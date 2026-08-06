Globe believers are taught that the flat horizon seen all around them is actually the physical curvature of their Earth globe. They will often claim to have seen the horizon slightly curving when observed from an airplane window, or claim that ships disappearing beyond the horizon have descended below the Earth’s curvature. Both of these presuppose and imply that the observable horizon is the literal physical curvature of the globe. In fact, Aristotle’s very first alleged proof of the globe recorded over 2,000 years ago rested upon this assumption. But is this accurate? Is the horizon really the curvature of the Earth?

On a spherical Earth, the geometric (true) horizon lies below eye level by a measurable “dip” angle that grows with observer height. Standard atmospheric refraction reduces that dip modestly but does not cancel it or make the horizon stay at eye level. However, this is not what we actually observe.

In fact, the horizon always rises with the mid-plane of our eyes, given certain variances caused by atmospheric conditions and standard atmospheric refraction. However, it always appears to rise with the mid-plane of our eyes as we ascend from the surface looking to the apparent horizon. We do not see a horizon that rolls down and away from us, in all directions, as high as any of us can go.

Claims and Predictions:

1. A planar topographical surface predicts an apparent horizon, caused by atmospheric conditions, that appears to rise to the observer’s eye level, as the observer ascends from that topographical planar surface looking horizontally towards the horizon.

2. A spherical surface predicts a geometric horizon, transformed to an apparent horizon by atmospheric conditions, that will roll down and away from the observer in all directions. The predicted geometric demand of a spherical surface rolling down and away would increase exponentially as one ascends from the surface.

The predictions that the first claim makes of what a planar surface geometrically demands are what we objectively observe in reality. The predictions of the second claim of what a spherical surface geometrically demands are not observed in reality.

The Role of Refraction and Atmospheric Conditions:

Refraction bends light rays downward because air density (and therefore refractive index) decreases with height. The usual effect is a modest looming: distant objects and the horizon appear slightly higher than their geometric positions. Under standard conditions, this is equivalent to increasing the Earth’s radius by a factor of about 7/6ths, which lengthens the visible horizon distance and reduces the dip angle by roughly 10–15 %. Extreme temperature inversions can produce superior mirages or even make the horizon appear temporarily higher, but these are transient, local, and still leave a net dip that increases with altitude. The opposite (inferior mirages, “sinking”) can push the apparent horizon lower. Nevertheless, none of these effects reverse the overall axiomatic rule and observation that the horizon always rises with the mid-plane of our eyes.

On an infinite flat plane, the vanishing point of a level surface would remain at eye level regardless of height. In practice, visibility is limited by the atmosphere, haze, and the finite size of any real “edge,” but an apparent horizon would still form, regardless of whether it was the literal geometric horizon. And refraction on a flat geometry with a normal density gradient would tend to make distant ground appear to rise with our eye level, which is indeed what we observe.

Atmospheric Conditions and Standard Atmospheric Refraction Can Give the Illusion That the Apparent Horizon Dips Below Our Eye Level as We Ascend:

Atmospheric conditions and standard atmospheric refraction can modulate the level of an apparent horizon, giving the illusion of Earth curvature. Strong temperature inversions reduce it further or, in extreme cases, temporarily reverse it into looming and can be said to be the source of an illusory altitude-dependent depression.

Horizon Rises as Altitude is Gained: The Role of Perspective

When you are traveling in an airplane and look out the window, you see the horizon rising up to your level of view. This is what one would expect on a Flat Earth. It is partially due to perspective. We see the sun rising from and setting at the horizon, also due to perspective.

As we go up, we have to expect that the apparent horizon line will still be at our level, which is partially due to perspective and the fact that The Earth is flat. This is the expected behavior on a flat plane. We can only rise up such a small distance relative to the size of The Earth. So in this small distance, the apparent horizon, which is extended out farther than anyone can see, will behave as it always does according to the laws of perspective.

If the Earth were a globe, then if we could rise high enough, we would ultimately be able to see the edges of the globe appear to us, looking downwards, but regardless of how high you ascend, the apparent horizon maintains its eye-level position relative to our ascended position.

Eric Dubay Quotes:

“Whether at sea-level, the top of Mount Everest, or flying over a hundred thousand feet in the air, the always horizontal horizon line always rises to meet the eye-level of the observer and remains perfectly flat. You can test for yourself on a beach or hilltop, in a large field or desert, aboard a hot-air balloon or helicopter; you will see the panoramic horizon ascend with you and remain completely level all around.”

“If the Earth were actually a big ball, however, the horizon should sink as you ascend, not rise to your eye-level, and it would dip at each end of your periphery, not remain flat all around. Standing in a rising balloon, you would have to look downwards to the horizon; the highest point of the ball-Earth would be directly beneath you and declining on each side.”

We Have at Least Four Horizon Line Versions Being Discussed in The Flat Earth Versus Globe Debate

1. The Geometric Horizon, which is the calculated and expected horizon distance on a globe with a circumference of approximately 24,901.461 miles, which equates to 2.73 miles. In the Heliocentric Model, this “tangent point” (tangent to the Earth’s surface) is called the geometric horizon, and it is 2.73 miles from the observer.

2. The Apparent or Optical Horizon, which is the horizon line that we see with the naked eye, but which can be extended and increased using high-powered telescopic apparatus.

3. The Actual Horizon, which is the natural compression point of convergence in the distance that naturally occurs on any flat plane due to the principles of perspective, which also affects angular resolution, and is dictated by the inherent limitations of any optical apparatus to resolve anything beyond this natural optical limit, therein.

4. The Refracted and Distorted Horizon, which can be attributed to any combination of various naturally occurring effects, including refraction, atmospheric distortion, and humidity, etc…

What is the Horizon?:

The Geometrical Horizon According to Encyclopedia Britannica as Related to the Black Swan

The Geometrical Horizon From Encyclopedia Britannica

“The intersection of the celestial sphere and an infinite number of straight lines radiating from the eye of the observer and tangent to the Earth’s surface.”

The Heliocentrists claim that because the Earth’s circumference is approximately 24,901.461 miles, the geometric horizon is 2.73 miles from the observer, as derived from spherical geometry using trigonometric math. Hence, the Geometric Horizon is the calculated and expected visible horizon distance on a globe with a circumference of approximately 24,901.461 miles, which equates to 2.73 miles.

However, in the famous Black Swan situation with two oil rigs, the geometric horizon appears at nearly 10 miles away, therefore debunking the claim that The Earth curves away from the observer at 8 inches per mile squared from the observer.

The thing you need to remember here is that maximum visibility is not about calculating where the horizon is. Instead, it refers to the ability to see and identify a prominent dark object against the sky at the horizon during the day. This is all related to the opacity of the atmosphere. So if it’s a hazy day, a smoggy day, or a rainy day, the visibility will decrease. The horizon is irrelevant in this case.

Distance to The Geometric Horizon calculations are the method in which the radius of The Earth is calculated. As can be clearly seen here, we can see well beyond the distance of the claimed physical horizon. Without a physical horizon, you have no radius. Without a radius, you have no ball. The globe model has been destroyed:

The Rising Apparent Horizon