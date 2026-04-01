Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

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Diane Loyd's avatar
Diane Loyd
5d

The devils at NASA will do everything they can to keep the illusions alive.

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D Fenwick's avatar
D Fenwick
5d

It's April fool day. Capricorn One film is the telly.

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