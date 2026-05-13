Sir Isaac Newton and The Royal Society of London:

Sir Isaac Newton (1642–1727) was a transformative figure in the Royal Society of London, serving as its President from 1703 until he died in 1727. Elected as a Fellow in 1672 after presenting his reflecting telescope, he later revitalized the institution, promoting experimental science and enforcing strict administrative discipline.

Key Aspects of Newton and The Royal Society:

· Initial Engagement (1670s): Newton first gained attention in 1671 with his reflecting telescope and was elected a Fellow in 1672. Shortly after, he submitted his groundbreaking paper on light and colors.

· The Principia (1686-1687): The Royal Society played a crucial role in publishing Newton’s seminal work, Philosophiae Naturalis Principia Mathematica.

· Presidency (1703-1727): Elected president in 1703, Newton transformed society. He shifted the focus from merely reading reports to active experimentation, revitalizing its reputation and finances.

· Leadership Style: Known for being strict, Newton, as President, maintained high levels of order and solemnity, ensuring productive debates. He also used his position to secure his reputation, such as in the priority dispute over calculus with Leibniz.

· Legacy: Newton served for 24 years, fostering a culture of collaboration and scientific rigor. He is celebrated in the Royal Society’s archives as their most illustrious Fellow.

Other Key Roles:

· Royal Mint: Newton became the warden of the Royal Mint in 1696 and later its Master, demonstrating significant administrative skills that he later brought to the Royal Society.

· Knighthood: In 1705, he was knighted by Queen Anne.

Modern Science: The Trojan Horse of Occultism

The Royal Society of London was the first epistemological cartel to really make that leap into the legitimization of Scientism, including pedagogy on Evolutionary Biology, Heliocentrism, Gravitational Theory, the Copernican Principle, Astronomy, and Natural Science. Though most of their “Natural Science” endeavors were anchored in Babylonian Hermeticism, Alchemical Magick, and the Rosicrucianism of Sir Francis Bacon, they were able to mask these underpinnings by rebranding their pedagogy as empirical science, thereby establishing the foundations of modern science as a Trojan Horse for occultism, resulting in the start of a long legacy of epistemological front groups such as The Vatican Jesuits, The Freemasons, and The Illuminati, all of which who would further disseminate The Royal Society’s occult doctrines behind the same banner of so-called, “legitimate empirical science”.

28th November 1660: The Royal Society was founded at Gresham College in London:

Phillip Darrell Collins, Paul David Collins, Give Further Exposition:

Illuminating the Occult Origin of Darwinism

“As antiquity gave way to modern history, the religious power structure shifted to an autocracy of the knowable, or a ‘scientific dictatorship.’ Subtly and swiftly, the ruling class seized control of science and used it as an ‘epistemological weapon’ against the masses. This article will show that the history and background of this ‘scientific dictatorship’ is a conspiracy, created and micro-managed by the historical tide of Darwinism, which has its foundations in Freemasonry.

The Epistemological Cartel:

In The Architecture of Modern Political Power, Daniel Pouzzner outlines the tactics employed by the elite to maintain their dominance. Among them is: ‘Ostensible control over the knowable, by marketing institutionally accredited science as the only path to true understanding’ (Pouzzner, 75). Thus, the ruling class endeavors to discourage independent reason while exercising illusory power over human knowledge.

This tactic of control through knowledge suppression and selective dissemination is reiterated in the anonymously authored document, Silent Weapons for Quiet Wars:

“Energy is recognized as the key to all activity on earth. Natural science is the study of the sources and control of natural energy, and social science, theoretically expressed as economics, is the study of the sources and control of social energy. Both are bookkeeping systems. Mathematics is the primary energy science. And the bookkeeper can be king if the public can be kept ignorant of the methodology of the bookkeeping. All science is merely a means to an end. The means is knowledge. The end is control.” – Keith, Secret and Suppressed, 203

The word ‘science’ is derived from the Latin word scientia, which means ‘knowing.’ Epistemology is the study of the nature and origin of knowledge. This elite monopoly of the knowable, which is enforced through institutional science, could be characterized as an “epistemological cartel.” The ruling class has bribed the ‘bookkeepers’ (i.e., natural and social scientists). Meanwhile, the masses practically deify the ‘bookkeepers’ of the elite and remain ‘ignorant of the methodology of the bookkeeping.’ The unknown author of Silent Weapons for Quiet Wars provides an eloquently simple summation: ‘The means is knowledge. The end is control. Beyond this remains only one issue: Who will be the beneficiary?’ (Keith, Secret and Suppressed, 203).

In Brave New World Revisited, Aldous Huxley more succinctly defined this Epistemological Cartel:

“The older dictators fell because they could never supply their subjects with enough bread, enough circuses, enough miracles, and mysteries. Under a scientific dictatorship, education will really work, with the result that most men and women will grow up to love their servitude and will never dream of revolution. There seems to be no good reason why a thoroughly scientific dictatorship should ever be overthrown.”– Huxley, Brave New World Revisited, 116

This is the ultimate objective of the elite: an oligarchy legitimized by arbitrarily anointed expositors of ‘knowledge’ or, in Huxley’s own words, a ‘scientific dictatorship.’

The New Theocracy:

How did the ‘scientific dictatorship’ of the twentieth century begin? In earlier centuries, the ruling class controlled the masses through more mystical belief systems, particularly Sun worship. Yet, this would all change. In Saucers of the Illuminati, Jim Keith documents the shift from a theocracy of the Sun to a theocracy of ‘science’:

“Since the Sun God (and his various relations, including sons and wives) were, after several thousand years of worship, beginning to fray around the edges in terms of believability, and a lot commoners were beginning to grumble that this stuff was all made up, the Illuminati came up with a new and improved version of their mind control software that didn’t depend upon the Sun God or Moon Goddess for ultimate authority.” – Keith, Saucers of the Illuminati, 78

Priests and rituals were soon supplanted by a new breed of ‘bookkeepers’ and a new ‘methodology of bookkeeping.’ Keith elaborates:

“As the Sun/Moon cult lost some of its popularity, ‘Scientists’ were quick to take up some of the slack. According to their propaganda, the physical laws of the universe were the ultimate causative factors, and naturally, those physical laws were only fathomable by the scientific (i.e., Illuminati) elite.” – Keith, Saucers of the Illuminati, 78-79

This consciously induced paradigm shift facilitated the emergence of the elite’s new theocracy. The official state-sanctioned religion of this theocracy was ‘scientism’: the belief that the investigational methods of the natural sciences should be ecumenically imposed upon all fields of inquiry. This form of epistemological imperialism is not to be confused with legitimate science. Researcher Michael Hoffman makes this distinction in his book Secret Societies and Psychological Warfare:

“Science, when practiced as the application of man’s God-given talents for the production of appropriate technology on a human scale, relief of misery, and the reverential exploration and appreciation of the glory of Divine Providence as revealed in nature, is a useful tool for mankind. Scientism is science gone mad, which is what we have today.” (Hoffman, 49)”

The Royal Society of London: An Epistemological Cartel of The Scientific Dictatorship

Pseudoscientist, Michael Toon, has a rather juvenile website where he supplies a link to a paper called “The BIPM Measurements of The Newtonian Constant of Gravitation, G”, published by The Royal Society of Great Britain. The International Bureau of Weights and Measures (French: Bureau international des poids et mesures, BIPM) is an intergovernmental organisation, through which its 59 member-states act together on measurement standards in four areas: chemistry, ionizing radiation, physical metrology, and coordinated universal time.

This paper was a complement to two short papers published in 2001 and 2013, in which The Royal Society presented the results of the two BIPM determinations of the Newtonian constant of Gravitation “G.”

However, in order to better assess the legitimacy of The Royal Society’s findings, just who is The Royal Society of London, and why do they have so much interest in proving Gravity exits?

Let’s look a little deeper into the history of The Royal Society of London.

The Invisible College

Invisible College is the term used for a small community of interacting scholars who often met face-to-face, exchanged ideas, and encouraged each other. One group that has been described as a precursor group to the Royal Society of London consisted of a number of natural philosophers around Robert Boyle. It has been suggested that other members included prominent figures later closely concerned with the Royal Society, but several groups preceded the formation of the Royal Society, and who the other members of this one were is still debated by scholars. Richard S. Westfall distinguishes Hartlib’s “Comenian circle” from other groups and gives a list of “Invisible College” members based on this identification. They comprise: William Petty, Boyle, Arnold Boate and Gerard Boate, Cressy Dymock, and Gabriel Platte. Miles Symner may have belonged to this circle, as well.--Wikipedia

The Gresham College Group

The Gresham College Group was a loose collection of scientists in England of the 1640s and 1650s, a precursor to the Royal Society of London, also. Within a few years of the granting of a charter to the Royal Society in 1662, its earlier history was being written and its roots contested. There is still some debate about the effect of other groups on the way the Royal Society came into being. The composition of those other groups is unclear in parts, and the overall historiography of the early Royal Society is still often regarded as problematic. But the group centered on Gresham College has always been seen as fundamental to the course of events. .--Wikipedia

Naturalism and The Royal Society of London

The Royal Society, formally The Royal Society of London for Improving Natural Knowledge, is a learned society and the United Kingdom’s national academy of sciences. Founded on 28 November 1660, it was granted a royal charter by King Charles II as “The Royal Society”. The thing to understand by looking at how The Invisible College, The Gresham College Group, and other groups tuned into The Royal Society is that the core cause was to advance the epistemological view of a material and natural, Godless world. This naturalistic approach to science is based on Rosicrucianism and the esoteric doctrines preserved and exalted within the halls of the Masonic Society. This naturalistic approach to science comes out of a mixture of natural philosophy and occult Hermetic magic.

Further, one cannot divorce the connection between what we today call naturalistic science and occult mystical Hermeticism.. That connection is still very much apparent in modern theoretical science. It is all rooted in magic, which modern scientists like to call science. Spells and incantations are called equations and theorems. Theories and ideas are readily accepted on Faith, with zero empirical confirmation, now. And so, this Royal Society was set up by actual intellectual occultists with the explicit purpose of controlling the epistemological narrative and disseminating what we today call science, which merely emerged out of what was termed natural philosophy.

The Enlightenment (The Luciferian Endarkenment)

During the Enlightenment, this period of time saw a knowledge explosion enabled by the Protestant Reformation Freedoms, but at the same time, there was a surge of involvement in the occult and witchcraft by the wealthy and privileged elite. They turned away from God and turned towards occultism. The Enlightenment is not a positive term but a period of darkening. It was the inverse of spirituality, the rejection of spiritual knowledge in preference for Satanic Luciferian knowledge. The Enlightenment marked the overt and popular worship of nature and gnosis, or the knowledge economy. It was out of this darkening of men’s minds and the rejection of God the Creator that evolution reappeared.

It is very important to understand that by the 1660 founding of the Royal Society, the Jesuits, and remember this whole story is centered around what the Jesuits have been doing for the last 500 years, the Jesuits had already been there in the background, educating the powerful men of Europe for hundreds of years in their elite schools and colleges. The Jesuits had effectively been shaping the minds of six generations of children through whom they would then control the flow of knowledge and invention through The Royal Society.

The Royal Society is still a gatekeeper of knowledge and works together with other world science bodies to promote only what is beneficial to the Jesuit Vatican cause of world control. All international science ventures are controlled by the Jesuits through The Royal Society through all these interdepartmental government panels, from The Smithsonian Institute and all its subsidiaries. What people are allowed to hear and learn regarding science is all controlled. All the science journals are controlled, and you cannot write whatever you want in a science journal. You must follow the party line, and the party line is Evolution.

Creation is not allowed.

The British Royal Society

The new secular church and clergy of the elite originated within the walls of the British Royal Society. The creators of the Royal Society were also members of the Masonic Lodge. According to Baigent, Leigh, and Lincoln in Holy Blood, Holy Grail:

“Virtually all the Royal Society’s founding members were Freemasons. One could reasonably argue that the Royal Society itself, at least in its inception, was a Masonic institution – derived, through Andrea’s Christian Unions, from the ‘invisible Rosicrucian brotherhood’.” (Baigent, et al, 144)

Jim Keith makes it clear that the Masonic Lodge ‘has been alleged to be a conduit for the intentions of a number of elitist interests’ (Keith, Casebook on Alternative 3, 20). In service to the elite, the Royal Society Freemasons would re-sculpt epistemological notions and disseminate propaganda. Jim Keith provides a brief summation of the Royal Society’s role in years to come: ‘The British Royal Society of the late seventeenth century was the forerunner of much of the media manipulation that was to follow’ (Keith, Saucers of the Illuminati, 79).

Before the advent of the British Royal Society, science (i.e., the study of natural phenomena) and theology (i.e., the study of God) were inseparable. The two were not separate repositories of knowledge, but natural correlatives. In Confession of Nature, Gottfried Wilhelm Leibniz established the centrality of God to science. According to Leibniz, the proximate origins of ‘magnitude, figure, and motion,’ which constitute the ‘primary qualities’ of corporeal bodies, ‘cannot be found in the essence of the body’ (de Hoyos).