Timmy: “So Mommy, I was reading about ancient history, and it said that Gravity used to be a force that Physicists talked about. What is Gravity, Mommy?”

Mommy: “Well Timmy, Gravity used to be considered a downward directional vector force that acted upon all objects, attracting them towards the center of any point of mass.”

Timmy: “Oh wow, Mommy, that sounds crazy!.”

Mommy: “Indeed it was, Timmy. But then scientists began to realize that too many things simply float in the air, apparently unaffected by Gravity, and so, the new scientific standard for explaining physical behavior become Floatity. You see Timmy, scientists observed that The Moon, The Sun, all The Stars, clouds, balloons, butterflies, bees, certain Noble Gasses, bubbles, The Zeppelin Luftschifftechnik rigid airship weighing in at a mighty 23,567 pounds, and NBA basketball players all float, frolic and dance in the air with zero concern for Gravity. They simply float, and so Floatity became the new scientific standard. Now we know that most objects obey a Floatitational Pull, and no downward directional vector force, which they thought was Gravity, exists. Now we understand that Floatity is defined by the relationship between density and buoyancy, resulting from the differences in pressure acting on opposite sides of an object immersed in a static fluid, which is what atmospheric pressure amounts to.”

Mommy: “Also Timmy, anvils float in a tub of mercury, which shows that density and buoyancy govern physical behavior, not Gravity.”

Timmy: “Golly Gee Willikers, Mommy! Can we go get ice cream now? Please, please, please!!!”

Mommy: “Of course, Timmy. We’ll go get an ice cream float, one for each of us.”

Timmy: “Yay!!! Does ice cream obey Floatity too, Mommy?”

Mommy: “Well Timmy, strictly speaking, ice cream does float at the top of the glass, so yes. Ice cream often does not obey that ancient wives’ tale called Gravity.”

Timmy: “I can’t wait to tell my friends that Floatity governs most physical behavior!”

Mommy: “Whatever floats your boat, Timmy.”

LEVITY: The Opposite of Gravity (Erased from Science):