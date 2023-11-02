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In this interview, Rabbi Yaakov Shapiro, rabbi of Beis Medrash of Bayswater, explains the motives behind the claims of Netanyahu and other Israeli leaders to represent all Jews. He explains how Zionism, starting from Theodor Herzl, unilaterally arrogated to itself the right to speak in the name of world Jewry. Rabbi Shapiro explains the motives behind this and the danger it poses to the Jewish people.

The Real Reason that Netanyahu and Israeli Leader's Claim to Speak for All Jews:

Jordan Peterson’s Poor Scholarship Regarding Zionism and The Balfour Declaration

Jordan Peterson’s insights on Zionism, The Balfour Declaration, Arabs, Israelis, and Palestinians:

Two years ago Peterson appeared at the “Canadians for Balfour 100”. This was a “celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Balfour Declaration”, hosted by the Speakers Action Group, the Mozuud Freedom Foundation and the Council for Muslims Facing Tomorrow. These are all little conservative front organizations which try to unite western Christians, conservatives and “intellectual critics of Islam” and which liaise with various local and international Zionist groups (the European Coalition for Israel, the Endowment for Middle East Truth, the Israel Forever Foundation, B’nai Brith Canada etc).

Peterson’s fellow speakers were Professor Salim Mansur, Senior Fellow at the Gatestone Institute, a right-wing, anti-Muslim think tank set up by the Sears family, the retailer with the largest domestic revenue in the United States. Current national security advisor John R. Bolton was its last chairman. Ezra Levant, Koch fellow and founder of the far right platform The Rebel Media (also widely denounced for anti-Islamic articles), spoke just before Peterson ( who is himself awash in dark money).

Peterson’s full speech is on YouTube, and basically puts forth a watered down version of your standard Zionist position, coupled with some old-school racism reminiscent of Kipling’s White Man’s Burden. And so according to Peterson, Palestinians and Arabs are not people with nuanced grievances, but rather jealous, resentful “enemies of the Jews” who “perversely respect Jews because they’ve done so well in the Middle East and it’s just annoying.” “Success,” Peterson says, “does not necessarily bring admiration, but murderous resentment and a desire to destroy.”

Elsewhere he says, “Israel’s a shining beacon on the hill in a God-forsaken part of the world”, the competency hierarchy writ large. He then offers his goofy view of history: “You think about the common complaint about the Western colonialists: that they were responsible for the divisions of the Middle East. I mean, that’s one way of looking at it. If you start history at 1917 after the allies won the First World War and took down the Ottoman Empire... you could say, well, England and France had the upper hand and they arbitrarily divided up the Middle East. But you could just as easily say that the Ottoman Empire collapsed and they had to do something with it. It wasn’t obvious, and they gave some of it to the Arabs who really didn’t have any land to begin with, or not any independent land that’s for sure, because they were dominated by the Ottoman Empire, and they decided to give some of it to the Jews. Well, maybe that wasn’t the world’s best solution either way but they were maybe making the best of a bad lot.”

His little tale of course obfuscates history. Empires don’t “just collapse”, the Balfour Declaration was not legally binding, and Zionists were not “given Israel in 1917” but “illegally” formed it in the late 1940s when Zionists ignored the UN Security Council - the UN rejected Resolution 181 and the UNSCOP proposals and so deemed the Zionist’s proposed formation of Israel immoral, illegal and in violation of Palestinian autonomy - and instead forcibly and murderously ejected some 750,000 Palestinians from their land before any lawful international consensus was reached. Thus 55 percent (and later, upward of 78 percent) of Palestine was, in an instant, taken by (not given to) Zionist colonialists who had previously controlled 7 percent. The Palestinian majority, and their right to self-determination, was swiftly ignored.

Peterson then portrays this as an “intractable problem” because they “all want the same land”. But since 1976, there has been overwhelming international consensus in support of a two state Israel/Palestine in keeping with internationally recognized borders (most famously UN 242), even though this grants Palestine far less land than it “deserves”. The consensus includes Arab states and the Organization of Islamic States. The US and Israel have blocked these proposals for almost 4 decades and instead propose “new plans” which essentially confine Palestine to tiny, disconnected islands. Israel and the US offer these plans knowing they will be rejected, rejections which they then use to “prove” how “unreasonable Palestinians are”.

So Peterson’s engaging in a nice bit of postmodern (all sides are the same!) and conservative (”Arabs irrational savages!”) historicizing. He then says that “the Palestinians especially are run by proxies, who sacrifice them (Palestinian civilians) for personal political reasons” and mentions the “common criticism” that “the West is thriving because it’s exploiting everyone around it” which is “of course an extraordinarily malevolent argument which ignores completely the economic value of a peaceful, law abiding, honest state, which I believe we have managed to create in the West, if you compare it to, to the rest of the world, except for, you know, to a dubious radical leftist utopia....always one execution away from utopia.”

He then muses about “the dangers of dividing the world into victors and oppressors” because “people who identify as victims don’t realize they are actually also oppressors” and “you’re a fool if you don’t realize this”. “Are the Jews the victims?” he wonders. “Are the Palestinians the victims? Take your choice. You can pick both sides of the argument and do your moral virtue signaling on both sides of the argument”. And that’s a big problem, he says, as he closes with a hilariously random and angry SJW rant, because “people want to develop a sense of their own advanced morality by taking on the problems of some distant state by waving their bloody banners and their protest signs in favor for the hypothesis and proposition that they’re on the right, moral side, when they can go home to their comfortable lives and never have to risk a finger or put anything resembling real risk into it. Of course that’s what they’re taught to do in universities because we don’t have anything better to do than teach young people that at the moment!”

And that’s literally where he ends his bizarre celebration of The Balfour Declaration.