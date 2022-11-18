From Flat Earth Online:

“In Earth Not a Globe, the events of Sunrise and Sunset are attributed to a perspective effect. Although a geometrical assessment may suggest that the sun could never set, Rowbotham suggests that the behavior of perspective should be based on how we experience it rather than inferences. We do not have an object like the Sun to compare long distance perspective to, and so we must submit to the possibility that it could be disappearing to perspective at that scale.

According to Rowbotham the action of descent into the horizon is a phenomenon which arises from the operation of a simple and everywhere visible law of perspective. A flock of birds, when passing over a flat or marshy country, always appears to descend is it recedes; and if the flock is extensive, the first bird appears lower or nearer to the horizon than the last, although they are at the same actual altitude above the earth immediately beneath them.

Perspective and The Horizon on a Flat Plane: Perspective is Non Euclidean:

Flat Earth | Perspective is Non Euclidean (2016):

The Sun’s Path Proves There is No Spinning Ball:

Astronomical Violations of Perspective:

When a plane flies away from an observer, without increasing or decreasing its altitude, it appears to gradually approach the horizon. In a long row of lamps, the second, supposing the observer to stand at the beginning of the series, will appear lower than the first; the third lower than the second; and so on to the end of the row; the farthest away always appearing the lowest, although each one has the same altitude; and if such a straight line of lamps could be continued far enough, the lights would at length descend, apparently, to the horizon, or to a level with the eye of the observer. This explains how the sun descends into the horizon as it recedes.

Nevertheless, Time Lapse Photography of The Sun Getting Bigger as it Approaches and Smaller as It Recedes From the Observer Shows That The Sun Actually Does Change, Size, Under Certain Atmospheric Conditions, as it Travels.

Flat Earth, 2019 HD Time Lapse Shrinking Sunset Compilation:

The Sun Sets Just Fine On A Flat Earth - The Maths Are Wrong Perspective:

Once the lower part of the Sun meets the horizon line, however, it will intersect with the vanishing point and become lost to human perception as the sun's increasingly shallow path creates a tangent beyond the resolution of the human eye. The vanishing point is created when the perspective lines are angled less than one minute of a degree. Hence, this effectively places the vanishing point a finite distance away from the observer.

Usually it is taught in art schools that the vanishing point is an infinite distance away from the observer. However, since man cannot perceive infinity due to human limitations, the perspective lines are modified and placed a finite distance away from the observer as so, this finite distance to the vanishing point is what allows ships to ascend into horizon and disappear as their hulls intersect with the vanishing point. Every receding star and celestial body in the night sky likewise disappears after intersecting with the vanishing point.

In addition to this modified law of perspective the remaining light of the sun bouncing around in the atmosphere will be lost by the non transparent atmosphere. After the sun sets the sky is still relatively illuminated. It takes a couple hours for the deep blackness of the night to set in. The cause of night is simply due to a non-transparent atmosphere. As the sun recedes its light is dimmed and lost to the increasing number of atoms and molecules which intersect the light rays.

Take note that at sunset the sun is already dimmed by an order of magnitude compared to its intensity overhead at noonday. At sunset it is possible to look directly at the sun without a straining of the eye, while overhead at noon looking directly at the sun can be quite painful. This severe reduction of intensity at sunset is a striking example of how the atmosphere can reduce the intensity of an object with distance.

Summary

As the sun descends it will create a tangent into the horizon. The perspective lines nearly merge, causing the receding body to appear to intersect the horizon from the bottom up. Next the light of the receding sun is dimmed to blackness by a non-transparent atmosphere.

“At these times it appears close to the horizon where the density of the air differs greatly. The air near the ground is denser than the layer of air just above it, and the layer of air above that is less dense still, and so on upwards until the Earth's atmosphere peters out at some 400 km. Now consider what happens when the Sun is setting. When the Sun is at the horizon, light from the top of the disc is going through the air at a different angle than that from the lower part. So the rays are bent by different amounts before they reach the observer's eye. The result is that the bottom part of the Sun's dis appears to be lifted up. In consequence the Sun's disc appears slightly compressed. ”

—Samuel Birley Rowbotham

The ACTUAL size of The Sun never changes as it recedes into the distance, but the APPARENT size of The Sun may fluctuate due to Perspective, Atmospheric Conditions, Optical Illusion, and Cloud Density, etc...If you film The Sun with a Nikon P900, you may capture a wide variety of Sun sizes as it recedes, some bigger and some smaller, due to such variances in perspective, optical effects, and atmospheric conditions. In many of these videos, The Sun will appear NOT to change size as it recedes, but rather, it will merely appear to compresses in height due to the natural compression that receding objects appear to attain when viewed from a great distance as they approach the vanishing compression point on a flat plain. This is largely due the human eye’s inability to resolve certain angular resolutions at a distance. Nevertheless, The ACTUAL size of The Sun never changes as it recedes into the distance.