The Sun’s Apparent Size and Position Versus it’s Real or Actual Size and Position
The Sun’s Apparent vs. Actual Size by Finnian Daddi:
“Everything we see is an optical effect, or is affected by the many factors that allow us to see. Everything we observe and measure can be placed in two categories: Actual and Apparent. An actual measurement is accomplished by physically (actually) measuring the object. An object we observe but can’t physically measure can be measured optically, but that measurement will only give its APPARENT size as it appears optically to our eyes and from our unique position relative to the object we are observing/measuring. The measurement will not be the object’s ACTUAL size, as we are not able to physically touch and measure it. With this in mind, it is not possible to measure and know the ACTUAL SIZE and ACTUAL DISTANCE to The Sun, or any celestial object, for that matter. Therefore, all claims of knowing the actual distance and size of The Sun based upon optical observations are false.”
There are several factors affecting the position at which we see The Sun. The Sun’s apparent size and position versus its real or actual size and position change as it spirals above the Earth, depending upon the season, tropic, and time of year it enters into, giving its actual and apparent position variance, in addition to variances in atmospheric conditions, as well as the refractive index at the time of observation.
Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Here's a more detailed explanation:
Apparent Size:
The Sun's apparent size is measured as an angle, specifically about 0.5 degrees in the sky from our perspective on Earth, according to Astronomy Magazine.
This apparent size is determined by The Sun's angular diameter, which is the angle formed by lines extending from the observer’s eye to opposite sides of The Sun.
The Sun's apparent size is also affected by its distance from the observer. Excluding the role of refraction and water vapor in the air, when The Sun is closer, it appears larger, and when it’s farther away, it appears smaller.
Variations in air density and light refraction can distort the apparent appearance of The Sun, as well, causing it to appear lower or higher than it actually is, and to appear to shrink or grow, when, in actuality, it remains the same actual size, though its apparent size and position may change under such conditions.
The Sun's apparent size is often compared to The Moon’s apparent size, which also has an apparent size of about 0.5 degrees, making them appear roughly the same size in the sky.
Real or Actual Size:
The Sun’s actual size remains constant, regardless of what apparent size or position it may be in at any particular time..
The Sun’s actual size is determined through various methods, including parallax measurements, triangulation, and calculations based on its distance and angular size, as determined by Celestial Navigation and The Sun’s angle of elevation. The Sun’s angle of elevation is the angle between the horizontal line and the line of sight that is above the horizontal line. It is formed when an observer looks upwards using a Sextant at The Sun. The angle of elevation is a concept related to height and distance, especially in trigonometry.
The Roles That Refraction, Atmosphere, and Perspective Play in The Sun's Apparent Versus Real Position: The Failures of MCToon: A Study in Faulty Premises and Subsequent Faulty Claims
How do the Sunrises and Sunsets work in the Flat Earth model? The typical answer from a Flat Earther will be: Perspective. Well, that is not enough. Though perspective is a small part of the answer, it’s not enough. The Sun cannot be located by knowing where one apparent Sun appears, relative to one observer’s observation location. You must have multiple observations, simultaneously, of the Sun taken from multiple locations on the Earth, using precise directions, geo-locations, and angles. The atmosphere causes The Sun to show up at different apparent locations, and there are many atmospheric conditions on the Earth causing varying refractive conditions to factor in.
Refraction According to Walter Bislins
The density of the atmosphere generally decreases exponentially with increasing altitude. Any density change causes a refraction. If the density change is not abrupt but continuous, as in the atmosphere, the light is not refracted but bent, but we call it Refraction anyway. Light is always bent in the direction of the higher density, and in the atmosphere, that is usually downwards. This means that objects in the distance appear higher than with a straight line of sight. This effect increases with the distance of the observed object, since the light beam travels a larger distance.
Refraction is not a constant phenomenon. It depends strongly on the current atmospheric conditions along the light path and therefore fluctuates on the way to the observer. Since it is impossible to measure the actual refraction from the object to the observer, an average value is obtained, which can be calculated from the atmospheric conditions at the observer's location, at least for shorter distances of only a few km. But these values can be used for longer distances too if there are similar conditions along the light path. Above the ground layer, refraction does not vary much, as shown in Refraction Coefficient as a Function of Altitude. The average value corresponds to a light beam following an arc with the constant radius RR.
Flat Earth - Refraction part 1/3 - The Sun (عربي-Magyarul-Español-Français-Português-Indonesian):
Flat Earth | Refraction part 2/3 - Star Trails:
Flat Earth | Refraction Part 3/3 - Experiment 1:
Modern science claims that the apparent Sun sets after the real Sun because of atmospheric conditions and the effect of refraction. And so, when we see the apparent Sun above the horizon line, that is just a reflection of the real Sun, which has already set. But when we add the atmosphere to the globe model, it does the same thing that it claims in the Flat Earth model. The apparent Sun goes down first, and the real Sun follows it. That is contrary to the way refraction is normally presented. So the atmosphere is something that we can't ignore. It's like looking at the Sun with your glasses on. The atmosphere is like a lens with no cover. We are like fish in the sea. So the atmosphere can change the whole view of the Sun. Now, in order to prove this, we need to add the atmosphere to the model. But the question remains, “How?”
One scientist discovered how by creating an animation program that is capable of modeling the atmosphere exactly how it is. He took various atmospheric data points and built all the layers of the atmosphere. Suddenly, everything started to make perfect sense. The Sun started to rise and set, and matches reality more than the globe model does. With 3D software, you can model the atmosphere very accurately using refraction settings. We're not talking about drawing it and making it visible. We're talking about drawing atmospheric layers with their real effects on Sunlight.
Once this was discovered, other researchers were able to test the atmosphere’s effect on The Sun’s light. After having everything fixed in the simulation, they started to compare it with real-life empirical observations in order to predict what should happen in the real observable world. They then took real Sunset videos and compared them with both the Flat Earth and Globe Earth models. What they learned is that if you play and compare the three videos at the same time, you will not know which is the Flat Earth model because it looks exactly like real-life video footage, just as the simulation had predicted.
Many scientists think that the Flat Earth model can't work because it can't represent Sunrise and Sunset, but when you add the natural effects of the Earth’s atmosphere, exactly as science represents, they work perfectly.
Now solving this problem doesn’t mean that they solved everything. We still have a problem with the elevation angles. Because the Sun that we see is not in its real position, and what we see is just the apparent Sun due to refraction and atmospheric conditions, more must be considered. And so, imagine the real Sun is out, and the apparent Sun is visible. The shadow that you are going to get is going to follow the apparent Sun and not the real Sun, and this is not what we want to test. The elevation angle that you measure with a sextant, or with any other tool, will not be the angle of the real position of the Sun. It is just the angle of the apparent Sun. We still need to locate the real Sun that we never see due to refraction and atmospheric conditions. Once we locate it, we will be able to get the exact elevation angles of the real position of the Sun, and by doing so, we can extrapolate and plot a Flat Earth map.
You cannot draw a Flat Earth map using the triangulation method from elevation angles by triangulating an apparent position of the Sun. And, triangulating the Sun from three different positions is like triangulating three Suns at the same time, which will never ever give you a precise number. And so, currently researchers are just focusing on how to locate the real position of the Sun.
The Sun Sets Just Fine On A Flat Earth - The Maths Are Wrong Perspective:
When the Sun is directly overhead, the refraction is near zero, but you still can't say where the Sun actually is. As the Sun travels towards the west, the atmosphere creates an image of it for every eye, depending upon their varying geo-location. Hence, anyone who looks at the Sun from the same angle, but at another geo-location, as in the case of a different city, will see the apparent Sun in a different position. But, again, no one can see the Sun in its real position. So if you try to triangulate the Sun, you will never get the exact distance. It is like trying to triangulate a Rainbow. Rainbows are an epiphenomenal effect (a secondary phenomenon accompanying another cause) induced by refraction and atmosphere, as in the position of the apparent Sun. In other words, just as a Rainbow’s source cannot be located, so the real location of the Sun cannot be located. And so, they both have no real identifiable location, but rather, only an apparent position, relative to the observer. This is how the Sunrise and Sunset start to work on the Flat Earth once the atmosphere is added.
Why The Sun Doesn't Shrink To A Dot On The Flat Earth Celestial Perspective Experiment Shows Why:
The Failures of MCToon: A Study in Faulty Premises and Subsequent Faulty Claims
MCToon Fails to Understand the Difference Between Apparent Sun and Real Sun Locations, Using Middle School Math to Refute Himself:
MCToon Fail #1:
MCToon fails to understand the difference between the apparent Sun and real Sun locations, using middle school math to refute himself. He applies apparent Sun angular elevation variables to arrive at erroneous predictions and outcomes, therefore refuting himself.
MCToon Fail #2:
He also fails to grasp that atmospheric “lensing” can magnify objects as they recede into the distance, which results in the Sun sometimes appearing to be the same size or larger as it moves away from the observer. And other times, when the atmospheric conditions are different, the Sun will remain the same size as it moves away. Under other atmospheric conditions, as thousands of videos attest, The Sun will get smaller and smaller as it recedes into the distance, which completely destroys the idea that The Sun is 94 million miles away and that the Earth is a spinning ball to make The Sun appear to “set”.
The Sun’s apparent size gets smaller or larger depending on certain atmospheric conditions.
Time Lapse Photography of The Sun Getting Bigger as it Approaches and Smaller as It Recedes From the Observer:
Flat Earth, 2019 HD Time Lapse Shrinking Sunset Compilation:
Time Lapse Video of A Beautiful Flat Earth Sunrise Over The Philippine Sea. The Sun Increases in Size as it Approaches The Observer:
FLAT EARTH SUNRISE Time-Lapse:
MCToon Fail 3:
Also, he falls to grasp that any object that recedes at a great distance eventually loses all angular resolution with the human eye. As it recedes, it is compresses at the horizon line until it cannot be seen. He attributes this lack of luminance to the Sun setting, when in reality, it is merely the result of the inability of the human eye to resolve images that are extremely far away. They “disappear” under the constraints of angular compression. Nevertheless, if one applies a powerful telescope to the same object, one can easily bring the object back into vision, thereby, demonstrating that it, indeed, did not go over an imaginary curve, but rather, it was merely compressed beyond the naked eye’s resolution index. From this faulty premise, MCToon proclaims, “The Sun cannot set on a Flat Earth!!!”. This is like saying “The car that drives so far down a flat road at night, such that I can no longer see its tail-lights, must be going over a curve!”, rather than simply understanding that the car has travelled so far down the road that the human eye can no longer resolve its angular dimensions, or even the luminescence of the car lights. Similarly, a Lighthouse will illuminate the ocean for many miles, but there is a point at which it can no longer be seen at all because its luminescence cannot be resolved due to the angular compression created from its distance from the ship at sea. MCToon understands none of this and prefers to assert tantamount to the idea that, “The Sun, car lights, and Lighthouses are setting over an imaginary Earth curvature.
Perspective creates horizons at eye level of flat earth because that's how perspective works. Sunsets work on flat earth because of the laws of perspective creating horizons at eye level.
This video contains repeatable footage of the sun growing and shrinking significantly in size (empirically detectable) at sunrise and sunset-- especially right near the horizon. This footage tells us the sun is near/close/low (probably 3000-8000 miles away), and small (not incredibly distant and incredibly far as NASA behind closed doors "science" demands). This empirical data is immensely important to zetetic studies.
The only way academics can deny the close sun is to literally deny the purest, cleanest sort of empirical data-- in other words to deny science, and say we don't see what we clearly see, like saying the sky is green or that people have five arms. The proper thing for academics to do is move with the evidence and put their theories on the shelf--that is the scientific move; there's no way around it. This one issue, that myself and many others have made videos about, closes the door on heliocentrism. I mean, it's OVER. Every person on plane-Earth needs to start getting their ideologies in line with this.
At sunrise and sunset, the sun is often very dim. Near my house I can often directly watch the sun sink into Lake Michigan at sunset since it becomes so dim at sunset.
IMPORTANT: The dim sun with no rays eliminates any chance of glare, flare, light saturation, etc. from occurring, no filter is needed, and thus the true edge and size of the disk can be viewed and measured. This is not the case at other times (when the sun is "higher"). This is important since we know we don't need to use a filter, since filters block out backgrounds and one never has confirmation that that the filtered sun is being filmed right at rise or set.
Five Minutes of Shrinking Sun Footage. The Death of Heliocentrism. Flat Earth:
Greek Island Sun Set Time Lapse:
How Perspective and Sunsets Work on Flat Earth:
Subsequently, to sum up, MCToon erroneously attributes any occasion that The Sun remains the same size as it recedes into the distance as evidence of a spinning sphere instead of realizing that varying atmospheric conditions create these varying optical effects, while ignoring anytime that The Sun decreases in size or increases in size, as it recedes, being due to the varying natural atmospheric conditions surrounding the apparent image of the Sun.
Concurrently, one might conclude that MCToon thinks that Rainbows are caused by a spherical Earth with an imaginary curve. That’s how crazy this man has become.
And so, MCToon starts with a faulty premises in order to build faulty secondary and erroneous claims nd conclusions. With each video he does, his claims and conclusions become weaker and weaker, as well as increasingly remedial in analysis.
Gotta Lie to Glerf
MCToon…“Sunsets DESTROY Flat Earth”????…Nope, MCToon Refutes Himself:
Also The Sun May Not Always Shrink as it Recedes Due To Perspective Convergence and its Parallel and Perpendicular Path Relative to the Observer
The Sun may not always shrink as it recedes due to perspective convergence and its parallel and perpendicular path relative to the observer. It is all a matter of perspective, your frame of reference and point of view. If the Sun were on our eyeline, it would go away from you, and it would shrink in size like this train going down the tracks. to shrink. But it's not on our eyeline, but rather, it moves on a flat Earth, parallel to the ground, and therefore, it moves perpendicular to our eyeline. Hence, the Sun is actually moving above and away from you, not directly away from you like a receding train on our plane.
The Sun moves over and it forms kind of a pyramid shape as it goes overhead, so it maintains a perpendicular angle to the observer.
Additionally, the Sun doesn't speed up as it goes overhead, as many Heliocentrists claim it should if the Earth was flat. What they're talking about is how when a train comes into a station, it appears to speed up as it passes you, but appears slower in the distance. But they forget to grasp that the train is near you in your eyeline of sight at ground level. They’ll say that the Sun should be very slow on the horizon and whizzing overhead, but the Sun is not on our eyeline. It's traveling parallel to the ground, and it's perpendicular to us, but it’s very high up, and so, it will appear to climb in the sky as it approaches the observer, and descend as it recedes into the distance in the contour of pyramid. As The Sun appears to climb, no apparent acceleration can be observed, nor can any apparent deceleration be observed as it appears to descend. But, I fact, the Sun is doing nether. It only appears to do this. It is actually travelling parallel to the ground at a very high altitude, which gives the illusion of this apparent motion to the human eye.
Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Approximate altitude of sun or range or projection point if portaled, focal point height please ie flat earth.. also chance not full clockwork but supernatural potaling dependent on position of viewers due to some evidence that simultaneous positioning different parts of continent impossible by all clockwork only models...I'm convinced of no theiries so far..yet earth too flat for globe..and stars ,planets to low by telescope,Nikon p1000 focus abilities at 125 mag seeing far too close and colors,inner movements not matching white nada or star thing(although nasa recently shifting to cover some aspects of colored effect..or they don't blend at all= weak attempt at cover if fake astronomy..