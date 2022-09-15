The Shadow Empire Paperback is Available at Barnes and Noble:

The Shadow Empire eBook is Available at Barnes and Noble:

The Vatican Jesuits didn't just curve the Earth with their Heliocentric mind control in the 15th Century, hypnotizing the world into a Copernican Cosmological illusion. They also curved, twisted, and perverted the moral sensibilities of Mankind, robbing it of any decency, indoctrinating him into a Luciferian mindset, and filling him up with carnal and Satanic mesmerism and Gnostic Transhumanistic filth.



On every front: social media, entertainment, news, business, spirituality, science, education, military, medical, political, etc...you will find the hidden hand of Jesuit fingerprints. They lurk in the shadows and blend in to avoid detection and persecution, seldom if ever taking leadership roles, but rather, preferring to position their Masonic, Jewish, Illuminati, and Papal Pawns in the limelight to propel their sinister machinations for a Luciferian New World Order forward. You'll always find a Jesuit created proxy war in a third world country where the Jesuits keep their hands clean while their stooges and pawns fight to the death to perpetuate Chaos and the Hegelian Dialectic, resulting in reformation towards Jesuit goals.

In the book, The Jesuits, Malachi Martin revealed for the first time the harrowing behind-the-scenes story of the "new" worldwide Society of Jesus, The Jesuits. He revealed the leaders, the dupes, the blood, the pathos, the politics, the betrayals, the humiliations, and the unheard-of alliances and compromises. His book, The Jesuits, among many others, tells the true story of today that is already changing the face of all our tomorrows. There has never been a more wicked and nefarious organization than the Vatican Jesuits, as Martin revealed, and they are the enemy of all who revere Christ. They are the puppet masters behind everyone and everything evil that is going on today in world politics, social media, entertainment, news, business, spirituality, science, education, the military, medicine, and religion. They are the Satanic force that we all must reckon with.