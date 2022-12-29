Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

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Timothy J. Lochhead's avatar
Timothy J. Lochhead
Dec 30, 2022

Love this! Vibes of Cosmos' 4th book is on the way (they currently have 4 available), as well as a large map (2m x 2m). I highly recommend their work. They have several videos on Odysee that are not on their youtube channel as well, and a telegram group page.

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Георгий's avatar
Георгий
Jul 20, 2023

На немецкой лунной карте указаны антарктические станции «Новолазаревская» и «Восток» на очень большом расстоянии друг от друга. В реальности они гораздо ближе. Объясните это, пожалуйста.

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