The real Flat Earth Model that people should be using is The Celestial Sphere, where The Flat Earth cuts The Celestial Sphere into upper and lower constellation hemispheres. It is the same as the geometric Globe Earth Model inside The Celestial Sphere, only instead of a sphere Earth inside The Celestial Sphere, it’s a Flat Earth inside The Celestial Sphere.

The Celestial Sphere: The Rotation of Stars Around the Flat Earth

Flat Earth at the center:

Think of the sphere in this image as The Celestial Sphere, where The Constellations are fixed and rotate, and the center cross section as The Earth:

The Heliocentric Copernican Cosmological Revolution co-opted of The Celestial Sphere and re-imagined it as Spherical Earth Model:

The Celestial Sphere is the encircling Enclosed Cosmological star system encompassing The Flat Earth at the center. The Celestial Sphere is an enormous sphere surrounding the Earth upon which all celestial bodies move:

You can loosely think of The Celestial Sphere as gyroscopic design, where the rotor part is The Flat Earth, and everything else rotates around this flat center:

In Astronomy and navigation, The Celestial Sphere is a sphere that has a large radius and is concentric to Earth. All objects in the sky can be conceived as being projected upon the inner surface of The Celestial Sphere, which may be centered on Earth or the observer. If centered on the observer, half of the sphere would resemble a hemispherical screen over the observing location.

Flat Earth Interpretations of Star Movement:

Stars as luminous elements on a Celestial Sphere: Various Flat Earth models propose that The Stars are luminous elements situated on a layer above The Flat Earth, within a dome or Firmament. This dome revolves above the Earth at a rate consistent with the sidereal day (approximately one rotation every 23.93 hours), accounting for the apparent nightly movement of Stars.

Polaris as a fixed point: Polaris, The North Star, remains stationary, while all other stars revolve around it.

Perspective, Refraction, Reflection, and Atmospheric Effects: When considering observations like opposing star trail rotations in The Northern and Southern Hemisphere, perspective, refraction, reflection, and/or atmospheric effects may be attributed to such phenomena.

Celestial Constancy and Fixed Constellations: The shape of Constellations do not change. They are fixed and re-appear, year after year, which illustrates how The Stars are not expanding out into a vast vacuum void, billions of miles away, but rather, they are close and fixed within The Celestial Sphere.

Bitchut: Southern Star Trails Part 3 - Presented by Shane (Toroidal Geometry) https://www.bitchute.com/video/g3KCaGf3VGNs Why do you think that the occult keep showing you a spherical Earth covered in water? Well, part of the answer is that The Enclosed Cosmological Model is a sphere surrounded by water. But it’s an enclosed toroidal sphere, not a sphere floating around in a vacuum. And The Earth, itself, is not a sphere, whereas the electromagnetic toroidal energy encasing it virtually is. The reality of a water encased Earth was co-opted by the occult in the form of a water covered Earth.

The Celestial Sphere:

The celestial sphere is a practical tool for spherical astronomy, allowing astronomers to specify the apparent positions of objects in the sky if their distances are unknown or irrelevant. In the equatorial coordinate system, the celestial equator divides the celestial sphere into two halves: the northern and southern celestial hemispheres.

A Planetarium Mimics The Celestial Sphere for its Audience:

All celestial objects appear to be equally far away, fixed onto the inside of a sphere, with a large but unknown radius, which appears to rotate westward overhead. Meanwhile, The Earth, underfoot, remains perfectly still. For purposes of Spherical Astronomy, which is concerned only with the directions to celestial objects, it makes no difference if this is actually the case or if it is Earth that is rotating while The Celestial Sphere is stationary. Nevertheless, The Celestial Sphere Model is used in both applications.

Star Globe

A celestial sphere can also refer to a physical model of the celestial sphere or celestial globe. Such globes map The Constellations on the outside of a sphere, resulting in a mirror image of The Constellations as seen from Earth. The oldest surviving example of such an artifact is the globe of the Farnese Atlas sculpture, a 2nd-century copy of an older (Hellenistic period, ca. 120 BCE) work.

In this sculpture, Atlas does not hold The Earth upon his shoulders, but rather, The Celestial Sphere:

Observers would, of course, see objects in that sky under much the same conditions – as if projected onto a dome.

Celestial Sphere Cosmology

The celestial spheres, or celestial orbs, were the fundamental entities of the cosmological models developed by Plato, Eudoxus, Aristotle, Ptolemy, Copernicus, and others. In these celestial models, the apparent motions of the fixed stars and planets are accounted for by treating them as embedded in rotating spheres made of an Aetherial, transparent fifth element (quintessence), like jewels set in orbs. Since it was believed that the fixed stars did not change their positions relative to one another, it was argued that they must be on the surface of a single starry sphere.

In modern thought, the orbits of the planets are viewed as the paths of those planets through mostly empty space. Ancient and medieval thinkers, however, considered the celestial orbs to be thick spheres of rarefied matter nested one within the other, each one in complete contact with the sphere above it and the sphere below. When scholars applied Ptolemy’s epicycles, they presumed that each planetary sphere was exactly thick enough to accommodate them. By combining this nested sphere model with astronomical observations, scholars calculated what became generally accepted values at the time for the distances to the Sun (about 4 million miles), to the other planets, and to the edge of the universe (about 73 million miles). The nested sphere model’s distances to the Sun and planets differ significantly from modern measurements of the distances, and the size of the universe is now known to be inconceivably large and continuously expanding.

Albert Van Helden has suggested that from about 1250 until the 17th century, virtually all educated Europeans were familiar with the Ptolemaic model of “nesting spheres and the cosmic dimensions derived from it”. Even following the adoption of Copernicus’s heliocentric model of the universe, new versions of the celestial sphere model were introduced, with the planetary spheres following this sequence from the central Sun: Mercury, Venus, Earth-Moon, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn.

Mainstream belief in the theory of celestial spheres did not survive the Scientific Revolution. In the early 1600s, Kepler continued to discuss celestial spheres, although he did not consider that the planets were carried by the spheres but held that they moved in elliptical paths described by Kepler’s laws of planetary motion. In the late 1600s, Greek and medieval theories concerning the motion of terrestrial and celestial objects were replaced by Newton’s law of universal gravitation and Newtonian mechanics, which explain how Kepler’s laws arise from the gravitational attraction between bodies.

Early Ideas of Spheres and Circles

In Greek antiquity the ideas of celestial spheres and rings first appeared in the cosmology of Anaximander in the early 6th century BC. In his cosmology both the Sun and Moon are circular open vents in tubular rings of fire enclosed in tubes of condensed air; these rings constitute the rims of rotating chariot-like wheels pivoting on the Earth at their center. The fixed stars are also open vents in such wheel rims, but there are so many such wheels for the stars that their contiguous rims all together form a continuous spherical shell encompassing the Earth. All these wheel rims had originally been formed out of an original sphere of fire wholly encompassing the Earth, which had disintegrated into many individual rings. Hence, in Anaximanders’s Cosmogony, in the beginning was the sphere, out of which celestial rings were formed, from some of which the stellar sphere was in turn composed. As viewed from the Earth, the ring of the Sun was highest, that of the Moon was lower, and the sphere of the stars was lowest.

Following Anaximander, his pupil Anaximenes (c. 585–528/4) held that the stars, Sun, Moon, and planets are all made of fire. But whilst the stars are fastened on a revolving crystal sphere like nails or studs, the Sun, Moon, and planets, and also the Earth, all just ride on air like leaves because of their breadth. And whilst the fixed stars are carried around in a complete circle by the stellar sphere, the Sun, Moon and planets do not revolve under the Earth between setting and rising again like the stars do, but rather on setting they go laterally around the Earth like a cap turning halfway around the head until they rise again. And unlike Anaximander, he relegated the fixed stars to the region most distant from the Earth. The most enduring feature of Anaximenes’ cosmos was its conception of the stars being fixed on a crystal sphere as in a rigid frame, which became a fundamental principle of cosmology down to Copernicus and Kepler.

After Anaximenes, Pythagoras, Xenophanes and Parmenides all held that the universe was spherical. And much later in the fourth century BC Plato’s Timaeus proposed that the body of the cosmos was made in the most perfect and uniform shape, that of a sphere containing the fixed stars. But it posited that the planets were spherical bodies set in rotating bands or rings rather than wheel rims as in Anaximander’s cosmology.

The Emergence of The Planetary Spheres

Instead of bands, Plato’s student Eudoxus developed a planetary model using concentric spheres for all the planets, with three spheres each for his models of the Moon and the Sun and four each for the models of the other five planets, thus making 26 spheres in all. Callippus modified this system, using five spheres for his models of the Sun, Moon, Mercury, Venus, and Mars and retaining four spheres for the models of Jupiter and Saturn, thus making 33 spheres in all. Each planet is attached to the innermost of its own particular set of spheres. Although the models of Eudoxus and Callippus qualitatively describe the major features of the motion of the planets, they fail to account exactly for these motions and therefore cannot provide quantitative predictions. Although historians of Greek science have traditionally considered these models to be merely geometrical representations, recent studies have proposed that they were also intended to be physically real or have withheld judgment, noting the limited evidence to resolve the question.

