The secret to effective debating is to know how your opponent will respond 12 steps ahead of each of their predicted responses, and therefore, have ready the winning response to each of their responses, well ahead of them. You have to think like your opponent in order to beat them at every turn. With respect to Heliocentrism, you need to know that topic better than your opponent in order to win every time. It’s about understanding your opponent’s case better than they do, and presenting your points persuasively with structure, evidence, modelling, credibility, as well as provable, repeatable, predictive, testable, and scalable empirical science.