The Official Story:

“Allegedly, when astronauts visited the Moon more than 50 years ago, they left a series of retroreflecting mirrors on the lunar surface. When scientists here on Earth shoot a laser at the Moon, the light from the laser is reflected right back at them from one of these devices. For every 100 quadrillion photons shot at the Moon, only a handful come back, but that’s enough to get an accurate appraisal.

Since light is moving at almost 300,000 kilometers (186,411 miles) per second, it takes a little more than a second to make the journey. And then it takes another second or so to return. By calculating the exact amount of time it takes for light to make the journey, astronomers are able to know exactly how far the Moon is at any time, down to millimeter accuracy.”

Ok, what is wrong with this story? First of all, shooting a laser over 297,000 miles??? What episode of The Star Trek bong is NASA smoking with this? And even if laser light was shot at The Moon, the light would just scatter as soon as it left the laser and hit The Earth’s Atmosphere. Laser light scatters over distance because photons, or light particles, interact with particles in a medium like The Atmosphere, causing them to bounce off in different directions. This scattering is why the sky is blue, as shorter blue wavelengths are scattered the most by air molecules, and why sunsets appear red, as the longer path through the atmosphere at sunset removes more of the blue light.

Afterall, though laser light may start as a pin prick of concentrated light from Earth, it will diffuse over distance and become a wash of nebulous mud even after a few hundred miles, let alone, 297,000 miles. In other words, how dumb does NASA think you are with this Lunar Laser Range hoax, which claims to be measuring the distance between the surfaces of The Earth and The Moon using Retroreflectors and laser ranging?

How Far Can a Laser Shoot?

Laser beams get wider with distance. As the beam power becomes spread over a larger and larger area, the amount of light entering a pupil decreases

Beam Divergence

In electromagnetics, especially in optics, beam divergence is an angular measure of the increase in beam diameter or radius with distance from the optical aperture or antenna aperture from which the beam emerges. The term is relevant only in the "far field", away from any focus of the beam. Because of beam divergence, laser intensity can only be conserved at a limited distance.

One only needs three rather simple equations to assess how far a laser can shoot. First, if we assume the laser is optimized so that its spreading angle is at its theoretical minimum, then we can calculate its beam divergence (in radians) using this equation: (The laser's wavelength)/(π × The laser's aperture)

Then a little bit of geometry will give us the size of the final lit spot at the destination: π × (Beam divergence in radians × Distance)2

Finally, the brightness at the destination is given by dividing the output power of the laser over the area of the spot.: (The laser's power)/(Size of the spot)

By the time the laser light reaches the Moon, the glint would be a million times dimmer than the faintest light visible to the human eye. Then the far more absurd notion that this diminished intensity laser light would travel back to The Earth after bouncing off of the highly inferior surface of a One foot wide Retroreflector on The Moon, culminating in a whopping 588,000 thousand miles round trip, is so comically ludicrous as to be beyond reasonable consideration.

Dust and Debris on the Retroreflector on the Moon

Additionally, these Retroreflectors on the Moon were said to have been left there by the Apollo mission 50 years ago. That’s 50 years of thousands of micro-debris hitting the Moon, and whatever perturbances might happen on the Moon which would layer the Retroreflectors in a thick coating of opaque crust even after a few years, thereby completely nullifying all reflective properties as well as the silly Retroreflector story. (Where did all the craters on The Moon come from?…evidently things are or were impacting the Moon constantly and stirring things up…)

Finally, there is no empirical proof that there even are Retroreflectors on the Moon, other than heresay, legend, and fable (In other words: NASA). Nobody has ever seen these alleged Retroreflectors on the Moon. They are merely inferred to exist because some CHOSEN ONES have reported that they have identified them with their laser tests. I have already pointed to the absurdity such long range laser test reports. In court, these reports would fail based upon the questionable merits of the evidence.

Atmospheric Distortion

Even if one were to shoot a laser from space in order to avoid the atmospheric distortion that the Earth’s atmosphere may pose from its atmospheric layers, debris, pollution, atmospheric vapor, and atmospheric refraction, that beam would have to return to Earth for analysis, which would NOT evade all that distortion. And, there is no credible evidence coming out of NASA that they are avoiding atmospheric distortion by shooting a laser from the ISS (orbiting at a mind melting 17,600 mph in Low Earth Orbit) at the Moon and then, in turn, capturing that laser light for analysis as the ISS whizzes by at 49 miles per second. The ISS is said to orbit the Earth once every 92 minutes. That’s fast!!! It would have to lock onto a target one foot across, the Retroreflectors on the Moon, and perform this long distance reflection test from 294,000 miles away, whizzing by at 17,600 mph. I know NASA thinks the bigger the numbers and more fantastic the story is the more we will believe it, but sorry NASA, I know Gene Rodenberry was a Freemason, and Freemasons and Freemason affiliates were the only astronauts who allegedly went to the Moon, and Gene Rodenberry produced Star Trek, and so since the Retroreflectors on the Moon theory reads like one of Star Trek’s worst scripts, then more than likely, it is the result of poor script writing instead of actual empirical science.

Density is a measure of how tightly a certain amount of matter is packed into a given volume. The more the stuff is packed in, the higher the density. Density can be calculated by dividing an object’s mass by its volume. It is commonly measured in grams per milliliter or grams per cubic centimeter.

Lunar Laser Ranging Experiments

Wikipedia:

Lunar Laser Ranging (LLR) is the practice of measuring the distance between the surfaces of the Earth and the Moon using laser ranging. The distance can be calculated from the round-trip time of laser light pulses travelling at the speed of light, which are reflected back to Earth by the Moon's surface or by one of five retroreflectors installed on the Moon. Three were installed during the Apollo program (11, 14, and 15) and two on the Lunokhod 1 and 2 missions.

Although it is possible to reflect light or radio waves directly from the Moon's surface (a process known as EME), a much more precise range measurement can be made using retroreflectors, since because of their small size, the temporal spread in the reflected signal is much smaller.

A review of Lunar Laser Ranging is available.

Laser ranging measurements can also be made with retroreflectors installed on Moon-orbiting satellites such as the LRO.

History

The first successful lunar ranging tests were carried out in 1962 when Louis Smullin and Giorgio Fiocco from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology succeeded in observing laser pulses reflected from the Moon's surface using a laser with a 50J 0.5 millisecond pulse length. Similar measurements were obtained later the same year by a Soviet team at the Crimean Astrophysical Observatory using a Q-switched ruby laser.

Shortly thereafter, Princeton University graduate student James Faller proposed placing optical reflectors on the Moon to improve the accuracy of the measurements. This was achieved following the installation of a retroreflector array on July 21, 1969 by the crew of Apollo 11. Two more retroreflector arrays were left by the Apollo 14 and Apollo 15 missions. Successful lunar laser range measurements to the retroreflectors were first reported on Aug. 1, 1969 by the 3.1 m telescope at Lick Observatory. Observations from Air Force Cambridge Research Laboratories Lunar Ranging Observatory in Arizona, the Pic du Midi Observatory in France, the Tokyo Astronomical Observatory, and McDonald Observatory in Texas soon followed.

The uncrewed Soviet Lunokhod 1 and Lunokhod 2 rovers carried smaller arrays. Reflected signals were initially received from Lunokhod 1 by the Soviet Union up to 1974, but not by western observatories that did not have precise information about location. In 2010 NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter located the Lunokhod 1 rover on images and in April 2010 a team from University of California ranged the array. Lunokhod 2's array continues to return signals to Earth. The Lunokhod arrays suffer from decreased performance in direct sunlight—a factor considered in reflector placement during the Apollo missions.

The Apollo 15 array is three times the size of the arrays left by the two earlier Apollo missions. Its size made it the target of three-quarters of the sample measurements taken in the first 25 years of the experiment. Improvements in technology since then have resulted in greater use of the smaller arrays, by sites such as the Côte d'Azur Observatory in Nice, France; and the Apache Point Observatory Lunar Laser-ranging Operation (APOLLO) at the Apache Point Observatory in New Mexico.

In the 2010s several new retroreflectors were planned. The Moonlight reflector, which was to be placed by the private MX-1E lander, was designed to increase measurement accuracy up to 100 times over existing systems. MX-1E was set to launch in July 2020, however, as of February 2020, the launch of the MX-1E has been canceled. Moonlight will be launched in early 2024 with a Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) mission.

Principle

The distance to the Moon is calculated approximately using the equation: distance = (speed of light × duration of delay due to reflection) / 2. Since the speed of light is a defined constant, conversion between distance and time of flight can be made without ambiguity.

To compute the lunar distance precisely, many factors must be considered in addition to the round-trip time of about 2.5 seconds. These factors include the location of the Moon in the sky, the relative motion of Earth and the Moon, Earth's rotation, lunar libration, polar motion, weather, speed of light in various parts of air, propagation delay through Earth's atmosphere, the location of the observing station and its motion due to crustal motion and tides, and relativistic effects. The distance continually changes for a number of reasons, but averages 385,000.6 km (239,228.3 mi) between the center of the Earth and the center of the Moon.[20] The orbits of the Moon and planets are integrated numerically along with the orientation of the Moon called physical Libration.

At the Moon's surface, the beam is about 6.5 kilometers (4.0 mi) wide and scientists liken the task of aiming the beam to using a rifle to hit a moving dime 3 kilometers (1.9 mi) away. The reflected light is too weak to see with the human eye. Out of 3.075*10^17 photons (data taken from the apollo website, section "Staggering Odds") aimed at the reflector, only one is received back on Earth, even under good conditions. They can be identified as originating from the laser because the laser is highly monochromatic.

As of 2009, the distance to the Moon can be measured with millimeter precision. In a relative sense, this is one of the most precise distance measurements ever made, and is equivalent in accuracy to determining the distance between Los Angeles and New York to within the width of a human hair.

The Lunar Laser Ranging data is collected in order to extract numerical values for a number of parameters. Analyzing the range data involves dynamics, terrestrial geophysics, and lunar geophysics. The modeling problem involves two aspects: an accurate computation of the lunar orbit and lunar orientation, and an accurate model for the time of flight from an observing station to a retroreflector and back to the station. Modern Lunar Laser Ranging data can be fit with a 1 cm weighted rms residual.

· The center of Earth to center of Moon distance is computed by a program that numerically integrates the lunar and planetary orbits accounting for the gravitational attraction of the Sun, planets, and a selection of asteroids.[32][21] · The same program integrates the 3-axis orientation of the Moon called physical Libration.

The range model includes:

· The position of the ranging station accounting for motion due to plate tectonics, Earth rotation, precession, nutation, and polar motion. · Tides in the solid Earth and seasonal motion of the solid Earth with respect to its center of mass. · Relativistic transformation of time and space coordinates from a frame moving with the station to a frame fixed with respect to the solar system center of mass. Lorentz contraction of the Earth is part of this transformation. · Delay in the Earth’s atmosphere. · Relativistic delay due to the gravity fields of the Sun, Earth, and Moon. · The position of the retroreflector accounting for orientation of the Moon and solid-body tides. · Lorentz contraction of the Moon. · Thermal expansion and contraction of the retroreflector mounts.

Results

Lunar laser ranging measurement data is available from the Paris Observatory Lunar Analysis Center the International Laser Ranging Service archives, and the active stations.

Some of the findings of this long-term experiment are:

Properties of the Moon

· The distance to the Moon can be measured with millimeter precision. · The Moon is spiraling away from Earth at a rate of 3.8 cm/year. This rate has been described as anomalously high. · The fluid core of the Moon was detected from the effects of core/mantle boundary dissipation.] · The Moon has free physical librations that require one or more stimulating mechanisms. · Tidal dissipation in the Moon depends on tidal frequency. · The Moon probably has a liquid core of about 20% of the Moon's radius. The radius of the lunar core-mantle boundary is determined as 381±12 km. · The polar flattening of the lunar core-mantle boundary is determined as (2.2±0.6)×10−4 · The free core nutation of the Moon is determined as 367±100 yr. · Accurate locations for retroreflectors serve as reference points visible to orbiting spacecraft.

Gravitational Physics