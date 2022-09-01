Occult Origins of NASA:

· Jack Parsons: A rocket scientist and occultist who co-founded the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL). Parsons was a disciple of Aleister Crowley, practiced black magic, and allegedly took an “Oath of the Antichrist.” The article suggests his contributions to rocketry are overshadowed by his occult activities.

· Aleister Crowley: A notorious satanist and leader of the Ordo Templi Orientis (O.T.O.), who influenced Parsons and L. Ron Hubbard. Crowley is described as the “Great Beast 666” and a central figure in NASA’s occult roots.

· L. Ron Hubbard: Founder of Scientology, Hubbard is portrayed as a manipulative figure who practiced “sex magic” with Parsons and later distanced himself from his occult past. The article links Scientology to mind control and financial exploitation.

· Werner von Braun: A former Nazi recruited under Operation Paperclip, portrayed as the “most normal” of the group despite his Nazi ties.

· Walt Disney: Accused of being an occultist, freemason, and pedophile, Disney is tied to NASA through propaganda and mass mind control.