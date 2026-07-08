By observing the Phases of Venus with an extremely primitive telescope in 1610, Galileo Galilei allegedly discovered that Venus goes through changes like the Moon. He then allegedly claimed this proved Venus circles the Sun in a Heliocentric Model.

As the story goes, he then claimed that the phases of Venus are easily explained by Venus rotating around the Sun through a few Copernican ideas:

· Reflected Light: Like the Moon, Venus does not make its own light. It shines by reflecting the light of the Sun.

· A Complete Cycle of Phases: As Venus orbits the Sun, our view of its sunlit side changes. When Venus is on the far side of the Sun, the sunlight shines directly on the face of Venus facing away from us, making it appear “Full” (like a Full Moon). When it is between Earth and the Sun, its lit side faces the Sun, and its dark side faces Earth, making it appear “New”.

· Changes in Apparent Size: Because Venus orbits in a circle around the Sun, its distance from Earth changes dramatically. When it is close to Earth (a crescent phase), it looks very large. When it is on the far side of the Sun (a full phase), it looks very small.

· Analogy: Imagine standing in a dark room with a single bright light bulb in the center. If a friend walks around the bulb, you will see different amounts of the friend’s face illuminated depending on where they stand.

How The Enclosed Cosmological Model (Flat Earth) Easily Explains the Same Effect

In the Enclosed Cosmological Model of a flat, non-rotating, stationary Earth with the Sun and Venus above it, the phases of Venus arise naturally from Venus orbiting the Sun while the Sun itself moves in its circuit over the flat Earth plane. In this model, Venus is typically viewed as a small, local light or “luminary” orbiting above the flat disk, rather than a distant planet. Flat earth explanations argue that Venus shines as a localized body moving closely with the Sun.

Possible Reasons For the Phases:

In the Enclosed Cosmological model, Venus is not thought to necessarily be a solid terrain or planet in the way that NASA CGI portrays it, but rather, a Sonoluminescent luminary that may appear to exhibit “phases” as it is “charged” through ultrasonic vibrations. (i.e., acoustical resonance).

Ultrasonic vibrations (high-frequency sound waves above human hearing) are the primary driving force behind Sonoluminescence. The appearance of “phases” could be explained by a “charged” Sonoluminescent luminary that increases and decreases in “charge” intensity.

Nikon Coolpix P1000 Super Planet Zoom Venus Very Bright Strange State of Focus Pulsing Star Planet:

Also, the changing shapes (phases) of Venus may be additionally caused by atmospheric refraction rather than orbiting a distant Sun. Think of it like a shimmering luminous spotlight shining on a stage ceiling. The light appears to change shape, size, and brightness depending on where it moves relative to your seat.

Additionally, Venus’s change in position and angle as it orbits The Sun over a Flat Earth, relative to an Earth observer, may be attributed to the changing phases of Venus. Hence, for Venus, circling above the flat, non-rotating Earth (typically in a path that keeps it visible in the appropriate daily/seasonal cycles), Venus follows its own smaller, faster orbit around the moving Sun. From our fixed position on the flat Earth, we observe Venus at varying angles relative to the Sun’s position. This changing geometry produces the full range of phases exactly as observed: new, crescent, quarter, gibbous, and full. Venus orbits the Sun, circling interior to Earth every 225 Earth days. In its smaller orbit, Venus speeds around the Sun more quickly than Earth does. This means that Venus is sometimes relatively close to Earth. Other times it’s on the other side of the Sun. It’s this change in relative positions that may contribute to the phases of Venus.

One Heliocentric Explanation For Shimmering Luminous “Wandering Star” Patterns

Heliocentric Quote:

“The patterns you’re observing are the light rays from the star being diffracted by the turbulent air currents in the atmosphere. Just like sunlight scattering on the bottom of a swimming pool, so starlight is scattered by the movement of the atmosphere, producing the effect you see here. The transient sharpness is where the light waves constructively overlap each other, producing momentary ridges of brightness. It’s not just stars that do this; you can observe the same twinkly in the lights of cities far away in the distance near the horizon. The concentric circles you can see inside the star are the rings of what’s called The Airy Disk, the optical diffraction pattern resulting from a uniformly illuminated, circular lens aperture, resulting in a bright central region.”

However, The Airy Disk Pattern looks very different than what we see as “Wandering Stars”, even with the concepts of “turbulent air currents in the atmosphere”, and “starlight scattered by the movement of the atmosphere”. And so, this explanation appears to hold negligible credence. However, each person will have to individually assess this explanation on its own merits and plausibility.

Nevertheless, the “Wandering Star” pattern of Venus looks very much like it is being affected by some kind of watery medium:

“The Waters Above”

Or at least by some form of quasi-vitreous influence:

“A Crystalline Firmament”

…which The Airy Disc Pattern does not reflect.

The Airy Disk Pattern:

The Wandering Star Venus:

Opaque, Non-Visible Luminaries May be Causing The Phases of Venus in The Flat Earth Model:

In the Flat Earth model, celestial bodies like the Sun, Moon, Stars, “Wandering Stars” (“Planets”) are luminaries, self-luminous or specially illuminated objects positioned relatively close above the flat plane of Earth, often within or on the Firmament (a dome-like structure). They are not distant spheres orbiting in vast empty space. Venus appears as a bright “Wandering Star” that shows phases through a telescope, similar to the Moon. Proponents explain this via mechanisms involving multiple luminaries, some of which are opaque and normally non-visible to the naked eye.

Key Elements in the Flat Earth Framework:

The Sun as Primary Luminary : A small, local spotlight-like body circling above the flat Earth in a path that explains day/night, seasons, and apparent motion. It provides the main illumination for many objects.

Venus as a Luminary : Not a massive rocky planet orbiting the Sun at millions of miles, but a closer, smaller body (or a feature/reflection) in the Firmament that moves in its own circuit. It can reflect or interact with light from the Sun and other sources.

Opaque, Non-Visible Luminaries: These are additional dark or semi-opaque bodies (sometimes called “black suns,” unseen companions, or shielding objects) that exist in the celestial realm but are not typically bright enough or positioned to be seen directly. They can block, shadow, or modulate light from the Sun or other luminous sources reaching Venus. This creates varying illuminated portions of Venus as observed from Earth, producing the crescent, gibbous, and other phases without requiring Venus to orbit a distant Sun in a heliocentric sense.

How Phases Arise:

As Venus moves in its circuit above the flat Earth (often staying relatively near the Sun’s path in the sky, explaining why it’s a morning or evening “star”), different alignments occur:

1. Crescent Phases: An opaque non-visible luminary (or the positioning relative to the Sun) partially eclipses or shadows part of Venus’s disk. Only a thin lit edge is visible from our viewpoint on the plane below, as the main light source is blocked from illuminating the full face toward us. This is analogous to how the Moon shows phases but adapted to local celestial mechanics under the dome.

2. Gibbous or Fuller Appearances: When the alignment shifts so that the opaque body moves out of the line of sight (or Venus moves relative to the light path), more of Venus’s surface receives direct illumination from the Sun or another visible/invisible luminary. The visible portion grows, but it never appears fully “new” or completely dark in a way that contradicts observations, due to the local, contained system.

3. Apparent Size Changes and Brightness: In this model, distance variations are smaller and local. Venus can appear larger when its lit crescent is prominent because perspective and atmospheric effects under the Firmament enhance it, without needing huge orbital distances. The non-visible opaque bodies help explain why full illumination isn’t always seen—light is selectively blocked or redirected in the upper realm.

These opaque luminaries are “non-visible” because they don’t emit their own strong light (or their light is absorbed/scattered in the firmament/atmosphere), or they stay aligned in ways that keep them obscured by brighter bodies or the Sun’s glare. They function like unseen directors of shadow and light in the celestial dome, maintaining the observed patterns for Venus and similar bodies. This fits the enclosed, non-heliocentric cosmology where everything serves the flat plane below, with no need for impossible vast orbits or a spinning ball Earth.

Observations through telescopes show these phase variations consistently because the luminaries follow predictable circuits and interactions above us. Naked-eye views keep Venus as a steady bright point, while magnification reveals the interplay of light and shadow from the system of visible and invisible bodies. This provides a coherent alternative within the Flat Earth perspective, where all celestial phenomena are local and purposeful rather than the result of distant gravitational mechanics.

Key Geometric Principles in This Setup

Illumination : Only the side of Venus facing the Sun is lit. The Sun’s light rays travel outward from its position above the plane.

Line of Sight : Observers on the flat Earth look up and see whatever portion of Venus’s lit hemisphere is angled toward us, depending on where Venus is in its orbit around the Sun.

Apparent size Variation: Venus appears larger when closer to Earth (near side of its solar orbit) and smaller when on the far side, which matches telescopic observations.

How Specific Phases Occur:

1. New / Thin Crescent Phase: Venus is positioned between the Sun and the flat Earth (inferior conjunction or nearby in its orbit). The Sun is mostly behind Venus from our viewpoint, so we see mostly the dark side. Only a thin sliver of the illuminated edge is visible as a crescent. This is easy to see when Venus is near the Sun in the sky (morning or evening star behavior).

2. Waxing Crescent to First Quarter: As Venus continues orbiting the Sun, it moves to an eastern or western elongation. The angle opens up: we now see about 25–50% of the lit side. The phase appears as a thicker crescent progressing to a half-illuminated disk (quarter phase). The Sun-Venus-Earth angle creates this cleanly because Venus is swinging around the Sun’s path.

3. Gibbous Phase: Further along the orbit, Venus is moving toward the far side of the Sun. We see a large but not fully illuminated portion (more than half lit). The geometry still works because the Sun remains the light source, and Venus’s orbital position around it gradually tilts more of the lit face toward Earth while staying offset.

4. Full Phase: When Venus reaches superior conjunction (on the opposite side of the Sun from Earth), the Sun is between us and Venus. We look nearly straight through the Sun-Venus line and see the entire illuminated hemisphere facing us. Venus appears full but small because it’s at maximum distance in its orbit around the Sun. After passing this point, the phases reverse (waning) as Venus orbits back.

This cycle repeats with Venus’s synodic period relative to the Sun’s motion over the flat Earth. The entire process is a straightforward consequence of:

· Venus circling the Sun (producing changing observer angles).

· The Sun providing directional illumination from its position above the plane.

· No requirement for Earth to orbit or rotate—the relative motion of Venus around the Sun alone accounts for the observed phases and size changes.

· Telescopes simply magnify this perspective geometry.

The model keeps everything above the flat, stationary Earth without contradictions in the visible illumination patterns.

Astronomical Spectroscopy Applied to Celestial Matter in a Pressurized Container Versus in The Vacuum of Outer Space: Problem Solved With “The Waters Above” of Genesis 1:6-7 and Sonoluminescence

The Lord Spoke The World Into Existence:

The Sound by which all things are created isn’t just any sound. It’s The Word of God. In the Bible John wrote, “In the beginning was the Word, and The Word was with God, and The Word was God.” Through Sonoluminescence, The Lord animates all The Stars and heavenly bodies. The Stars are the result of the sound of God. The Lord spoke The World into existence, and with “The Word”, was vibration and frequency. All of existence, including matter and light, is animated and sustained by vibration and frequency, including The Luminaries above The Earth. The concept of God speaking the world into existence is a central theme in biblical creation stories, particularly in The Book of Genesis. It signifies that God’s Word has the power to create and bring things into being. This idea is often expressed through the phrase “Let there be Light”, and what is Sonoluminescence but light created by vibratory sound.

Genesis 1:6-7 KJV

6 And God said, Let there be a Firmament in the midst of the waters, and let it divide the waters from the waters.

7 And God made the Firmament, and divided the waters which were under the Firmament from the waters which were above the Firmament, and it was so.

Fake Space Vacuum Vs. The Waters Above:

NEUTRON STAR in Test tube. Sonoluminescence:

Sonoluminescence in Modern Cinema

The 1996 Movie, Chain Reaction, Exbibits Sonoluminescent Power Via a Hydrogen Gas Bubble in an Enclosed Jar of Water:

Chain Reaction is a 1996 American science fiction action thriller film directed by Andrew Davis and starring Keanu Reeves, Morgan Freeman, Rachel Weisz, Fred Ward, Kevin Dunn and Brian Cox. The plot centers on the invention of a new non-contaminating power source based on hydrogen and the attempts by the United States Government to prevent the spreading of this technology to other countries. The film was released in the United States on August 2, 1996.

While working with a team from the University of Chicago on a project to convert hydrogen from water into clean energy, student machinist Eddie Kasalivich inadvertently discovers a sound frequency in his home laboratory that perfectly stabilizes their process the next day.

An example of Sonoluminescence from the movie, Chain Reaction, where an ultrasound frequency activates a bubble of hydrogen to create energy:

Eddie solves the Machine ~ Chain Reaction (1996):

The Lights in the Firmament Above: Sonoluminescence:

Stars and the “Planets”, aka Wandering Stars, are not what we’ve been told they are. They are Sonoluminescent phenomena. All of Creation is immersed Electromagnetic Energy Fields, and not Atomistic Particles. These Divine Energies are more connected to us then we’ve been lead to believe, but since the Heliocentric Cosmology Lie was forced upon us, we’ve since been disconnected to them. We live in a divine world where we have been led to beLIEve we are nothing but specks of dust on a spinning ball in a vast Outer Space vacuum. Nothing could be farther from The Truth.

The Lights in the Firmament Above:

Astronomical Spectroscopy Applied to Celestial Matter in a Pressurized Container Versus in The Vacuum of Outer Space: Problem Solved With “The Waters Above” of Genesis 1:6-7 and Sonoluminescence Within The Firmament:

Astronomical Spectroscopy is the study of Astronomy using the techniques of Spectroscopy to measure the spectrum of electromagnetic radiation, including visible light, ultraviolet, X-ray, infrared and radio waves that radiate from Stars and other celestial objects.

To begin with, much of what is taught about Stars and Star formation in modern Astronomy has to do with Plasma, Gases, and Gravity. In modern Astronomy, a Star is thought to be an astronomical object comprising a luminous spheroid of Plasma held together by its Gravity. (For all intents and purposes, The Moon is simply another manifestation of Plasma, as well, and not a solid rock, as taught by NASA…but that’s another story.)

The Importance of Gravity in Masonic Astronomy

Now a key thing to remember is that because there are no formal mechanism of containment in the “infinite’ vacuum of Outer Space, Astronomical Spectroscopy depends upon the application of Gravity to act as a type of surrogate mechanism of containment, as it battles the alleged nuclear fusion process of a Star.

From Quora:

“The nuclear fusion that a Star creates, was first created from the compression of particles through a gravitational collapse of a gas cloud. This collapse heats the particles to such an extent that a nuclear reaction takes place. Gravity, however, stops the Star from exploding. The Star will remain in balance, between its mass causing the gravitational attraction, and its nuclear fusion. When a giant Star uses up its nuclear fuel, there is no longer sufficient mass to hold the Star together and this results in an enormous explosion - a Supernova. When our own Star, the Sun, uses up its nuclear fuel, Gravity will no longer be able to contain its present structure and it will expand outwards into a ‘Red-Giant’, ultimately collapsing back again forming a ‘White- Dwarf’.”

Without the idea of Gravity to act as a containment mechanism in Outer Space, any kind of Plasma or Gas distribution would shoot off into the vast chasm of vacuum at a constant speed. On Earth, gasses are contained due to pressure exerted by the external atmosphere. The Earth’s atmosphere forms a kind of pressurized containment mechanism that holds matter together. In the absence of such containment, which would reduce the pounds per square inch of air pressure pressing upon objects, things would dissolute and diffuse out in every direction until they found containment again. If we lived in vacuum, nothing could hold together. Everything would be expanding outwards in order to establish Thermodynamic equilibrium.

Nature Abhors a Vacuum

And so, we see why the concept of Gravity is so valuable to Masonic NASA, Astrophysics, and Astronomers, in general. Without this concept, the entire of edifice of Astrophysics, Astronomy, and Copernican Cosmology would crumble to the ground.

The Containment Problem is Solved With The Enclosed Cosmological Model: “The Waters Above and Below” of Genesis 1:6-8:

“Then God said, ‘Let there be a firmament in the midst of the waters, and let it divide the waters from the waters.’ Thus God made the firmament, and divided the waters which were under the firmament from the waters which were above the firmament; and it was so.”

--Genesis 1:6-7

Now, though the vacuum of Outer Space would not allow either Plasma nor Gases to coalesce and hold together for Astronomical Spectroscopy to be applicable, unless imaginary Gravity is invoked, if the region above The Earth was composed of some form of vitreous fluid, The Stars would have a sufficient external pressure acting upon them, thereby allowing thermodynamic equilibrium to hold them in place. Thus, if the Stars were actually Noble Gases held together within some kind of watery medium, then Astronomical Spectroscopy suddenly becomes a viable and credible scientific endeavor, instead of some form of science fiction based upon fictitious and highly speculative gravitational attraction models.

If this were so, then Sonoluminescence suddenly becomes the key to the practice of Astronomical Spectroscopy. And, the Stars suddenly become Noble Gases, not nuclear fusion events. The Stars become Helium, Neon, Argon, Krypton, Xenon, and Radon, etc…under cavitation in the pressurized and quasi-vitreous medium of The Firmament. Suddenly the Laws of Thermodynamics are applicable and obeyed if when we simply jettison the absurdity of “The Infinite Vacuum of Outer Space” model.

Sonoluminescence Apparatus:

What is Noble Gas Mass Spectrometry?

Noble Gas Mass Spectrometry studies isotopes of The Noble Gases: Helium (He), Neon (Ne), Argon (Ar), Krypton (Kr), and Xenon (Xe), etc… These gases are found in very small quantities in a variety of environmental samples and the study of the isotopes of these Noble Gases provides powerful insights in the fields of Geochronology, Cosmochemistry, and Thermochronology.

Sonoluminescence and The Stars Above in The Firmament

Sonoluminescence is an example of cavitation, which is the more general phenomenon describing the bubble formation and motion in a sound field.

Sonoluminescence (Star In A Jar):

Sonoluminescence is a phenomenon that occurs when a small gas bubble is acoustically suspended and periodically driven in a liquid solution at ultrasonic frequencies, resulting in bubble collapse, cavitation, and light emission.

Sonoluminescence can occur when a sound wave of sufficient intensity induces a gaseous cavity within a liquid to collapse quickly. This cavity may take the form of a pre-existing bubble or may be generated through a process known as cavitation.

Sonoluminescence in the laboratory can be made to be stable, so that a single bubble will expand and collapse over and over again in a periodic fashion, emitting a burst of light each time it collapses. For this to occur, a standing acoustic wave is set up within a liquid, and the bubble will sit at a pressure anti-node of the standing wave. The frequencies of resonance depend on the shape and size of the container in which the bubble is contained.

But, the Sound by which all things are created isn’t just any sound. It’s the Word of God. In the Bible John wrote, “In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God.” Through Sonoluminescence, the Lord Animates All The Stars and Heavenly Bodies. The Stars are The Result of The Sound of God.

Cavitation

Cavitation is a phenomenon in which rapid changes of pressure in a liquid lead to the formation of small vapor-filled cavities, in places where the pressure is relatively low.

Pico-Second Oscillations and The Twinkling of a Night Time Star

In a study at UCLA called Sonoluminescence: “How Bubbles Turn Sound into Light”, scientists S.J. Putterman and K.R. Weninger explore the mathematics and phenomenology of sonoluminescence. It is known that this phenomenon is caused by the rapid expansion and contraction of a bubble. This is known because the broad-band UV light emitted appears at a frequency, though not continuously. Think of a strobe light as an analogy where flashes of light last only pico-seconds (trillionths of a second.) According to Prof. Putterman, the phenomenon of sonoluminescence can heat bubbles up to tens of thousands of degrees. The surface of these bubbles burns at about 20,000 K (~35,000 °F) and look like “little stars.”

And so, when the cavitation strobe of a Sonoluminescent bubble is in amped up to a pico-second oscillation through ultrasonic sound, the result is the twinkling Star that we see in the night sky. Stars do not twinkle merely because of The Earth’s atmosphere. Cavitation is a phenomenon in which the static pressure of a liquid reduces to below the liquid’s vapour pressure, leading to the formation of small vapor-filled cavities in the liquid. When subjected to higher pressure, these cavities, called “bubbles” or “voids”, collapse and can generate shock waves that may damage machinery. These shock waves are strong when they are very close to the imploded bubble, but rapidly weaken as they propagate away from the implosion. They are composed of Noble Gasses oscillating at trillionths of a second, exploding and imploding, which results in the twinkling Star that we all know at love. When subjected to higher pressure, these cavities, called “bubbles” or “voids”, collapse and can generate an intense shock wave.

The Sonoluminescent Supernova

Additionally, when an Noble Gas undergoing cavitation is subjected to extreme ultra sonic waves, and subsequent pressure, these cavities, called “bubbles” or “voids”, collapse and can generate an intense shock wave which could very well be what modern Astronomers are calling “Supernovas”.

Notice the vitreous quality and appearance of Supernovas. They appear to correspond to the idea that The Noble Gasses in The Firmament are, indeed, in “The Waters Above” that Genesis 1:6-7 speaks of far more than existing and exploding in a vacuum void, which of course, would actually cause a Supernova event to dissipate in nano seconds due to the vacuum properties of alleged Outer Space, where the absence of oxygen would necessarily prohibit any kind of explosion. All that could happen is instantaneous expansion…a nano second event, as the matter in the Star seeks to achieve Thermodynamic equilibrium with an “Infinite Vacuum”.

If Outer Space was actually an unimaginably vast vacuum void, we should simply see nothing more than a pin prick of light snuffed out like an infinitely tiny candle from the immeasurably colossal and unconquerable vacuum void surrounding it. A Supernova, by comparison to the story we are told in modern Astronomy about the Outer Space void, would be something like the size of an atom compared to an infinitely powerful vacuum that is a trillion, trillion, trillion light years in breadth. That much vacuum in a war with a pin prick of energy would be a paltry and inconsequentially negligible event, so small and unimportant as to be not worth considering, and certainly nothing to warrant all the hoopla and unnecessary fuss that Astronomers have ascribed to this event. Contrarily, what we see in undoctored images of a Supernova looks far more like a hyper-excited Sonoluminescent cavitation event.

Still Shots of Stars Under Cavitation But Magnified Tremendously Using a High Powered Telescope:

“The Waters Below and Above ” of Genesis 1:6-7:

Stars are Not Suns

There is nothing to suggest that Stars are distant Suns. The Stars are, theoretically, tiny, but high intensity, electromagnetic manifestations of Sonoluminescence, while the Sun is a much larger electromagnetic creation. Your senses tell you this and they are correct.

And, the Sun is not a close Star:

Gas Color Emission Varieties of Sonoluminescence

Each gas, depending on its atomic structure emits certain wavelengths, its emission spectrum, which determines the color of the light from the emission. Stars may be understood as varying types of gases trapped within the rotating Constellations and activated and fixated in position and intensity via Ultra Acoustic Resonance.

Star in The Sky: Example of Sonoluminescence:

Example Star Colors and Corresponding Approximate Temperatures

Color and Temperature

As we learned in The Electromagnetic Spectrum section, Wien’s law relates stellar color to stellar temperature. Blue colors dominate the visible light output of very hot stars (with much additional radiation in the ultraviolet). On the other hand, cool stars emit most of their visible light energy at red wavelengths (with more radiation coming off in the infrared). The color of a star therefore provides a measure of its intrinsic or true surface temperature (apart from the effects of reddening by interstellar dust, which will be discussed in Between the Stars: Gas and Dust in Space). Color does not depend on the distance to the object. This should be familiar to you from everyday experience. The color of a traffic signal, for example, appears the same no matter how far away it is. If we could somehow take a star, observe it, and then move it much farther away, its apparent brightness (magnitude) would change. But this change in brightness is the same for all wavelengths, and so its color would remain the same.

Stars have different colors, which are indicators of temperature. The hottest stars tend to appear blue or blue-white, whereas the coolest stars are red. A color index of a star is the difference in the magnitudes measured at any two wavelengths and is one way that astronomers measure and express the temperature of stars.

Star Color Approximate Temperature Example

Blue 25,000 K Spica

White 10,000 K Vega

Yellow 6000 K Sun

Orange 4000 K Aldebaran

Red 3000 K Betelgeuse

Etheric Vibratory Scale: Celestial Bodies Vibrate as Specific Notes Through Sonoluminescence

This following table shows examples of the elements as atoms which are all on the atomic subdivision. The elements of Aether would be at the top of this table and are of the Aetheric subdivision. When reading frequencies on this chart do not forget frequencies of vibration / oscillation and rotation / revolution always maintain Reciprocating Proportionality, which means there is no one single frequency to any atom as an atom’s motions are complex, being composed of several simultaneous and rhythmic motions. Therefore, an atom’s frequencies considered together constitute a “chord” or “signature” of its mass.

There are eighteen attributes or dimensions for additional parameters of rhythmic motion. There is more to vibration than frequency and amplitude. The distribution of Noble gases, inert gases, and elements in the night sky are multitudinous. Sonoluminescence reveals how vibration causes these elements to radiate as shape and color.

Octave Cycles Per Sec Note Octave Hz Element

1 1.0241010689616 C 1+ 401+ 1 Hydrogen

7 64.124881137576 C# 0 501 2 Helium

9 334.110914019 C 1+ 1 501+ 3 Lithium

10 731.96862049585 B 2+ 502+ 4 Beryllium

11 1263.565041731 A 3+ 503+ 5 Boron

11 1732.8212769962 G 4+ 504+ 6 Carbon

12 2747.9414856808 F 3- 503- 7 Nitrogen

12 4095.5392172798 E 2- 502- 8 Oxygen

13 6857.2673459159 D 1- 501- 9 Fluorine

14 8221.615468487 D# 2 600 10 Neon

14 12150.819777699 C 1+ 601+ 11 Sodium

14 14370.175139328 B 2+ 602+ 12 Magnesium

Tiny Bubbles Implode with the Heat of a Star:

When the force of sound waves implode tiny bubbles within a liquid at room temperature, the surface of the bubble can reach temperatures at least 25,000 degrees Fahrenheit, more than twice as hot as the surface of the sun, scientists reported this month.

The center of such a bubble may be even more astonishingly hot.

The scientists, at the University of Illinois, did not speculate just how hot the bubble became, but said they had managed to create a state of matter called plasma inside the bubble. In it, some of the electrons have been stripped off the atoms.

“This is the first definitive proof of the existence of a plasma” during this kind of bubble implosion, said one of the scientists, Dr. Kenneth S. Suslick, a professor of chemistry at Illinois.

Their finding supports the intriguing notion that it may be possible to compress these bubbles so violently that vapor molecules in them are heated to multimillion-degree temperatures.

We’ll bring you stories that capture the wonders of the human body, nature and the cosmos.

The phenomenon of imploding bubbles, called sonoluminescence because it emits a flash of light as the bubble collapses, has been increasingly studied since it was discovered 15 years ago.

In 2002, scientists performing an experiment at Oak Ridge National Laboratory in Tennessee even reported that they had used the technique to fuse hydrogen atoms into helium -- the process that powers the sun. That experiment did not measure the bubble temperatures but detected byproducts of fusion.

--https://www.nytimes.com/2005/03/15/science/tiny-bubbles-implode-with-the-heat-of-a-star.html

A More in Depth Analysis of Plasma, Gases, Phase Equilibrium, The Laws of Thermodynamics, and Astronomical Spectroscopy

Plasma and Gases Require Some Form of Containment to Hold Together:

Additionally, when applying Astronomical Spectroscopy to the study of Stars, according to modern Astronomy, we are dealing with a type of analysis that measures the spectrum of electromagnetic radiation, including visible light, ultraviolet, X-ray, infrared and radio waves that radiate from Stars and other celestial objects, pertaining to the study the physical properties of types of celestial objects such as planets, nebulae, galaxies, and active galactic nuclei. Nevertheless, Astronomical Spectroscopy concerned the analysis of a form of Plasma and gaseous matter, and both Plasma and gaseous matter must be contained in order for it to maintain its physical constitution. Without such containment, gases spread out through various phases until some form of containment impedes their expanse. Gases also contract and expand by predictable amounts depending upon changes in temperature and pressure. Nevertheless, without containment, matter is subject to phase dissolution, seeking phase equilibrium, and will expand and/or change depending upon temperature and pressure, in oder to achieve such equilibrium.

Phase Equilibrium According to Wikipedia:

“Left to equilibration, many compositions will form a uniform single phase, but depending on the temperature and pressure even a single substance may separate into two or more distinct phases. Within each phase, the properties are uniform but between the two phases properties differ.

Water in a closed jar with an air space over it forms a two-phase system. Most of the water is in the liquid phase, where it is held by the mutual attraction of water molecules. Even at equilibrium molecules are constantly in motion and, once in a while, a molecule in the liquid phase gains enough kinetic energy to break away from the liquid phase and enter the gas phase. Likewise, every once in a while a vapor molecule collides with the liquid surface and condenses into the liquid. At equilibrium, evaporation and condensation processes exactly balance and there is no net change in the volume of either phase.

At room temperature and pressure, the water jar reaches equilibrium when the air over the water has a humidity of about 3%. This percentage increases as the temperature goes up. At 100 °C and atmospheric pressure, equilibrium is not reached until the air is 100% water. If the liquid is heated a little over 100 °C, the transition from liquid to gas will occur not only at the surface but throughout the liquid volume: the water boils.

The Laws of Thermodynamics According to Wikipedia:

“In terms of The Gas Laws of Thermodynamics, Gases respond more dramatically to temperature and pressure than do the other three basic types of matter (liquids, solids, and plasma). For gases, temperature and pressure are closely related to volume, and this allows us to predict their behavior under certain conditions.

The laws of thermodynamics define a group of physical quantities, such as temperature, energy, and entropy, that characterize thermodynamic systems in thermodynamic equilibrium. The laws also use various parameters for thermodynamic processes, such as thermodynamic work and heat, and establish relationships between them. They state empirical facts that form a basis of precluding the possibility of certain phenomena, such as perpetual motion. In addition to their use in thermodynamics, they are important fundamental laws of physics in general, and are applicable in other natural sciences.

Traditionally, thermodynamics has recognized three fundamental laws, simply named by an ordinal identification, the first law, the second law, and the third law. A more fundamental statement was later labelled as the zeroth law, after the first three laws had been established.

The zeroth law of thermodynamics defines thermal equilibrium and forms a basis for the definition of temperature: If two systems are each in thermal equilibrium with a third system, then they are in thermal equilibrium with each other.

The first law of thermodynamics states that, when energy passes into or out of a system (as work, heat, or matter), the system’s internal energy changes in accordance with the law of conservation of energy. The second law of thermodynamics states that in a natural thermodynamic process, the sum of the entropies of the interacting thermodynamic systems never decreases. A common corollary of the statement is that heat does not spontaneously pass from a colder body to a warmer body. The third law of thermodynamics states that a system’s entropy approaches a constant value as the temperature approaches absolute zero. With the exception of non-crystalline solids (glasses), the entropy of a system at absolute zero is typically close to zero.

The first and second laws prohibit two kinds of perpetual motion machines, respectively: the perpetual motion machine of the first kind which produces work with no energy input, and the perpetual motion machine of the second kind which spontaneously converts thermal energy into mechanical work.

Matter Requires Some Form of Containment in The Vacuum of Outer Space

Nebulae are said to be made up of gas, primarily hydrogen and helium, and fine cosmic dust. These clouds are part of the interstellar medium of extremely low-density gas and dust that exists between Stars in the void of space, material so dispersed through the vastness of the cosmos that it can have a density as low as 0.1 atoms per cubic centimeter.

Nebulae:

Huston, We Have a Problem!

Ok, all well and good, but Huston, we have a problem.

