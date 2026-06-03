Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

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Mick Kitchen's avatar
Mick Kitchen
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Superb assessment. I am onboard with the reality of the so called elites using predictive programming to condition us. In the clip I note that the Chris Pratt character has something clamped to his arm to enable so called time travel. It seemed to be painful! Is this also conditioning us to accept 'implants' that will allegedly be beneficial to us? Also they keep referring to 'the face of the Earth' in the trailer. Again I think that is them taking the mickey out of us all! After all in 'their' heliocentric lie the Earth is a sphere with no face. I for one know it is Flat as The Bible and physical evidence we can see proves.

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