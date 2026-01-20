Contrary to popular belief, Quantum Physics, and even aspects of Classical Newtonian Physics, are essentially built upon philosophic assumptions, presuppositions, and even ancient Kabbalistic and Luciferian doctrines that are entirely unempirical. Quantum Physics, Theoretical Physics, and Heliocentrism, in particular, rest upon a constellation of philosophic assumptions and conjectures that are presented as reality, but condense down to endless contradictions, paradoxes, and incomprehensible mathematical equations, often leading to a maze of labyrinthine and unfounded hypotheses, axioms, assertions, and postulates. As a result, we are witnessing an ever-increasing shift in epistemological truths and provable paradigms, where imaginary claims and speculative propositions are accepted as true by peer-reviewed consensus rather than by empirical means. Subsequently, this process has led to the deification of Theoretical Science, which now exists as a kind of religion masquerading as science, which is called “Scientism”.

Quantum Physics is The “Sin Thesis” of Science and Magick into Scientism

Quantum Mysticism and its Web of Lies

Scientism, otherwise known as or Modern Science, is essentially the reincarnation of ancient Babylonian Mysticism. It entails the insertion of occult principles and practices into the mainstream popular culture by any means, including the implementation and revelations of Astronomy, Astrophysics, Quantum Physics, and Artificial Intelligence, and disseminated through everything from University Education to Hollywood films, to mainstream media, to the Satanic music, fashion, military, industrial, and business industries, to NASA.

And it is all intended to help usher in a New Age of Luciferin Occultism under the guise of a benevolent Authoritarian Technocracy.

Welcome to this New Age of Digital Scientism, where AI, U.S, China, Big Tech, and the world’s use of Facial Recognition, Biometrics, Drones, Smart Phones, Smart Cities, The Internet of Things, VR, Mixed Reality, 5G, Robotics, Cybernetics, & Bio-Digital Social Programming? Today, we face the emerging and future threats of Artificial Intelligence with Big Tech, including technology that can be used for assassination or to control humanity’s ability to have free-formed thoughts without AI Bio-Digital Social Programming. For this reason, we must keep monitoring how Cybernetic Super Intelligence can form, and in what ways it can travel, undetected, through The Global AI Mainframe Network as it connects with The Internet and the Human Bio-Digital Network.

Humans and machines are being linked and literally merged together, with AI serving as the digital glue that is making it all happen, as anyone using Google can clearly see and feel. Companies such as Huawei, Facebook, Twitter, Megvii Face++ (A Chinese technology company that designs image recognition and deep-learning software), Microsoft, and Google have positioned themselves as the World Wide Sentries of all human activity. They catch it all, and monitor every last bit of human interaction now.

And, alarmingly, over 50 digital entities exist which interconnect with China. China, through Huawei. Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. is a Chinese multinational technology company headquartered in Shenzhen, Guangdong. It designs, develops, and sells telecommunications equipment and consumer electronics. China, through Huawei, is laying the foundation to deploy AI, Machines, Robotics via the 5G network. They will enslave Humankind through an Orwellian Surveillance State.

We are already seeing it happen.

Everything you do is now tracked and recorded.

We are at a crucial crossroads of personal autonomy and individual privacy versus total Machine enslavement.

5G is the game changer, as it places even the human psyche online as one of its neural nodes, in a world infused with microchip smart dust of digital micro processing.

Will we “summons the demon” of AI Antichrist supremacy or be able to unplug in time to save Mankind…time will tell.

The Quantum Level: The Nexus Point Between Science and Magick

One thing that should be obvious by now is that the Luciferian occult have decided to use the Quantum Level as their nexus point to blend and conflate science with magick.

Whether it is the use of the Kabbalah by Eastern European Quantum Physicists such as Max Planck and Neils Bohr, the borrowed influence of The Hermetica of The Emerald Tablets in the hands of Scientism Priests such as Michio Kaku, Brian Greene, Laurence Krauss, Carlo Rovelli, Max Tegmark, Sean Carroll, David Bohm, Carl Sagan, and Neil de Grasse Tyson, or the Newtonian Alchemical approach to Copernican Cosmology and its gradual evolution into concepts such as the Planck Constant, Black Holes, Dark Matter, and Dark Energy, Quantum Physics serves as the conduit in which science and magick become indistinguishable from each other.

Additionally, the “reality creating” that the Kabbalists use in their interdimensional Tree of Life, with its ten dimensions, parallels Superstring Theory and its multiple dimensions. And when Quantum Physicists fill massive whiteboards with equations and execute computer simulation in parallel dimensions, it is no different that the Kabbalist application of Numerology, or Wiccan and Masonic spell casting with complex patterns and sigil magick.

What are equational symbols but sigil magick, after all?

And spelling is the foundation of spell casting.

Science, at its root, is the art of spell, hex, reality manipulation, control, and Alchemical potions. Both science and magick are based upon coding for reality and cracking codes to manipulate future events and possible outcomes.

The blend of science and magick is Scientism, and it merges at a branch of modern science called Quantum Physics.

Quantum Mysticism and its Web of Lies

Subjectivism and Relativism claim that there doesn’t exist any objective truth or reality. Truth or reality is something we create ourselves, either as individuals or as cultures, and since there doesn’t exist any objective truth, there correspondingly cannot exist any objective scale of truth. All truths are therefore equally true and equally valid in the absurd paradox of Relativism. And if one person’s truth or one culture’s truth tries to intervene in the truths of other individuals or cultures, then this is considered as an aggression, even though all truths are considered equal. It’s insanity to the nth power.

There both exists an individual version of Relativism, and a collective version. The individual version is called Subjectivism. This version is often connected with a right-wing liberalism. The other version is a collective relativism, cultural relativism, which often is connected to a left-wing socialism. However, both are common in distorting both science and human rights. Both are demanding “alternative” views of science, and for example also human rights. And both are introducing intellectual apartheid in different ways.

In the pseudoscience of Reductionism, you see both versions in the so-called heredity and environment arguments, where the right-wing version typical supports the heredity side, and the left-wing version supports the environment side.

In New Age pseudoscience it is not (yet) so much a political agenda that distorts science, but occult and religious point of views (read my article The pseudoscience of New Age and reductionism). In the works of Fritjof Capra, though, you see the beginning of the combination. Fritjof Capra (born February 1, 1939) is an Austrian-born American physicist. He is a founding director of the Center for Ecoliteracy in Berkeley, California, and is on the faculty of Schumacher College.

Capra is the author of several books, including The Tao of Physics (1975), and The Turning Point (1982). Quantum mysticism seems to have originated with Capra in his book The Tao of Physics: An Exploration of the Parallels Between Modern Physics and Eastern Mysticism. The book´s first two parts are excellent expositions on ancient religions and modern physics. The third part, which tries to connect the two is an abysmal failure. Nevertheless, it has been this third part, which has influenced numerous New Age advocates to claim that quantum mechanics proves the reality of everything from chi, prana, ESP, etc., etc., – to time travel.

His other book, The Turning Point, shows the ideology in it, where he combines quantum mysticism with reductionism, especially reductionisms such as historism and sociologism (though he is very aware of the reductionism of the “old” mechanical worldview).

The use of relativism and subjectivism in management theory (“it is not facts, but the best story, that wins!”), can be seen in a new trend within New Age: storytelling. This can be seen in New Age movies such as The Secret, What the Bleep Do We Know?, and The Living Matrix.

What the Bleep do We Know combines documentary-style interviews, computer-animated graphics, and a narrative that describes the spiritual connection between quantum physics and consciousness. The plot follows the story of a deaf photographer; as she encounters emotional and existential obstacles in her life, she comes to consider the idea that individual and group consciousness can influence the material world. Her experiences are offered by the filmmakers to illustrate the movie’s thesis about quantum physics and consciousness.

The Living Matrix claims to bring breakthrough information that will transform your understanding of how to get well and stay well. Dynamic graphic-animation is woven with interviews with leading researchers and health practitioners as they share their discoveries on the miracle cures traditional medicine can´t explain. These experts reveal how energy and information fields – not genetics – drive human physiology and biochemistry and illustrate the benefits of integrating conventional and alternative health care. What is introduced is the new paradigm in biology: Quantum Biology.

The producers of the above-mentioned films probably believe in their ideas, but, as mentioned, there is an even newer trend within New Age, where you are fully conscious and creating a hoax. This is seen in the so-called WingMakers´ Project, which is a website, that has created a modern mythology; a synthesis of science fiction, ufology, parapsychology, quantum biology, theosophy and conspiration theory. It is created like if you were writing a science-fiction novel or producing a science-fiction movie. The hoax consists in, that it claims to be a true story, and is very popular for the time being within New Age and are often (if not always) combined with fascistic ideas.

Critique

It is a sophistication to assert, that Einstein´s theories of relativity should imply, that there is no objective or true description of the physical reality. This is a confusion of physical relativity with epistemological relativism, which corresponds to a similar misunderstanding of quantum mechanics as subjectivistic. Quantum mechanics is not subjectivistic in the sense, that it is the human consciousness, which produces the phenomenons. It is not the consciousness of the physicist (the subjective), which makes the electron behave as a wave. It is the macrophysical (material) experimental devices, which affects the electron in such a way, so that you unambiguous know, that if you work with this type of apparatus, then the electron will always behave as a wave.

In the same way the theories of relativity, epistemological seen, give no background for any relativism about, that ”everything is relative”. The seen does not depend of the eyes that watch when it comes to physical phenomenons, neither in quantum mechanics, nor in relativistic physics.

But it is actually possible to use quantum mechanics to support both philosophical and spiritual point of views. The creator of quantum mechanics, Niels Bohr, is in his philosophy very inspired by Taoism. His coat of arms is showing the yin and yang symbol. The paradox is, that his philosophy/spirituality, which of course is grounded in quantum mechanics, directly pulls the carpet away under quantum mysticism. Quantum mechanics shows namely that it is the order of nature that decides how we shall use our thoughts and language, it is not us that can create in reality as it fits us.

This confusion in quantum mysticism (and in the New Age environment as such) arises because it is neither quantum mechanics, nor spirituality, that are the background for the theories, but the postmodern intellectualism, today especially represented by social constructivism.

2) That Quantum Mechanics and Einsteins theories of relativity prove, that classical physics (the age of enlightenment, rationalism) is not valid anymore

This misunderstanding is especially based on an misunderstanding of Thomas Kuhn’s work, The Structure of Scientific Revolutions, where he shows the development of physics – implemented in the concepts: normal science, anomalies, crisis, revolution and the creation of a new paradigm.

I will explain Thomas Kuhn in relation with how he is abused in Neuro-linguistic Programming. NLP is founded by Richard Bandler and John Grinder. John Grinder denies, that his and Bandler´s work is an eclectic hodgepodge of philosophy and psychology, or that it even builds from the work of others. He believes that what he and Bandler did was “create a paradigm shift.”

The following claim by Grinder provides some sense of what he thinks NLP is:

“My memories about what we thought at the time of discovery (with respect to the classic code we developed – that is, the years 1973 through 1978) are that we were quite explicit that we were out to overthrow a paradigm and that, for example, I, for one, found it very useful to plan this campaign using in part as a guide the excellent work of Thomas Kuhn (The Structure of Scientific Revolutions) in which he detailed some of the conditions in the midst of paradigm shifts. For example, I believe it was very useful that neither one of us were qualified in the field we first went after – psychology and in particular, its therapeutic application; this being one of the conditions which Kuhn identified in his historical study of paradigm shifts. Who knows what Bandler was thinking?”

As a comment to this the critical thinker Robert T. Carroll says: “One can only hope that Bandler wasn´t thinking the same things that Grinder was thinking, at least with respect to Kuhn’s classic text.”

Kuhn did not promote the notion that not being particularly qualified in a scientific field is a significant condition for contributing to the development of a new paradigm in science. Furthermore, Kuhn did not provide a model or blueprint for creating paradigm shifts! His is an historical work, described what he believed to have occurred in the history of science. He made no claim that anything similar happens in philosophy and he certainly did not imply that anything NLP did, or is doing, constitutes a paradigm shift.

But the use of the concept of paradigm shifts is very popular in the postmodern intellectualism and its more common spiritual movement New Age, where a lot of different “spiritual” systems (new-thinking), often contradictory, are claiming, that it from now on is impossible to think in “old” ways anymore, without accepting their systems. The failure is due to their constructivistic ways of thinking; that is: subjectivism and relativism.

The phrases old-thinking and new-thinking are also very popular within the so-called postmodern intellectualism, which is the background for what I consider as a wrong spiritual turn within the more popular, common movement of New Age. In this movement I for example have heard people refer to themselves as New Thought Ministers.

The phrases old-thinking and new-thinking are often used as a weapon against critique, and I see them as a signal of the rising of a dangerous ideology. In lack of better - in our postmodern world - I have called this ideology The Matrix Conspiracy.

The name Newspeak is the name George Orwell gave the language, which the rulers in his dystopian novel 1984, had created. The intention with it was to control thinking, to make some ideas impossible to think, including concepts such as good and evil, true and false, beautiful and ugly. In this connection they used concepts such as old-thinking and new-thinking, so that people get a feeling of guilt, every time they use concepts within old-thinking.

Today, after having passed 1984, we live in a so-called post modernistic dystopia, where eternal values such as goodness, truth and beauty fall more and more away – and where we have been invaded by the ideology of relativism, which rulers, in creeping ways, use the same phrases as the rulers in Orwell´s novel, as if they had used it as inspiration (the nearest to an attempt of actually creating a new language, which implies some rules about what is considered as “negative” and “positive”, is probably the creating of the so-called Giraffe-language.

This new language accepts the use of thought distortions (see my book A dictionary of thought distortions) – as for example rhetoric, ad hominem move, sophistry.

Often you hear postmodern intellectuals use the following bullying of critics:

“that they are hewing to the ´objective´ procedures and epistemological structures prescribed by the so-called scientific method.”

They typically assert that this “dogma” has already been thoroughly undermined by the theories of general relativity and quantum mechanics and that physical reality has been shown to be “at bottom a social and linguistic construct.”

This is used to term critics as old-thinkers, for example that their critique is part of a “patriarchal, racist, colonistic, eurocentric, cultural dominion discourse”

Relativists typically deride critics and scientists for continuing to cling to the “dogma imposed by the long post-Enlightenment hegemony over the Western intellectual outlook, that there exists an external world whose properties are independent of human beings, and that human beings can obtain reliable, if imperfect and tentative knowledge of these properties by hewing to the `objective´ procedures and epistemological structures prescribed by the so-called scientific method.”

And: “How can a self-perpetuating secular priesthood of credentialed ´scientists´ purport to maintain a monopoly on the production of scientific knowledge?”

Therefore, they demand alternative sciences (and alternative views of human rights), what I call the Illuminati-aspect of The Matrix Conspiracy, because science can´t be mixed with spiritual or political concepts. If this happens, then it is not science anymore. The same thing with relativistic and subjectivistic views of human rights; then it is not human rights anymore.

Postmodern intellectualists are through this use of language often trying to get a political agenda forced through. If you change the political terms with spiritual terms, though, the same language is used in New Age circles. As an example, is the famous American New Age guru Deepak Chopra, who has invented the concept of quantum healing, which again is based on the misunderstanding of quantum mechanics, that the mind can control everything. Chopra is without hesitation going into discussions with experts and is precisely using the above-mentioned language.

On ABC’s Nightline Deepak Chopra entered a week-long debate against arch atheist Dr. Michael Shermer. The debate was organized as a part of Nightline’s “Face Off” event series, and was incited by a public challenge issued by Chopra. Joined by religious scholar Dr. Jean Houston and neuroscientist Sam Harris, the group gathered at the California Institute of Technology to settle a long-time argument regarding the ultimate question: Does God have a future?

The debate was heated from the get-go, with Chopra issuing a rousing appeal to his audience of scientists and students: “One of the things we have to do is stop being the Jihadists and Vatican of conservative, orthodox science, which is not relevant anymore.”

Shermer snapped back by claiming that Chopra’s opening remarks were “the very embodiment of woo, woo,” a term Shermer uses to describe what he considers dangerous pseudoscience.

Initially, the debate centered around accusations of misrepresenting contemporary theories of quantum physics to serve either religious or atheistic ends. Harris criticized Deepak’s identification of God/Nature as “infinite potentiality,” calling his interpretation “unprincipled.” Chopra made the claim that Harris’ conception of science was dogmatic and closed off to alternative interpretations.

In the final days, the debate gravitated around whether spiritual experiences should be explained in material or immaterial terms. Eventually, the debaters could not agree on the issue of whether such experiences originate within the body or outside of it.

Critique

The emergence of quantum mechanics has not made classical physics invalid; it is still valid, but Planck´s constant (the quantum postulate) has given it a limited scope of application.

According to Niels Bohr quantum mechanics is a generalization of classical physics, and the complementarity principle is a generalization of the classical causality principle. In the same way the theory of relativity is a generalization in another direction of the classical physics.

According to Bohr you can´t replace classical physics with quantum physics, because the validity of classical physics is a necessary precondition for, that you can describe the quantum mechanical phenomena, and set out for the macroscopical (“classical”) experimental arrangement.

This means, that both materialism and idealism (subjectivism and relativism) are invalid point of views. On the one side quantum mechanics breaks with the principle of causation and determinism, so that neither the human brain/thought, or nature and evolution, can said to be fully cause-determined systems, as materialism claims. On the other side you can´t say neither, that the principle of causation and determinism are invalid, as idealism (subjectivism and relativism) claims. They are still valid, but with a limited scope of application. Instead, you must use the complementarity-principle.

An interesting thing is, that almost all New Age versions of quantum mysticism, which totally deny the validity of the principle of causation and determinism (law of attraction, quantum healing, time travel, etc., etc.) actually are based on extreme cause-determined theories, for example the law of attraction, which claims, that if you think in a certain way, then the universe will reward you in a certain way. But that is what quantum mechanics breaks with.

Quantum Mysticism: The Greatest Hoax in the 20th Century

1) That Einstein´s theories of relativity, and quantum mechanics, prove that relativism and subjectivism are valid points of views.

2) That Quantum mechanics and Einstein´s theories of relativity prove that classical physics (the age of enlightenment, rationalism) is not valid anymore.

3) That Einstein´s theories of relativity, and quantum mechanics, prove, that relativism and subjectivism are valid points of views.

The updates and commentaries seem to run up to a list of what New Agers use Quantum Mechanics to “prove.” I must admit that it gets more and more comical, what I stumble over.

First of all, strange things are going on in the microphysical world, yes indeed, but in quantum mechanics you can only deduct from the very small to the large (macrophysical) with a very limited scope. Therefore classical physics is still valid. You are for example able to predict a solar eclipse with a precision that has to do with seconds.

But the Postmodern intellectualism behind New Age for example deducts political ideologies from quantum mechanics. And there seems to be no limits of what New Age deducts from the very small to the very large. It is as if quantum mechanics has become a central discipline in New Age pseudoscience. What is for example the Quantum University?

The website says:

Quantum University is the world’s largest institution of higher learning to provide online degrees and certification programs in holistic, alternative, natural, and integrative medicine based on the science of quantum physics.

Students can earn bachelor’s, master’s, doctorate, and PhD degrees leading to professional board certifications. We are proud to be at the forefront of online learning technologies, including iPad Education, an innovative learning management platform, inspiring online video courses, and engaging teaching materials.

World-class educators and leaders have come together to create a new innovative curriculum and model of education that incorporates the key concepts of quantum physics. This scientific language explains many alternative healing modalities and fields of ancient and modern medical studies.

That one would certainly not have worked in Denmark. It obviously works in USA. Maybe it will a good idea to check if it´s a Diploma Mill.

The classic abuse of quantum mechanics from New Thought and the Law of Attraction devotees can be seen in the wonderful John Assaraf:

Hi, I’m John Assaraf … a self-made multi-millionaire, international best-selling author with books in print in over 30 languages, and featured teacher from the hit film and book, The Secret, which I helped launch into a worldwide phenomenon.

I’ve built 5 multi-million-dollar companies in real estate, Internet software, and business coaching and consulting and brain research. I live in a gorgeous, six-acre estate in sunny Southern California. I take regular vacations with my family, traveling to exotic locations like Bora Bora, Hawaii and the Caribbean. I get to lecture all over the world on mastering the Inner game of wealth, business and success, and I have been a frequent guest on Larry King Live and many other major media shows worldwide.

In this article on the New Age propaganda website Enlightened Consciousness, Assaraf shows where New Age especially fails, namely in the myth about that quantum mechanics proves that the consciousness creates reality: Why You Should Be Aware Of Quantum Physics

Wrong, Mr Assaraf, if you can look behind your mountains of money!

When physicists talk about the observer, the subject, etc., etc., they don´t talk about consciousness – they talk about the material, macro-physical, experimental devices. And these devices don´t “create” the phenomenon. One device will for example always, with 100 % certainty and objectivity, show light as waves. Another will for example, with 100% certainty, show light as particles. Moreover, the Law of Attraction is extremely cause and effect based, and that is what Quantum mechanics breaks with.

Collective Evolution is another New Age online propaganda machine, which abuses Quantum Mechanics, as for example in this article: Quantum Physics Tells us Separation is only an Illusion [it´s funny that the website, like many other New Age websites, states that it is a “non-new-agey or religious brand of spirituality.” But that’s precisely one of the traits of New Agers: they think they are incredibly unique.

Note the use of the word evolution, which also is extremely cause and effect based. The use of the word evolution is a characteristic trait of New Age coming from Theosophy, one of the central sources of inspiration, which also indicates the fascistic tendencies I have explained many times.

The master here is Ken Wilber. I have often said that Ken Wilber is the New Age answer to Richard Dawkins. Both are biologists who want to be philosophers instead of the philosophers. Both are in love with Charles Darwin and his theory of evolution. Both want their own discipline to be the answer to all the riddles of the universe. And both therefore ends in two versions of reductionism (Social Darwinism).

The Collective Evolution website is obvious also inspired by Fritjof Capra. Fritjof Capra (born February 1, 1939) is an Austrian-born American physicist. He is a founding director of the Center for Ecoliteracy in Berkeley, California, and is on the faculty of Schumacher College.

Capra is the author of several books, including The Tao of Physics (1975), and The Turning Point (1982). Quantum Mysticism seems to have originated with Capra in his book The Tao of Physics: An Exploration of the Parallels Between Modern Physics and Eastern Mysticism. The book´s first two parts are excellent expositions on ancient religions and modern physics. The third part, which tries to connect the two is an abysmal failure. Nevertheless, it has been this third part, which has influenced numerous New Age advocates to claim that quantum mechanics proves the reality of everything from chi, prana, ESP, etc…to time travel.

His other book, The Turning Point, shows the ideology in it, where he combines quantum mysticism with reductionism, especially reductionisms such as Historism and Sociologism (though he is very aware of the reductionism of the “old” mechanical worldview.