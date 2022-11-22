The instantaneous effects on a human when exposed to near-vacuum conditions without a proper containment mechanisms were recoded in a video with Jim le Blanc. In 1966, Jim le Blanc was exposed to a near-vacuum with almost disastrous consequences. The video shows the moments when Jim le Blanc was subjected to a space-like vacuum in a NASA testing chamber. Interestingly, although NASA said it was an “accident”, it’s one of the only ‘experiments’ into how a human would cope in such conditions ever attempted, and thus our modern knowledge of the effects of a vacuum contiguous with a human relies exclusively upon this failed incident.

NASA Has Done All There “Space Walks” in Swimming Pools. What They Call “Deep Space”, We Know To Be Deep Swimming Pools:

NASA has never shown any human can exist next to a vacuum without containment. Jim le Blanc’s saliva stared to boil during the test under a pressure leak (i.e. lack of containment) and almost killed him, until they immediately terminated the test.

This is great example of how containment is necessary for pressure to remain intact, and this case, it was Jim le Blanc’s space suit that lost pressure, thereby, causing his entire body to expand out into the vacuum chamber.

Note that NASA’s vacuum chamber was thousands of times weaker than the vacuum void of Outer Space.

NASA’s Space Suit Testing Failure in a Vacuum: