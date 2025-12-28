Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ken k's avatar
Ken k
5h

I remember reading in a book by Laurence Gardner that when James 11 went into exile after Oliver Cromwell overthrew him, he fled to Paris and it was said that he took with him the secret knowledge of the Mason's thus creating the Mason's lost word. The Stuart's were a direct descendant of Jesus and Mary Magdalene known as the Desposyni. In Paris, Gardner wrote that James started the Scottish Rite and was instrumental in establishing the Rosicrucian's manifesto.

I've never been able to verify this and wondered if you have ever heard of this before .

Gardner,a fellow of the society of antiquaries of Scotland,is an internationally known Sovereign genealogical and historical lecturer. Distinguished as the Chevalier Labhran de St Germain,he is Presidential Attache to the European Council of Princes. He is also Prior of the Sacred Kindred of St Columba,a knight Templar of St Anthony and Attached to the Grand Protectorate of the Imperial Dragon Court of Hungary,1408. Formally attached to the Noble Order of the Guard of St Germain, founded by King James V11 of Scots in 1692 and ratified by King Louis X1V of France, he is appointed Jacobite Historiographer Royal.

As such,he had access to Noble genealogical records and private libraries.

He has written numerous books including Genesis of the Grail Kings and Bloodline of the Holy Gray.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Gregory Lessing Garrett · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture