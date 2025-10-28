Gravity is the weakest of the four fundamental forces in The Heliocentric Model. The four fundamental forces in The Heliocentric Model are Gravity, The Electromagnetic Force, The Strong Nuclear Force, and The Weak Nuclear Force.

Albeit, Gravity simply attracts in accordance to density and mass in this model. Additionally, while mass is a key factor, Gravity is not directly determined by an object’s density in a simple way. Another critical element is the distance between the centers of mass.

Nevertheless, just about anything can defy Gravity if it has the Buoyant Upward Force acting upon it, as in water or atmospheric pressure in unison with Aerodynamic Lift, as birds employ with flapping wings. When a fluid flows around an object, the fluid exerts a force on the object. Lift is the component of this force that is perpendicular to the oncoming flow direction. It contrasts with the drag force, which is the component of the force parallel to the flow direction. Lift conventionally acts in an upward direction in order to counter the force of Gravity, but it may act in any direction perpendicular to the flow.

That’s the axiomatic equation of Gravity in The Heliocentric Model. Most Enclosed Cosmologists don’t comprehend this and I’m an Enclosed Cosmologist. Additionally, you can drop a 500 pound steel anvil into a vat of liquid Mercury, and it floats due to surface tension acting as The Upward Buoyant Force, thereby defying Gravity. But drop the anvil in water and it sinks to the bottom of a pool. Surface tension is amazingly resistant to gravitational attraction, whereas less dense mediums devoid of surface tension allow objects to freely fall.

An Iron Anvil Floats in a Pool of Mercury Because of The Laws of Buoyancy and Density: Gravity is an Illusory Mystical Force

Floating an Anvil on Liquid Mercury:

Objects rise or fall due to their Relative Density to their surrounding atmospheric pressure.

LEVEL TRINITY - LEVEL - THE NEXT LEVEL - LEVEL WITH ME - ‪@HibbelerProductions - A John Thor Supercut:

You Simply Cannot Have it Both Ways:

1. A Gravitational pull that is strong enough to resist the unimaginably powerful vacuum of Outer Space, weighing in at a unimaginably vacuous 1×10-6 to <3×10-17 Torr 100 µPa to <3fPa, without smashing The Earth’s atmosphere down into a singularly flat and homogeneous blanket of isotropic density, along with all the creatures inhabiting it.

2. A Gravitational pull that is weak enough to allow butterflies to float around, bubbles to float, multi-ton/high density clouds to float with ease, The Zeppelin Luftschifftechnik rigid airship weighing in at a mighty 23,567 pounds but can float around effortlessly, ocean waves frolic and dance with zero concern for Gravity, Bumble Bees to hover about with ease, helium balloons to float up effortlessly, little babies to move their limbs about effortlessly, and birds to fly for hours at altitudes as high as 10,000 feet with ease.

In The Newtoniens paradigm, Gravity causes a constant downward acceleration on objects near the Earth’s surface, which is why they fall in The Newtonian paradigm. This acceleration, known as The Acceleration Due to Gravity, is approximately 9.81 meters/seconds squared, and is always directed towards the center of the Earth. It causes the velocity of a falling object to increase by 9.81 meters per second every second, assuming no air resistance.

And so, we have this curious and fascinating relationship between the density and mass of objects and the density of the atmospheric pressure that they inhabit. That’s the accurate picture of Gravity in The Heliocentric Model. Heliocentrists and Enclosed Cosmologists will be debating forever whether Gravity actually exists and is an attractive force or whether we are simply witnessing the Natural Order of objects to find their native place in the relationship between density, mass, and The Upward Buoyant Force.

In other words, nothing can empirically be said to be pulling anything down, but only in hypothesis. Objects simply remain as they are until confronted with an atmospheric medium less dense than they are, and then, they descend to a lower order, as a natural consequence of the way in which Nature is structured. For example, water does not rise in oil because water is denser than most oils. Oil floats on top of water because it is less dense. Evidently, oil falls at 9.81 meters/seconds squared and water also falls at 9.81 meters/seconds squared, and yet medium density determines their hierarchical placement. It appears that Heliocentrists are bereft of acknowledging this priority.

Medium viscosity prioritizes itself above Gravity, it appears. Viscosity is a measure of a fluid’s “thickness” or resistance to flow. In simple terms, it’s the internal friction of a fluid, meaning that fluids with high viscosity, like honey, are “thicker” and flow slowly, while those with low viscosity, like water, are “thinner” and flow easily, irrelevant of gravitational pull. This property arises from the strength of the attractive forces between a fluid’s molecules.

Thus, Gravity is artificially inserted into the equation of downward vectors instead of the Natural Order of objects to naturally find their place in space by virtue of their density in relationship to the density of the surrounding medium in which they inhabit, as we see in oil separating from water. Gravity never comes into play, interestingly enough. Hence object placement is merely an equation dictated by the relationship of the density of mediums and objects. Gravity must be artificially inserted into the equation by means of hypothesis and imagination, ultimately, but it plays no real role in why objects sink or rise. It seems to me that The Heliocentric Model and the Newtonian paradigm of Gravity and gravitational attraction are in serious crisis.

The Natural Order of Matter Requires No Gravity to Explain Directional Vectors

Directional vectors, with respect to falling and rising objects, are not a matter of, “Some force must pull objects down or we cannot understand why things fall.”, but rather, they are a matter of the fact that all objects find their natural place in the atmospheric density around them, depending upon the objects density, as the result of Natural Law, not Gravitational pull. Inserting an extra directional vector into the Natural Order of things in the form of Gravitational pull is both unnecessary and unproven. It is enough to observe that The Natural Order of objects in motion dictates that denser objects fall and lighter objects rise, when integrated into a given atmospheric density.

The Natural Order of things involves equilibrium. Every object falls until it finds a medium denser than itself. This is simply the way in which Nature was designed, no further explanation is required.

Nothing is pulling anything down. Objects simply find their place in The Natural Order. The Universe Doesn’t Pull, It Sorts:

Density and Buoyancy are interconnected concepts related to the behavior of objects in fluids. Density, defined as mass per unit volume, determines whether an object will float or sink in a fluid. Buoyancy, on the other hand, is the upward force exerted by a fluid that opposes the weight of an immersed object.

Additionally, what is very odd and suspiciously revealing is that Heliocentrists will demand endlessly for evidence of a downward force, if not Gravity, to create the downward vector, but you will almost never hear them speak of the necessity of an upward Buoyant Force to explain why things rise. They are fixated upon the Gravitational pull theory so much that they abandon all else on Physics, like the upward Buoyant Force, which is actually acknowledged by academia as a real measurable force. For all intents and purposes and every practical sense, one may as well say that it is the natural inclination for all things to rise from The Buoyant Force unless the presence of The Buoyant Force is absent. It’s really the same as the Heliocentric logic for the necessity of a downward force, just in reverse. It works both ways, and it turns the tables on The Helioelectric downward vector rhetoric, as well as exposing it for the bias that it is.

From here, if one wants to further build a model for the downward vector, one can simply herent Electrostatic Acceleration into the equation because this is based upon provable Physics, not imaginary Gravitational speculations:

But What is Really Behind Downward Acceleration? Incoherent Electrostatic Acceleration Creates The Downward Vector

Weight also plays a critical role in all this:

Weight is not caused by gravitational pull, as modern pseudoscience says. Weight is the difference between the dielectric displacement within a mass and the dielectric displacement outside the mass in the Aetheric wind, creating a downward vector in the direction of the negative polarity, as the Aetheric wind “blows” through a mass. For example, if you increase the volume of water in a ybucket, it will possess more weight as that increase in volume displacement interacts with the surrounding Aetheric field’s dielectric displacement. In other words, weight is a function of the relationship between The Aetheric Field and the electron displacement of an object, combining the effects of both the external electric field and the polarization of the material, with dielectric displacement mediating coherence between these field modalities. Therefore, weight, misnamed “Gravity,” is merely a property of dielectric differentials in The Aether, in conjunction with the “molecular density” and buoyancy conferred to objects by the magnetic and dielectric properties of The Aetheric Field. Objects need not be ferrous nor necessarily “magnetic,” per se, to be effected by The Aetheric field, since it is not the object that is causing repulsion or attraction, but rather, it is the exclusive property of Aetheric Field perturbation that causes any movement of objects, or light, for that matter. Magnetism is not one thing, and the point is that when both magnetic and dielectric properties conjoin to create perturbations in The Aetheric field, we witness movement in matter. The net result is that incoherent electrostatic acceleration helps to create the downward vector.

Weight more specifically is:

· Location Specific

· Medium Specific

· Vector Specific

· Magnitude Specific

· Phase Specific

· Field Coherency Specific

How Incoherent Electrostatic Acceleration Creates The Downward Vector: