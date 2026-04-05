Ok, first you have to imagine a Heliocentric Cosmos. And then, you have to insert NASA’s explanation for orbiting the Earth to more efficiently escape the Earth’s imaginary gravitational field to head to The Moon. Have you done this yet? If you have, you are ready for NASA’s official explanation for the need to shoot rockets up and then arc over out of sight into the Bermuda Triangle in the name of orbital velocity.

Ready?

NASA’s Official Explanation for The Need to Shoot Rockets up and Then Arc Over Out of Sight in The Name of Orbital Velocity:

“NASA does not claim that rockets enter orbit after liftoff to achieve escape velocity. This appears to be a misstatement or misrepresentation of standard orbital mechanics. NASA and basic physics clearly distinguish the two concepts, and official explanations never frame the initial orbit insertion that way.

What NASA Actually Says

NASA’s public resources explain rocket launches this way:

· Rockets accelerate vertically at first to clear the dense lower atmosphere quickly (minimizing drag), then pitch over into a curved, Gravity-turn trajectory. They build horizontal (tangential) speed so that, once the engines cut off at the right altitude and velocity, the spacecraft is in orbit. Quote from NASA Space Place: “A rocket needs to speed up to at least 17,800 miles per hour—and fly above most of the atmosphere, in a curved path around Earth. This ensures that it won’t be pulled back down to the ground.” The satellite (or spacecraft) “stays in orbit because it still has momentum—energy it picked up from the rocket—pulling it in one direction. Earth’s Gravity pulls it in another direction. This balance…keeps the satellite orbiting around Earth.”

· For the International Space Station (a typical low-Earth orbit mission), orbital speed is about 17,150 mph (~7.66 km/s).

Escape velocity (~25,000 mph or 11.2 km/s from Earth’s surface) is mentioned separately, only for missions leaving Earth entirely (e.g., to another planet):

“If you’re trying to get to another planet, you’ll need a fast-moving rocket to overcome Earth’s Gravity. To do that, you’d have to speed up to around 25,000 mph.” It is not tied to the orbiting step.

NASA Glenn Research Center adds: Rockets exit the atmosphere quickly via thrust, then “gain the velocity needed to remain in orbit” at a “carefully determined altitude and speed,” after which the upper stage cuts off, and the payload is in orbit. No reference to escape velocity here.

Searches of NASA sites turn up no statements claiming, “We orbit to achieve escape velocity.” The two speeds serve different purposes.

The Physics: Orbital Velocity vs. Escape Velocity

These are derived from conservation of energy and Gravity.

Orbital Velocity (for a circular low-Earth orbit) balances gravitational pull exactly with centrifugal inertia, so the spacecraft is in continuous free-fall around Earth:

· Where is the gravitational constant, is Earth’s mass, and is the distance from Earth’s center (~6,771 km for ~400 km altitude LEO). This gives ~7.8 km/s (~17,500 mph).

Escape Velocity is the minimum speed for an object to coast away to infinity without further thrust (parabolic or hyperbolic trajectory, unbound orbit):

Rockets achieve these gradually via continuous thrust (not a single “shot”), and real trajectories account for atmosphere, Gravity losses, and Earth’s rotation. Going straight up would fight Gravity the entire way, requiring far more fuel with no horizontal component to “miss” Earth on the way down. The curved path (Gravity turn) is the fuel-efficient route to orbital speed.⁠

Why Orbit First (Even for Escape Missions)?

· For satellites or the ISS: Orbit is the destination. No escape needed.

· For Moon/Mars/probe missions (e.g., Apollo, Artemis, Voyager): Rockets reach a temporary “parking orbit” first, then perform a second burn (e.g., trans-lunar injection) to add the extra speed for escape. This is more efficient because of the Oberth Effect—thrusting at higher speed (deeper in the Gravity well) converts more of the burn into useful orbital energy. The parking orbit does not “achieve” escape velocity; the later burn does (total energy exceeds escape). From LEO, you only need ~3.2 km/s more delta-v for Earth escape, not the full 11.2 km/s from the surface.

In short, orbiting after liftoff is about reaching orbital velocity efficiently for a closed path around Earth. Escape velocity is a higher threshold for leaving Earth’s Gravity well entirely, and NASA never conflates the two as the “reason” for the orbit step. The claim reverses or merges distinct concepts from orbital mechanics. Real launches follow Newtonian Gravity and rocketry principles, verifiable by radar tracking, amateur astronomy of satellites, and mission data.”

Ok, that’s NASA’s official story.

Let’s continue:

The Bermuda Triangle Rocket Graveyard for NASA and The Escape Velocity Mythos

Isn’t it an interesting coincidence that The Bermuda Triangle became a mystical off-limits place in the same year that NASA started launching rockets from Florida in the 1950s? NASA claimed they needed to achieve an “escape velocity” to break out of the clutches of the Earth’s gravitational field. According to NASA, a spacecraft leaving the surface of Earth, for example, needs to be going about 11 kilometers (7 miles) per second, or over 40,000 kilometers per hour (25,000 miles per hour), to enter orbit. This is all because of the theoretical power of Gravity.

This invisible and unproven hypothetical Gravitational field has such a hold on upwardly ascending rockets that they needed to waste tons of precious fuel in a horizontal trajectory just to escape its mighty power. This is the same Gravitational field that Butterflies and Helium Balloons seem to ignore as they go flittering about, unaffected by the powerful Gravitational field that the NASA rockets have to contend with. Yeah, yeah, yeah, I know. Rockets are bigger than butterflies, so they are affected more by Gravity. Yawn…We have heard all this rubbish a thousand times. It’s the most unproven, unsubstantiated, pseudoscientific garbage in existence. Gravity knows if you are a small creature with little wings, so it allows you to freely roam. And Gravity knows that you are a streamlined missile with millions of pounds of thrust to help your ascent, so it will not allow that. Gravity knows!

Gravity has your number, so you have to travel around the Earth to achieve escape velocity instead. Magically flying horizontally through the atmosphere for thousands of miles gives you more speed than merely flying straight up, where the atmospheric layers become thinner and thinner, so you can go faster and faster. You cannot just apply Occam’s razor and fly straight up, thereby saving tons of precious fuel, and achieving the most velocity by avoiding the unnecessary scenic cruise around the Earth under the myth of achieving escape velocity.

Three Scientific Observations That Destroy The Escape Velocity Mythos:

1.) The higher you are, the LESS the Gravitational pull, obviously, so you do not need to achieve extra speed to escape Gravity. You already did the lion’s share of the work when you left the ground. That is when Gravity was strongest, according to the Heliocentric model. So the whole argument that you need to achieve a special magical velocity above the Earth is absurd.

2.) The higher you go, the thinner the atmosphere, and so the LESS amount of thrust and work is required to go beyond the Earth’s top atmospheric layer. The sooner you get to that highest atmospheric layer, The Exosphere, located between about 700 and 10,000 kilometers (440 and 6,200 miles) above Earth’s surface, the easier it will be to get into Outer Space. Traveling horizontally to achieve escape velocity is the worst thing you could do to escape Earth’s Gravitational field.

3.) It is not necessary to travel at 11km/s to escape the Earth’s Gravity, as any speed will do, as long as you keep going up. That is the reason for rocket thrusters, NASA. 11km/s is known as escape velocity because a body travelling up at this speed at the Earth’s surface will keep going up without any further force being applied. But, again, rockets have thrusters, and so the reverse argument that you must reach escape velocity to keep going up does not follow.

Ok, so now that we have established the nonsensical absurdity behind escape velocity, and rest assured, NASA knows it too, why would they push this narrative every time they execute a rocket launch? The answer is two words: Bermuda Triangle. NASA has never left Earth’s lower orbit, as even they have confessed to, accidentally. They have nowhere else to go but laterally, and so they put on a big show and send the rockets horizontally, as every NASA rocket launch has clearly shown, and they tell everyone that they have to shoot horizontally to achieve escape velocity. It’s their little cover-up story.

Now you know the rest of the story…

Mythical Escape Velocity, Orbiting Satellites, The Hubble, The Shuttle, and The ISS

“Satelloon” refers to an inflatable, reflective satellite, often made of aluminum-coated plastic, designed to bounce radio signals for communication purposes. These were early examples of passive communications satellites, and the term was coined by John Pierce and William O’Sullivan. NASA’s Project Echo, which launched Echo I and Echo II, utilized these satelloons for demonstrating the feasibility of space-based communication.

In celestial mechanics, escape velocity or escape speed is the minimum speed needed for a free, non-propelled object to escape from the gravitational influence of a primary body, thus reaching an infinite distance from it. It is typically stated as an ideal speed, ignoring atmospheric friction. Although the term “escape velocity” is common, it is more accurately described as a speed than a velocity because it is independent of direction; the escape speed increases with the mass of the primary body and decreases with the distance from the primary body. The escape speed thus depends on how far the object has already traveled, and its calculation at a given distance takes into account the fact that without new acceleration it will slow down as it travels—due to the massive body’s gravity—but it will never quite slow to a stop.

Theoretically, a rocket, continuously accelerated by its exhaust, can escape without ever reaching escape speed, since it continues to add kinetic energy from its engines. It can achieve escape at any speed, given sufficient propellant to provide new acceleration to the rocket to counter gravity’s deceleration and thus maintain its speed.

But for more practical purposes, and more generally, escape velocity is the speed at which the sum of an object’s kinetic energy and its gravitational potential energy is equal to zero; an object which has achieved escape velocity is neither on the surface, nor in a closed orbit (of any radius). With escape velocity in a direction pointing away from the ground of a massive body, the object will move away from the body, slowing forever and approaching, but never reaching, zero speed.

Once escape velocity is achieved, no further impulse need be applied for it to continue in its escape. In other words, if given escape velocity, the object will move away from the other body, continually slowing, and will asymptotically approach zero speed as the object’s distance approaches infinity, never to come back. Speeds higher than escape velocity retain a positive speed at infinite distance. Note that the minimum escape velocity assumes that there is no friction (e.g., atmospheric drag), which would increase the required instantaneous velocity to escape the gravitational influence, and that there will be no future acceleration or extraneous deceleration (for example from thrust or from gravity of other bodies), which would change the required instantaneous velocity.

All Public Footage of NASA Rockets Show Then to Shoot Up and Then Arc Down Into The Atlantic Ocean

If an object is in mythical Outer Space, there is no meaning to free fall. It will just float around with whatever initial velocity got it there, unless it is acted upon by the gravitational fields of other bodies. It will just follow Newton’s First Law. If it is at rest, it will continue to remain at rest. If it is in motion with a particular velocity, it will continue to move with that velocity. Theoretically, the coefficient of friction of the Earth’s atmosphere will not impede it if it is the vacuum of Outer Space.

However, on the surface of the Earth, the escape velocity is about 11.2 km/s, which is approximately 33 times the speed of sound (Mach 33) and several times the muzzle velocity of a rifle bullet (up to 1.7 km/s). However, at 9,000 km altitude (5592.3 miles) in “space”, it is slightly less than 7.1 km/s. Note that this escape velocity is relative to a non-rotating frame of reference, not relative to the moving surface of the planet or moon.

Now, if you want to get into orbit around the Earth, however, you allegedly need to reach an “escape velocity” of at about 25,000 miles per hour, which is approximately 7000 mph faster than how fast satellites and the ISS are said to be moving in a Low Earth Orbit freefall around The Earth. You need to travel roughly 62 miles upward to leave Earth’s upper atmosphere, but be traveling at approximately 25,000 mph to break free from the alleged gravitational pull of the Earth.

Rockets burn huge amounts of fuel very quickly to reach escape velocity of at least 25,000 mph (7 miles per second or 40,000 km/h), which is how fast something allegedly needs to go to break away from the pull of Earth’s gravity, such that it orbits without the need of further propulsion. The orbital free fall and the forward trajectory of the rocket are said to be in equilibrium with the gravitational field of the planet, causing the rocket to orbit the Earth in the same way the Moon free falls towards the Earth at its perfect Goldilocks’ forward speed and distance from the Earth.

Most satellites, the International Space Station, the Space Shuttle, and the Hubble Space Telescope are all said to be in Low Earth Orbit (commonly called “LEO”). Objects in LEO are said to be in a free fall towards the Earth and the only force acting on the objects is the alleged gravitational attraction of the Earth. And so, The Shuttle, Satellites, The Hubble Telescope, and the ISS are accelerating in a freefall towards the Earth with the same uniform acceleration. The altitude of a satellite is allegedly dependent on what it is required to do, how long you require it to last, and whether frequent repair or resupply missions are required.

The ISS Faked With Greenscreen at NASA’s Ground Based Movie Studio

Real NASA Satellites Float on Helium Balloons and Crash All The Time

These are all NASA fairytales, of course.

