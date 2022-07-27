Pseudoscientist, Michael Toon, has a rather juvenile website where he supplies a link to a paper called “The BIPM Measurements of The Newtonian Constant of Gravitation, G”, published by The Royal Society of Great Britain. The International Bureau of Weights and Measures (French: Bureau international des poids et mesures, BIPM) is an intergovernmental organisation, through which its 59 member-states act together on measurement standards in four areas: chemistry, ionizing radiation, physical metrology, and coordinated universal time.

This paper was a complement to two short papers published in 2001 and 2013, in which The Royal Society presented the results of the two BIPM determinations of the Newtonian constant of Gravitation “G.”

However, in order to better assess the legitimacy of The Royal Society’s findings, just who is The Royal Society of London, and why do they have so much interest in proving Gravity exits?

Let’s looks a little deeper into the history of The Royal Society of London.

The Invisible College

Invisible College is the term used for a small community of interacting scholars who often met face-to-face, exchanged ideas and encouraged each other. One group that has been described as a precursor group to the Royal Society of London, consisted of a number of natural philosophers around Robert Boyle. It has been suggested that other members included prominent figures later closely concerned with the Royal Society; but several groups preceded the formation of the Royal Society, and who the other members of this one was is still debated by scholars. Richard S. Westfall distinguishes Hartlib's "Comenian circle" from other groups; and gives a list of "Invisible College" members based on this identification. They comprise: William Petty, Boyle, Arnold Boate and Gerard Boate, Cressy Dymock, and Gabriel Platte. Miles Symner may have belonged to this circle, as well.--Wikipedia

The Gresham College Group

The Gresham College Group was a loose collection of scientists in England of the 1640s and 1650s, a precursor to the Royal Society of London, also. Within a few years of the granting of a charter to the Royal Society in 1662, its earlier history was being written and its roots contested. There is still some debate about the effect of other groups on the way the Royal Society came into being. The composition of those other groups is unclear in parts; and the overall historiography of the early Royal Society is still often regarded as problematic. But the group centered on Gresham College has always been seen as fundamental to the course of events. .--Wikipedia

Naturalism and The Royal Society of London

The Royal Society, formally The Royal Society of London for Improving Natural Knowledge, is a learned society and the United Kingdom's national academy of sciences. Founded on 28 November 1660, it was granted a royal charter by King Charles II as "The Royal Society". The thing to understand by looking at how The Invisible College, The Gresham College Group, and other groups tuned into The Royal Society is that the core cause was to advance the epistemological view of a material and natural, Godless world. This naturalistic approach to science is based in Rosicrucianism and the esoteric doctrines preserved and exalted within the halls of the Masonic Society. This naturalistic approach to science comes out of a mixture of natural philosophy and occult Hermetic magic.

Further, one cannot divorce the connection between what we today call naturalistic science and occult mystical Hermeticism.. That connection is still very much apparent in modern theoretical science. It is all rooted in magic, which modern scientists like to call science. Spells and incantations are called equations and theorems. Theories and ideas are readily accepted on Faith, with zero empirical confirmation, now. And so, this Royal Society was set up by actual intellectual occultists with the explicit the purpose of controlling the epistemological narrative and disseminating what we today call science, which merely emerged out of what was termed natural philosophy.

The Enlightenment (The Luciferian Endarkenment)

During The Enlightenment, this period of time sees a knowledge explosion enabled by Protestant Reformation Freedoms, but at the same time there is a surge of involvement in the occult and witchcraft by the wealthy and privileged elite. They turned away from God and turn towards occultism. The Enlightenment is not a positive term but a period of darkening . It was the inverse of spirituality, the rejection of spiritual knowledge in preference for Satanic Luciferian knowledge. The Enlightenment marked the overt and poplar worship of nature and gnosis or knowledge economy. It was out of this darkening of men's minds and the rejection of God the Creator that evolution reappears.

It is very important to understand by the 1660 founding of the Royal Society the Jesuits, and remember this whole story is centered around what the Jesuits have been doing for the last 500 years, the Jesuits had already been there in the background educating the powerful men of Europe for a hundreds of years in their elite schools and colleges. The Jesuits had effectively been shaping the minds of six generations of children through whom they would then control the flow of knowledge and invention through The Royal Society.

The Royal Society is still a gatekeeper of knowledge and works together with other world science bodies to promote only what is beneficial to the Jesuit Vatican cause of world control. All international science ventures are controlled by the Jesuits through The Royal Society through all these interdepartmental government panels, from The Smithsonian Institute and all its subsidiaries. What people are allowed to hear and learn regarding science is all controlled. All the science journals are controlled, and you cannot write whatever you want in a science journal. You must follow the party line and the party line is Evolution.

Creation is not allowed.

The British Royal Society

The new secular church and clergy of the elite originated within the walls of the British Royal Society. The creators of the Royal Society were also members of the Masonic Lodge. According to Baigent, Leigh, and Lincoln in Holy Blood, Holy Grail:

“Virtually all the Royal Society’s founding members were Freemasons. One could reasonably argue that the Royal Society itself, at least in its inception, was a Masonic institution – derived, through Andrea’s Christian Unions, from the ‘invisible Rosicrucian brotherhood’.” (Baigent, et al, 144)

Jim Keith makes it clear that the Masonic Lodge ‘has been alleged to be a conduit for the intentions of a number of elitist interests’ (Keith, Casebook on Alternative 3, 20). In service to the elite, the Royal Society Freemasons would re-sculpt epistemological notions and disseminate propaganda. Jim Keith provides a brief summation of the Royal Society’s role in years to come: ‘The British Royal Society of the late seventeenth century was the forerunner of much of the media manipulation that was to follow’ (Keith, Saucers of the Illuminati, 79).

Before the advent of the British Royal Society, science (i.e., the study of natural phenomena) and theology (i.e., the study of God) were inseparable. The two were not separate repositories of knowledge, but natural correlatives. In Confession of Nature, Gottfried Wilhelm Leibniz established the centrality of God to science. According to Leibniz, the proximate origins of ‘magnitude, figure, and motion,’ which constitute the ‘primary qualities’ of corporeal bodies, ‘cannot be found in the essence of the body’ (de Hoyos).