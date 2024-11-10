Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

Brandon is not your bro
Nov 10, 2024

Thank you 🙏 . We have to live in this world and not be part of it . I need to explain myself… I’m an ob/ gyn and must care for all kinds of patients…. Some are flat out demonic ( without getting into details) . I am not their judge but I must care for them and pray my love of the Lord shines through. My vote is meaningless, I get that but I’m not angry at anyone who felt the need to vote , just like the patients I care for . I cannot judge . I appreciate your knowledge and wisdom. We need to keep our armor on and discern , be vigilant and pray 24/7 for Our Lord’s guidance and protection.

The Mick
Nov 10, 2024

Comprehensively Outstanding!

Thank you, another brilliant article.

It's certainly is a web of deceit and a manufactured dielectic of "sides".

I appreciate one of the connections given of an admired author that seems to have been a little "off" lately, it makes sense now ..cheers.

One can get a little lost studying the intentions of the ultimate plan, so many factors and practices that "mimic" the path!

The old serpent is sly and cunning!

The gnostic enlightenment seems to be the "simulation" path, leading to eternal enslavement in a "remote world" or "dream state" existence.

As you so aptly put it, it would be better termed "the great sleeping" 😂.

The intention of my original "great awakening " was to expose the wickedness planned, but as time rolls on you begin to see even that was all orchestrated to lead to a much worse plan.

The more you understand the transhumanism path and the technology involved, the clearer the enslavement of the mind and body methodology becomes.

May The Christ guide us in this most perplexing and sometimes obvious and sometimes subtle plan of the the luciferian age.

I'm still here, so in humility, I pray to God, he has still use for me in this time of all times, and forgive my lack of insight when stumbling.

Keep strong in the Lord Christ, my fellow servant of God.

Your exceptional writing with encouragement and steadfastness is very much appreciated.

On the brighter side (no luciferian pun intended) 😂, I'm observing quite a number of people seeing through this double edged deception, which gives me hope and further strengthens my resolve.

May God bless and protect you and your loved ones.

Regards,

Michael.

