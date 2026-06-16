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Quantum Mysticism and Atomism: The Occult Origins of Our “Atomic Age”

The Devil is in the details, as they say, and other times you have to be able to step back and relax your eyes, and just try to let yourself see the subtle, yet sweeping arc of the picture…the broader vignette, so as not to miss the forest for the trees. I found myself doing both in the course of pondering this topic of Atomism and its larger, perhaps far underappreciated role in the development of what more and more of us are regarding as this modern religion called Scientism.

When we step back and consider this religion, which parades itself as being no religion at all, though it absolutely is, we can easily start to establish that it functions upon a foundation of several key philosophical assumptions as foundational concepts. Two of these concepts, which have received a great deal more attention, are the scientific assumptions of Heliocentrism and Evolution. Both of these core tenets of Scientism have been demonstrated to have originated far back in ancient times in the mystical spirit science schools of Greece and India. From a deeper Biblical understanding, however, we know that these two ancient cultural centers were not separate isolated centers of occult knowledge, but actually two branches of an even older source of Hermetic philosophy and mysticism that is fundamentally Babylon, itself.

Babylon, in turn, was the resurgence of an even older tradition of occult knowledge and practice from the Antediluvian period. The Antediluvian period is the time period chronicled in the Bible between the Fall of Man and the Genesis flood narrative in Biblical Cosmology. Ostensibly, in the Antediluvian world, there were fallen angelic beings who had come down and sired the hybrid offspring known as the Nephilim. These fallen angelic beings also taught humanity a whole host of forbidden and abominable practices.

And so, with that perspective in mind, it becomes increasingly curious to realize that as we have been daring to question this monolithic edifice of Scientism in the many underlying theoretical constructs on which it has been built upon, this thread of Atomism is one that, coincidentally enough, just like Heliocentric and Evolutionary Cosmology, weaves its way back from our modern atomic age, back through the Industrial Revolution, through the so called Enlightenment in the Middle Ages, and to those same centers of Hermetic mysticism and Pagan philosophy that we have identified as the nursery of occult doctrines. It is, indeed, fascinating that all three of these pillars of Scientism, Heliocentricism, Atomism, and Evolutionary Cosmology just so happened to have first come about not by way of truth, scientific experimentation, and discovery, but through speculative philosophy.

Is it really any wonder, then, that theoretical physics holds such a monopoly over a scientific advancement in our modern day and age when we step back and realize that it was all ultimately founded upon occult mysticism from the outset. But what’s also interesting beyond the philosophical inception of these things is the route by which they took to get from those ancient Hermetic schools to our present-day universities and classrooms.

And in the case of the path from Atomism to the Atomic Age we find some very interesting things, indeed. Most people who are familiar with the term Atomism know about its Greek history with figures such as Democritus and Plato, as well as its basis on the central assumption of Reductionism, with correlations to the concept of the four principal elements, and so on. But as is the case with many arenas of Greek philosophy, oftentimes the mystical and esoteric significance of those concepts gets lost, and that, of course, is probably no accident. Modern science has done a pretty good job of covering its tracks and denying any connection with the occult mystery schools, but the more one digs, the more one sees the obvious connections between the two paths.

The Bhagavata Purana

But when we look to the counterpart sources of ancient Atomism in India, the mystical ramifications of these ideas are far less opaque. An excerpt from The Bhagavata Purana reads that matter manifests as an ultimate particle, which is indivisible and not formed into a body, and is called the Atom Paramanu. It always exists as an indivisible identity, and even after the disillusionment of all forms, the material body is but an amalgamation of such atoms. In the Bhagavata Purana, atoms are the ultimate state of the manifest universe. When they stay in their own forms without forming different bodies, they are called Unlimited Oneness.

The Bhagavata Purana is one of Hinduism’s eighteen great Puranas (Mahapuranas). Composed in Sanskrit and available in almost all Indian languages, it promotes bhakti (devotion) to Krishna, integrating themes from the Advaita (Monism) philosophy of Adi Shankara, the Vishishtadvaita (qualified Monism) of Ramanujacharya and the Dvaita (Dualism) of Madhvacharya.

The Bhagavata Purana, like other puranas, discusses a wide range of topics including Cosmology, Astronomy, Genealogy, Geography, Legend, Music, Dance, Yoga And Culture. As it begins, the forces of evil have won a war between the benevolent devas (deities) and evil asuras (demons) and now rule the universe. Truth re-emerges as Krishna (called “Hari” and “Vāsudeva” in the text) – first makes peace with the demons, understands them, and then creatively defeats them, bringing back hope, justice, freedom, and happiness – a cyclic theme that appears in many legends.

In The Bhagavata Purana, there are certainly different bodies and physical forms, but the atoms themselves form the complete manifestation, and so, clearly, Reductionism, the idea that everything in existence is reducible to some sort of primary element or elements, represented by the various forms and conceptions of Atomism, is another product of the mystery schools.

Atomism and Photons

And so, Atomism, which is the foundation of Atomic Theory, is an ancient occult teaching. Atomism is something that, for whatever reason, The Fallen spiritual deceivers of humanity have worked hard to inject into our thinking about the world around us. Photons are a similar principle, where singular photons unite to create waves of light. And so, one can see the doctrine of Atomism at work even in the modern theory of Light.

Alchemy in Modern Science

But where I find the trajectory and trail of Atomism to be most telling indeed when it comes to the stage of the manner by which it was largely carried through the centuries from ancient to modern times. The vessel of preservation and dissemination was, in fact, the occult practice of Alchemy, which coincidentally also factors into the histories and progression of Copernicanism and Evolutionary Theory. In fact, Alchemy is almost like the nexus through which all these endeavors of Astronomy, Physics, and Chemistry really began to be incorporated into each other to form the early stages of our modern conceptions of universal mechanics.

Alchemy was actually transferred from ancient Greece to India to medieval Europe largely by way of the Islamic Alchemists, who translated many of the volumes of Greek manuscripts and preserved and expounded upon them in the eighth century. It was later Latinized into a more condensed form in order to introduce a more methodical approach to Alchemy, with controlled experimentation in the laboratory. This experimental approach to Alchemy and Reductionism was later spread throughout Europe.

Corpuscular Theories of Matter

We see so many of the key historical figures commonly associated with Alchemical and esoteric studies also being central to the revitalization of Atomism in Europe, including figures as notable as Sir Francis Bacon, Galileo, René Descartes, and Pierre Gassendi. Eventually, classical Greek Atomism morphed into something referred to as Corpuscular Animism, which was the same basic concept of Reductionism, only it allowed for the possibility that atoms themselves could be divided into even smaller units of matter. This modified form of Animism was championed by the likes of Robert Boyle (1627-1691), considered by many to be the founder of modern chemistry, as well as one of the most famous Alchemists in all of history.

Sir Isaac Newton (1642 –1726) took it from there, and this is where Alchemy began turning into proper chemistry, mysticism began giving way to science, and Atomism finally started to become formulated as a formal mathematical theory. Additionally, a man named Roger Joseph Boscovich, who was a Philosopher, Astronomer, Physicist, Mathematician, and Jesuit Priest contributed to the Atomistic doctrine. Boscovich produced a precursor of atomic theory and made many contributions to Astronomy, including the first geometric procedure for determining the equator of a rotating planet.

In the 19th and 20th centuries, Atomism eventually became formal modern atomic theory, bringing us all the way into the present day full of Superstring theory, Dark Matter, Dark Energy, Photons, and the Large Hadron colliders to smash the invisible particles to see how much deeper we could go.

The atom has long been allegedly split with fearsome destructive power or energy, producing the possibility of the existence of a minutely vast quantum reality. If the pervasively occult origins of both Atomic and Quantum theories have any remaining significance for us today, it no doubt will reveal itself in the yet undisclosed spiritual agenda behind all these supposedly innocuous and coincidental connections between ancient Atomism and the modern Atomic Age.

Modern occultist Manley P. Hall certainly believed there was a great deal of esoteric significance to Atomism, and as such, dedicated many lectures to the topic. Today, we increasingly hear theoretical physicists and other materialistic scientists talking about an uncanny amount of similarity between the things modern quantum physics is claiming to discover and the sorts of things found in The Kabbalah, as well as other ancient forms of Hermeticism. Through the history of Atomism, we can see the familiar trend of an original mystical philosophy gradually and painstakingly hammered into what is supposedly a purely materialistic and scientific knowledge base, which then, ironically enough, winds up coming full circle to where it begins, pointing humanity back to that original underlying occult belief system.

Humanity has effectively been duped into building the machines that will serve as the key to freeing a horde of demonic entities from a dimensional prison. It is as though demonic powers were the driving force behind The Hermeticum and Alchemy, giving Mankind the doctrines of Heliocentrism, Evolutionary Theory, and Atomism so that we could finally arrive at a time in The Atomic Age where all of this occultism leads to the freeing of demonic power across The Earth.

Did Fallen Angels, perhaps, begin perpetrating these false Cosmological and physical doctrines long ago so that eventually we would believe we were acquiring the knowledge to achieve our own immortality, when in reality we are merely playing God, and destined to fall under their demonic power?

Evolving Into The Past: Atomistic Death

Even today, there is still this stubborn scientific process of discovery and advancement going. But it is not leading forward, it is leading us backwards towards the teachings of The Kabbalah in The Zohar. And all that the occult is teaching is that there is no such thing as death, per se. In the Pantheistic Monad of the Cosmos, you simply return to an Atomistic state after death. This is a very central teaching for them. For example, you’re driving along in your car, and you see a little animal. He’s been run over. It’s roadkill. But in the true lessons of The Kabbalah, that animal is made of atoms which are described in the Kabbalistic texts, and atoms are miniature “points of light,” one could say. This is how they’re described in The Kabbalah. They are particles that you cannot see with your eyes, but they are the building blocks of everything in the universe, and that little dead creature is made of atoms. And those atoms are full of information and energy, and so on, on into the Quantum realm.

And so, the Kabbalistic texts break things down into Particle Theory. And what is really fascinating is that the oral tradition of Kabbalic teaching, from Rabbi to student, from father to son, mother to daughter, etc, was strong in Eastern Europe, where all these atomic and theoretical physicists were coming up with their ideas of Atomic Theory, Quantum Theory, and Particle Theory.

Subsequently, a Kabbalistic version of nuclear physics was very strong in Central and Eastern Europe, where nuclear and theoretical physicists such as Niels Bohr, Max Planck, Albert Einstein, the Oppenheimer brothers, and Edward Teller lived. Collectively, such men pioneered Atomic Theory, Particle Physics, Copernican Cosmology, and even the creation of the Hydrogen Bomb. Again, if you look at their family histories, they all come from Central and Eastern Europe, which is the geographical area where the oral tradition of the Kabbalah was its strongest in Europe.

and…

All of this shows that the Kabbalah is now being written into quantum theory. And Quantum Theory, with its quarks, neutrinos, and all these exotic particles traveling at the speed of light, that are allegedly being discovered in The Large Hadron Collider Linear Accelerator at CERN, seems to be a self-fulfilling prophecy coming from the insertion of Kabbalistic doctrines into modern physics.

The Kabbalah, which, though people like Albert Einstein, Robert Oppenheimer, and Edward Teller, who definitely knew about the Kabbalah, suddenly becomes the blueprint for modern theoretical physics. In fact, it is as though all along, they were, and still are, attempting to make Quantum Physics fit the Kabbalah instead of vice versa.

Kabbalistic Quantum Mysticism

In other words, Quantum Physics has become a field of spell-casting, Numerology, Astrology, incantations, and Alchemical wizardry intended to release demonic powers more than a neutral field of empirical operation and inquiry. They are summoning the demonic with quantum equations and particle physics. They are literally creating and refiguring reality itself with Kabbalistic Quantum Mysticism.

And so, lastly, in considering all that has been said, we can see Heliocentrism, Evolutionary Theory, and Atomic Theory all as the product of speculative philosophy and repackaged occult assumptions from ancient occult texts, but having no real footing in empirical science or natural observation. In other words, they made their data fit their theories, at all costs, and not the other way around.

Aether Versus Atomism: The Properties and Attributes of Fields, Light, Matter, Space, and Time

Aether exists as the substrate, or foundation, to all Physics. Aether is a tenable and substantiated concept, whereas Atomism is an untenable and unsubstantiated claim.

Mathematics is a religion based upon Atheistic Atomism, where everything is a particle and submits to quantization. If you cannot count it, Atomistic mathematicians will reject its reality. They will reject the field of Aether that unites all dimensional attributes, substrates, properties, and events because they cannot readily quantize it. You can’t quantize a field.

Globebusters | What is the Aether? | 09/04/2022:

1) Light can only travel at its luminal velocity as defined by the dielectric medium and its dimensional relationship to certain terminal limitations.

2) The “speed of light” is a fictional idea, and not a constant. It is medium-dependent and changes “velocity” depending upon the density of the medium in which it passes via field perturbation.

3) Likewise, Electromagnetic or Magnetic induction is the production of an electromotive force across an electrical conductor in a changing magnetic field. Hence, Light, Magnetism, and Sound are all Aetheric field perturbation-dependent in their transmission, and not the result of particles or waves in motion.

4) There is no speed of light or speed of sound since neither moves. They are merely the result of induction through the Aetheric medium, which is singular and not dualistic in nature.

5) Light is not a material construct, but rather the epiphenomenal perturbation of The Aether via field induction.

6) Light is a compound coaxial circuit.

7) It’s an Aether perturbation modality.

8) All fields are Aether perturbation modalities.

9) There is no energy in matter, other than what is conferred to it by virtue of its existence within The Aetheric field, as Nikola Tesla clearly pointed out.

10) Space cannot bend or warp since, by definition, it possesses no salient or measurable properties, and therefore, is not malleable.

11) Time does not exist other than as a mental construct. Time is a measurement, not a real thing.

12) Wireless technology is evidence of The Aetheric field, and not of an Atomistic, particle-based world.

13) The frequency and wavelength of Light is a function of Aetheric pulse perturbation.

14) Everything is Light.

15) Hydrostatic equilibrium suggests a model for understanding perturbations in The Aetheric field, culminating in what are called “Photons”, which possess non-material field induction properties.

16) Light is a sound wave in The Aether.

17) Photons do not travel in The Aether. Rather, nothing is moving from point “A” to point “B”. Light is merely the rate of disturbance in The Aether, which is measured as wave propagation.

18) The conjugation between the magnetic and the dielectric is real.

19) Everywhere you see Light, that is a construct of magnetism.

20) Everywhere you see Darkness, this is a construct of the dielectric. (i.e., electrically insulative).

21) Magnetism is a dielectric field.

22) Gravity, misnamed, is merely a property of dielectric differentials in The Aether, in conjunction with the “molecular density” and buoyancy conferred to objects by the electromagnetic and dielectric properties of The Aetheric field.

23) Light is the result of constructive and destructive interference in The Aetheric field.

24) Light is the result of the interrelationship between the magnetic and the dielectric, resulting in a hyper-trochoidal pattern.

25) The reason the Earth’s Aetheric field exhibits Trochoidal patterns is that it is electromagnetically oriented.

26) The curve described by a fixed point on the radius or extended radius of a circle as the circle rolls along a straight line creates a Trochoidal pattern.

27) The Earth exists in the Toroidal Vortex created by the interplay between magnetic and dielectric fields.

28) Quantum Mechanics, Quantum Field Theory, and General and Special Relativity are pseudo-sciences created to mask the existence of Aether.

29) Most ancient architecture was created to tap into the Aetheric Field and extract, conduct, and channel electromagnetic energy from the Ionosphere, which is not actually a sphere, but rather, a layer of electromagnetic field induction. Electromagnetic or magnetic induction is the production of an electromotive force across an electrical conductor in a changing magnetic field. Michael Faraday is generally credited with the discovery of induction in 1831, and James Clerk Maxwell mathematically described it as Faraday’s Law of Induction. Ancient towers, cathedrals, castles, pyramids, obelisks, etc, were all created, in part, for this purpose.

30) Atomism is a religion. It’s the cult of bumping particles.

31) The electron’s discoverer, J.J. Thomson, called it one unit of dielectric induction. During the 1880s and ‘90s, scientists searched cathode rays for the carrier of the electrical properties in matter. Their work culminated in the discovery by English physicist J.J. Thomson of the electron in 1897. He found a green glow on the wall of his glass tube and attributed it to rays emanating from the cathode via induction, not particles.

32) Light is neither a wave nor a particle. These are just conceptual abstractions. They are not what things are. These conceptual abstractions describe what things do…how things behave as the Aether experiences perturbation.

33) Physicist, Robert B. Laughlin, wrote: “It is ironic that Einstein’s most creative work, the general theory of relativity, should boil down to conceptualizing space as a medium when his original premise [in Special Relativity] was that no such medium existed. The word ‘Aether’ has extremely negative connotations in theoretical physics because of its past association with opposition to Relativity. This is unfortunate because, stripped of these connotations, it rather nicely captures the way most physicists actually think about the hypothetical Quantum Vacuum. Relativity actually says nothing about the existence or nonexistence of matter pervading the universe, only that any such matter must have relativistic symmetry. It turns out that such a matter exists. About the time Relativity was becoming accepted, studies of radioactivity began showing that the empty vacuum of space had spectroscopic structure similar to that of ordinary quantum solids and fluids. Subsequent studies with large particle accelerators have now led us to understand that space is more like a piece of window glass than ideal Newtonian emptiness. It is filled with ‘stuff’ that is normally transparent but can be made visible by hitting it sufficiently hard to knock out a part. The modern concept of the vacuum of space, confirmed every day by experiment, is a Relativistic Aether. But we do not call it this because it is taboo.”

34) Objects in the world react with Piezoelectricity, as in the electric charge that accumulates in certain solid materials—such as crystals, certain ceramics, and biological matter such as bone, DNA, and various proteins—in response to applied mechanical stress. The word Piezoelectricity means electricity resulting from pressure and latent heat. It is derived from the Greek word, piezein, which means to squeeze or press, and ēlektron, which means amber, an ancient source of electric charge.

Luminiferous Aether

Luminiferous Aether (”luminiferous”, meaning “light-bearing”) was the postulated medium for the propagation of light. It was invoked to explain the ability of the apparently wave-based light to propagate through space (a vacuum), something that waves should not be able to do. The assumption of a spatial plenum of luminiferous Aether, rather than a spatial vacuum, provided the theoretical medium that was required by wave theories of light.

The Aether hypothesis was the topic of considerable debate throughout its history, as it required the existence of an invisible and infinite material with no interaction with physical objects. As the nature of light was explored, especially in the 19th century, the physical qualities required of an Aether became increasingly contradictory. By the late 1800s, the existence of the Aether was being questioned, although there was no physical theory to replace it.

Isaac Newton suggests the existence of an Aether in the Third Book of Opticks (1st ed. 1704; 2nd ed. 1718):

“Doth not this Aethereal medium in passing out of water, glass, crystal, and other compact and dense bodies in empty spaces, grow denser and denser by degrees, and by that means refract the rays of light not in a point, but by bending them gradually in curve lines? Isn’t this medium much rarer within the dense bodies of the Sun, stars, planets, and comets than in the empty celestial space between them? And in passing from them to great distances, doth it not grow denser and denser perpetually, and thereby cause the gravity of those great bodies towards one another, and of their parts towards the bodies; everybody endeavoring to go from the denser parts of the medium towards the rarer?”

In the 19th century, luminiferous Aether (or ether), meaning light-bearing Aether, was a theorized medium for the propagation of light. James Clerk Maxwell developed a model to explain electric and magnetic phenomena using the Aether, a model that led to what are now called Maxwell’s equations and the understanding that light is an electromagnetic wave. However, a series of increasingly complex experiments had been carried out in the late 1800s, like the Michelson–Morley experiment, in an attempt to detect the motion of Earth through the Aether, and had failed to do so. A range of proposed Aether-dragging theories could explain the null result, but these were more complex and tended to use arbitrary-looking coefficients and physical assumptions. Joseph Larmor discussed the Aether in terms of a moving magnetic field caused by the acceleration of electrons.

Hendrik Lorentz and George Francis FitzGerald offered, within the framework of Lorentz ether theory, an explanation of how the Michelson–Morley experiment could have failed to detect motion through the Aether. However, the initial Lorentz theory predicted that motion through the Aether would create a birefringence effect, which Rayleigh and Brace tested and failed to find (Experiments of Rayleigh and Brace). All of those results required the full application of the Lorentz transformation by Lorentz and Joseph Larmor in 1904.

