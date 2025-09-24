NOTE:

In the following paper, the term, “Gravity”, does not mean what it means in The Heliocentric Model, but rather, it is referring to electromagnetic influences.

Abstract

This research paper presents a theoretical framework to model the phenomenon of a 24-hour sun in Antarctica under the Flat Earth hypothesis, utilizing advanced concepts in physics and optics. The core of this model is based on the integration of Snell’s Law, gravitational lensing, and wave diffraction to simulate continuous sunlight in specific regions of a flat Earth. This study introduces the concept of the “Black Sun,” or Ketu, posited below the North Pole, as a pivotal celestial body exerting a unique form of gravitational pull that primarily affects light but not mass. This selective gravitational influence is crucial for bending light paths over the flat disc of Earth, ensuring that Antarctica experiences prolonged periods of daylight consistent with observations during the southern summer months.

The paper explores the application of Snell’s Law through a dual-dome structure, where light is strategically refracted and diffracted to achieve the desired spread and duration of daylight. The domes are designed with materials that possess high refractive indices and diffractive capabilities, allowing precise manipulation of sunlight paths across the Earth’s surface. Gravitational lensing by the Black Sun is theorized to further modify these paths, enhancing the refraction effects to extend daylight hours in Antarctica. Additionally, wave diffraction is analyzed for its role in spreading light uniformly across this vast area, overcoming the geometrical challenges posed by the flat Earth model.

Moreover, this study delves into higher-dimensional physics and quantum gravity to hypothesize why the Black Sun might affect photons significantly more than it does macroscopic mass, a speculative approach aimed at explaining the observed phenomena without traditional gravitational effects on Earth’s structure. This integration of complex physical and optical theories not only advances our understanding of celestial mechanics on a flat Earth but also challenges existing paradigms by proposing novel interactions between light and gravity.

Through this interdisciplinary approach, the paper aims to provide a comprehensive explanation for the 24-hour sun in Antarctica within the Flat Earth framework, highlighting the necessity of gravitational influences in celestial mechanics, the critical role of optical phenomena in environmental simulation, and the potential implications of higher-dimensional and quantum theories in astrophysical contexts.

The Model

We employ the 2017 Walter Bislin model to accurately represent this phenomenon. Despite the success and validation from various sources, the original author denies the efficacy of their model, primarily due to issues related to light bending. Walter Bislin was unable to propose a satisfactory solution to this challenge. This scenario transcends typical logical fallacies by combining an appeal to authority with a denial of evidence. Science thrives on building upon the work of predecessors, much like Newton and Einstein have shown.

Model is available here:

https://walterbislin.journalofgeocentriccosmology.org

Model Refinement:

Outer Dome:This dome encases the entire Earth, tailored with optical properties specifically for light refraction and diffraction according to Snell’s law.

Inner Dome:Situated beneath the Outer Dome and above the Earth’s surface, this structure plays a critical role in further manipulating light, with the Sun traveling in the space between these two domes.

Sun’s Orbit:The Sun orbits between the two domes, enabling precise direction and dispersion of its light across the Earth’s surface.

Light Manipulation through Domes:

Refractive and Diffractive Properties:The materials of the domes are engineered to bend and spread light in such a way that, during the Antarctic summer, the Sun’s light covers a broad area, simulating a 24-hour daylight scenario.

Black Sun and Gravitational Lensing:

The Black Sun (Ketu):

Located strategically below the North Pole, Ketu is posited as a dense celestial object with significant gravitational strength, capable of bending light through the classical phenomenon of gravitational lensing.

This lensing effect is critical as it bends the path of light near Ketu, redirecting it towards the outer edges of the Earth disc, including Antarctica.

Vibes of Cosmos Documentary:

Selective Gravitational Influence:

Ketu is believed to possess unique properties allowing it to disproportionately influence light over mass. This could stem from an unconventional distribution of its mass or an unidentified form of matter that primarily interacts with photons.

This selective impact on light rather than mass is examined through the lens of quantum gravity, providing a theoretical framework for such behavior at quantum scales.

Quantum Gravity Considerations:

The developing field of quantum gravity offers potential explanations for how Ketu predominantly affects light. This theory suggests that at extremely small scales, gravity and quantum mechanics converge in ways not perceptible at larger scales.

This theory may underpin the observed behavior where Ketu’s gravitational effects are noticeable on light paths but not on larger, tangible masses.

Application to the 24-Hour Sun:

Through the sophisticated optical engineering of the domes and the gravitational lensing effects of Ketu, a pathway for sunlight is crafted that uniquely illuminates Antarctica during the summer months. This system creates a 24-hour sun phenomenon, consistent with observed patterns despite the unconventional geometry of the Flat Earth model.

24hr darkness would follow similar principles.