Gas pressure requires molecules to be in contact with each other, bouncing off each other, causing millions of collisions per second, etc… If you release gas into the vacuum of space, the first molecule that pops out will shoot off into the distance at a constant speed, so will the one behind that, never catching up with the first one. The third, fourth, etc… all fly off into the distance trying to fill the vacuum by finding their empty corner. Without some kind of pressurized container, both Plasma and Gas disperses forever in the “infinite” vacuum of Outer Space, thereby disallowing any kind of form of concentrated matter to exist for Astronomical Spectroscopy to analyze.

Pressure is Denoted By a Torr Value For Vacuum Pressure States:

Vacuum quality is subdivided into ranges according to the technology required to achieve it or measure it. These ranges do not have universally agreed definitions (hence the gaps below), but a typical distribution is as follows:

Atmospheric Pressure 760 Torr 101 kPa

Low Vacuum 760 to 25 Torr 100 to 3 kPa

Medium Vacuum 25 to 1×10-3 Torr 3 kPa to 100 mPa

High Vacuum 1×10-3 to 1×10-9 Torr 100 mPa to 1 µPa

Ultra-High Vacuum 1×10-9 to 1×10-12 Torr 100 nPa to 100 pPa

Extremely High Vacuum 1×10-12 Torr 100 pPa

Outer Space 1×10-6 to <3×10-17 Torr 100 µPa to <3fPa

Perfect Vacuum 0 Torr 0 Pa

Low Vacuum, also called rough vacuum or coarse vacuum, is vacuum that can be achieved or measured with rudimentary equipment such as a vacuum cleaner and a liquid column manometer.

Medium Vacuum is vacuum that can be achieved with a single pump but is too low to measure with a liquid or mechanical manometer. It can be measured with a McLeod gauge, thermal gauge or a capacitive gauge.

High Vacuum is vacuum where the MFP of residual gases is longer than the size of the chamber or of the object under test. High vacuum usually requires multi- stage pumping and ion gauge measurement. Some texts differentiate between high vacuum and very high vacuum.

Ultra-High Vacuum requires baking the chamber to remove trace gases, and other special procedures.

Deep Space Vacuum is generally much emptier than any artificial vacuum that we can create.

Perfect Vacuum is an ideal state that cannot be obtained in a laboratory, nor even in outer space.

What Are Five Properties of Gases According to Online Sciencing Magazine?

“Gases were an enigma to early scientists who were baffled by their freedom of movement and apparent weightlessness compared to liquids and solids. In fact, they did not determine that gases constituted a state of matter until the 17th century. Upon closer study, they began observing consistent properties that defined gases. The single distinction that initially baffled scientists -- that of gas particles having more space to move freely than particles of solids or liquids -- informs each of the properties that all gases have in common.

Low Density

Gases contain scattered molecules that are dispersed across a given volume and are therefore less dense than in their solid or liquid states. Their low density gives gases fluidity, which allows gas particles to move rapidly and randomly past one another, expanding or contracting with no fixed positioning. The average distances between the molecules are large enough that interactions between molecules don’t interfere with their motion.

Indefinite Shape or Volume

Gases have no definite shape or volume. The random movement of gas molecules allows them to expand or contract to assume the volume of the container holding them. Therefore, a gas’s volume refers to the space of the container in which its molecules have range to move. This property results in gases occupying more space than they would in their liquid or solid state. Gases also contract and expand by predictable amounts depending upon changes in temperature and pressure.

Compressibility and Expandability

The low density of gases makes them compressible since their molecules can be positioned far apart from one another. This allows them to move freely to fit into the gaps of space between them. Just as gases are compressible, they are also expandable. The freedom of gas molecules causes them to take the shape of any container in which they are placed, filling the container’s volume.

Diffusivity

Given the large amounts of space between gas molecules, two or more gases can mix quickly and easily with one another to form a homogeneous mixture. This process is called diffusion.

Pressure

Gas molecules are in constant motion. They exert pressure, or force per unit area, on the interior surface of their container. The pressure varies according to the amount of gas confined to a given container’s volume, the temperature, and the pressure.

Plasma According to Wikipedia:

“Plasma is one of the four fundamental states of matter. It contains a significant portion of charged particles – ions and/or electrons. The presence of these charged particles is what primarily sets plasma apart from the other fundamental states of matter. It is the most abundant form of ordinary matter in the universe, being mostly associated with Stars, including the Sun. It extends to the rarefied intracluster medium and possibly to intergalactic regions Plasma can be artificially generated by heating a neutral gas or subjecting it to a strong electromagnetic field.

Scientists observed the Coma Cluster of Galaxies. The intergalactic plasma observed with the Chandra X-ray Observatory is shown in pink and purple, while an optical image of individual galaxies from the Sloan Digital Sky Survey is in white.(Credit: NASA/CXC/U. Chicago/I. Zhuravleva et al):

Plasma is a state of matter that is often thought of as a subset of gases, but the two states behave very differently. Like gases, plasmas have no fixed shape or volume, and are less dense than solids or liquids. But unlike ordinary gases, plasmas are made up of atoms in which some or all of the electrons have been stripped away and positively charged nuclei, called ions, roam freely.

“A gas is made of neutral molecules and atoms,” said Xuedong Hu, a professor of physics at the University at Buffalo. That is, the number of negatively charged electrons equals the number of positively charged protons.

“Plasma is a charged gas, with strong Coulomb [or electrostatic] interactions,” Atoms or molecules can acquire a positive or negative electrical charge when they gain or lose electrons. This process is called ionization. Plasma is thought to make up the Sun and Stars, and it is the most common state of matter in the universe as a whole.”

