The Scientism Delusion by Gregory Lessing Garrett
Scientism is a Faith Based Religion:
How would you take a population that had completely embraced the framework of Scientific Materialism, and then get them to embrace magic, higher dimensions, mystical transcendence…every last piece of The Ancient Luciferian Mystery School Teachings.
How Do You Create a Thoroughly Luciferian Humanity?
Here is how:
1. Evolution Becomes The Mantra
2. Pride Becomes The Main Virtue
3. Lab Coat Smocks Replace Ancient Priestly Robes
4. Science Fiction Films Become Science Documentaries
5. Equations Replace Magic Spells
6. The Word “Science” Replaces The Phrase “Occult Alchemy”
7. Reason And Logic Replace Feeling And Intuition
8. Mystical Realms Turned Into Galaxies And Solar Systems
9. Spiritual Realities Get Repackaged as Interdimensional Quantum Realities
10. Angels and Demons Turned Into Aliens
11. Spirit Tuned Into Quantum Fluctuations
12. They’ve Swapped Out Bricks with Microchips
13. They’ve Swapped Out Stone with Silicone
14. Occult Libraries Have Become Cellphones
15. The Deification Of Self Has Replaced The Worship Of The Creator
16. Narcissistic Sexuality Is Glorified And Temperance A Sin
17. Occult Magic Is Taught As A Children’s Film
18. Outer Space Is The Great Mystery Instead Of God
19. Prayer Is Replaced With Selfies
20. Rockets Replace Churches
21. Gyms Replace Temples
22. The Big Bang Replaces God
23. Sex Replaces Love
24. Reproduction Replaces Marriage
25. Survival Replaces Glorifying The Creator
26. Luciferianism Is Called The New Age
27. Dark Occult Rituals Are Main Stage Fashion and Music Industry Shows
28. Satanism Is Government Protected Right
29. Morality Is Relative But Gravity Is Absolute
30. Astrophysics Replaces The Gospel
31. Star Trek And Star Wars Become A Religion Instead Of Christianity
32. Science Replaces Scripture
33. A Digital A.I. Messiah Replaces Christ
You Achieve This By Teaching Nothing Else But Scientism Until The World is Transformed into a Luciferian New World Order.
Hey Mr. Garrett, I sent you an email this morning regarding a quote in this book of yours. Let me know if you received the email. If not, I can copy my inquiry to this platform.