Aether exists as the substrate, or foundation, to all Physics. Aether is a tenable and substantiated concept, whereas Atomism is an untenable and unsubstantiated claim.

Mathematics is a religion based upon Atheistic Atomism, where everything is a particle and submits to quantization. If you cannot count it, Atomistic mathematicians will reject its reality. They will reject the field of Aether that unites all dimensional attributes, substrates, properties, and events because they cannot readily quantize it. You can’t quantize a field.

Properties and Attributes of Fields, Light, Matter, Space, and Time: The Luminiferous Aether:

1) Light can only travel at its luminal velocity as defined by the dielectric medium and its dimensional relationship to certain terminal limitations.

2) The “speed of light” is a fictional idea, and not a constant. It is medium dependent and changes “velocity” depending upon the density of the medium in which it passes via field perturbation.

3) Likewise, Electromagnetic or Magnetic induction is the production of an electromotive force across an electrical conductor in a changing magnetic field. Hence, Light, Magnetism, and Sound are all Aetheric field perturbation dependent in their transmission, and not the result of particles or waves in motion.

4) There is no speed of light or speed of sound since neither move. They are merely the result of induction through the Aetheric medium, which is singular and not dualistic in nature.

5) Light is not a material construct, but rather the epiphenomenal perturbation of The Aether via field induction.

6) Light is a compound co-axial circuit.

7) It’s an Aether perturbation modality.

8) All fields are Aether perturbation modalities.

9) There is no energy in matter, other than what is conferred to it by virtue of its existence within The Aetheric field, as Nikola Tesla clearly pointed out.

10) Space cannot bend or warp since, by definition, it possesses no salient or measurable properties, and therefore, is not malleable.

11) Time does not exist other than as a mental construct. Time is measurement not a real thing.

12) Wireless technology is evidence of The Aetheric field, and not of an Atomistic, particle-based world.

13) The frequency and wavelength of Light is a function of Aetheric pulse perturbation.

14) Everything is Light.

15) Hydrostatic equilibrium suggests a model for understanding perturbations in The Aetheric field, culminating in what are called, “Photons”, which possess non-material field induction properties.

16) Light is a sound wave in The Aether.

17) Photons do not travel in The Aether. Rather, nothing is moving from point “A” to point “B”. Light is merely the rate of disturbance in The Aether, which is measured as wave propagation.

18) The conjugation between the magnetic and the dielectric are real.

19) Everywhere you see is Light, that is a construct of magnetism.

20) Everywhere you see Darkness, this is a construct of the dielectric. (i.e. electrically insulative).

21) Magnetism is a dielectric field.

22) Gravity, misnamed, is merely a property of dielectric differentials in The Aether, in conjunction with the “molecular density” and buoyancy conferred to objects by the electromagnetic and dielectric properties of The Aetheric field.

23) Light is the result of constructive and destructive interference in The Aetheric field.

24) Light is the result of the interrelationship between the magnetic and the dielectric, resulting in a hyper-trochoidal pattern.

25) The reason The Earth’s Aetheric field exhibits Trochoidal patterns is because it is electromagnetically oriented.

26) The curve described by a fixed point on the radius or extended radius of a circle as the circle rolls along a straight line creates a Trochoidal pattern.

27) The Earth exits in the Toroidal Vortex created by the interplay between magnetic and dielectric fields.

28) Quantum Mechanics, Quantum Field Theory, and General and Special Relativity are pseudo-sciences created to mask the existence of Aether.

29) Most ancient architecture was created to tap into The Aetheric Field and extract, conduct, and channel electromagnetic energy from the Ionosphere, which is not actually a sphere, but rather, a layer of electromagnetic field induction. Electromagnetic or magnetic induction is the production of an electromotive force across an electrical conductor in a changing magnetic field. Michael Faraday is generally credited with the discovery of induction in 1831, and James Clerk Maxwell mathematically described it as Faraday’s Law of Induction. Ancient towers, cathedrals, castles, pyramids, obelisks, etc… were all created, in part, for this purpose.

30) Atomism is a religion. It’s the cult of bumping particles.

31) The electron’s discoverer, J.J. Thomson, called it one unit of dielectric induction During the 1880s and ‘90s scientists searched cathode rays for the carrier of the electrical properties in matter. Their work culminated in the discovery by English physicist J.J. Thomson of the electron in 1897. He found a green glow on the wall of his glass tube and attributed it to rays emanating from the cathode via induction, not particles.

32) Light is neither a wave nor a particle. These are just conceptual abstractions. They are not what things are. These conceptual abstractions describe are what things do…how things behave as The Aether experiences perturbation.

33) Physicist, Robert B. Laughlin, wrote: “It is ironic that Einstein’s most creative work, the general theory of relativity, should boil down to conceptualizing space as a medium when his original premise [in Special Relativity] was that no such medium existed. The word ‘Aether’ has extremely negative connotations in theoretical physics because of its past association with opposition to Relativity. This is unfortunate because, stripped of these connotations, it rather nicely captures the way most physicists actually think about the hypothetical Quantum Vacuum. Relativity actually says nothing about the existence or nonexistence of matter pervading the universe, only that any such matter must have relativistic symmetry. It turns out that such matter exists. About the time Relativity was becoming accepted, studies of radioactivity began showing that the empty vacuum of space had spectroscopic structure similar to that of ordinary quantum solids and fluids. Subsequent studies with large particle accelerators have now led us to understand that space is more like a piece of window glass than ideal Newtonian emptiness. It is filled with ‘stuff’ that is normally transparent but can be made visible by hitting it sufficiently hard to knock out a part. The modern concept of the vacuum of space, confirmed every day by experiment, is a Relativistic Aether. But we do not call it this because it is taboo.”

34) Objects in the world react with Piezoelectricity, as in the electric charge that accumulates in certain solid materials—such as crystals, certain ceramics, and biological matter such as bone, DNA, and various proteins—in response to applied mechanical stress. The word Piezoelectricity means electricity resulting from pressure and latent heat. It is derived from the Greek word, piezein, which means to squeeze or press, and ēlektron, which means amber, an ancient source of electric charge.