In his Metaphysics, Aristotle developed a physical cosmology of spheres, based on the mathematical models of Eudoxus. In Aristotle’s fully developed celestial model, the spherical Earth is at the center of the universe and the planets are moved by either 47 or 55 interconnected spheres that form a unified planetary system, whereas in the models of Eudoxus and Callippus each planet’s individual set of spheres were not connected to those of the next planet. Aristotle says the exact number of spheres, and hence the number of movers, is to be determined by astronomical investigation, but he added additional spheres to those proposed by Eudoxus and Callippus, to counteract the motion of the outer spheres. Aristotle considers that these spheres are made of an unchanging fifth element, the Aether. Each of these concentric spheres is moved by its own god—an unchanging divine unmoved mover, and who moves its sphere simply by virtue of being loved by it.

Ptolemaic model of the spheres for Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn with epicycle, eccentric deferent and equant point. (Georg von Peuerbach, Theoricae Novae Planetarium, 1474.)

In his Almagest, the astronomer Ptolemy (fl. ca. 150 AD) developed geometrical predictive models of the motions of the stars and planets and extended them to a unified physical model of the cosmos in his Planetary hypotheses. By using eccentrics and epicycles, his geometrical model achieved greater mathematical detail and predictive accuracy than had been exhibited by earlier concentric spherical models of the cosmos. In Ptolemy’s physical model, each planet is contained in two or more spheres, but in Book 2 of his Planetary Hypotheses Ptolemy depicted thick circular slices rather than spheres as in its Book 1. One sphere/slice is the deferent, with a center offset somewhat from the Earth; the other sphere/slice is an epicycle embedded in the deferent, with the planet embedded in the epicyclical sphere/slice. Ptolemy’s model of nesting spheres provided the general dimensions of the cosmos, the greatest distance of Saturn being 19,865 times the radius of the Earth and the distance of the fixed stars being at least 20,000 Earth radii.

The planetary spheres were arranged outwards from the spherical, stationary Earth at the center of the universe in this order: the spheres of the Moon, Mercury, Venus, Sun, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn. In more detailed models the seven planetary spheres contained other secondary spheres within them. The planetary spheres were followed by the stellar sphere containing the fixed stars; other scholars added a ninth sphere to account for the precession of the equinoxes, a tenth to account for the supposed trepidation of the equinoxes, and even an eleventh to account for the changing obliquity of the ecliptic. In antiquity the order of the lower planets was not universally agreed. Plato and his followers ordered them Moon, Sun, Mercury, Venus, and then followed the standard model for the upper spheres. Others disagreed about the relative place of the spheres of Mercury and Venus: Ptolemy placed both of them beneath the Sun with Venus above Mercury, but noted others placed them both above the Sun; some medieval thinkers, such as al-Bitruji, placed the sphere of Venus above the Sun and that of Mercury below it.

The ancient Greeks assumed the literal truth of stars attached to a Celestial Sphere, revolving about the Earth in one day, and a fixed Earth. The Eudoxan planetary model, on which the Aristotelian and Ptolemaic models were based, was the first geometric explanation for the “wandering” of the classical planets. The outermost of these “crystal spheres” was thought to carry the fixed stars. Eudoxus used 27 concentric spherical solids to answer Plato’s challenge: “By the assumption of what uniform and orderly motions can the apparent motions of the planets be accounted for?” Anaxagoras in the mid-5th century BC was the first known philosopher to suggest that the stars were “fiery stones” too far away for their heat to be felt. Similar ideas were expressed by Aristarchus of Samos. However, they did not enter mainstream European and Islamic astronomy of the late ancient and medieval period. Copernican heliocentrism did away with the planetary spheres, but it did not necessarily preclude the existence of a sphere for the fixed stars. The first astronomer of the European Renaissance to suggest that the stars were distant suns was Giordano Bruno in his De l’infinito universo et mondi (1584). This idea was among the charges, albeit not in a prominent position, brought against him by the Inquisition. The idea became mainstream in the later 17th century, especially following the publication of Conversations on the Plurality of Worlds by Bernard Le Bovier de Fontenelle (1686), and by the early 18th century it was the default working assumptions in stellar astronomy.