The Sun’s actual size is determined through various methods, including parallax measurements, triangulation, and calculations based on its distance and angular size, as determined by Celestial Navigation and The Sun’s angle of elevation. The Sun’s angle of elevation is the angle between the horizontal line and the line of sight that is above the horizontal line. It is formed when an observer looks upwards using a Sextant at The Sun. The angle of elevation is a concept related to height and distance, especially in trigonometry.

The Roles That Refraction, Atmosphere, and Perspective Play in The Sun's Apparent Versus Real Position: The Failures of MCToon: A Study in Faulty Premises and Subsequent Faulty Claims

How do the Sunrises and Sunsets work in the Flat Earth model? The typical answer from a Flat Earther will be: Perspective. Well, that is not enough. Though perspective is a small part of the answer, it’s not enough. The Sun cannot be located by knowing where one apparent Sun appears, relative to one observer’s observation location. You must have multiple observations, simultaneously, of the Sun taken from multiple locations on the Earth, using precise directions, geo-locations, and angles. The atmosphere causes The Sun to show up at different apparent locations, and there are many atmospheric conditions on the Earth causing varying refractive conditions to factor in.

Refraction According to Walter Bislins

The density of the atmosphere generally decreases exponentially with increasing altitude. Any density change causes a refraction. If the density change is not abrupt but continuous, as in the atmosphere, the light is not refracted but bent, but we call it Refraction anyway. Light is always bent in the direction of the higher density, and in the atmosphere, that is usually downwards. This means that objects in the distance appear higher than with a straight line of sight. This effect increases with the distance of the observed object, since the light beam travels a larger distance.

Refraction is not a constant phenomenon. It depends strongly on the current atmospheric conditions along the light path and therefore fluctuates on the way to the observer. Since it is impossible to measure the actual refraction from the object to the observer, an average value is obtained, which can be calculated from the atmospheric conditions at the observer's location, at least for shorter distances of only a few km. But these values can be used for longer distances too if there are similar conditions along the light path. Above the ground layer, refraction does not vary much, as shown in Refraction Coefficient as a Function of Altitude. The average value corresponds to a light beam following an arc with the constant radius R R .

Flat Earth - Refraction part 1/3 - The Sun (عربي-Magyarul-Español-Français-Português-Indonesian):

Flat Earth | Refraction part 2/3 - Star Trails:

Flat Earth | Refraction Part 3/3 - Experiment 1:

Modern science claims that the apparent Sun sets after the real Sun because of atmospheric conditions and the effect of refraction. And so, when we see the apparent Sun above the horizon line, that is just a reflection of the real Sun, which has already set. But when we add the atmosphere to the globe model, it does the same thing that it claims in the Flat Earth model. The apparent Sun goes down first, and the real Sun follows it. That is contrary to the way refraction is normally presented. So the atmosphere is something that we can't ignore. It's like looking at the Sun with your glasses on. The atmosphere is like a lens with no cover. We are like fish in the sea. So the atmosphere can change the whole view of the Sun. Now, in order to prove this, we need to add the atmosphere to the model. But the question remains, “How?”

One scientist discovered how by creating an animation program that is capable of modeling the atmosphere exactly how it is. He took various atmospheric data points and built all the layers of the atmosphere. Suddenly, everything started to make perfect sense. The Sun started to rise and set, and matches reality more than the globe model does. With 3D software, you can model the atmosphere very accurately using refraction settings. We're not talking about drawing it and making it visible. We're talking about drawing atmospheric layers with their real effects on Sunlight.

Once this was discovered, other researchers were able to test the atmosphere’s effect on The Sun’s light. After having everything fixed in the simulation, they started to compare it with real-life empirical observations in order to predict what should happen in the real observable world. They then took real Sunset videos and compared them with both the Flat Earth and Globe Earth models. What they learned is that if you play and compare the three videos at the same time, you will not know which is the Flat Earth model because it looks exactly like real-life video footage, just as the simulation had predicted.

Many scientists think that the Flat Earth model can't work because it can't represent Sunrise and Sunset, but when you add the natural effects of the Earth’s atmosphere, exactly as science represents, they work perfectly.

Now solving this problem doesn’t mean that they solved everything. We still have a problem with the elevation angles. Because the Sun that we see is not in its real position, and what we see is just the apparent Sun due to refraction and atmospheric conditions, more must be considered. And so, imagine the real Sun is out, and the apparent Sun is visible. The shadow that you are going to get is going to follow the apparent Sun and not the real Sun, and this is not what we want to test. The elevation angle that you measure with a sextant, or with any other tool, will not be the angle of the real position of the Sun. It is just the angle of the apparent Sun. We still need to locate the real Sun that we never see due to refraction and atmospheric conditions. Once we locate it, we will be able to get the exact elevation angles of the real position of the Sun, and by doing so, we can extrapolate and plot a Flat Earth map.

You cannot draw a Flat Earth map using the triangulation method from elevation angles by triangulating an apparent position of the Sun. And, triangulating the Sun from three different positions is like triangulating three Suns at the same time, which will never ever give you a precise number. And so, currently researchers are just focusing on how to locate the real position of the Sun.

The Sun Sets Just Fine On A Flat Earth - The Maths Are Wrong Perspective:

When the Sun is directly overhead, the refraction is near zero, but you still can't say where the Sun actually is. As the Sun travels towards the west, the atmosphere creates an image of it for every eye, depending upon their varying geo-location. Hence, anyone who looks at the Sun from the same angle, but at another geo-location, as in the case of a different city, will see the apparent Sun in a different position. But, again, no one can see the Sun in its real position. So if you try to triangulate the Sun, you will never get the exact distance. It is like trying to triangulate a Rainbow. Rainbows are an epiphenomenal effect (a secondary phenomenon accompanying another cause) induced by refraction and atmosphere, as in the position of the apparent Sun. In other words, just as a Rainbow’s source cannot be located, so the real location of the Sun cannot be located. And so, they both have no real identifiable location, but rather, only an apparent position, relative to the observer. This is how the Sunrise and Sunset start to work on the Flat Earth once the atmosphere is added.

Why The Sun Doesn't Shrink To A Dot On The Flat Earth Celestial Perspective Experiment Shows Why:

The Failures of MCToon: A Study in Faulty Premises and Subsequent Faulty Claims

MCToon Fails to Understand the Difference Between Apparent Sun and Real Sun Locations, Using Middle School Math to Refute Himself:

MCToon Fail #1:

MCToon fails to understand the difference between the apparent Sun and real Sun locations, using middle school math to refute himself. He applies apparent Sun angular elevation variables to arrive at erroneous predictions and outcomes, therefore refuting himself.

MCToon Fail #2:

He also fails to grasp that atmospheric “lensing” can magnify objects as they recede into the distance, which results in the Sun sometimes appearing to be the same size or larger as it moves away from the observer. And other times, when the atmospheric conditions are different, the Sun will remain the same size as it moves away. Under other atmospheric conditions, as thousands of videos attest, The Sun will get smaller and smaller as it recedes into the distance, which completely destroys the idea that The Sun is 94 million miles away and that the Earth is a spinning ball to make The Sun appear to “set”.