NASA can simulate a spacecraft (or UFO-like object) in the sky right now using combinations of drone swarms and holographic/projection technology. It’s already being done in entertainment, events, and research prototypes—though it’s a visual simulation via lights, lasers, and formations rather than a solid, physical craft or perfect sci-fi hologram visible in broad daylight.

How it Works Today:

Drone light shows use synchronized swarms of hundreds or thousands of LED-equipped drones acting like “flying pixels.” Software choreographs them into precise 3D shapes, animations, and movements that can mimic a hovering or flying spacecraft. These shows routinely create space-themed displays, including UFOs, flying saucers, portals, alien ships, and starry skies.

Real-World Examples Include:

· Drone shows at the Roswell UFO Festival that simulate flying saucers and alien encounters.

· Large-scale events in China and elsewhere with 10,000+ drones forming intricate 3D animations that look like CGI spacecraft or futuristic objects.

For a More “Holographic” Effect, Companies and Researchers Layer in Projection Tech:

· Drone-Laser Systems: Drones create giant animated images, text, or 3D visuals in the sky. One 2019 innovation (still relevant) used drone swarms with lasers for what was called the “largest 3D display” ever—projecting moving pictures high in the air.

· Smoke/Fog Screens + Lasers: Drones generate a temporary mist or smoke curtain, then project lasers onto it for bright, floating holographic-style images (like faces, objects, or even spacecraft outlines).

· Specialized Holographic Drones: Prototypes like the LightBee (a drone with a cylindrical screen surrounded by projectors) create true light-field holograms in mid-air. Older research, like Queen’s University’s BitDrones, used swarms of pixel drones, shape drones, and touchscreen drones to “3D print” floating objects or interactive displays you could view from multiple angles.

· Hologram Fans on Drones: A patented design spins a holographic fan under a drone to display 3D images directly in the air while the drone flies.

· Advanced Swarm Displays (e.g., “Holodeck” research): Drones with light sources fly in formation to create immersive, floating 3D light sculptures that simulate objects in space.

Current Capabilities and Realistic Scale:

· Size: Shows with 1,000–11,000+ drones can create formations hundreds of feet wide—big enough to look like a mid-sized spacecraft or UFO from the ground.

· Movement: Drones can hover, fly in formation, or animate (e.g., a “ship” appearing to land, pulse with lights, or open a portal).

· Realism: At night, these look incredibly convincing—often mistaken for real phenomena. Add sound effects, ground projections, or fog for extra immersion.

· Examples in Action: Space-themed drone shows (e.g., “Space Chase,” alien invasion themes, or eclipse/space tributes) already exist and prove the concept.

Project Bluebeam drone and holographic technology…and this is the low-level stuff:

2023 새해맞이 드론쇼 (부산 광안리해변):

Phish - Waves, Whale & Dolphins… Happy New Year 2022… 04/22/22 - MSG, NYC