World Order psyop film.

Predictive programming is a theory asserting that authorities and powerful elites use fictional media, such as movies, books, and television shows, to condition the public for planned future events, whether real or fictional, subconsciously.

THE TOMORROW WAR - Official Trailer | Prime Video:

How the Theory Works:

Proponents of this theory claim that by showing societal changes, disasters, or paradigm shifts in pop culture, leaders slowly familiarize the public with these outcomes. This supposedly ensures that if the event is officially implemented or occurs, the public accepts it without shock or resistance.

Origins and Popularization:

The concept was coined and popularized in the late 20th and early 21st centuries by conspiracy researchers such as Alan Watt and conspiracy theorists such as Alex Jones and David Icke.

Common Examples Cited by Theorists:

· September 11 Attacks: Theorists point to media like the 1999 animated show The Lone Gunmen (a The X-Files spinoff) or background Easter eggs in films that reference hijackings or the destruction of the World Trade Center before 2001.

· The Simpsons: The show’s uncanny ability to predict real-world events years in advance (from geopolitical shifts to technological advancements) is frequently used as the primary “evidence” of predictive programming.

· Pandemics: Viewers have pointed to films like Contagion (2011) as conditioning tools used before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Tomorrow War as Predictive Programming: Fiction, Fear, and the Quest for Global Unity

The Tomorrow War (2021), directed by Chris McKay and starring Chris Pratt, is a slick sci-fi action thriller released on Amazon Prime Video. In it, soldiers from 2051 appear during a World Cup broadcast to draft present-day civilians into a desperate fight against the “White Spikes,” a voracious alien species that has nearly wiped out humanity. The protagonist, Dan Forester (Pratt), a former soldier turned teacher, must balance family, duty, and time-travel paradoxes to avert extinction. On its surface, it is popcorn entertainment blending Independence Day spectacle with Edge of Tomorrow time-loop elements and family drama.

Conspiracy analysts, however, view it as a textbook case of predictive programming, the tactic where media elites embed narratives in popular culture to desensitize the public to planned future events, reducing resistance when they occur. In this reading, The Tomorrow War serves as the perfect New World Order (NWO) psyop film: a vehicle to acclimate audiences to an extraterrestrial threat that demands humanity set aside national sovereignty, political divisions, and individual freedoms in favor of unified global action.

The Mechanics of Predictive Programming in the Film:

Predictive programming, a concept popularized in fringe literature and online communities, posits that Hollywood and major studios function as soft-power arms of powerful interests. By normalizing scenarios—pandemics, technological surveillance, or existential threats—they make the extraordinary seem inevitable or even desirable.

The Tomorrow War Hits Several Key Beats:

· Sudden Global Alien Invasion: The White Spikes emerge without warning (initially in Russia, then spreading), overwhelming conventional militaries. This mirrors long-standing NWO-adjacent theories like Project Blue Beam, which alleges staged holographic or real-seeming crises to justify planetary governance. The film shows national governments failing; the solution is a worldwide draft and international cooperation via time portals. Humanity’s survival hinges on transcending borders.

· Civilian Draft and Sacrifice: Ordinary people, including families, are conscripted. This normalizes the idea that in a true existential crisis, personal lives and national constitutions yield to collective necessity. Forester’s arc—from reluctant participant to hero who rewrites history—embodies the “everyman must step up” trope, psychologically preparing viewers for conscription or mandates in a real emergency.

· Time Travel as Foresight: The future warns the present. In conspiratorial terms, this symbolizes “insider knowledge” leaked through the media. The aliens’ origin (tied to climate change thawing them from permafrost) subtly links environmental collapse with the alien threat, suggesting layered crises that only global coordination can solve.

· Uniting Against the “Other”: The White Spikes are mindless, swarming hordes—perfect stand-ins for an external enemy that dissolves internal divisions. The film repeatedly emphasizes that only by fighting together does humanity stand a chance. This echoes claims by figures like Ronald Reagan, who noted in a 1987 UN speech that an alien threat would quickly unite the world, a remark often cited in NWO discussions.

The film’s production and release add to the narrative. Released amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it features a world abruptly disrupted by an uncontrollable external force, with governments scrambling and society fracturing before uniting. Its shift from theatrical to streaming due to the pandemic only amplifies the sense of “timely” messaging.

Why It’s the Perfect NWO Psyop Film:

For proponents of this view, The Tomorrow War excels because it is not overt propaganda but emotionally resonant entertainment.

It Humanizes the Globalist Solution:

· Heroic Scientists and Soldiers: Knowledge (toxin derived from the aliens) and military bravery save the day, but only through cross-temporal, international collaboration. Individualism serves the collective.

· Family-Centric Stakes: By centering Dan’s love for his daughter and reconciliation with his father, the film makes planetary unity feel personal and moral. Saving “humanity” equals saving your family.

· Hopeful Resolution: Unlike pure dystopias, the heroes alter the timeline for the better. These conditions lead viewers to see crisis-response centralization as empowering rather than tyrannical.

Critics of mainstream media argue this pattern repeats: Independence Day, Arrival, War of the Worlds remakes, and even lighter fare prepare the subconscious for a unifying manufactured “alien” threat. The goal? A one-world government presented as salvation from extinction, eroding skepticism toward supranational bodies like a strengthened UN or technocratic elite.