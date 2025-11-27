From my first book, The Scientism Delusion:

The progressive art rock band, RUSH, has this lyric that speaks volumes:

“It’s hard to be enlightened…when The Truth is so dimly lit.”

Never has a rock band’s lyric been as true as now in human history.

Whatever Absolute Truth that you thought you may have had has been twisted maimed, convoluted, spin-doctored, and raped a thousand times over by a billion differing opinions, as soon as you think, speak, or write it. There is always somebody to refute you, to launch a counter defense, to intimidate you with more complexity, to rob you of your very right to know anything for sure.

We walk The Earth as traumatized victims of a cognitive dissonance labyrinth, searching hungrily for any morsels of Absolute Truth while batting away any and every Truth we find because it comes to us laced with the poison arsenic of condemnation.…we stagger and fall, morally schizophrenic.

We’ve been down this road too many times. We’ve seen how sure we were before…about anything and where it led…to doubt…to more cognitive dissonance. Why even try?

Apathy and Nihilism set in. Maybe we go buy a cheap copy of Beyond Good and Evil by Frederick Nietzsche, if only because somehow it is calling out to us from the dark void of our despair…it fits our mood. Nietzsche must have been miserable, and misery loves miserable company.

The days turn into months, turn to years…turn to decades.

Now we are playing it cool. We don’t care so much about, well…anything anymore. We have submitted to the empty void of un-answerability, demoralized from thinking too deeply, but never too well...or so we thought.

Endless doubt, buffeted by bouts of supreme clarity, enjoins us, periodically, and we say to ourselves in the mental maelstrom, “I am going to wage another war on Truth. I am going down those rabbit holes again, but this time armed with a veteran soul, seasoned by battle, the result of a thousand psychic wars.”

And still…we fail. The same cognitive dissonance arises…the same dark apathetic Nihilism grows in our soul.

But really, why?

There is that question that Scientists say you can’t ever ask…“Why?”

They say that it is unscientific to ask “Why”?

Then we think, like a fish flailing on the ground seeking water, one way out of the cognitive dissonance nightmare is to keep it simple…become fundamental…and lack any real convictions about anything…just be a Zen Master and hold no beliefs or firm convictions on anything, because after all, it will change eventually, right?

So, why even look for Absolute Truths? Go screw yourself, Absolute Truth! From now on, the only people allowed inside my head are all my Relatives. Relative Morality, Relativistic Physics, Einstein’s Special Relativity, Relative Meaning, Relative…Kinship?

And then, for some reason the internet is on fire with Relativistic Themes, we notice. Subjective Relative Reality is all the rage with Techno Evangelists preaching the Techno Mystical Gospel of, “You create your own reality? There is no Absolute Reality, ultimately. It’s all relative!”

The clarion sound of hope resounds within your black, doom shattered soul.

Suddenly, there are no limitations!

You too can be a God!

You can be anything you want to become they are telling you. Just put on these Oculus glasses, and attach this microchip to your brain and any reality is yours:

· Subjective virtual reality is the new rage in The New Age,

· Consciousness uploading becomes digital paradise and techno spiritual freedom.

The Internet is on fire with this kind of Techno Mysticism. It is in every major Hollywood blockbuster science fiction film, you notice…just everywhere. Marvel Comics Universe films: “Become an action hero with superpowers!”

“Wow!” you think, “Give me more of that soulless and synthetic, techno digital ghetto beat hip hop. If nothing is absolute, or real, anyway, this is my momentary ticket to freedom and happiness. Where do I sign up!?” That’s the Nihilism kicking it.

And then the internet, techno digital evangelism concludes, and you close your laptop, only to sit their shell-shocked by the digital gospel, sensorium overload. You feel this paradoxical sense from deep within you that you want whatever that Techno Digital Evangelist, snake oil salesmen is peddling, that sweet and easy, Pentium processor digital high or whatever it is, while simultaneously loathing it for its blatant, narcissistic, self-aggrandizement. Once again, you feel trapped in a standing wave of cognitive dissonance, and you want to run towards The New Age, techno digital, flim-flam sleaze man, and run away from him at the same time.

Then, as apathy and Nihilism set in again, you gaze over at that dusty copy of Beyond Good and Evil by Frederick Nietzsche, if only because somehow it is calling out to you from the dark void of your despair…again, it fits your mood. You feel like you exist in between virtual realities like you are the protagonist in a Phillip K. Dick novel.

You pick up the Nietzsche, and begin reading:

“Madness is something rare in individuals — but in groups, parties, peoples, and ages, it is the rule.” --Friedrich Nietzsche, Beyond Good and Evil

You wonder if you may be the exception. Maybe you are the singular exceptional mad person in the teeming milieu of virtual digital chaos and electronic noise.

