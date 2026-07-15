Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

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Chali’s Food for Thought.'s avatar
Chali’s Food for Thought.
1d

Finally someone has managed to explain it. Thank you for this detailed explanation…

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Don's avatar
Don
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I always enjoy your excellent posts but I confess that I never have the time to read and ponder each paragraph like a dutiful reader should.

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