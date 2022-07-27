Running parallel to concealing The Enclosed Cosmology of The Earth have existed hundreds of intrigues, lies, and deceptions fabricated to keep the origins of Mankind’s true heritage hidden. In 2021, we face The Mother of All Deceptions that will grind the world under the wheels of Medical Tyranny.

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Freemason insider, George Orwell, wrote a dystopian novel entitled 1984, in which he presented the idea of Oligarchical Collectivism, referring to Ingsoc (English Socialism), the dominant ideology of Oceania, and to the ideologies of Neo-Bolshevism in Eurasia and Death Worship (Obliteration of the Self) in Eastasia. Winston reads two long excerpts establishing how the three totalitarian super-states – Eastasia, Eurasia, Oceania – emerged from a global war, thus connecting the past to his present, the year 1984, and explaining the basic political philosophy of totalitarianism that derived from the authoritarian political tendencies manifested in the twentieth century.

That the three, ostensibly opposing ideologies are functionally identical is the central revelation of The Book. And so, in essence, the war was fake, in the same way as the war between Russia, The United States, and China is fake. At the top echelon, they all want the same thing: Totalitarian rule. They play ball together at the top and pretend they are always trying to avert war with each other. It is a great stage play with skilled actors, scripts, military jargon, economic threats, sanctions, and large props called fighter jets and missiles. Nevertheless, all three superstates embolden a certain facet of the same core Totalitarian strategy. For example, when we look at the fruits of Capitalism, Communism, and Fascism, we see that they all lead to the same result: a Technocratically controlled population that thinks it is free but is under terrible debt slavery and mind control. And the glue that holds it all together is continual war.

The Phantom Menace is available at Lulu Publishing:

https://www.lulu.com/shop/gregory-lessing-garrett/the-phantom-menace/paperback/product-egvrj4.html?q=&page=1&pageSize=4