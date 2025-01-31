Walmart Paperback:

Scientism is a Faith Based Religion:

How would you take a population that had completely embraced the framework of Scientific Materialism, and then get them to embrace magic, higher dimensions, mystical transcendence…every last piece of The Ancient Luciferian Mystery School Teachings.

How Do You Create a Thoroughly Luciferian Humanity?

Here is how:

1. Evolution Becomes The Mantra

2. Pride Becomes The Main Virtue

3. Lab Coat Smocks Replace Ancient Priestly Robes

4. Science Fiction Films Become Science Documentaries

5. Equations Replace Magic Spells

6. The Word “Science” Replaces The Phrase “Occult Alchemy”

7. Reason And Logic Replace Feeling And Intuition

8. Mystical Realms Turned Into Galaxies And Solar Systems

9. Spiritual Realities Get Repackaged as Interdimensional Quantum Realities

10. Angels and Demons Turned Into Aliens

11. Spirit Tuned Into Quantum Fluctuations

12. They’ve Swapped Out Bricks with Microchips

13. They’ve Swapped Out Stone with Silicone

14. Occult Libraries Have Become Cellphones

15. The Deification Of Self Has Replaced The Worship Of The Creator

16. Narcissistic Sexuality Is Glorified And Temperance A Sin

17. Occult Magic Is Taught As A Children’s Film

18. Outer Space Is The Great Mystery Instead Of God

19. Prayer Is Replaced With Selfies

20. Rockets Replace Churches

21. Gyms Replace Temples

22. The Big Bang Replaces God

23. Sex Replaces Love

24. Reproduction Replaces Marriage

25. Survival Replaces Glorifying The Creator

26. Luciferianism Is Called The New Age

27. Dark Occult Rituals Are Main Stage Fashion and Music Industry Shows

28. Satanism Is Government Protected Right

29. Morality Is Relative But Gravity Is Absolute

30. Astrophysics Replaces The Gospel

31. Star Trek And Star Wars Become A Religion Instead Of Christianity

32. Science Replaces Scripture

33. A Digital A.I. Messiah Replaces Christ

You Achieve This By Teaching Nothing Else But Scientism Until The World is Transformed into a Luciferian New World Order.