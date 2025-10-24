The following Facebook post clearly demonstrates to what absurd ends Heliocentrists will go to assert their weightlessness, freefall, orbit around The Sun, Gravity-based spherical model.

“There’s a reason you can’t replicate water curving and conforming to the exterior of an exterior shape in a Lab. It is very simple: It fails to replicate and factor in one very important variable; Earth’s weightless freefall orbit around the Sun. Factor that in and immediately a sizable body of water retracts into a spherical globe due to polar cohesion and surface tension alone; no Gravity required.

Earth and it’s oceans are essentially a weightless orb of water in freefall orbit around the Sun periodically interrupted by protrusions breaking above the surface known as landmasses. A miniature model of Earth and it’s oceans can thus easily be replicated in a weightless environment like a zero g parabolic flight, during a skydive or aboard the ISS. It’s so remarkably simple even a child can understand it.

Water most definitely curves. It’s a liquid; it has almost absolutely no rigidity whatsoever! Note in the link the blatant lack of buoyancy. The less dense air bubble injected into the more dense free floating weightless water orb just stays put, suspended idly in the center, utterly failing to budge or rise “up” whatsoever. In space directionality is erased.

There’s no buoyancy because in absence of gravitational acceleration in a weightless environment, the medium lacks the stratified pressure gradients required to lift and “give rise” to the buoyant force. Pun intended. Same with flames…they also retract into blue orbs with incomplete transient combustion with no hot air rising to lift the flame (or water on Earth’s surface) into the characteristic elongated teardrop shape we’re so accustomed to on Earth’s surface.

Even though water is a liquid and most certainly curves on account of it having almost absolutely no rigidity whatsoever. There’s a sound and predictable reason you can’t replicate water curving and conforming to the exterior of an exterior shape in a Lab. It is very simple: It fails to replicate and factor in one very important variable.

That being Earth’s external environment which is periodic weightless freefall orbit around the Sun. Factor that in and immediately a sizable body of water roughly the size of a basketball understandably retracts into a spherical globe due to polar cohesion and surface tension alone; no Gravity required. It’s simple, elegant and hyper logical.

The Earth and it’s oceans are essentially a large weightless ball of continuous water in freefall/orbit around the Sun, periodically interrupted by protrusions breaking above the surface known as landmasses.

Therefore, a miniature model of Earth and it’s oceans can thus easily be replicated in a weightless environment like a zero g parabolic flight, during a skydive or aboard the ISS. Simply insert a jagged lump of iron or any solid ball into the middle of the water globe and voila!

Just like that, you have water curving and conforming to the exterior of a spherical shape due to polar cohesion and surface tension alone. No Gravity required. Of course, intrinsic Gravity would merely actively accelerate the water to the center of the solid globe, giving the water weight and resulting in pressure gradient stratification.”

You could have just purchased a bottle of bubbles from a toy store and blown a bubble and saved a lot of trouble. There is your floating sphere shape. So, some shapes in nature are spherical. Wow, what a discovery! Nevertheless, not everything in nature results in a spherical shape, and none of this means that water sticks to a massive imaginary sphere while it free falls around and orbits The Sun in imaginary Outer Space.

Besides, the spherical shape is not as mandatory, ubiquitous, nor commonly natural as many Heliocentrist make it out to be. Many shapes in nature are asymmetrical like troughs, crescent, zig zags, claws, and bulges. Examples of asymmetrical shapes in nature include the large claw of a male fiddler crab, the one-sided eyes of a flatfish, the shells of some snails, and the overall irregular shapes of sponges and plants like trees.

Additionally, many shapes in nature are symmetrical, bilateral, radial, and geometric like circles, hexagons, octagons, diamonds, and triangles, as well as more complex patterns like spirals, fractals, and waves, or starfish shaped, parabolic, trapezoidal, Mandelbrot, linear, square, pentangular, pinecone shaped, curvaceous shaped, teardrop shaped, weaving, patchworked, bottle shaped, feathered, oblong, elliptical, scalar, oblate, layered, oval, mushroom, conical, corkscrew shaped, and organically irregular and free-flowing shaped like leaves, clouds, and mountains, which are not based on strict geometric rules, etc...

Nevertheless, none of this has anything whatsoever to do with the shape of The Earth or water sticking to a massive Outer Space ball. Nature does not conform to the water sticks to a weightless free falling ball theory because we don’t live on a weightless, free falling and floating ball, and so it’s a moot point and irrelevant. You have to artificially simulate, manufacture, and fabricate these conditions in order to arrive at these results. That’s not science. That’s pseudoscience. Science is based upon the observation and measurement of real nature, not imposed and invented laboratory conditions. You are testing an hypothesis that only exists in a laboratory setting, not in Nature.

Lastly, there is no evidence of The Earth orbiting in a weightless freefall of zero Gravity around The Sun, and so, the entire presumptive premise behind this post is sheer lunacy. This entire thought experiment only applies to a fantasy version of The Earth because The Earth does not exist in a weightless freefall of zero Gravity with “water curving and conforming to the exterior of a spherical shape due to polar cohesion and surface tension alone”, nor is there any imaginary gravitational acceleration which needs to be considered or factored in anywhere at any time.

This is one the best examples of taking real world experimentation and hyper extending it into a pseudoscientific theses based upon conjecture and unproven hypotheticals rather than upon real world observations and empirical measures of The Earth. Again, The Earth is not a weightless, free-floating water sphere, free falling around and orbiting The Sun, and so, this experiment has no relevance to The Earth that we measure and observer.

Finally, imaginary Gravity does not actively accelerate water to the center of a solid globe, giving the water weight and resulting in pressure gradient stratification. Pressure gradient stratification is the result of containment, in that containment is the antecedent to atmospheric pressure, itself, as well as pressure gradient stratification.

And how are you arriving at this, “Just like that, you have water curving and conforming to the exterior of a spherical shape due to polar cohesion and surface tension alone. No Gravity required.”, when you are also claiming that The Earth exists in a gravitational field, regardless of your simulating weightlessness? Where did The Earth’s gravitational field suddenly go? None of this makes any sense at all.

