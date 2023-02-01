The Scientifically Unsupported Claims of Red and Blue Shift

In The Heliocentric Model, a Redshift is supposed to be an increase in the wavelength, and a corresponding decrease in the frequency and photon energy, of electromagnetic radiation (such as light). The opposite change, a decrease in wavelength and simultaneous increase in frequency and energy, is known as a negative redshift, or blueshift. The terms derive from the colors red and blue, which form the extremes of the visible light spectrum. The three main causes of electromagnetic redshift in astronomy and cosmology are, first, radiation traveling between objects that are moving apart (“relativistic” redshift, an example of the relativistic Doppler effect); second, the gravitational redshift due to radiation traveling towards an object in a weaker gravitational potential; and third, the cosmological redshift due to radiation traveling through expanding space. All sufficiently distant light sources show redshift for a velocity proportionate to their distance from Earth, a fact known as Hubble’s Law.

In Physics, The Relativistic Doppler Effect is the change in the frequency, wavelength, and amplitude of light caused by the relative motion of the source and the observer (as in The Classical Doppler effect), when taking into account effects described by the Special Theory of Relativity. This effect requires a medium in which to occur. For example, the Earth’s atmosphere is a medium, and so The Doppler Effect can occur. However, in Outer Space, there is no medium. It is supposed to be a vacuum, and so no Doppler Effect, nor Red Shift can occur.

The Doppler Effect was proposed by Big Bang Cosmologists as something that can influence the color of a Star, and this is due to the fact that the distance of a Star can play a role on the color that it appears to be. A Star that tends to be further away may appear to be a different color shade, because the wavelength can become distorted via astrometric aberration and refraction. The idea that Stars are expanding outwards was myth perpetrated by Big Bang Cosmologists to justify their artificial theory.

In Heliocentric Astronomy and Cosmology, the three main causes of electromagnetic redshift are:

1. The radiation travels between objects which are moving apart ("relativistic" redshift, an example of the relativistic Doppler effect)

2. The radiation travels towards an object in a weaker gravitational potential, i.e. towards an object in less strongly curved (flatter) spacetime (gravitational redshift)

3. The radiation travels through expanding space (cosmological redshift). The observation that all sufficiently distant light sources show redshift corresponding to their distance from Earth is known as Hubble's law.

Relativistic, gravitational, and cosmological redshifts can be understood under the umbrella of frame transformation laws. Gravitational waves, which also travel at the speed of light, are subject to the same redshift phenomena.

Examples of strong red shifting are a gamma ray perceived as an X-ray, or initially visible light perceived as radio waves. Subtler redshifts are seen in the spectroscopic observations of astronomical objects, and are used in terrestrial technologies such as Doppler radar and radar guns.

Other physical processes exist that can lead to a shift in the frequency of electromagnetic radiation, including scattering and optical effects; however, the resulting changes are distinguishable from (astronomical) redshift and are not generally referred to as such (see section on physical optics and radiative transfer).

Claims of The Heliocentric Model of Astronomy:

The alleged redshift observations coming from the Heliocentric Model of Astronomy can be measured because the emission and absorption spectra for atoms are distinctive and well known, calibrated from spectroscopic experiments in laboratories on Earth. When the redshift of various absorption and emission lines from a single astronomical object is measured, z is found to be remarkably constant. Although distant objects may be slightly blurred and lines broadened, it is by no more than can be explained by thermal or mechanical motion of the source. For these reasons and others, the consensus among astronomers is that the redshifts they observe are due to some combination of the three established forms of Doppler-like redshifts. Alternative hypotheses and explanations for redshift such as tired light are not generally considered plausible.

Spectroscopy, as a measurement, is considerably more difficult than simple photometry, which measures the brightness of astronomical objects through certain filters. When photometric data is all that is available (for example, the Hubble Deep Field and the Hubble Ultra Deep Field), astronomers rely on a technique for measuring photometric redshifts. Due to the broad wavelength ranges in photometric filters and the necessary assumptions about the nature of the spectrum at the light-source, errors for these sorts of measurements can range up to δz = 0.5, and are much less reliable than spectroscopic determinations. However, photometry does at least allow a qualitative characterization of a redshift. For example, if a Sun-like spectrum had a redshift of z = 1, it would be brightest in the infrared(1000nm) rather than at the blue-green(500nm) color associated with the peak of its blackbody spectrum, and the light intensity will be reduced in the filter by a factor of four, (1 + z)2. Both the photon count rate and the photon energy are redshifted.

Three Criticisms of The Heliocentric Red Shift/Blue Shift Hypothesis

1. First of all, The Constellations have never change position in all of history, which is the first indication that zero expansion is occurring. This is an empirical fact of Astronomy that millions of Astronomers have verified. Since expansion is the conclusion of The Red Shift/Blue Shift Hypothesis, this is the first red flag as to the spurious nature of this hypothesis.

2. A second criticism for The Red Shift/Blue Shift Hypothesis is that it is contingent upon the idea of Outer Space. You cannot assert that matter is expanding outwards if there is no Outer Space for it to expand out into.

The reason we assert that Outer Space is an imaginary science fiction idea has much to do with the fact that you cannot have an atmospheric pressure gradient system contiguous to an alleged Outer Space vacuum without some form of impermeable and solid barrier between these two relatively disproportionate Thermodynamic systems.

In the Newtonian Model, The Earth’s atmospheric pressure gradients, and in particular, at The Exosphere, contain an ascending strata of atomic density that is so sparse that there is an insufficient mass to satisfy Newton’s Universal Law of Gravitation’s requirement for significant mass as a function of gravitational attraction. Additionally, for Einstein, what is known as Gravity is not a force but evidence that we exist in a pseudo-Riemannian Manifold, or nonisomorphic, as it traces a geodesic, a space whose shape comes from the presence of masses with time being a relative quantity.

Einstein’s Theory of General Relativity is a kinematic theory in that it provides a geometric explanation of gravitational motion, wherein there is no “mass attracts mass” variable. This, being Newton’s gravitational claim, was supplanted with curved Space-Time. Nevertheless, for gas pressure gradients to remain intact contiguous to a vacuum, the necessary antecedent of a container is required, according to The Second Law of Thermodynamics. From these aforementioned conditions, we know that gravitational attraction has no power to hold singular atoms, nor The Earth’s atmospheric pressure gradients, from being immediately “pushed upwards,” in a homogenous confluence, out into the vacuum of Outer Space at the highest altitudes above The Earth, and by no means, can gravitational attraction serve or behave as a barrier between The Earth and the alleged vacuum of Outer Space. This being the case, and since The Earth, indeed, possess a pressurized atmosphere, the claim that The Earth is surrounded by an Outer Space vacuum is null and void, and the container is the Firmament from Genesis.

The necessary causal antecedent for gas, air, and/or atmospheric pressure to exist equates to containment. If the alleged Outer Space around Earth is truly as described, with no sold barrier between The Earth’s Atmosphere and the near perfect vacuum of theoretical Outer Space, we'd all be dead as entropy would increase as The Earth’s Atmosphere expands out into the volume of available Outer Space in order to achieve Thermodynamic equilibrium.

3. A third criticism concerns the idea that this initial expanding universe fantasy was coupled with the idea of Red and Blue Shifting Star colors in order to claim the expansion. However, Stars exhibit far more colors than merely red of blue, obviously. Stars range from shimmering Red, Blue, Green, Orange, White, Yellow, and Purple, etc…A better explanation of Star composition is the presence of noble gases under cavitation from sound in a quasi-vinous medium. This effect is known as Sonoluminescence.

Each noble gas, depending on its atomic structure, emits a certain wavelength, which determines the color of light emanating from each Star. This being the case, Stars may be understood as varying types of gases, fixed as rotating Constellations and Asterisms, and activated and fixated in position and intensity via ultra acoustic resonance. Hence, it all comes down to what Noble Gas that a Star is composed. For example, a Xenon Star will appear blue, while a Neon Gas Star will appear to be red.

Now, keep in mind that these color types will have some variation, so Stars can appear as:

4. Red

5. Blue

6. Violet

7. Orange

8. Yellow

9. White

10. Green

11. Purple

The Noble Gases, also known as The Inert Gases, are located in Group VIII of the periodic table. Group VIII is sometimes called Group O. The Noble Gases are Helium, Neon, Argon, Krypton, Xenon, Radon, and Ununoctium.

Noble Gas Properties

The Noble Gases are relatively non-reactive. This is because they have a complete valence shell. They have little tendency to gain or lose electrons. The Noble Gases have high ionization energies and negligible electronegativities. The Noble Gases have low boiling points and are all gases at room temperature.

Red Shift Anomalies in the Counts of Low Redshift Quasars by D. P. Youll

Abstract

The commonly held view by astronomers and cosmologists is that redshift indicates distance for both galaxies and quasars. However, data from over 750,000 quasars, and specifically about 9500 with high accuracy measurements in the redshift range 0.05 to 0.25, contained in the Sloan Digital Sky Survey (SDSS) data release DR16 indicates several anomalies that might indicate that many quasars do not follow the same redshift-distance relationship as measured for galaxies. Also, while the commonly held view is that quasars are, in general, much brighter than galaxies, in the redshift range up to 0.5, this is not the case in the nearby universe. Two proposals are given that might explain why quasars do not follow the same redshift-distance relationship as measured for galaxies and why they might be fainter than galaxies at lower redshifts. Astronomers are urged to find more quasars in the redshift range 0 < Z < 1.0 in order to clarify the luminosity distribution function of quasars at low redshift.