Most satellites in LEO are said to be orbiting below 2000 km between the Van Allen Radiation Belts and the Earth’s atmosphere. The ISS orbits much lower at altitudes between 320 to 350 kms This means that the ISS orbits Earth (and sees a sunrise) once every 92 minutes.

Ok, swell...sounds like the script to a Star Trek episode, but let’s just indulge NASA.

Now, the fastest velocity ever to be reached by any rocket in the Earth’s atmosphere is approximately 4,310 mph. The rocket that did this is on sale and is one of eight that were built as part of a $95 million partnership between NASA and the Russian Institute for New Propellants (CIAM). The program sought to develop a hypersonic machine using pioneering propulsion technology. The resulting Kholod rockets, or “scramjets,” were fueled by cryogenically cooled liquid hydrogen and were capable of traveling at Mach 6.47 (4,310 mph / 6,936 km/h). The first Kholod rocket was tested in Kazakhstan in November 1991, reaching an altitude of 35 km (22 mi). Over the next 10 years, the Kholod was the world record holder for outright atmospheric speed and it is still the fastest machine to have traveled within Earth’s atmosphere.

There is also the suspicious story of NASA’s X-43A flight which was planned to reach Mach 10. Reportedly, the flight was made on Nov. 16, 2004, and reached a speed of Mach 9.6, or almost 7,000 mph.

However, again, how fast does a rocket have to travel to get into Low Earth Orbit? Orbital velocity (for a circular orbit) can be determined using the equation:

v=√ GM/r

…where G is the gravitational constant

…M is the mass of the Earth

…r is the distance from the orbit to the center of mass of the Earth.

Plugging in 10 miles above the Earth’s surface, we get an orbital velocity of 17,668.8 miles per hour (7.8987 km/s).

However. that is NOT accounting for atmospheric drag, because atmospheric drag cannot be accounted for in orbital mechanics. Drag is a decelerating force. It will decelerate the object. We can’t start faster than needed, because for a different velocity, we would have a different altitude.

The only way to account for atmospheric drag is to introduce a counter-force, such as continually burning thrusters that produce an equal and opposite force to the drag. That would take a lot of fuel.

Even if we could handle that, there is still the complication of the extreme temperatures that will be produced by the ionized gases in the shockwave off the bow of the object.

Computing all variables, we arrive at approximately 25,000 mph required for Escape Velocity.

Ok, recall that NASA’s X-43A flight, which was planned to reach Mach 10 on Nov. 16, 2004, and allegedly reached a speed of Mach 9.6, or almost 7,000 mph, does not equal 25,000 miles per hour

And so, how does NASA account for the missing 18,000 mph required to achieve escape velocity?

NASA says that rockets magically fly faster, and faster, and faster, in a lateral motion, through the Earth’s atmosphere in an orbital ascension, to achieve escape velocity, and because there is less atmospheric drag as you ascend, they are finally able to achieve the 25,000 mph escape velocity necessary for orbital freefall around the Earth.

Remember, the fastest velocity ever to be reached by any rocket in the Earth’s atmosphere is approximately 7,000 mph. NASA still needs to come up with the 18,000 mph required to achieve escape velocity.

The idea that the rocket’s acceleration can increase as the atmospheric drag is reduced by virtue of ascent is mitigated significantly by the absence of atmospheric pressure for the rocket propellant to push off of in order to propel itself. In other words, though there is less drag the higher the rocket ascends, there is proportionally less atmosphere present to enable the rocket to propel forward at all. It is left with the maximum speed any rocket can go in the Earth’s atmosphere, according to modern science, which is Mach 9.6 (7000 mph) by the NASA’s X-43A, far below the 25,000 mph required for escape velocity.

Even the Saturn V Rocket, by NASA’s own admission, did not reach escape velocity at even 42 miles. When Saturn V blasted off from the Earth, the first stage burned for 2.5 minutes, lifting the rocket to an altitude of 68 km (42 miles) and a speed of 2.76 km/s (9,920 km/h or 6,164 mph), and not fast enough, by far, to reach escape velocity.

Oxygen infused propellent does not work in the vacuum of space by all the rules of modern physics. It’s useless in a vacuum. You still need atmospheric pressure for the liquid oxygen to push off of. As soon as the accelerant is exposed to the vacuum of space, all burn would cease in a nano second. There would be zero movement, in the same way that you cannot pick yourself up by your own bootstraps. You need another OPPOSING force to push off against to lift off the ground.