Enough, you think. You go online. It’s like a junkie getting a fix to stop the withdrawals. The tabs open up and there are lots of pretty images, more digital and synthetic music, messages and posts to read and respond to, and things to buy. You start to feel better. A friend likes your image on Facebook. You smile. You go check to see who this friend is, and you realize you have never even met this “friend”. You simply liked his post of a cat on a bed, and now you are friends. A knot starts to develop in your stomach. The fix is not working this time. You surf the web for hours, scanning blogs and random forums, looking for substance, solace, something tangibly real in the virtual cyber world you are inside until you do not even know who you are or why you are online. You know you are seeking for something, but what? Is it online…the thing you need to be happy?

If this scenario is you in any way, you have come to the right place. We are always seeking, adjusting, taking breaks, but thirsty for Truth and the comfort it promises to bring. However, we are locked in a search for Truth that brings suffering and discontent so many times that we begin to associate Truth with sorrow and pain, and we just don’t want anymore. “Why should this be so hard, the pursuit for Truth and Happiness? Why all the argumentation about Absolute Truth?” Is there such a thing, anyway? Every time we search for it, we go through these same cyclical patterns of quest, cognitive dissonance, elation, and despair. The closer we get to something that feels to be true deep inside, the faster we are thrown off the scent by the deep feeling of isolation and inscrutability we receive when we have gone beyond the common consensus. What is pushing us back into these neverending cycles of approach-avoidance of “The Deeper Truths”?

You feel condemnation and belittlement for so many of your thoughts, and you don’t know if it is coming from your own mind, or your encyclopedic memory of other people’s views about what you know, or something that you read, or heard on a podcast, or learned at college, or heard from a friend, or watched on YouTube, or just who knows anymore…there is so much information coming in all the time…just who knows….

Let us delve deeper and keep exploring this common modern, digital cognitive dissonance dilemma. Typically, people have been scorned and ridiculed to no end by academic peers, teachers, and friends over the years about their scientific beliefs, and so as a reaction to the fear and pain felt by the prospect of looking like “a fool” for going against the grain, people just fall in line with the agreed consensus. It is easier. Being accepted by “The Group” is a primal driving force for survival, a force we encounter with each human interaction we engage in.

And so eventually, under the duress of potential ostracization, we stop asking the important questions. The important questions are the hard ones, the questions that contain ambiguities, paradoxes, irrational algorithms, and potentially ontologically unknowable answers.

And mainstream science rarely if ever has even a slightly adequate answer to such questions. Moreover, often enough empirical science is not even qualified to take some of the really hard questions, like “Where did we come from?” Science has no idea. I mean no idea. They merely declare that you can’t ask that question because it is not answerable. Then they backtrack and say we came from some Alien Panspermia (the theory that life on the earth originated from microorganisms or chemical precursors of life present in outer space and able to initiate life on reaching a suitable environment either intentionally or as drifting DNA in space) that just magically happened to hit Earth and start the whole show from inorganic life. Or they will say the universe has always been here and asking why or how is futile and unscientific, and so then we are back to…

“You can’t ask that…”

I’m seeing a pattern here.

So science can ask whatever questions it wants when it suits science, but nobody else has the same interrogative privileges because nobody else is recognized to have access to The Sacred Truths of The Cosmos than the white lab coat priests. The Dark Hooded Occult Priest used to be the keepers of the truth, and now all that has happened is they traded in their black hoods for white smocks…nothing more. All the same questions remain unasked and unanswered, and all the anointed ones still hold the secrets over the heads of the peasant laymen. If that is not an argument for “knowledge is power”, I don’t know what is.

It’s “don’t ask don’t tell” all day long…the clandestine agenda lurking beneath the surface of a false polite, politically correct academic veneer. It’s always, “If we stop asking the really hard questions, maybe they will go away.” Going against the consensus of your peer group is a powerful motivator for people to reject any information that may jeopardize their acceptance among their peers and friends. It will make a person shut down to any new information that is incompatible or in any way jeopardized the mainstream worldview.

And with all this, we are looking at the powerful psychological pull of Scientism. It is definitely a religious cult. Believing in unproven assumptions as real and ignoring verifiable, repeatable, measurable, empirical sense data starts to swiftly look like a lot of religious attributes, at least according to Theist opponents to religion flooding the internet debate forums.

At every turn in modern science, the Luciferian origins of modern Cosmology, Astrophysics, Evolutionary Theory, Quantum Theory, and Artificial Intelligence are becoming increasingly more apparent with each passing day. These Luciferian origins have constellated over time to coalesce into an amalgamation of assumptions and beliefs we know today as, Scientism.

In this book, we will look closer at these two powerful manifestations of thought and try to determine if, indeed, Scientism is Luciferianism, and if so, what the implications of such a discovery might be for the individual and the world as a mass population.

One more simple definition for you:

Conspiracy Theorist: A person who thinks critically and does not blindly believe everything the controllers of society preach.

Photos sent to me by people who bought the book 7 years ago: