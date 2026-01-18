An object sinks in water if it’s denser (heavier for its size) because its weight overcomes the upward buoyant force from the water it displaces, while less dense objects float because the buoyant force is stronger than their weight, according to Archimedes’ Principle. Essentially, if an object packs more mass into the same volume than water does, the upward buoyant force of the water cannot push it up, and so it sinks. But what role does object shape play in this equation?

The Flat Earth Claims:

1. If you take a one-pound block of wood, it floats on water because of relative density. The one-pound block of wood is less dense than the medium of water, so it floats.

2. If you take a one-pound block of iron, it sinks in water because of relative density. The one-pound block of iron is denser than the medium of water, so it sinks.

The Heliocentric Response:

What if you carve the iron block into the shape of a boat? Then it floats. What happened to relative density, suddenly? Shouldn’t the iron boat sink if relative density is all that is involved? Isn’t iron more dense than water?

Flat Earth Refutation:

An iron boat floats because of its hollow shape, filled with air, which gives it a low average density, less than water, not allowing it to displace enough water to overcome the water’s stronger upward buoyant force (Archimedes’ Principle). However, a solid iron boat sinks because its high density means the water it displaces weighs less than the solid boat shape itself, so it sinks until it’s fully submerged and still sinks because it’s denser than water. No Gravity ever comes into play, only the dynamic relationship between relative densities. All objects and mediums naturally sort themselves out by stratifying according to their shape (e.g., hollow versus solid) and relative density. Inserting imaginary Gravity into the equation is neither accurate nor necessary. The downward vector is a natural function of the dynamic relationship between relative densities and object shape.

Why is The Downward Vector Hardwired into the Dynamic Relationship Between Relative Densities and Object Shape?

Many Heliocentrists ask why denser objects naturally want to descend through lighter mediums if Gravity does not exist. What causes the downward vector if not Gravity? Why don’t objects want to naturally travel left, right, or diagonally, instead of downwards by principle? The answer is simple. Nature was created that way, where a vertical relationship is the axiomatic rule for density stratification. All things follow it, whether it be objects, mediums, or atmospheric layers, etc…It is simply designed that way. An “up” and a “down” are characteristics of The Natural Laws of Physics. There are relative densities, upward buoyant forces opposing object density, and object shapes. To ask why it was designed that way is tantamount to asking why vapor is lighter than water. Vapor is lighter than water because nature was designed that way. It is not the role of science to answer why it was designed that way. Science can only describe relationships, show correlations, measure, and predict outcomes, etc… Asking why things are the way they are is a metaphysical question, not a scientific one.

This has to do with The Natural Order of things. The Natural Order of things involves equilibrium. Every object falls until it finds a medium denser than itself. This is simply the way in which Nature was designed, no further explanation is required, and Gravity certainly is not needed for this natural condition. For example, no gravitational downward vector is required for water to fall beneath oil. Water falls beneath oil because it is less dense and immiscible with water. Oil molecules are not attracted to water molecules, and since oil is lighter, it will form a separate layer on the surface. It has to do with the way more dense and less dense objects and mediums naturally distribute themselves to find their place in any given surrounding atmospheric pressure density. Thus, the mechanism for stratification is relative density. It is a self-evident, apriori attribute of The Natural World. Mediums stratify according to relative density. That’s the design of Nature.

Relative Density, Magnitude, Direction, The Upward Buoyant Force, Archimedes’ Principle, and Material Composition

Relative Density

Relative Density, which concerns The Upward Buoyant Force, determines whether an object sinks or floats in a fluid, like water or air. Because steel is denser than air, it falls through the air. Because wood is denser than air, it also falls through the air. Because steel is denser than water, it sinks in water. Because wood is less dense than water, it floats on water. Relative Density is a dimensionless quantity defined as the ratio of the density (mass divided by volume) of a substance to the density of a given reference material. If a substance’s Relative Density is less than 1, then it is less dense than the reference medium. If greater than 1, then it is denser than the reference medium. If the Relative Density is exactly 1, then the densities are equal, that is, equal volumes of the two substances have the same mass. If the reference material is water, then a substance with a Relative Density less than 1 will float in water. For example, an ice cube, with a relative density of about 0.91, will float. A substance with a relative density greater than 1 will sink.

Archimedes’ Principle, Surface Tension, and Surface Area

Additionally, water has a certain amount of Surface Tension which acts as an Upward Buoyant Force. This is related to Archimedes’ Principle. Archimedes’ Principle states that The Upward Buoyant Force that is exerted on a body immersed in a fluid, whether fully or partially, is equal to the weight of the fluid that the body displaces. Archimedes’ Principle is a law of physics fundamental to fluid mechanics. It was formulated by Archimedes of Syracuse.

Archimedes’ Principle describes The Buoyant Force on an object as the weight of the fluid it displaces, but this is only accurate for large objects where surface tension is negligible. Surface Tension, a force that acts at the interface of a liquid and a gas, can significantly affect the ability of small objects to float by adding an upward or downward force. For small objects, a more complete model must combine the Buoyancy from Archimedes’ Principle with the effects of Surface Tension. And so, along with the idea that there is a relationship between object density and the density of the medium they inhabit, Surface Tension and Surface Area must also be factored in.

Surface Tension and Surface Area

Surface Tension is the energy required to increase a liquid’s Surface Area, and it is independent of the total area itself. The cohesive forces between molecules cause a liquid to resist an increase in Surface Area, which is why it minimizes its Surface Area by forming shapes like spheres.

Magnitude, Direction, and The Upward Buoyant Force

While Buoyancy has an upwards direction, Density has magnitude but no direction, making it a scalar quantity. By definition, scalar quantities have only magnitude and are distinct from vector quantities, which have both magnitude and direction. Magnitude is a measure of the size, amount, or strength of a physical quantity. Buoyancy is a vector quantity that has both magnitude and direction. Its magnitude is the strength of the upward force on a submerged object, and its direction is always vertically upward.

The Question

Having said this, if objects fall because of Relative Density, in that objects tend to fall based upon the relationship between their density and the density of the medium they inhabit, shouldn’t a 20-pound block of steel fall through a 20-pound block of wood sitting on the ground because the block of wood is less dense than the block of steel? Of course, the answer is no. But why? Isn’t the block of wood a less dense medium than the block of steel? Shouldn’t the block of steel fall through the block of wood until it encounters a denser medium to stop it? In science, a medium is defined as the substance or material through which energy or waves are transmitted. A block of wood, being a form of matter, fits this definition.

The Reason: Surface Tension, Surface Area, and Material Composition

The reason a 20-pound steel block won’t fall through a 20-pound wood block is because Surface Tension, Surface Area, and Material Composition also play key factors, not just the density of the objects and the density of the medium they inhabit. The 20-pound steel block is much smaller and denser than the 20-pound wood block, but the material composition of the wood is relatively rigid, and though porous to some extent, it is tightly compressed enough in its density to prevent the steel block from falling through it.

So you, see, it’s not just a matter that objects tend to fall based upon the relationship between their density and the density of the medium they inhabit. The Surface Tension, Surface Area, and Material Composition of the objects are also contributing factor. Steel is much denser than wood, granted, but it is not liquid, and so, though it has a degree of permeability, thereby allowing liquid to soak into it, it also has a Material Composition that resists penetration and compression. Wood is porous, especially hardwoods, which have visible pores (vessels) that can absorb liquids. While softwoods are often described as non-porous, they can still have microscopic pores and are more porous than materials like metal or plastic. Wood is composed mainly of three organic polymers: cellulose, hemicellulose, and lignin, which form the bulk of its structure and contribute to its rigidity. By weight, its elemental composition is approximately 50% carbon, 44% oxygen, 6% hydrogen, and trace amounts of other elements like nitrogen. Additional components include water, extractives, and minerals (ash).

Primary Components of Wood Giving it Rigidity

A structural polymer that provides strength and rigidity, forming the primary fibers in wood.

A polymer that links cellulose fibers together, though it is more easily broken down than cellulose.

Acts as a “glue,” holding the cellulose and hemicellulose together, making wood resistant to compression.

A Little Bit About Permeability

Wood is a solid, porous, and permeable material, while water is a fluid and therefore has no permeability of its own. Permeability is a property of a porous medium, like wood, that measures the ability for a fluid, like water, to flow through it.

Why Fluids Flow Through Porous Media

The difference lies in the fundamental physical state of each substance:

Water is a Liquid: Its molecules are constantly moving and can slide past each other because the forces between them are relatively weak compared to the surrounding thermal energy. This allows water to flow freely and take the shape of its container.

Wood is a Solid: Its structure is made of complex, tightly packed cellulose and lignin fibers, forming cell walls with fixed positions (though the material is naturally porous due to internal channels that once transported sap). The strong internal forces between these particles give wood a fixed shape and volume.

Permeability Explained

Permeability is a property of the solid material’s structure, not the liquid itself. It describes how easily a fluid can pass through the interconnected pores within the solid.

Wood’s permeability varies depending on the species, moisture content, and the direction of flow (longitudinal flow is much greater than radial or tangential flow).

Wood is a hygroscopic material, meaning it actively absorbs and releases water in both liquid and vapor form, which affects its properties and the ease with which water can move through its structure.

The Natural Order of Matter Requires No Gravity to Explain Directional Vectors

Directional vectors, with respect to falling and rising objects, are not a matter of, “Some force must pull objects down or we cannot understand why things fall.”, but rather, they are a matter of the fact that all objects find their natural place in the atmospheric density around them, depending upon the objects density, as the result of Natural Law, not Gravitational pull. Inserting an extra directional vector into the Natural Order of things in the form of Gravitational pull is both unnecessary and unproven. It is enough to observe that The Natural Order of objects in motion dictates that denser objects fall and lighter objects rise, when integrated into a given atmospheric density.

The Natural Order of things involves equilibrium. Every object falls until it finds a medium denser than itself. This is simply the way in which Nature was designed, no further explanation is required.

Nothing is pulling anything down. Objects simply find their place in The Natural Order. The Universe Doesn’t Pull, It Sorts:

Density and Buoyancy are interconnected concepts related to the behavior of objects in fluids. Density, defined as mass per unit volume, determines whether an object will float or sink in a fluid. Buoyancy, on the other hand, is the upward force exerted by a fluid that opposes the weight of an immersed object.

Additionally, what is very odd and suspiciously revealing is that Heliocentrists will demand endlessly for evidence of a downward force, if not Gravity, to create the downward vector, but you will almost never hear them speak of the necessity of an upward Buoyant Force to explain why things rise. They are fixated upon the Gravitational pull theory so much that they abandon all else on Physics, like the upward Buoyant Force, which is actually acknowledged by academia as a real measurable force. For all intents and purposes and every practical sense, one may as well say that it is the natural inclination for all things to rise from The Buoyant Force unless the presence of The Buoyant Force is absent. It’s really the same as the Heliocentric logic for the necessity of a downward force, just in reverse. It works both ways, and it turns the tables on The Helioelectric downward vector rhetoric, as well as exposing it for the bias that it is.

From here, if one wants to further build a model for the downward vector, one can simply herent Electrostatic Acceleration into the equation because this is based upon provable Physics, not imaginary Gravitational speculations:

But What is Really Behind Downward Acceleration? Incoherent Electrostatic Acceleration Creates The Downward Vector

Weight also plays a critical role in all this:

Weight is not caused by gravitational pull, as modern pseudoscience says. Weight is the difference between the dielectric displacement within a mass and the dielectric displacement outside the mass in the Aetheric wind, creating a downward vector in the direction of the negative polarity, as the Aetheric wind “blows” through a mass. For example, if you increase the volume of water in a ybucket, it will possess more weight as that increase in volume displacement interacts with the surrounding Aetheric field’s dielectric displacement. In other words, weight is a function of the relationship between The Aetheric Field and the electron displacement of an object, combining the effects of both the external electric field and the polarization of the material, with dielectric displacement mediating coherence between these field modalities. Therefore, weight, misnamed “Gravity,” is merely a property of dielectric differentials in The Aether, in conjunction with the “molecular density” and buoyancy conferred to objects by the magnetic and dielectric properties of The Aetheric Field. Objects need not be ferrous nor necessarily “magnetic,” per se, to be effected by The Aetheric field, since it is not the object that is causing repulsion or attraction, but rather, it is the exclusive property of Aetheric Field perturbation that causes any movement of objects, or light, for that matter. Magnetism is not one thing, and the point is that when both magnetic and dielectric properties conjoin to create perturbations in The Aetheric field, we witness movement in matter. The net result is that incoherent electrostatic acceleration helps to create the downward vector.

Weight more specifically is:

· Location Specific

· Medium Specific

· Vector Specific

· Magnitude Specific

· Phase Specific

· Field Coherency Specific

How Incoherent Electrostatic Acceleration Creates The Downward Vector: