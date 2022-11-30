The High Pressure is The Earth’s Atmospheric Pressure Gradients in an Interlocked and Contiguous Multi-Strata Continuum. The Low Pressure is The Unimaginably Low Atomic Sparsity in the Vacuum of Outer Space:

The Second Law of Thermodynamics refers to a system of matter and radiation, initially with inhomogeneities in temperature, pressure, chemical potential, and other intensive properties, that are due to internal constraints, or impermeable rigid walls, (i.e. CONTAINMENT) within it.

How Can You Have Gas Pressure Without A Container?:

The law observes that, when the system is isolated from the outside world and from those forces, there is a definite thermodynamic quantity, its entropy, that increases as the constraints are removed, eventually reaching a maximum value at thermodynamic equilibrium, when the inhomogeneities vanish. As soon as you remove any impermeable rigid walls of containment, as is the case with the vacuum of Outer Space, entropy takes over and all pressure will escape into that vacuum, regardless of the distribution of low to high pressure within the pressurized system. It all must escape into the vacuum to establish thermodynamic uniformity between these two disproportionate pressure systems of atmosphere and vacuum.

Any pressurized system, including the pressure gradients that The Earth’s pressurized atmospheric layers possess, going from 14.7 at sea level to nil at the highest altitudes, are a contiguous and connected multi-strata continuum. They do not sit independent of each other with barriers between them. They are adjacent to each other, and therefore, what happens to one layer, effects all than others, when contiguous to a vacuum.

Hence, the highest altitudes above The Earth are connected to the successive lower pressure gradients, and are only held in tact as pressure gradients because the entire system is CONTAINED. Without containment, there can be no atmospheric pressure gradients. Any pressurized system that sits adjacent to a vacuum, regardless of the high to low pressure continuum with the system, (i.e. dense to sparse) will rush out to fill and low pressure state of the vacuum since all the gradients are contiguous, and thereby, all under the same conditions, pressure restrains, and need to seek Thermodynamic, as well as Thermostatic Equilibrium. The Laws of Thermodynamics and Thermostatic Equilibrium require this. Thermostatics is the science of equilibria at different temperatures of entropies.

Again, without containment, there can be no atmospheric pressure gradients, and the Earth’s atmospheric pressure gradients are in an interlocked and contiguous continuum, and therefore, they do not behave independently of each other.

As one layer is extracted out into the vacuum of Outer Space, regardless of its atomic density, all the remaining layers must follow suit because they are all interlocked and contiguous in a multi-strata continuum as one homogeneous Thermodynamic system. As The Laws of Thermodynamics dictate, and owing to the fact that a pressurized system cannot remain intact contiguous to vacuum without violating The Laws of Thermodynamics, from bottom to top, the entire multi-layered strata of The Earth’s atmospheric pressure system will rush out to seek Thermodynamic equilibrium with the vacuum of Outer Space in nano seconds, in that they are adjacent to a vacuum so incomprehensively vast and so unimaginably strong, when compared to the relatively microscopic pin-point of atmospheric pressure called “The Earth’s atmosphere”, that it is commensurate to a fight between Mike Tyson and an a newly born kitten.

You Simply Cannot Have it Both Ways:

1. A Gravitational pull that is strong enough to resist the unimaginably powerful vacuum of Outer Space, weighing in at a unimaginably vacuous 1×10-6 to <3×10-17 Torr 100 µPa to <3fPa, without smashing The Earth’s atmosphere down into a singularly flat and homogeneous blanket of isotropic density, along with all the creatures inhabiting it.

and…

2. A Gravitational pull that is weak enough to allow butterflies to float around, bubbles to float, multi-ton/high density clouds to float with ease, The Zeppelin Luftschifftechnik rigid airship weighing in at a mighty 23,567 pounds but can float around effortlessly, ocean waves frolic and dance with zero concern for Gravity, Bumble Bees to hover about with ease, helium balloons to float up effortlessly, little babies to move their limbs about effortlessly, and birds to fly for hours at altitudes as high as 10,000 feet with ease.