Summarizing the results of Michelson, Rayleigh, and others, Hermann Weyl would later write that the Aether had “betaken itself to the land of the shades in a final effort to elude the inquisitive search of the physicist”. In addition to possessing more conceptual clarity, Albert Einstein’s 1905 special theory of relativity could explain all of the experimental results without referring to an Aether at all. This eventually led most physicists to conclude that the earlier notion of a Luminiferous Aether was not a useful concept.

Atomism

Several important theorists in ancient Greek natural philosophy held that the universe is composed of physical ‘atoms’, literally ‘uncuttables’. Some of these figures are treated in more depth in other articles in this encyclopedia: the reader is encouraged to consult individual entries on Leucippus, Democritus, Epicurus, and Lucretius. These philosophers developed a systematic and comprehensive natural philosophy accounting for the origins of everything from the interaction of indivisible bodies, as these atoms—which have only a few intrinsic properties like size and shape—strike against one another, rebound, and interlock in an infinite void. This atomist natural philosophy eschewed teleological explanation and denied divine intervention or design, regarding every composite of atoms as produced purely by material interactions of bodies, and accounting for the perceived properties of macroscopic bodies as produced by these same atomic interactions. Atomists formulated views on ethics, theology, political philosophy, and epistemology consistent with this physical system. This powerful and consistent materialism, somewhat modified from its original form by Epicurus, was regarded by Aristotle as a chief competitor to teleological natural philosophy.

Since the Greek adjective atomos means, literally, ‘uncuttable,’ the history of ancient atomism is not only the history of a theory about the nature of matter, but also the history of the idea that there are indivisible parts in any kind of magnitude—geometrical extension, time, etc. Although the term ‘atomism’ is most often identified with the systems of natural philosophy mentioned above, scholars have also identified commitments to indivisibles in a number of lesser known figures. Often these are formulated in response to paradoxes like those of Zeno of Elea (early 5th c. BCE) about infinite divisibility of magnitudes. Some of these identifications of other kinds of atomism outside the main tradition are controversial and based on slight evidence.

-- https://plato.stanford.edu/entries/atomism-ancient/

More on Atomism

Atomism [a privative and temnein to cut, i.e., indivisible] is the system of those who hold that all bodies are composed of minute, indivisible particles of matter called atoms.

We must distinguish between:

1) Atomism as a philosophy

2) Atomism as a theory of science

Atomism as a philosophy originated with Leucippus. Democritus (b. 460 B.C.), his disciple, is generally considered the father of atomism, as practically nothing is known of Leucippus. The theory of Democritus may be summed up in the following propositions:

All bodies were thought to be composed of atoms and spaces between the atoms.

In the philosophy of Atomism, Atoms are eternal, indivisible, infinite in number, and homogeneous in nature; all differences in bodies are due to a difference in the size, shape or location of the atoms.

There is no purpose or design in nature, and in this sense, all is ruled by chance.

All activity is reduced to local motion.

The formation of the universe is because the larger atoms fall faster, and by striking against the smaller ones combine with them; thus, the whole universe is the result of the fortuitous concourse of atoms. Countless worlds are formed simultaneously and successively. Epicurus (342-270 B. C.) adopted the theory of Democritus, but corrected the blunder pointed out by Aristotle that larger atoms fall faster than smaller ones in vacuo. He substituted a power in the atoms to decline a little from the line of fall. Atomism is defended by Lucretius Carus (95-51 B.C.) in his poem, “De Rerum Naturâ.”

Except for a few alchemists in the Middle Ages, we find no representatives of atomism until Gassendi (1592-1655) renewed the atomism of Epicurus. Gassendi tried to harmonize atomism with Christian teaching by postulating atoms finite in number and created by God. With the application of atomism to the sciences, philosophic atomism also revived, and became for a time the most popular philosophy. Present-day philosophic atomism regards matter as homogeneous and explains all physical and chemical properties of bodies by a difference in mass of matter and local motion. The atom itself is inert and devoid of all activity. The molecule, taken over from the sciences, is but an edifice of unchangeable atoms. Philosophic atomism stands entirely based on materialism, and, though it invokes the necessary laws of matter, its exclusion of final causes makes it, in the last analysis, a philosophy of chance.

The atomic theory was first applied to chemistry by Dalton (1808), but with him it meant little more than an expression of proportions in chemical composition. The theory supplied a simple explanation of the facts observed before him: that elements combine in definite and multiple proportions. The discovery in the same year by Gay-Lussac of the law that gases under the same pressure and temperature have equal volumes was at the same time a confirmation and an aid in determining atomic weights. Avogadro’s law (1811) that gases under the same conditions of pressure and temperature have an equal number of molecules, and the law of Petit and Dulong that the product of the specific heat and atomic weight of an element gives a constant number were further confirmations and aids. The atomic theory was soon applied to physics and is today the basis of most of the sciences. Its main outlines are: Matter is not continuous but atomically constituted. An atom is the smallest particle of matter that can enter a chemical reaction. Atoms of like nature constitute elements, those of unlike nature constitute compounds. The elements known today are about 76 in number and differ from one another in weight and physical and chemical properties. Atoms combine to form molecules, which are the smallest quantities of matter that can exist in a free state, whether of an element or a compound. Some believe that the atom retains its individuality in the molecule, whilst others consider the molecule homogeneous throughout. The theoretical formulas of the structure of Frankland are supposed to remain. The spaces between the atoms are filled with an imponderable matter called ether. Upon the nature of Aether, the greatest differences of opinion exist. The adoption by scientists of Maxwell’s theory of light seems to render the ether hypothesis with its many contradictions superfluous. At all events, it is quite independent of the atomic theory.

The results obtained by the Hungarian Lenard, the English physicist J.J. Thomson, and many others, by means of electric discharges in rarified gases, the discovery of Hertzian waves, a better understanding of electrolysis, and the discovery of radium by Madame Curie have made it necessary to modify the atomic theory of matter. The atom, hitherto considered solid and indivisible, is now believed to break up into ions or electrons. This new theory, however, must not be considered as opposed to the atomic theory; it comes rather as an extension of it. In chemistry, the principal field of the atomic theory, the atom will still remain as the chemically indivisible unit. The hypothesis of subatoms is, moreover, not entirely new; it was proposed by Spencer as early as 1872 (”Contemporary Rev.”, June 1872) and defended by Crookes in 1886.

The physico-chemical theory of atomism, though not a demonstrated truth, offers a satisfactory explanation of a great number of phenomena, and will, no doubt, remain essentially the same, no matter how it may be modified in its details. In chemistry, it does not stop arbitrarily in the division of matter, but stops at the chemical division. If another science demands further division, or if philosophy must postulate a division of the atom into essential principles, that is not the concern of chemistry. Science has no interest in defending the indivisible atom of Democritus.

Scholastic philosophy finds nothing in the scientific theory of atomism which it cannot harmonize with its principles, though it must reject the mechanical explanation, often proposed in the name of science, which looks upon the atom as an absolutely inert mass, devoid of all activities and properties. Scholastic philosophers find in the different physical and chemical properties of the elements an indication of specifically different natures. Chemical changes are substantial changes, and chemical formulas indicate the mode in which the elements react with one another in the production of the compound. They are not a representation of the molecular edifice built up of unchangeable atoms. Some would accept even this latter view and admit that there are no substantial changes in inanimate nature (Gutberlet). This view can also be harmonized more easily with the facts of stereochemistry. As regards the phenomena observed in radioactivity, a generalization, either in the materialistic sense, that all matter is homogeneous, or in the scholastic sense, that all elements can be changed into one another, is, in the present state of science, premature.

-- https://www.newadvent.org/cathen/02053a.htm

Dielectric

In electromagnetism, a dielectric (or dielectric material or dielectric medium) is an electrical insulator that can be polarized by an applied electric field. When a dielectric material is placed in an electric field, electric charges do not flow through the material as they do in an electrical conductor, because they have no loosely bound, or free, electrons that may drift through the material, but instead they shift, only slightly, from their average equilibrium positions, causing dielectric polarization. Because of dielectric polarization, positive charges are displaced in the direction of the field, and negative charges shift in the direction opposite to the field (for example, if the field is moving parallel to the positive x-axis, the negative charges will shift in the negative x direction). This creates an internal electric field that reduces the overall field within the dielectric itself. If a dielectric is composed of weakly bonded molecules, those molecules not only become polarized, but also reorient so that their symmetry axes align with the field.

Piezoelectricity

Piezoelectricity is the electric charge that accumulates in certain solid materials—such as crystals, certain ceramics, and biological matter such as bone, DNA, and various proteins—in response to applied mechanical stress. The word, Piezoelectricity, means electricity resulting from pressure and latent heat. It is derived from the Greek word, piezein, which means to squeeze or press, and ēlektron, which means amber, an ancient source of electric charge.

The Piezoelectric effect results from the linear electromechanical interaction between the mechanical and electrical states in crystalline materials with no inversion symmetry. The Piezoelectric effect is a reversible process: materials exhibiting the Piezoelectric effect also exhibit the reverse Piezoelectric effect, the internal generation of a mechanical strain resulting from an applied electrical field. For example, lead zirconate titanate crystals will generate measurable Piezoelectricity when their static structure is deformed by about 0.1% of the original dimension. Conversely, those same crystals will change about 0.1% of their static dimension when an external electric field is applied. The inverse Piezoelectric effect is used in the production of ultrasound waves.

French physicists Jacques and Pierre Curie discovered Piezoelectricity in 1880. The Piezoelectric effect has been exploited in many useful applications, including the production and detection of sound, Piezoelectric inkjet printing, the generation of high-voltage electricity, as a clock generator in electronic devices, in microbalances, to drive an ultrasonic nozzle, and in ultrafine focusing of optical assemblies. It forms the basis for scanning probe microscopes that resolve images at the scale of atoms. It is used in the pickups of some electronically amplified guitars and as triggers in most modern electronic drums. The Piezoelectric effect also finds everyday uses, such as generating sparks to ignite gas cooking and heating devices, torches, and cigarette lighters.

--https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Piezoelectricity

Nikola Tesla Quotes on Aether

“There manifests itself in the fully developed being, Man, a desire mysterious, inscrutable and irresistible: to imitate nature, to create, to work himself the wonders he perceives.... Long ago, he recognized that all perceptible matter comes from a primary substance, or tenuity beyond conception, filling all space, the Akasha or luminiferous Aether, which is acted upon by the life-giving Prana or creative force, calling into existence, in never-ending cycles, all things and phenomena. The primary substance, thrown into infinitesimal whirls of prodigious velocity, becomes gross matter; the force subsiding, the motion ceases and matter disappears, reverting to the primary substance.”

--Nikola Tesla

This conceptualization of Aether matches Maxwell’s statements about Aether behaving as “Wheels and pulleys” and furthermore supports the Thompson (Lord Kelvin) vortex ring model of the atom, which is now being re-investigated through inviscid fluid dynamics.

--See Ross Anderson and Robert Brady of Cambridge

Excerpt from Tesla’s prepared statement for his 81st birthday (July 10, 1937):

“Only the existence of a field of force can account for the motions of the bodies as observed, and its assumption dispenses with space curvature. All literature on this subject is futile and destined to oblivion. So are all attempts to explain the workings of the universe without recognizing the existence of the ether and the indispensable function it plays in the phenomena. My second discovery was of a physical truth of the greatest importance. As I have searched the entire scientific records in more than half a dozen languages for a long time



without finding the least anticipation, I consider myself the original discoverer of this truth, which can be expressed by the statement: There is no energy in matter other than that received from the environment.”

– Nikola Tesla

Once again, this indicates a vortex model of matter in which the energy of an atom is like the energy of a tornado: a localization of the energy of a larger system.

Various other quotes attributed to Tesla (of less-reliable/unknown source):

“A good example for such an interaction becomes apparent in gravitation, which should rather be named universal compression. I think the material bodies do not gravitate between each other, but it is the ether that makes one material body press on another.”

“We wrongly call this phenomenon gravitation.”

“We can also feel the Aether’s reaction to sudden acceleration or braking.”

“The stars, planets, and all the universe appeared from the ether when some part of it, due to certain reasons, became less dense.”

“It can be compared with the formation of blebs [air bubbles] in boiling water, although such a comparison is only rough. The Aether tries to return itself to its initial state by compressing our world, but the intrinsic electric charge within the material world substance obstructs this. It is similar to that when the water compresses blebs [air bubbles] filled with hot water steam. Until the steam does get cold, the water is unable to compress the bleb. With time, having lost the intrinsic electric charge, our world will be compressed with the ether and is going to turn into Aether.”

“Having come out of the Aether once, so it will go back into the Aether.”

– Nikola Tesla