Many Encosed Cosmologists believe that he only true map of our Earth is on the face of The Plasma Moon. It’s a reflection of our flat, stationary realm. Hence, The Plasma Moon appears to be an X-ray mirror image of the true land mass of The Earth. The Moon is a mirror showing more land than we thought. Essentially, what appear as craters on The Moon are actually an X-ray mirror image reflection of The Earth’s land masses.

Plasma Moon: Lunar Refraction Mirror Map (by Vibes of Cosmos):

The theory that the Moon is a reflection of the Earth presents a radically different perspective on our celestial environment and invites deeper contemplation about the true nature of the world around us. According to this view, the Moon is not a distant rock orbiting Earth, but rather a reflective or mirroring surface that displays aspects of the Earth itself—possibly including lands, terrains, or realms not commonly shown on modern maps. These reflected landmasses are thought to correspond to areas beyond what is publicly acknowledged, such as territories outside of Antarctica or beyond the perimeter of the known continents.

Vibes of Cosmos Moon Map:

Advocates of this theory often point to similarities between the patterns visible on the Moon and various terrestrial features, suggesting that the Moon serves as a kind of archive or projection of Earth’s full expanse. In this framework, the Moon acts almost like a cosmic looking glass, one that preserves or echoes the image of a much larger Earth. The idea implies a reality that is more expansive and complex than the conventional model allows, with implications for history, geography, and human understanding of space.

Some interpretations include a cosmological system in which the Moon, stars, and other celestial bodies are embedded within or interact with an energetic field or dome that governs perception, movement, and orientation. Concepts like the “Black Sun” or spiraling cosmic energy fields are used to explain how celestial patterns—including constellations and eclipses—follow a harmonic, electromagnetic design. The notion is that these energies not only shape the heavens but also project specific phenomena into the sky, possibly including the Moon itself as a record or reflection.

This perspective often draws upon ancient texts, symbolic maps, and observed patterns in the sky to support the idea of hidden or protected lands. Rather than being a barrier, the Moon becomes a key to understanding a more profound system of reality—one that preserves knowledge of a greater Earth and invites those who seek to question, explore, and expand their view of existence.