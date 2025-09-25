Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

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The Mick
Sep 25, 2025

Fantastic research.

To quantify a flux requires a dynamic scaffold.

So what can we absolutely measure about the Aether and it's interactions?

We can observe certain constants in it's dynamics....

a) The percived "speed" of sound.

b) Maximum downwards velocity.

c) Angles of incidence and refraction

I've left out the speed of light, due to it's unworkable numbers and drift.

.

The constant dynamic is the proof of a relational medium between all three....

Perhaps review and rebuild a list, then look for patterns....

Do these constants correlate with each other, what other extrapolations can we deduce from these "patterns"...

A bit of Venn action may help.

Cheers,

Michael.

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