The Heliocentric Model typically commits the Holmesian Fallacy, where it concludes that a particular explanation must be true simply because it has ruled out some (or many) alternative explanations as impossible, while failing to rule out all possible alternatives.

The Holmesian Fallacy (also known as the Sherlock Holmes Fallacy or Process of Elimination Fallacy) is an informal logical fallacy. It occurs when someone concludes that a particular explanation must be true simply because they have ruled out some (or many) alternative explanations as impossible, while failing to rule out all possible alternatives.

The name comes from the famous fictional detective Sherlock Holmes, who is quoted (in slightly varying forms across Arthur Conan Doyle’s stories, such as The Sign of Four and The Adventure of the Blanched Soldier) as saying something like:

“When you have eliminated the impossible, whatever remains, however improbable, must be the truth.”

In the context of fiction, this works dramatically because Holmes is portrayed as having near-superhuman observation skills and exhaustive knowledge of relevant possibilities. In real life, however, humans rarely (if ever) achieve that level of completeness. The fallacy arises when the reasoning pretends to be exhaustive but isn’t.

Key Problems with This Reasoning:

Incomplete Enumeration of Possibilities : You might simply not have thought of or considered the actual correct explanation (or other plausible ones).

False Confidence in Elimination : Alternatives may be dismissed too quickly as “impossible” when they are merely unlikely, unproven, or unknown.

Appeal to Limited Knowledge as if it Were Omniscience: It implicitly assumes the reasoner has surveyed every conceivable alternative, which is usually impossible in complex, real-world situations.

In logic terms, this is a flawed form of eliminative reasoning or abductive inference (inference to the best explanation).

It can be valid only if:

· The set of possibilities is known to be finite and completely enumerated.

· Every alternative except one has been definitively proven impossible (not just improbable).

Most everyday or scientific situations don’t meet those strict conditions.

Common Examples:

1. Medical Diagnosis: A doctor sees unusual symptoms and rules out several common diseases. They then conclude it must be a rare condition they’ve heard of, without considering that they might have missed an even rarer one, a combination of factors, or something entirely new/unconsidered.

2. Crime investigation (Real Life, Not Fiction): Detectives eliminate several suspects and conclude the remaining one must be guilty, even though they haven’t proven the person’s opportunity or motive beyond doubt, and haven’t ruled out an unknown accomplice or other scenario.

3. Pseudoscientific or Conspiratorial Claims: Someone says, “The official explanation for Event X has holes, so we’ve ruled it out → therefore, my alternative theory (aliens, secret cabal, etc.) must be true.” This ignores that there could be dozens of other mundane explanations not yet considered.

4. Everyday Version: My keys aren’t in my pocket, on the table, or in the car → they must have been stolen.” (They could be in a jacket pocket you forgot about, under the couch, etc.)

The fallacy highlights a broader point:

The absence of evidence for alternatives does not necessarily equal evidence of absence for all alternatives. In practice, when only one explanation remains after partial elimination, the humble (and logically sound) response is usually: “This is currently the most plausible explanation we have, but we should keep looking or stay open to new possibilities.”

Do Planes Inherit Earth’s Motion?:

Heliocentrism a Reverse Engineered Masterpiece

So, NASA says that solar eclipses are possible only because the Moon is exactly 400 times smaller than the Sun and exactly 400 times closer to the Earth…hmmm, let’s look at this closer.

The Heliocentric Model is The Flat Earth, Reverse Engineered:

NASA claims that Eclipses occur due to the special coincidence of the Moon and the Sun being the same angular size. The Sun is 400 times wider than the Moon, but it is also 400 times farther away, so they coincidentally appear to be the same size in our sky. This is what allegedly allows the total solar eclipse.

Math proves nothing with imaginary distances and magnitudes. It’s like using math to prove a science fiction story is true. Math proves nothing when you make up all the rules and variables of an imaginary Outer Space realm. Math only applies truthfully to known variables, not hypothetical fantasies.

The Heliocentric Model is a masterwork of reverse engineering of the natural flat and observable topography of the Earth, misinterpreting the data of observable positions and sizes of the Stars, Sun, and Moon etc...using wild and fantastic mathematics to contrive an equally fantastic and erroneous model.

A Masterpiece of Reverse Engineering: Adding Light Years to Subtract Parallax:

When we check for Stellar Parallax, we do not detect any parallax at all, and no evidence that the Earth moves even an inch, particularly when considering Polaris’s fixed position, let alone 200 million miles every 6.66 days, as it allegedly shoots out in four opposing vectors of motion, including allegedly spinning at 1000 mph in an Outer Space vacuum while orbiting The Sun at 66,600 mph (They just love that number, 666.), and while our solar system shoots out at 821,000 kph, and while circling an imaginary Super Massive Black Hole at the center of The Milky Way Galaxy at millions of miles per hour.

Hence, certain Jesuit Catholic Priests, in order to salvage the Heliocentric wreck they had created in the 15th century, came up with the idea that the Stars, therefore, must be unimaginably far, far, far away….so far away that The Constellations remain immutable, exactly fixed, and unchanging, century after century. And so, they had to invent Light Years, one Light Year being the distance light would travel in one year. This invention placed the Stars so far away that even if the Earth moves 200 million miles in 6.66 days, there will be no observable Stellar Parallax.

It was a Vatican Jesuit Masterpiece of Reverse Engineering to invent this Heliocentric fantasy with the assistance of their Freemason agenteur: Nicolaus Copernicus, Giordano Bruno, Johannes Kepler, Galileo Galilei, and Sir Isaac Newton, and reverse engineered from the 5000 year-old, well established facts of the plane we live on, which has no observable or measurable curvature, nor any axio rotation.

Trusting that few would actually use empirical science to investigate the spurious claims of their fantasy, they advanced confidently, later using Jesuit Catholic agenteur, Georges Henri Joseph Édouard Lemaître, to resurrect the ancient mystical fantasy of The Big Bang in order to execute a final death blow to Biblical Cosmology and The Truth that The Lord taught in Genesis.

Later, using Jesuit created Hollywood, they would finance innumerable science fiction Outer Space films to sear deep into the minds of eager Helios worshippers (Sun worshippers) the epistemological ideation underpinned by Hermetic and Kabbalistic mysticism. Jesuit Freemasons, Gene Roddenberry, of Star Trek science fiction fame, Carl Sagan, of Contact and Cosmos fame, and High Freemason Arthur C. Clarke were then enlisted to fabricate an extraterrestrial form of Apotheosis that would further inspire the gullible masses with the idea of alien life and interstellar travel. Once their Copernican narrative was fully ensconced within the public imagination, they utilized their film production company, NASA, where they could wage an eschatological claim and promise, antithetical to contra proferentem, whereby their demands for Atheistic and Pantheistic Ontology would become public consensus.

Eventually, having failed miserable with their Stanley Kubrick produced Apollo Moon Mission Hoax, where hundreds of millions of scientists and layman easily saw through the poorly staged fraud, they were forced to wait 50 years later, under the laughable guise of, “insufficient finances”, while simultaneously bragging about a black budget of over 50 million dollars a day of income (NASA was never good at logic) to re-introduce the viability of space flight through The Artemis Mission.

Hoping that those children who had grown up under the fantasy of The Apollo Mission Hoax would continue to be pliable, a new generation of Jesuit masterminds, sworn to the agenda of Counter Reformation, and newly inspired by the dream of a World Religion based upon their Atheistic Pantheon of Gods, introduced a new arsenal of occult space programs, which would be revealed, once again, as the result of fraudulent computer generated images and Hollywood film artifice.

B. B. Bennett said:

“Without exception, all measurements from the surface of the Earth, or of the surface of the Earth, are made with respect to the horizontal plane of the surface of the Earth. This is the ONLY “proof” that the Earth is measured, navigated, surveyed, charted, and flown over, and built upon as a horizontal plane. All suggestions or claims of the Earth’s sphericity beg the question. The “globe” is, and always has been, a mathematical model, created from flat-earth measurements in the first instance.”

--B. B. Bennett

Angular Resolution and Horizons on Our Motionless Plane:

NASA’s Pantheon of Gods:

1) 1958 – 1963: Project Mercury (NASA and the Greek Gods)

2) 1963 – 1966: Gemini Program

3) 1960 – 1972: Apollo Program

4) 1967 – The Apollo 1 Launch Pad Accident

5) 1970s: Titan-Centaur

6) 1971 – Olympus Mons (The Biggest Volcano in the Solar System)

7) 1989: Olympus-1 Satellite launched

8) 1990 – 2009: Ulysses observes the Sun

9) 2001 – Mythodia (Mars)

10) 2011 – Juno Space Probe

11) 2022 – Artemis 1 Mission

And so, this is the way certain 15th century Vatican Priests covered their tracks. However, if the original arbitrary assumptions of the Heliocentric Theory are wrong, then everything else is also wrong, as well. It does not matter how many assumptions you invent or how many complex calculations you do with fabulous mathematical effort. If your initial hypothesis is incorrect, then your entire model is nonsense, and science fiction, at best.

And that is what The Heliocentric Theory is:

Nonsense.

Mathemagicians of Science:

The Heliocentric Model is nothing more than the result of the collective culmination of hundreds of Astronomers and Astrophysics, over centuries, taking the actual empirically accurate data about the Earth and the Universe and reverse engineering every detail to fit a Heliocentric Model. For each Flat Plane proof that was offered, they would use perfected mathematics to explain it away and place the celestial objects farther and farther away from Earth, while creating the fantasy that the Earth was a spinning ball orbiting a Sun. The mathematics created to fabricate this Heliocentric Deception has no relation to our actual world.

As Nikola Tesla said:

“Today’s scientists have substituted mathematics for experiments, and they wander off through equation after equation, and eventually build a structure which has no relation to reality.”

-- Nikola Tesla

They placed Polaris quadrillions of miles away from Earth to mathematically account for its lack of stellar Parallax in its stationary fixed position.

Additionally, since the Heliocentric Model is simply an occult Sun Worshipping religion, the Sun had to be placed at the center of the model. To achieve this, they had to make the Sun over one million times larger than The Earth so that it appeared logical that the Earth was orbiting the Sun. But a new problem arose with a massive Sun that looked so small from Earth, and so they said the Sun looks small because it is 93 million miles away.

To make the Sun and Moon makes sense since obviously they are about the same size when you look at them, they had to use perfected mathematics to trick the observer into thinking that The Sun is 400 times larger than the Moon, while the Moon is also 400 times closer to The Earth than The Sun, so the Sun and the Moon would appear to have the same apparent size in the sky.

You see, they reverse-engineered their model from every problematic question that arose.

As George Orwell wrote in his dystopian masterpiece, 1984:

“Do you suppose it is beyond us to produce a dual system of astronomy? The stars can be near or distant, according as we need them. Do you suppose our mathematicians are unequal to that? Have you forgotten doublethink?”

--George Orwell