This is in obedience to Newtons Third Law of Motion:

“For every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction. The statement means that in every interaction, there is a pair of forces acting on the two interacting objects. The size of the forces on the first object equals the size of the force on the second object.”

--Wikipedia

One way NASA tries to squirm its way out of this obvious contradiction is to assert that a rocket magically achieves some crazy fast velocity (who knows how fast when NASA changes its story every other Tuesday) and then as soon as it zips past the atmospheric drag of the Earth’s atmosphere, and into the vacuum of Outer Space, it is able to increase its speed even more to achieve escape velocity.

However, there is two major problems with this story:

1.) The “Chicken and The Egg” Paradox

How do you escape the gravitation pull of the Earth so you can orbit the Earth, which requires 25,000 mph of escape velocity, if you need to escape the gravitational pull of the Earth to achieve this velocity? It is a patent contradiction. It’s like saying a chicken embryo requires access to the outside of its egg in order to break out of its egg. Well, it is inside the egg. It cannot access the other side to break out. Likewise, you cannot break out into Outer Space in order to achieve escape velocity, when escape velocity is necessary to break out into Outer Space. Let’s just call it a variation of the “chicken and the egg” paradox.

2.) Rockets do not work in a vacuum.

Rockets work by pushing against the barometric pressure of air. The thrusters push against the air, but the air pressure is sufficiently dense enough to offer RESISTANCE. In other words, the air “pushes back”, and it pushes back consistently to create forward motion in the rocket. The air is the EXTERNAL FORCE acting upon a body…the rocket thruster. It’s a battle between opposing forces, and when the thrusters have enough force, they can overcome the inertia of the rocket and create enough momentum for movement. If the rocket is pushing against the rocket itself, there is not battle. Thrust versus a vacuum is a not a battle. It is a car spinning its wheels and going nowhere. Unless a car’s wheels establish resistance with another force (the ground), the car has no EXTERNAL FORCE to act upon, and it just stays exactly where it is until its wheels establish sufficient traction to trigger forward momentum. Action reaction. Simple physics.

There is no greater example of a car spinning its wheels than a rocket thruster being consumed by the vacuum of space, and thereby never establishing any connection with anything at all that would serve to overcome the inertia of the rocket’s mass, such that it would enact momentum.

Gravity Cannot Hold a Single Atom in The Upper Atmosphere Because They Lack The Molecular Density to Satisfy Newton’s Gravitational Equations for Mass

Additionally, ammonium perchlorate composite propellant is the most common modern rocket propellant. Ammonium perchlorate composite propellant is a composite propellant, meaning that it has both fuel and oxidizer mixed with a rubbery binder, all combined into a homogeneous mixture. The propellant is most often composed of ammonium perchlorate (AP), an elastomer binder such as hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) or polybutadiene acrylic acid acrylonitrile prepolymer (PBAN), powdered metal (typically aluminum), and various burn rate catalysts.

Again, and this oxygen infused propellent does not work in the vacuum of space by all the rules of modern physics. It’s useless in a vacuum. You still need atmospheric pressure for the liquid oxygen to push off of. As soon as the accelerant is exposed to the vacuum of space, all burn would cease in a nano second. There would be zero movement, in the same way that you cannot pick yourself up by your own bootstraps. You need another OPPOSING force to push off against to lift off the ground.

You Need Atmospheric Density to Push Off In Order For Rocket Thrusters to Work…an OPPOSING Force to Push Off Against

“Houston, we have lift off!” is real because Houston actually has air so the rocket can actually push off of the opposing atmospheric force to overcome the inertia of its total mass and ascend.

And so no, Satellites, The Hubble, The Shuttle, and the ISS are not orbiting around the earth, and not just because there is no such thing as Outer Space or a spherical Earth to orbit around, in the first place, but also because even if there was, the internal contradictions and inconsistencies in the physics of NASA’s own story cause the entire Low Earth Orbit in a vacuum story to crash to the Earth...just like all those satellites connected to Hydrogen balloons...those Satelloons.

From Orion Lift-Off to CGI Cuts and a Reason to Justify an Arced Lateral Flight Path to The Bermuda Triangle: A Blow-by-Blow Account of the Staged Show

NASA Shows CGI Images From The Artemis II Mission:

The Artemis 2 Mission Has Two Stages

The Artemis 2 Mission Has Two Stages:

1. Launch a rocket or a rocket balloon

2. Switch to the CGI of a rocket in flight