Spectroscopy According to Wikipedia:

“Spectroscopy is the field of study that measures and interprets the electromagnetic spectra that result from the interaction between electromagnetic radiation and matter as a function of the wavelength or frequency of the radiation. Matter waves and acoustic waves can also be considered forms of radiative energy, and recently gravitational waves have been associated with a spectral signature in the context of the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO)

In simpler terms, spectroscopy is the precise study of color as generalized from visible light to all bands of the electromagnetic spectrum. Historically, spectroscopy originated as the study of the wavelength dependence of the absorption by GAS PHASE MATTER of visible light dispersed by a prism.”

Phase Matter According to Wikipedia:

“In the physical sciences, a phase is a region of space (a thermodynamic system), throughout which all physical properties of a material are essentially uniform. Examples of physical properties include density, index of refraction, magnetization, and chemical composition. A simple description is that a phase is a region of material that is chemically uniform, physically distinct, and (often) mechanically separable. In a system consisting of ice and water in a glass jar, the ice cubes are one phase, the water is a second phase, and the humid air is a third phase over the ice and water. The glass of the jar is another separate phase.”

A typical phase diagram for a single-component material, exhibiting solid, liquid, and gaseous phases. The solid green line shows the usual shape of the liquid–solid phase line. The dotted green line shows the anomalous behavior of water when the pressure increases. The triple point and the critical point are shown as red dots:

Astronomical Spectroscopy According to Wikipedia:

“Astronomical Spectroscopy is the study of Astronomy using the techniques of spectroscopy to measure the spectrum of electromagnetic radiation, including visible light, ultraviolet, X-ray, infrared and radio waves that radiate from Stars and other celestial objects. A stellar spectrum can reveal many properties of Stars, such as their chemical composition, temperature, density, mass, distance, and luminosity.

Spectroscopy can show the velocity of motion towards or away from the observer by measuring the Doppler shift. Spectroscopy is also used to study the physical properties of many other types of celestial objects such as planets, nebulae, galaxies, and active galactic nuclei.”

The Star-Spectroscope of the Lick Observatory in 1898. Designed by James Keeler and constructed by John Brashear:

Star Composition From Wikipedia:

“A Star is an astronomical object comprising a luminous spheroid of plasma held together by its Gravity. The nearest Star to Earth is the Sun. Many other Stars are visible to the naked eye at night, but their immense distances from Earth make them appear as fixed points of light. The most prominent Stars have been categorized into constellations and asterisms, and many of the brightest Stars have proper names.

Astronomers have assembled Star catalogues that identify the known Stars and provide standardized stellar designations. The observable universe contains an estimated 1022 to 1024 Stars. Only about 4,000 of these Stars are visible to the naked eye, all within the Milky Way galaxy.

The formation of a Star begins with gravitational instability within a molecular cloud, caused by regions of higher density—often triggered by compression of clouds by radiation from massive Stars, expanding bubbles in the interstellar medium, the collision of different molecular clouds, or the collision of galaxies (as in a Starburst galaxy). When a region reaches a sufficient density of matter to satisfy the criteria for Jeans instability, it begins to collapse under its own gravitational force.

As the cloud collapses, individual conglomerations of dense dust and gas form “Bok globules”. As a globule collapses and the density increases, the gravitational energy converts into heat and the temperature rises. When the protostellar cloud has approximately reached the stable condition of hydrostatic equilibrium, a Proto Star forms at the core. These pre-main-sequence Stars are often surrounded by a protoplanetary disk and powered mainly by the conversion of gravitational energy.

The period of gravitational contraction lasts about 10 million years for a Star like the sun, up to 100 million years for a red dwarf.”

Stars and Their Properties

Emission Line Spectrum:

Chemical Properties

“Newton used a prism to split white light into a spectrum of color, and Fraunhofer’s high-quality prisms allowed scientists to see dark lines of an unknown origin. In the 1850s, Gustav Kirchhoff and Robert Bunsen described the phenomena behind these dark lines. Hot solid objects produce light with a continuous spectrum, hot gases emit light at specific wavelengths, and hot solid objects surrounded by cooler gases show a near-continuous spectrum with dark lines corresponding to the emission lines of the gases. By comparing the absorption lines of the Sun with emission spectra of known gases, the chemical composition of Stars can be determined.

The major Fraunhofer lines, and the elements with which they are associated, appear in the following table. Designations from the early Balmer Series are shown in parentheses.

Not all of the elements in the Sun were immediately identified. Two examples are listed below:

To date more than 20 000 absorption lines have been listed for the Sun between 293.5 and 877.0 nm, yet only approximately 75% of these lines have been linked to elemental absorption.

By analyzing the width of each spectral line in an emission spectrum, both the elements present in a Star and their relative abundances can be determined. Using this information Stars can be categorized into stellar populations; Population I Stars are the youngest Stars and have the highest metal content (our Sun is a Pop I Star), while Population III Stars are the oldest Stars with a very low metal content.”

Professor Dave Gets DESTROYED by a Flat Earther:

VIDEO PROOF The Moon, Stars + Planet X Are MUCH CLOSER Than You Were Told!! | Fe PROOF 15 pt1:

PROOF Stars ARE NOT What You Were Told!! + They ARE NOT Trillions Of Miles Away!! | FE PROOF 15 pt2:

Stars ARE NOT Distant Suns!! They ACTUALLY ...😮!! | THINK QUICK ep23

Scientist CREATE Star In Water Using Sound Waves!! PROOF of Waters Above? | FE ADVANCED ep24: