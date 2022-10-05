What many people do is take extraneous Biblical passages out of context in order to misrepresent what Christ said and meant regarding HIS appearing in physical form ensuing His Resurrection. They use such passages to erroneously apply them to The Holy Spirit’s role in the conception of Christ from The Virgen Mary, and in particular, what he said in Luke 24:39:

Luke 24:39:

“Behold my hands and my feet, that it is I myself: handle me, and see; for a spirit hath not flesh and bones, as ye see me have.”

In this passage, Christ does not address The Holy Spirit’s role in HIS conception in The Manger with Mary. To take Luke out of context and coerce an interpretation that The Holy Spirt was not behind the conception of Jesus Christ is not Biblical, and is a blasphemy of monstrous proportions.

Like the Flat Earth topic, The Serpent Seed Hypothesis is forbidden territory to many. When you are forbidden to even have an open discourse and investigation into a topic, you are generally uncovering some kind of Truth.

1 John 3:8-12

8 He that committeth sin is of the devil; for the devil sinneth from the beginning. For this purpose the Son of God was manifested, that he might destroy the works of The Devil.

9 Whosoever is born of God doth not commit sin; for his seed remaineth in him: and he cannot sin, because he is born of God.

10 In this the children of God are manifest, and the children of the devil: whosoever doeth not righteousness is not of God, neither he that loveth not his brother.

11 For this is the message that ye heard from the beginning, that we should love one another.

12 Not as Cain, who was of that wicked one, and slew his brother. And wherefore slew he him? Because his own works were evil, and his brother's righteous.

Christ is The Adamic “Seed” That World Bruise The Serpent’s Head and All His Progeny:

The Gradual “Cross-Pollination” Between The Serpent’s Seed and the Adamic/Sethian Bloodline:

Is Adam really Cain’s Father?

You may understand the Bible to say Adam and Eve had sex and Cain was born of that union. That's an assumption this writing will challenge. This is important because, as I think you'll shortly see, unless you really grasp the importance of seed and what happened in the Garden between The Serpent, Eve and Adam you're missing a major "piece of the puzzle." Without it, you won't be able to interpret some really important elements of the counterfeit and the genuine agendas playing out in these last days. Adam did not father Cain, The Serpent did.

You're probably familiar with the classic way parents explain sexual reproduction to their children as "the birds and the bees." Another classic is the "brought by a stork" explanation for where babies come from. What is that but the colorful use of figurative language to explain a mature subject to the immature? The story told about Adam and Eve being tricked by a snake into eating an apple from a tree is like that. The story resembles the truth. For the mature, though, there's more to be known and understood about the Garden scenario and its consequences, much more.

Some will want to argue that the sin in the Garden was disobedience and that this is really the only thing that matters. Adam was told, don't do that, but he did it anyway. My response to that is, let's not be ignorant. Consider how a disobedient child might sneak a cookie before dinner or, perhaps, they might burn the house to the ground. How should the parent respond in these cases? You see, the nature of the act of disobedience, of the command that's disobeyed, has a bearing on the response. If we're just interested in stories that entertain small children, then, fine, we can limit the point made to the matter of disobedience. If we want to gain some wisdom and understanding about sin and its consequences we're going to have to account for the nature of the command that was disobeyed and the acts of disobedience.

How can I write with confidence on this subject? Because the Lord showed me, and I know it. That was about 18 years ago, sometime in the winter of 1991/1992. I was really stunned when it happened. I really had no particular insight or special interest in this topic before the revelation came, but it came in a season where I was being prompted to ask lots of specific questions and subsequently led directly to the answers. Each answer had multiple confirmations following. After all the years since that memorable season I’m still learning what some of those answers really mean and how important they really are.

“It is the glory of God to conceal a thing: but the honour of kings is to search out a matter.”

--Proverbs 25:2:

This study is not intended for children, the immature adult or casual seeker. I highly recommend before continuing here that you pause to read Genesis chapters 2-4, so the scriptural account is fresh in your mind, and, that you pray for the Lord to grant you insight according to His good pleasure. I also recommend that you read this entire study and consider the sum of the evidence before rejecting it on some point of initial disagreement. What happened in the Garden that caused man to be expelled is popularly referred to as "the original sin" but I’m not going to use that reference here.

The first thing that may have come to mind when you read in my opening paragraph that Adam did not father Cain was probably the verse that seems to indicate how Adam DID father Cain. Certainly, if the Bible says so, that settles it - but what does the scripture say, and, just as important as that, what does it not say?

“And Adam knew Eve his wife; and she conceived, and bare Cain, and said, I have gotten a man from the LORD.”

-- Genesis 4:1

Well, that seems plain enough. When we read such a verse, if we subsequently encounter no apparent contradiction we have no reason to investigate further. However, on the subject of Cain’s paternity we find ourselves having to contrive a variety of explanations when Cain’s father is assumed to be Adam. Did Adam and Eve have daughters? Yes. Does the narrative give a full birth history of all their children? No. The account is really pretty sparse. I submit to you that it's just what it needs to be, and the Author freely employs means of concealing and revealing as He wills according to His purposes.

“And Adam knew Eve his wife; and she conceived, and bare Cain, and said, I have gotten a man from the LORD. 2 And she again bare his brother Abel. And Abel was a keeper of sheep, but Cain was a tiller of the ground.

--Genesis 4:1-2

Honestly, we can only say that one or more of them was Adam’s, based strictly on this passage. Was this an instance of Heteropaternal Superfecundation or superfetation? If the matter can be known, the evidence must be sought elsewhere.

Eve Declared That She Had Gotten Man “From” or “With” The Lord?

Many Bible translations do not use the word. “from” in the Genesis 4:1 passage, but rather, the word, “with”. This is very revealing.

For instance:

ASV:

And the man knew Eve his wife; and she conceived, and bare Cain, and said, I have gotten a man WITH the help of Jehovah.

AMP:

Now the man Adam knew Eve as his wife, and she conceived and gave birth to Cain, and she said, “I have obtained a man (baby boy, son) WITH the help of the Lord.”

AMPC:

And Adam knew Eve as his wife, and she became pregnant and bore Cain; and she said, I have gotten and gained a man WITH the help of the Lord.

CSB:

The man was intimate with his wife Eve, and she conceived and gave birth to Cain. She said, “I have had a male child WITH the Lord’s help.”

CEB:

The man Adam knew his wife Eve intimately. She became pregnant and gave birth to Cain, and said, “I have given life to a man WITH the Lord’s help.”

CEV:

Adam and Eve had a son. Then Eve said, “I'll name him Cain because I got him WITH the help of the Lord.”

DARBY:

And Man knew Eve his wife; and she conceived, and bore Cain, and said, I have acquired a man WITH Jehovah.

ERV:

Adam had sexual relations WITH his wife Eve. She became pregnant and gave birth to a son. She named him Cain. Eve said, “WITH the Lord’s help, I have made a man!”

In a world where people worship Bible translations more than Christ, and in particular, The King James Version, this bears investigation. While it doesn't yet settle the matter, there's a clue we should note before we move on. Upon delivering Cain, Eve declared that she had gotten a man “with” (Hebrew – “eth”). To have gotten a man “with” The Lord, is a very different matter than getting a Man “from” The Lord. “From” means literally from The Lord, while “with” means in conjunction with The Lord. There appears to be a clue here with regards to the source of Eve’s second birth, Cain. She does not claim that Cain is “from” The Lord. She claims that Cain was in conjunction with Abel. But who was the father of this secondary birth?

Allow scripture to interpret scripture.

Additionally, with the name, “The Lord”(Hebrew – “Yehovah”), if you research the name reference that is the Hebrew word, Yehovah, in all the surrounding context, you find an interesting feature. Prior to Eve's declaration in Genesis 4:1 the word, “Yehovah”, is always followed by the word “Elohiym”, forming "Lord God”, and without exception. Eve's declaration marks a change. Why? Did she profane the name with reference to a lesser god? Well, that's something to think about, for it implies a secondary “god” as the father of Cain…a God who was not The Lord, in fact, but an angelic being of some sort, nevertheless. What other angelic being was present in The Garden of Eden that we know of? Oh, that’s right, Lucifer, as was represented by The Serpent, who when taking possession of a physical form, was named Samael by The Lord, Himself.

The Genealogy of Cain is Separate From the Genealogy of Adam

So, where else should we look as we search out these family relationships? There's a genealogy given for Adam in Genesis Chapter 5, so let's consider what we find there.

1) This is the book of the generations of Adam. In the day when God created man, He made him in the likeness of God.

2) He created them male and female, and He blessed them and named them Man in the day when they were created.

3) When Adam had lived one hundred and thirty years, he became the father of a son in his own likeness, according to his image, and named him Seth.

4) Then the days of Adam after he became the father of Seth were eight hundred years, and he had other sons and daughters.

--Genesis 5:1-4

What? Seth? What about Cain and Abel? This is obviously a pretty sparse genealogy. The phrase, "and he had other sons and daughters," doesn't offer anything in the way of help in our quest to discover Cain’s paternity.

Given the usual status assigned to firstborn sons, by all rights we should expect that Cain would be first listed instead of Seth in Adam’s genealogy. His omission must be noted. Cain’s genealogy is given separately, before Adam’s, in Chapter 4. This genealogy begins with Cain, naming neither Adam nor another before him. While this is not conclusive evidence that Adam is not Cain’s father, it must, at the very least, invite suspicion. If the Author intends to leave the truth of the matter for those who search it out more diligently, He is succeeding.

As for Abel's omission in the genealogy of Adam, we can understand how that when he was murdered, he was perhaps childless. He was formally substituted for Seth. According to Eve's declaration, this was by appointment from God.

“Adam had relations with his wife again; and she gave birth to a son, and named him Seth, for, she said, "God has appointed me another offspring in place of Abel, for Cain killed him.”

--Genesis 4:25

No such explanation is offered about why Cain might have been omitted. Some speculate. Let's not.

We might simply let the declaration of 1 John 3:12 settle the matter. It does just that for students and scholars.

1 John 3:12

“Not as Cain, who was of that wicked one, and slew his brother. And wherefore slew he him? Because his own works were evil, and his brother's righteous.”

In other words:

“Not as Cain, who was of The Evil One (The Serpent) and slew his brother. And for what reason did he slay him? Because his deeds were evil, and his brothers were righteous.”

--1 John 3:12

Allow scripture to interpret scripture, and we see that Cain was not from Adam’s seed.

“Abel, pronounced in the original Hebrew of the Scriptures as heh-bel, was the second-born son of Adam and Eve - but perhaps not by much. After the birth of Cain, Genesis 4:2 literally translates as "and she continued to give birth, his brother Abel.”

Ultimately, what 1 John 3:10 starts start to become horrifically prophetic in light of the aforementioned analysis:

1 John 3:10

10 In this the children of God are manifest, and the children of The Devil: whosoever doeth not righteousness is not of God, neither he that loveth not his brother.