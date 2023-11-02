Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

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Pirate Studebaker's avatar
Pirate Studebaker
Nov 3, 2023

God is not impressed with these people. He put them where they are for His purpose and can and will take them down when they have fulfilled their use.

Rothschild - Red Sign. The Blood of The Lamb of God is the Red Sign we were waiting for and none other. I see how evil cannot help but serve God. That makes them furious. Yet is nothing.

All glory to God.

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