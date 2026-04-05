Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

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Specie's avatar
Specie
1d

I understand that the target for all the rockets launched towards the bermuda triangle is called Point Nemo. Gives new meaning to the phrase "Finding Nemo"

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Dr. Jeff Explains's avatar
Dr. Jeff Explains
1d

You explained the mechanics of that well

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