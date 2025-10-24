Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Oscar's avatar
Oscar
5d

The more I read of your work the more I like.

Trust the science they say. I call it bullshittery... you can't trust bullshit.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Gregory Lessing Garrett
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture