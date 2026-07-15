You are told since birth that the seasons are caused by a wobbly, spinning ball, tilting at 23.4 degrees (By the way, 90 degrees minus 23.4 degrees equals 66.6) while hurtling through a freezing vacuum. But the real mechanics of our world are much closer, simpler, and perfectly designed. The Sun acts as a local spotlight, spiraling inward to the Tropic of Cancer in June to bring summer to the north, and expanding outward to the Tropic of Capricorn in December to bring winter. It is a perfect, clockwork system.

Gravity is a fairytale invented to keep you from realizing the truth right in front of your eyes. They need you to believe in a spinning ball to hide the fact that we live on a stationary, enclosed plane. Look at the mechanics. The Sun and The Moon operate on local circuits, dictated by electromagnetic paths and atmospheric buoyancy, where proximity dictates seasonal changes and phases, not some mythical downward force pulling everything into a curve. The evidence is plain for those who refuse to wear the blinders.

In the Flat-Earth model, the Sun is a relatively small, localized light source (often described as around 32 miles in diameter and a few thousand miles above the Earth) that acts like a spotlight, illuminating only the areas directly beneath it while the rest remains in darkness. This creates the cycle of day and night as it circles above the flat plane of the Earth, which has the North Pole at the center and an outer boundary (often associated with Antarctic ice).

The Sun’s Daily and Annual Path:

· Daily Motion: The Sun moves in a circular path around the North Pole once every approximately 24 hours. Its light is confined to a limited area beneath it, explaining why it is day in one region and night in others. As it moves farther away from an observer, perspective and atmospheric effects make it appear to set (descending toward the horizon) even though it remains above the plane.

· Annual Motion (Spiral or Corkscrew Path): The Sun does not follow a fixed circle year-round. Instead, its daily circuits gradually change in diameter over the course of the year, creating a spiraling or helical (corkscrew) trajectory:

a. It spirals inward (toward the North Pole/center) and slows down from the December solstice to the June solstice.

b. It spirals outward (toward the outer regions) and speeds up from the June solstice back to the December solstice.

c. Each day, the path is slightly larger or smaller than the previous one, completing the full cycle over about 365 days.

Key Markers in This Path Include:

Tropic of Cancer (Northernmost Circuit): Around the June solstice, the Sun’s smallest, slowest daily circle is directly over this latitude ring.

Tropic of Capricorn (Southernmost Circuit): Around the December solstice, the Sun’s largest, fastest daily circle is over this latitude ring.

Equator: At the equinoxes (around March and September), the Sun’s path aligns with the equatorial ring, circling midway between the center and outer edge.

This spiraling is said to account for observations like the Analemma (the figure-8 path traced by the Sun’s position at the same time daily over a year), which flat-Earth proponents interpret as direct evidence of the changing north-south position and varying east-west speed along the spiral.

The Analemma:

How This Creates the Seasons:

Seasons result from the Sun’s varying proximity (in terms of its daily circuit radius) to different parts of the flat plane, combined with the spotlight effect:

Summer in a given region occurs when the Sun’s daily circuit is closest to that area. The Sun passes more directly overhead (at a higher angle), spends more hours above the local horizon, and delivers more concentrated light and heat (through a shorter atmospheric path). Days are longer because a larger arc of the Sun’s path is visible.

Winter occurs when the Sun’s circuit is farther away. The Sun is lower in the sky, visible for fewer hours, and its light travels a longer path through the atmosphere, resulting in cooler temperatures and shorter days.

Northern Hemisphere Summer (June Solstice): Sun spirals inward to its tightest circle near the North Pole/Tropic of Cancer → northern regions get prolonged daylight (including the Midnight Sun in the Arctic, where the Sun stays continuously visible as it circles nearby). Southern regions experience winter.

Southern Hemisphere Summer (December Solstice): Sun spirals outward to its widest circle near the Tropic of Capricorn → southern areas get more direct and prolonged sunlight, while the north has winter.

Equinoxes: Sun’s path over the equator balances day and night roughly equally worldwide, as the spotlight sweeps evenly across the plane.

The Sun’s speed adjusts with the circuit size (faster on larger outer paths, slower on smaller inner ones) to complete one loop per day, which helps maintain consistent 24-hour cycles while varying daylight duration by latitude and season. This inward/outward spiraling over the flat disc, with the Sun’s localized illumination, produces the observed seasonal shifts, solstices, and equinoxes without needing axial tilt or orbital motion around a distant Sun.

The Similar Solar and Lunar Analemmas Prove a Flat Earth

An Analemma can be traced by plotting the position of the Sun as viewed from a fixed position on Earth at the same clock time every day for an entire year, or by plotting a graph of the Sun’s declination against the equation of time. The resulting curve resembles a long, slender figure-eight with one lobe much larger than the other. This curve is commonly printed on terrestrial globes, usually in the eastern Pacific Ocean, the only large tropical region with very little land. It is possible, though challenging, to photograph the analemma, by leaving the camera in a fixed position for an entire year and snapping images on 24-hour intervals.

Because of “The Equation of Time”, if you:

· Take 30 to 50 pictures of the Sun

· Each from the same location on Earth

· Always at the same time of day

· At intervals for a whole year

· All on the same piece of film/file

You will get a pointillistes figure eight pattern of the Sun, with the lower portion slightly larger than the upper portion.

The Solar Analemma proves the Flat Earth on the Azimuthal map. If you photographed The Sun’s position in the sky at the same time every day for a year, you would observe a figure eight shape called The Solar Analemma. The Flat Earth model explains this phenomenon perfectly. The Sun circulates around The Flat Earth along the Tropic of Cancer in the Summer and then moves South to The Tropic of Capricorn in the Winter months. This is the exact path of The Sun shown in The Solar Analemma.

The Sun also circles The Earth along a much wider path in the Winter as it is farther South. You can see this because the Analemma is wider in the lower part of the figure eight. And, The Sun circles above The Earth closer to the North Pole in the Summer and therefore has a much tighter circulation. This is represented by the smaller section of the figure eight at the top of the Analemma.

Problem’s With The Heliocentric Cause of the Analemma

Naturally, The Heliocentric Model claims that the Analemma is only possible in a Heliocentric Model, and therefore, it disproves the Flat Earth Model. We have two warring models making explicit claims. So, in all fairness, let’s look at the Heliocentric claim, now.

Earth’s 23.5 Degree Tilt

They say the figure eight is created by The Earth’s 23.5 degree tilt. But then, why is the Analemma wider on the bottom and smaller on top? Tilt would have no such effect. Try and show it. Nobody can. There is no math to make that idea work.

The Earth’s Elliptical Orbit

Theoretically, Earth’s elliptical orbit produces the curve of the analemma. Its lowest and highest points are, respectively, the winter and summer solstices. The vertical line running through the Analemma is the meridian. But there are huge problems with this explanation, as follows:

Kepler and Newton’s Laws Of Planetary Motion and The Alleged Elliptical Orbit of Earth

In astronomy, Kepler’s laws of planetary motion are three scientific laws describing the motion of planets around the Sun, published by Johannes Kepler between 1609 and 1619. These improved the heliocentric theory of Nicolaus Copernicus, replacing its circular orbits with epicycles with elliptical trajectories, and explaining how planetary velocities vary.

In Newton’s time, everything that was known about planetary motion could be summarized succinctly in three laws attributed to Johannes Kepler. The first law states that planets move around the sun on elliptical orbits. The second law states that a planet sweeps out equal areas in equal times. According to the third law, the square of the orbital period is proportional to the cube of the distance to the sun. These are purely speculative laws, however. They describe what happens without explaining why it happens. And so, all of Kepler and Newton’s work on planetary motions amounts to speculative interpretations of forces, distances, and magnitudes that have never been proven to exist, and only are assumed to exist from mathematics that suggest they exist. The obvious circular logic here is shocking. It is like saying, “See, I created an equation that works for the idea of elliptical orbits, and so elliptical orbits must be true since the equations I made work for the elliptical orbits I assumed are real to create my equations etc…” Circular nonsense.

Hocus Pocus Mathematics

Additionally, Heliocentrists claim that the Earth’s elliptical orbit would cause The Solar Analemma because The Earth’s elliptical path takes 365 days, thereby creating the lower portion of the figure eight Analemma to be larger during Aphelion side of the Earth’s orbit. The Aphelion is at the opposite end of the ellipse, where Earth is furthest from Sun. This sounds credible except when one actually contemplates this entire idea of Elliptical orbits.

Here is one explanation for elliptical orbits:

In the Heliocentric Model, under Newtonian laws of motion and gravitation, the force of attraction between the Sun and the planet is inversely proportional to the distance (X) squared, where X is the distance from the Sun. Using calculus, this can be shown to cause the body moving near the Sun to move in hyperbolas, parabolas or, in the case in which the body has less than a certain threshold of energy, in an ellipse. A circle is merely a special case of an ellipse. However, the planets do not quite move in ellipses either. The increased kinetic energy of a planet, as its distance from the Sun decreases, causes it to behave as though it had a greater mass, which results in the Earth’s Precession.

What is the Earth’s Precession?

In astronomy, axial precession is a gravity-induced, slow, and continuous change in the orientation of an astronomical body’s rotational axis In The Heliocentric Model, The Earth’s axis allegedly rotates (Precesses) just as a spinning top does. The period of precession cycles is about 26,000 years. Therefore, the North Celestial Pole will not always be point towards the same starfield. Precession is caused by the gravitational pull of the Sun and the Moon on the Earth. These cycles are caused by changes in the Earth’s orbit around the Sun, like its shape or “eccentricity”, its precession, or wobble, and the tilt of its axis or obliquity. Each of these have a different effect on how much of the Sun’s energy reaches the Earth and when the strongest sunlight occurs.

Newton’s Mystical Universal Gravitation

Newton developed a mathematical formulation of gravity that explained both the motion of a falling apple and that of the planets. He showed that the gravitational force between any two objects is proportional to the product of their masses and inversely proportional to the square of the distance between them. When applied to the motion of a planet around the sun, this theory explained all three of Kepler’s empirically derived laws.

However, can the Earth’s elliptical orbit be observed or is it merely an interpretation of ubiquitous data, based upon contrived mathematical gymnastics, created to make the Heliocentric model work? From what mechanism is such an elliptical orbit maintained? Of course, it is always magic Gravity that comes to the rescue. Yet, even Sir Issac Newton was skeptical of his magical invisible Gravity Theory when applied between celestial bodies:

“And for rejecting such a Medium, we have the Authority of those the oldest and most celebrated Philosophers of Greece and Phoenicia, who made a Vacuum, and Atoms, and the Gravity of Atoms, the first Principles of their Philosophy; tacitly attributing Gravity to some other Cause than dense Matter. Later Philosophers banish the Consideration of such a Cause out of natural Philosophy, feigning Hypotheses for explaining all things mechanically, and referring other Causes to Metaphysics: Whereas the main Business of natural Philosophy is to argue from Phenomena without feigning Hypotheses, and to deduce Causes from Effects, till we come to the very first Cause, which certainly is not mechanical; and not only to unfold the Mechanism of the World, but chiefly to resolve these and such like Questions. What is there in places almost empty of Matter, and whence is it that the Sun and Planets gravitate towards one another, without dense Matter between them?”

--Sir Issac Newton, In Opticks, (1704, 2nd. Ed. 1718), Book 3, Query 28, 343-5

“You sometimes speak of gravity as essential and inherent to matter. Pray do not ascribe that notion to me, for the cause of gravity is what I do not pretend to know, and therefore would take more time to consider of it.”

--Sir Isaac Newton, Letter to Dr. Bentley (17 Jan 1692). In Four Letters from Sir Isaac Newton to Doctor Bentley (1756), 20.

Sure, in modern physics, Zero Point Fields are a thing, and Quantum Tunneling is a thing, and Electromagnetic Fields are a thing, and Quantum Entanglement (Spooky Action at A Distance) is a thing, and Superposition is a thing etc… But we are talking about a Vacuum that transmits and receives an attractive force from 94 million miles away. It is all just so much science fiction wrapped up in pseudo-scientific terminology to sanitize the claim and advance a Heliocentric Model. Even the science fiction Graviton particle idea cannot save the day, nor can Einstein’s magical curved Space-Time rubbish come to the rescue as a new interpretation of Gravity.

In fact, everything just mentioned qualifies as just another unproven, invisible, assumed mystical force that pretends to be actual science. One might as well summons up Wiccan spells and Hermetic Alchemical formulas to explain the celestial motions, because in so many words, that is all these explanations amount to. Whereas, The Enclosed Cosmological Model depends upon strictly empirical observation and measurement. There is no observable or measurable curvature upon The Earth from any altitude. There is no axio-rotation of the Earth, as The Michelson Morley Experiment clearly shows, and these things have all been empirically proven. Swiftly and conspicuously, all of the preceding modern Outer Space conjectures start to look like Astro-Theology, which is exactly what Modern Astrophysical and Astronomy is.

Again, in Sir Issac Newton’s words:

“It is inconceivable, that inanimate brute matter should, without the mediation of something else, which is not material, operate upon and affect other matter without mutual contact … That gravity should be innate, inherent, and essential to matter, so that one body may act upon another at a distance, through a vacuum, without the mediation of anything else, by and through which their action and force may be conveyed from one to another, is to me so great an absurdity, that I believe no man who has in philosophical matters a competent faculty of thinking, can ever fall into it. Gravity must be caused by an agent, acting constantly according to certain laws; but whether this agent be material or immaterial, I have left to the consideration of my readers.”

--Sir Isaac Newton, Third letter to Bentley, 25 Feb 1693. Quoted in The Works of Richard Bentley, D.D. (1838), Vol. 3, 212-3.

Schizophrenic Gravity

In other words, and ironically, even Newton was skeptical, as am I, about the Earth being chained to the Sun in an elliptical orbit by some invisible Gravitational force that exists independent of any medium, and orbiting in a Vacuum, and over fantastic distances. One can speculate on invisible forces acting at a distance all you want. It still remains speculation. And to build an entire Cosmological model (The Heliocentric Model) based upon such tenuous speculation is not only as far from science as you can get, but also intellectually disingenuous and morally and empirically bankrupt.

Further, if The Earth is whipping around The Sun slower during the Aphelion phase of its orbit, due to the momentum of the Earth, and then becomes “recaptured” by The Sun’s alleged gravitational pull, only to whip around faster during the Perihelion (closer to The Sun) phase of its orbit, why is the Earth not crashing into the Sun? What would keep it at a distance from The Sun?

Is Gravity BOTH attractive and repulsive? Huh???

It is always this magic Gravity idea that holds it together. You see, it is all nonsense, unless Gravity is Schizophrenic. They just keep making equations to make it work, but it is all absurd.

Hence, the elliptical orbit of The Earth, as an explanation of Analemma becomes an irrelevant, extraneous, and unproven conjecture when considered in this context. However, in The Flat Earth Model, The Sun goes though seasons where it is positioned very close to the North Pole, causing the small end of the figure eight, and then closer to the Antarctic Ring, causing the larger lower end of the figure eight, which is what we observe.

When you consider that from below The Tropic of Capricorn (e.g. from Australia) the Analemma section is ALWAYS bigger than the Northern half, then you see that it can only happen in the Flat Earth model where the Antarctic ring is immense in circumference. On a globe, The Analemma would have been symmetrical or at least, identical in its lopsided fashion in reverse from the South, but it isn’t. It remains consistent with a large Tropic of Capricorn, smaller Tropic of Cancer Flat Earth model from year to year

Conclusion

Nevertheless, all of this is conjecture and unproven speculation. None of it is observed. The sheer idea that the Earth would receive variable sunlight from a Sun that is 94 million miles away, alone, is so absurd as to not need remark. It is all merely conjured up Astrophysical theory and mathematics based upon the presumption of spheres floating through space in the Sun’s Gravitational field. None of this has been proven to be true. And, nothing is proven by all these ideas and mathematical equations. All that is being done is the creation of a system that works out mathematically and theoretically without ever being verified to even exist in the real world. All the huge magnitudes and distances are theoretical. The Gravity is theoretical. Only the observations are not theoretical. However, all the interpretations of these observations are just speculations. The same observational data works in an Enclosed Cosmological system. The difference between these two models really comes down to the fact no measurable or observable curvature or axio-rotation can be found upon the Earth, which discounts the Heliocentric Model with all its calculations and mathematical gymnastics as ridiculous speculation.

Solar Velocity, Perihelion, and Aphelion

Also, there is no rule that says the Sun must travel at the exact same velocity above The Flat Earth as it spirals through the concentric circles of the seasons from The Tropic of Capricorn to The Tropic of Cancer. This variable must be considered, also, when looking at the length of seasons as compared to The Heliocentric Model, where the Earth is said to speed up and slow down, depending upon its location in its elliptical orbit around The Sun.

Again, Perihelion is that point in the elliptical orbit where Earth is closest to Sun. Aphelion is at the opposite end of the ellipse, where Earth is furthest from Sun. A varying velocity of the Earth in The Heliocentric Model, would prove commensurate to a varying velocity of The Sun in The Flat Earth Model. Each model works, in other words.

Indeed, there may be some attractive force that would compel The Sun to move at a different velocity as it approaches the North Pole, as in some Electromagnetic properties in the relationship between The Sun, The Moon, and the North Pole. In fact, this is highly likely.

Fluxing Solar Altitude

The Solar Analemma may reveal that the Sun increases in altitude in its spirals, moving from The Tropic of Capricorn to the Tropic of Cancer. The Analemma works, like everything having to do with The Sun, on the principles of perspective, and in this case, it’s Altitude perspective. Worthy of further investigation.

The Lunar Analemma

Analemma: “A graduated scale in the shape of a figure eight, indicating the sun’s declination and the equation of time for every day of the year, often found on sundials and globes.” Technically, that definition is for a Solar Analemma, but every month the Moon also traces out a figure 8. The Sun and Moon are always tracing out 8 and 8 in the sky: 88

But the trick to imaging a Lunar Analemma is to understand that, on average, the Moon returns to the same position in the sky about 51 minutes later each day. So, if you photograph the Moon 51 minutes later, on successive days, over one lunation or Lunar month it will trace out an Analemma-like curve as the actual position of the Moon wanders.

Lunar Analemma:

Why Does the Lunar Analemma Take Shorter Time to Film than The Solar Analemma?

1.) The Moon moves faster across the sky than the Sun in its spiral dance with The Sun which would account for why the lunar Analemma takes so much faster to film.

2.) Additionally, it seems the Sun’s Analemma is much more extended than the Moon’s, which may suggest that the Moon does not traverse all the way to edge of the tropics, and/or it could be moving in close proximity to the equatorial line..

3.) The Moon moves around the polar center slower than The Sun but travels towards the tropics faster. Like the Sun, there may be some Electromagnetic properties in the relationship between The Sun, The Moon, and the North Pole that would compel The Moon to move at a different velocity as it approaches the North Pole.

4.) The Sun takes 6 months to move from a path over 23.4 degrees north to a path 23.4 degrees south. Then 6 months to return north. The moon makes the trip every 28 days.

5.) It’s all about their position in the sky relative to you each day. The sun only moves about 1 degree per day so takes 365 days to return to its original position, but the moon moves about 12 degrees per day so takes about 29 days to return to its original position.

All of these variables would enable a photographer to capture a Lunar Analemma in far shorter time than a Solar Analemma.