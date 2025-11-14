Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Caleb Cooper's avatar
Caleb Cooper
13h

Wonderful explanation and illustration of how our local sun is a converter or transformer of energy. Sorry heliocentric nihilists, but there’s no burning gas.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Gregory Lessing Garrett
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture