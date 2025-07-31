Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

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Greg's
Aug 1, 2025

Approximate altitude of sun or range or projection point if portaled, focal point height please ie flat earth.. also chance not full clockwork but supernatural potaling dependent on position of viewers due to some evidence that simultaneous positioning different parts of continent impossible by all clockwork only models...I'm convinced of no theiries so far..yet earth too flat for globe..and stars ,planets to low by telescope,Nikon p1000 focus abilities at 125 mag seeing far too close and colors,inner movements not matching white nada or star thing(although nasa recently shifting to cover some aspects of colored effect..or they don't blend at all= weak attempt at cover if fake astronomy..

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