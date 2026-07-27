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David Millward's avatar
David Millward
3h

And let's not forget Paul. Replaced in 1966 by Billy Shears.

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Gecko1's avatar
Gecko1
5h

I recently read a 1000 page plus biography of John Lennon originally published decades ago, and basically pretty much everything in it about Lennon and the Beatles is a fabrication. However, Tavistock did launch them to "change the world" and they succeeded magnificently. Tavistock is, after all, the best in the business. I doubt Lennon was really shot. That's not how things work.

Back on the moon hoax, I read a long comment thread on a recent blog about it, and while these guys acknowledge the Apollo missions were faked, they buy the rest of the NASA palooza. They talk about space and space travel and planets and low earth orbits as if these things are real. They probably believe in satellites. It's all a hoax. Where in nature does a true extensive vacuum exist? Nowhere. Space is fake. There is no space. This world is not a "planet". There is no evidence whatsoever that there exists an infinite vaccum of universe beyond the atmosphere. No one has gone to "space". Not Yuri Gagarin, not Buzz Aldrin. Star Wars, Star Trek, and science fiction are just that - fiction. Bummer, because I used to love reading Asimov and Heinlein and Clarke and all the brightly colored paperbacks of my childhood. Great imaginations those guys had - but it was a key part of the psyop.

Freemasonic foolery once again.

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